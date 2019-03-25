Saudi Arabia Is Set To Drop Exports Even More

We don't think the market realizes just how bullish this is.

By early April, if Aramco keeps OSP the same to the US, then you know exports for May will also be low.

This implies Saudi exports to the US will be sub ~400k b/d.

Welcome to the not enough reduction edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Saudi Arabia continues to be in the driver seat for the global oil markets. As the biggest oil exporter in the world, fluctuations in exports month-to-month could send markets into surplus or deficit.

Over the last 3-months, Saudis have kept exports around ~7.1 mb/d with March being the lowest at ~7 mb/d. But in April, the early guidance from the Saudis is that exports will be close to ~6.5 mb/d or 500k b/d lower than the previous month.

Source: Kpler, EnergyIntel

Such a reduction in export will send a shockwave in the market because global refinery maintenance season officially concludes at the end of April. In addition, the sanctions on Venezuela have already tightened global sour crude, so a further reduction in overall exports would only tighten the market further.

And for those following Brent timespreads closely, the 1-2 just made a new high right in front of expiration.

Source: Barcharts

The combination of potentially lower exports and tighter physical market leads us to believe that it is only a matter of time before Brent hits $70/bbl. We also believe the catalysts to keep pushing oil prices higher will be from the bullish EIA storage reports every Wednesday.

If the Saudis do indeed push exports to ~6.5 mb/d in April, then Saudi crude exports to the U.S. will drop to ~330k b/d to ~400k b/d for April:

Source: Kpler, HFI Research

This would certainly signal a very tight U.S. crude storage market because exports in April impact U.S. crude imports in late May to early June. We don't think the market has even contemplated where U.S. crude storage would be if U.S. crude imports remain low during peak refinery throughput months.

What's clear to us is that the concerns on global oil demand have attracted all the attention, while market participants remain oblivious to what the Saudis are doing. If the export figures are right, then this will foreshadow a very tight Q2.

In addition, readers will know the Saudi narrative by early April when Aramco announces official selling prices. If Aramco keeps OSP the same to the U.S., then you know the policy remains unchanged for Saudi exports to the U.S. in May. Extrapolating that out, you will know U.S. crude imports for late June and early July will also be low.

We don't think market participants realize just how bullish this is.

