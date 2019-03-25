Hi-Crush Partners: Hitting Paydirt

It's been quite a ride: straight down, and at a harrowing speed. Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP), which I once bought at prices which I refuse to divulge, has given me a whole new appreciation of that old Wall Street adage about trying to catch a falling knife. I'm bleeding, profusely. There's something to be said about timing, especially mine, because it was impeccably bad. Not only did I purchase HCLP units just before the collapse of oil prices, but I continued to buy as the bad news kept rolling in. Such news as the slowing of new drilling and the shrinking of the EP budgets of big oil. Such news as pipeline constraints and the demands by shareholders in large oil companies that those companies curb spending and return more money to shareholders. Such news as the imminent death of the market for Northern White Sand because of the rising use of the readily available brown sand at the well sites. Such news as the burgeoning inventory in the national oil reserve. Such news as HCLP idling a plant. The litany of doom seemed endless, but being the hopeful (though some would say hopeless) optimist that I am, I thought that sooner or later, the bad news would have to stop. I think maybe it has.

Sometime in the next quarter or two, and with the approval of its unitholders, HCLP will become HCR, a C-Corp. A few of the reasons for this change are as follows.

Hi-Crush, while still in the mining business, is morphing into a logistics and last mile services enterprise. By converting to a C-Corp, certain restraints are removed which will allow the company to enter this new endeavor with greater freedom of action.

This new structure will be more attractive to a much larger pool of investors which will in turn should lower borrowing costs.

Within the C-Corp structure, the company will be better situated to make acquisitions that compliment its changing business model.

In January of this year, HCLP signed a supply deal with CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX). This agreement not only involves suppling CNX with Northern White, but also with a silo system and its related logistics. This is another step in HCLP's blending of mining and managing. As for CNX Resources, their production of natural gas in 2018 exceeded 500 billion cubic feet. The company has nearly 8 trillion cubic feet of proven reserves and is sitting on 1,000,000 acres in the Marcellus and Utica ranges.

In November of last year, Hi-Crush inked a deal with Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) to supply Chesapeake with Northern White at both its Marcellus and Powder River shales. As with CNX Resources, this agreement also included a silo system and the ancillary logistics. In 2018, CHK divested itself of certain lower-margin Utica assets and purchased the WildHorse Resource Development Corporation in Texas. This acquisition, along with the Powder River Basin asset in Wyoming, will help CHK in its quest to transform a larger portion of its portfolio to the business of oil production.

Both Chevron and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) have made public their plans in the Permian Basin. The entrance of these behemoths into the Permian, and the statements they have made about looking for established and trustworthy suppliers, would seem to bode well for Hi-Crush. HCLP has 2 production facilities near Kermit, Texas that mine and distribute what HCLP designates as Permian Pearl Sand. This product can be trucked to well sites as far as 75 miles away, greatly reducing costs for Hi-Crush's E&P clients. Through its container and silo system, HCLP can greatly reduce an E&P's logistics problems.

Speaking of logistic problems, a major one exists in the Permian Basin; pipeline capacity. Fortunately, this issue should be resolved by the end of this year. To handle the increasing output of the Permian, companies such as Plains All American Pipeline are working overtime to open up the bottleneck.

The days of some wildcatter punching a hole in the earth in the hope of striking oil have long gone. Today's technology has removed a lot of the guesswork and thus risk in the quest for crude. There are, and will always be uncertainties in this business. There are no guarantees, but after the last few years of adversity through which Hi-Crush has passed, it seems that picture is brightening.

Regarding HCLP, an optimist would say there is light at the end of the tunnel. The pessimist would say that the light is that of an oncoming train. I prefer the former view, but if the latter proves prescient, I hope locomotive is pulling a train of cars filled with HCLP Northern White.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.