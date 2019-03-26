Facebook Stalls Pre-Earnings But Is Still Too Cheap

Pre-earnings drift is also a significant factor for upward pressure on the stock over the next month.

Facebook has an upward bias in regard to news events; investors should not worry too much.

Technical patterns in Facebook are mostly bullish and show the stock to have investors with dip-buying habits.

In spite of Facebook's recent news, I set a price target of $188.99 by the end of the next quarter.

Last time we looked at Facebook (FB), we predicted the stock’s movement after the post-earnings gap. The prediction proved true, with the recommend two-week exit point coinciding almost perfectly with the completion of the pullback. I then said that FB would resume its upward momentum, which also came true but a slew of negative news reversed the trend.

The Problem with Glamour Stocks

FB's stock sees extra volatility for being a highly followed company. Stocks that have large amount of associated news tend to post excess gains and losses on the days surrounding those news events. The current big piece of Facebook news is the report showing a large amount of sensitive data was logged internally.

This was mostly taken as bad news, as common sense would dictate, retarding the stock’s three day mini-rally and producing a single black crow, which is a bearish reversal candlestick. However, I believe this is not only an overreaction to the news but good news. First, the overreaction: It is an overreaction because every tech company privy to private information must find a balance between logging data for the sake of solving system problems and ensuring privacy for the sake of protecting its customers.

Second, my view is that the fact we are reading about this means that the staff of Facebook cared enough to report this finding. There was no cover-up; rather, an internal investigation was conducted, implying future improvements in customer privacy. Facebook holds the monopoly on social media marketing and thus cannot turn to others for best practices; it must pioneer them itself.

Pre-earnings Drift

This news produced a small drop in Facebook (thus far) at exactly one month before its earnings report:

(Source: NASDAQ)

One month ahead of earnings is usually when pre-earnings drift begins. We might look at FB’s earnings as a possible trade in my newsletter, but for now I can say that a preliminary analysis implies upward pre-earnings drift. Thus, all things being equal, FB should rise from here, thereby making the current dip a potential entry point for excess returns.

A contradictory signal: Dips followed by analyst downgrades do tend to cause downward drift. Needham reduced FB from a buy to a hold. But to counterbalance this, Nomura upgraded FB from a neutral to a buy one week earlier.

After Pre-earnings Drift: An Earnings Pre-preview

Earnings will be the key here. FB has shown amazing earnings growth over the past five years. However, this earnings growth is slowing. This is mean reversion and is a phenomenon linked to future underperformance in maturing growth stocks such as Facebook.

Margins, however, are still strong and improving at fast paces. The company’s operating margin is nearly 50%; the profit margin is nearly 40%. Yet return on equity is roughly average for this sector.

Strong earnings should help solidify these margins. Although glamour stocks typically present concave payoffs on earnings, FB’s cognitive dissonance profile – measured by how it (and thus its investors) reacts to news events – shows an overall upward bolstering effect. FB has a very strong underreaction response to bad news, an upward bias for neutral news, and a slightly dampened response to positive news.

Technical Warning Signs?

Technically, FB has a double top in its charts, which is typically treated as a bearish signal:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

However, these chart patterns are theoretical – and if any backtesting is performed it is done so across the general market. I backtested this pattern on FB specifically and found it not to be a bearish signal. Instead, based on FB’s current place in its technical patterns, it may rise up to 15% over the next two quarters.

It is normal to see large down gaps in Facebook’s chart. These down gaps are typically area gaps that fill slowly. You can see FB’s distribution of returns is roughly Gaussian but with negative skew; the general description of FB’s movement pattern is that it sometimes suffers large drawdowns but continues its upward momentum over time:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Ignoring gaps, you can see FB’s Markov chain pattern. This random walk is almost random but slightly biased toward moving upward. This pattern is common among stocks for which dip-buying is popular (i.e., down days produce more buying action, while up days do not produce a particular bias):

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

In short, the technical and pre-earnings drift patterns point to upward movement in the stock. The main concerns at the moment are news-based. But the cognitive dissonance analysis shows that FB is bolstered against most news events.

In addition, the recent news events are subjective. While FB has recently gotten a lot of bad press, my interpretation is not negative. Note that these issues say little-to-nothing about FB’s other revenue sources, such as WhatsApp and Instagram – the latter, in particular, showing huge growth in digital marketing spending.

I suggest FB longs hold through the pre-earnings drift, at least. I will likely take a more in-depth look at FB for a possible earnings play in my newsletter. But from my preliminary statistical analysis, holding through earnings and the following quarter should produce alpha.

Happy trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.