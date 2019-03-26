Apple Inc.: A Myth Or A Fact?

Maybe the myth, in this case, is that the facts are not sufficiently convincing anymore to look at Apple as a substantial long-term investment.

While it is not my intention to blindly discredit or adorn Apple, I will unquestionably attempt here to make this investment more clearheaded by comparing.

To remain a valid strategy, investing in Apple stock makes sense only if the stock keeps increasing at a substantial rate, which is now questionable.

Source: Getty image

Investment thesis

California-based Apple Inc. (AAPL) is one of the dominant companies that any savvy investor ought to keep in their long-term portfolio. I will not question this solid principle here, and it would make no sense.

On June 6, 2018, Forbes published its 16th annual Forbes Global 2000 list which includes publicly-traded companies from 60 countries. Apple is the first "Technology/Consumer electronics" in the list, at the 8th place, surpassing Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) which holds the 11th place. Interestingly, the first seven companies are "banks" (e.g., ICBC (OTCPK:IDCBF), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)).

However, while it is not my intention to blindly discredit or unnecessarily adorn Apple, I will unquestionably attempt here to demonstrate the limitation of this investment by comparing Apple to a mighty oil company that I also own long-term called Royal Dutch Shell, which is one of the best oil supermajors that I covered recently here (4Q'18).

Data by YCharts

It is what I call recognizing the fact from the myth, which is something that we are confronted in the investing world, where exuberance is a common issue often exploited by a few individuals to fleece unaware investors. Here is an example to characterize what is "fact" and what is "Myth."

Traditional knowledge tells us that eating spicy foods containing hot pepper (capsaicin) will help cure the flu, without scientific back-up (myth).

However, the fact is that it is not.

Capsaicin may provide some short-lived pain relief by deadening nerves. It does this by depleting the neurotransmitter that sends pain signals to the brain. It may also make your body produce more collagenase and prostaglandin in order to reduce pain and swelling. Once those effects wear off, the pain and inflammation associated with your cold will return.

Lyft's (LYFT) next IPO is describing how this mind-process works in today's market.

Lyft shares have been approved to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker "LYFT." The company said in Monday's filing that it could raise up to $2.09 billion, as it is offering 30.77 million Class A shares to the public which are expected to price between $62 and $68 a share.

The company declared $2.2 billion in revenue during 2018 with a staggering loss of $911 million, doubling revenue from 2017 and nearly tripling its loss as well.

Myths commonly are passed on, through the form of a story - a business "story" for LYFT - and cannot be established by tangible evidence. It is a general flaw attached to the investing world, which has created a situation of weakness based on an unsustainable "expectation" driven by the desire to "sell the idea" to make it work.

However, it is not just because something is considered a myth, that it is undeniably invalid. It just cannot be proven or disproved, and it rests ultimately "in the eyes of the beholder." Therefore, looking through this angle, we can claim that investing in Apple or Royal Dutch Shell is an investment based on solid facts.

The reason is that the business model orbits around the assumption and is considered valid for the next several decades. Both companies will probably go through many business cycles, where new business interests emerge to replace the obsolete ones (e.g., green energy versus oil, natural gas versus coal, or a new revolutionary device for a new form of communication).

It is perhaps at this point that the "myth" is gaining a hedge over "fact" for Apple?

Let's have a look at the financials until the fourth quarter of 2018 (fiscal first quarter of 2019 for Apple)

Apple 3Q'16 4Q'16 (Fiscal 4Q'16) 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 (Fiscal 4Q'17) 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 (Fiscal 4Q'18) 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 46.85 78.35 52.90 45.41 52.58 88.29 61.14 53.27 62.90 84.31 Net Income in $ Billion 9.01 17.89 11.03 8.72 10.71 20.07 13.82 11.52 14.13 19.97 EBITDA $ Billion 15.19 27.69 17.55 14.26 17.07 30.51 19.70 16.80 20.04 28.19 EPS diluted in $/share 1.69 3.36 2.10 1.67 2.07 3.89 2.73 2.34 2.07 4.18 Cash from operating activities $ Billion 16.53 27.23 12.57 8.67 15.75 28.29 15.13 14.49 19.52 26.69 CapEx in $ Billion 3.22 3.42 2.89 2.28 3.97 2.81 4.20 3.27 3.04 3.36 Free Cash Flow $ Billion 13.31 23.81 9.68 6.40 11.88 25.48 10.94 11.22 16.48 23.34 Total Cash $ Billion 67.16 60.45 67.10 76.76 74.18 77.15 87.94 70.97 66.30 86.43 Total LT Debt $ Billion 87.03 87.55 98.56 108.34 115.68 122.40 121.84 114.60 114.48 114.73 Dividend $/share 0.57 0.57 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.73 0.73 0.73 0.73 Shares outstanding (diluted) Billion 5.39 5.33 5.26 5.23 5.18 5.16 5.07 4.93 4.85 4.77 Royal Dutch Shell 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues and others $ Billion 61.86 64.77 71.80 72.13 75.83 85.42 89.24 96.77 100.15 102.23 Net Income $ Billion 1.38 1.54 3.54 1.55 4.09 3.81 5.90 6.02 5.84 5.59 EBITDA $ Billion 9.00 9.91 12.32 9.66 13.08 13.33 14.64 15.90 15.84 15.12 EPS diluted $/share 0.34 0.38 0.86 0.38 0.98 0.92 1.40 1.44 1.40 1.34 Operating cash flow $ Billion 8.49 9.17 9.51 11.29 7.58 7.28 9.43 9.50 12.09 22.02 CapEx in $ Billion 5.28 5.71 4.31 5.66 5.02 5.86 4.79 5.28 5.80 7.15 Free Cash Flow $ Billion 3.21 3.46 5.20 5.63 2.56 1.41 4.64 4.23 6.29 14.87 Total Cash $ Billion 19.98 19.13 19.60 23.99 20.70 20.31 21.93 19.47 19.11 26.74 Long term Debt $ Billion 97.83 77.62 91.63 90.35 88.36 85.67 88.02 80.47 78.38 76.82 Dividend per share in $ 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 Shares outstanding (diluted) Billion 4.05 4.09 4.11 4.15 4.16 4.18 4.19 4.17 4.18 4.15

Source: Company filings and YCharts/Morningstar

Comparing financial is a great exercise when it comes to evaluating the true strength of the company we intend to understand.

Revenues and net income indicate that Apple is a clear winner

The revenues analysis is giving a clue about the cyclical nature of the business. Apple and Shell are fundamentally different at this level.

While Shell depends almost exclusively on the oil and natural gas prices, Apple, on the other side, depends more on sales and innovation. We can see that two-thirds of the revenue came from iPhone and iPad net sales in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Source: McRumors.com (adapted)

It is a weakness because, theoretically, we may assume that Apple's business can collapse by a large percentage in a few quarters depending on the demand and attractiveness of its products. Thus, Shell is more predictable and can have better control of its production and revenues.

The all-costs to sell an iPhone or extracting oil and gas from the ground is radically different and generally in favor of "consumer electronics" entity like Apple. At least when we look at a short-term duration.

One evident short cycle for AAPL is quite clear when we look at the graph below. The revenues for the fourth quarter are generally very high, while the second quarter is traditionally the weakest quarter.

Furthermore, looking at the net income, it gives another clue about the profit margin. It is apparent that Apple is a much more profitable business than Shell by judging at the net income produced.

However, this specific strength can turn into its main weakness.

Free cash flow, dividend and share buyback, all of them lead to another win for Apple

Free cash flow is the ultimate measure when it comes to evaluating a business and understanding its true profitability. It is the cash remaining after a company pays for its operating expenses and capital expenditures, also known as CapEx.

The balance is playing again in favor of Apple, which is spending much less CapEx than Shell. For 2018, Apple spent $13.86 billion, while Shell spent $23.01 billion. The conclusion is that it is much less costly to produce an iPhone than extracting and selling oil.

Another considerable advantage is that the profit margin for Apple is staggering compared to Shell.

The conclusion is that Apple is showing $61.98 billion in free cash flow for 2018, while Shell is recording $30.03 billion, which is less than half. If we translate these numbers to a ratio, revenue needed to generate $1 in FCF, we get Apple at 4.22, while Shell is lagging at 12.93.

But, wait a minute

Free cash flow indicates what is available for distribution to shareholders. It is at this very point that Apple is lagging uncomfortably behind Shell.

Shell is paying an annual dividend of $3.76 per share - dividend yield of 5.87% - and has initiated a share buyback programme of $25 billion until the end of 2020.

Apple, on the other side, has been much less generous with an annual dividend of $2.92 per share - dividend yield of 1.53% - while the company announced, in May 2018, that it intends to buy back a controversial $100 billion in stock.

Based on a five-year investment, the difference in gain is approximately 25% in favor of Shell. Of course, if we put aside the terrific stock increase of the last three years, which is over 80% for AAPL versus 33% for RDS.B.

In short, you get much more dividend for your invested buck, and this simple fact is partially reversing the balance toward Shell going forward.

Why did Apple keep the dividend substantially lower than it could support, with a payout ratio below 23.46%, according to YCharts, while Shell is quite uncomfortably high at 67.12%?

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

To remain a valid strategy, investing in Apple stock makes sense only if the stock keeps increasing at a substantial rate, which is now questionable, looking at the geopolitical situation, the new signs of fatigue of the US economy, and the rapidly saturated global smartphone business. Hence, the dividend yield is an important issue going forward.

Shareholders and investors have to accept that the growth of iPhone unit sales will inescapably decline over the long term, as markets worldwide reach what is called the "peak smartphone penetration" rate.

Conversely, Shell business presents a much better and stable outlook going forward.

As a shareholder, an investment is valid as long as it provides an attractive return on investment, period. The success of the company is far from a shareholder's primary concern when they are not benefitting from this impressive success anymore. So far, AAPL has been a terrific ride, but the past is not necessarily a guarantee for future profit.

Maybe the myth, in this case, is that the facts are no longer sufficiently convincing to look at Apple as a long-term investment going forward, even if the company is still considered a tremendous success. Time to consider taking some profit off the table.

