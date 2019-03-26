3 Reasons I Am Not That Bearish On Crude Oil

On March 21, the price of nearby May NYMEX crude oil futures traded to a new high for 2019 when the price hit $60.39 per barrel. The next day, selling hit both the crude oil and the stock markets. Crude oil had been rallying steadily since late December after an ugly fourth quarter for the energy commodity. Crude oil took the elevator to the downside after what turned out to be an almost perfect bearish storm in the oil market.

With sanctions on the horizon, US President Donald Trump began putting pressure on Saudi Arabia and other allied OPEC members to pump up their sales to put a cap on the price of the energy commodity. At first, the market ignored the warnings of the leader of the US, but after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in early October at the hands of Saudi security forces, the royal family seemed to capitulate as the price of oil began to fall. President Trump surprised the oil market by granting six month exemptions to eight countries that purchase Iranian crude oil which helped roll the price of oil to the downside it took an elevator lower falling from $76.90 on nearby NYMEX futures in early October to a low at $42.36 in late December, a decline of 44.9%.

The price of crude oil to a level that was not sustainable on the downside, and since late December, the price has moved steadily higher. Now that it had reached a price that was just over the 50% retracement level of the move during the final quarter of last year, crude oil is trying to correct lower. However, more than a few factors support more gains over the coming weeks and months when it comes to the energy commodity. I believe that any price dips in the oil market that take the price to the $55 to $58 per barrel level will be a scale-down buying opportunity. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) is a double-leveraged tool that could turbocharge results if crude oil begins to climb to higher highs after a short-term correction.

An impressive comeback since December

Crude oil took the elevator to the downside during the final three months of 2018, but the first quarter of 2019 it has been back on the staircase higher.

As the daily chart highlights, the price made an impressive rebound as it surpassed the 50% retracement level of the move to the downside which stood at $59.63 per barrel. Crude oil had rallied into overbought territory when it comes to both price momentum and relative strength metrics, so the selling late last week came as no surprise. At the same time, open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market declined as the price rose which was not a technical validation of an emerging bullish longer-term trend over the past three months. The metric dropped from over 2.1 million contracts at the end of 2018 to its current level at around 1.953 million contracts as of March 22.

Technical support for the May NYMEX futures contract stands at the Mach 8 low at $54.87 per barrel, but there are three reasons why I believe the energy commodity is unlikely to reach that level.

Reason One- US production leads to a bull market in supertanker rates

Over recent weeks, the Energy Information Administration has reported that US petroleum output climbed to a record high at 12.1 million barrels each day. The United States is now the world’s leading producer of oil with more daily output than both Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The US has become a significant force in the international crude oil market and has achieved the decades-long goal of energy independence. Moreover, the US has become a leading exporter of crude oil around the world. The increase in production has led to a rise in the cost of transporting the energy commodity. Rates for supertankers, VLCCs, capable of carrying up to two million barrels of crude oil have been on the rise since mid-February have been rising to all-time highs. The high level of US exports has pushed VLCC freight rates on the US Gulf Coast to China route higher by nearly 30% in March. US crude oil exports hit a record peak at 3.607 million barrels per day in mid-February and has held at that level over recent weeks according to the EIA.

Despite the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China, the Asian nation that is a leading consumer of the energy commodity in the world continues to purchase crude oil from the US. A trade deal that bolsters China’s economy could cause the flow of oil from west to east to continue and rise as US output seems set to increase over the coming months. The demand side of the fundamental equation for crude oil looks supportive of the price of the energy commodity over the coming months.

Reason Two- OPEC sticks to its cuts

At their most recent meeting, the international oil cartel cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day in response to falling prices during the final quarter of 2018. Saudi Arabia and Russia are both participating in the production cut. With the crude oil moving higher, it appears that OPEC is sticking to its pledge to maintain its output at lower levels and the US is taking up the slack. The production cuts have been a supportive factor for the price of crude oil.

Meanwhile, the exemptions for buyers of Iranian crude oil will expire in May. India has already filed for an extension with the US. The Trump Administration will decide if they will permit the Iranian crude oil to continue to flow at the same level to the eight nations holding the exemptions over the coming weeks. Given the price action in the oil market, it is likely that the US will grant extensions. At the same time, production from Venezuela and Libya have been declining dramatically which adds support to the price of crude oil.

Meanwhile, the path of least resistance of the price of crude oil depends on global economic growth, and China is one of the most significant factors. The Chinese economy has slowed under the weight of the trade dispute with the US. However, Chinese demand for crude oil remains robust even in the current environment.

Reason Three- The Trump Administration needs a trade deal with China

Last week, the Mueller report presented a victory for President Trump as he moves towards his campaign for re-election in 2020. A trade deal with China that levels the playing field even a bit would be another win for the US President and could provide the political capital to take on opponents during the next race for the White House. Negotiators are hard at work in Beijing, and Washington DC and a summit with President Xi is likely to be a ceremonial event once the two sides agree to a deal on trade. A win-win agreement for the leaders of the US and China would not only provide political capital, but it would also likely ignite economic growth in China as it would lift the specter of tariffs and protectionism. Economic growth in China would result in more demand for energy and increasing purchases of crude oil from the US and other exporting nations around the world which would provide support for the price of the energy commodity in the coming months.

Buy the dip in oil with UCO

While crude oil has already reached the $60 per barrel level on the nearby WTI futures contract and $68 on Brent futures, there is likely more upside potential in the aftermath of a trade deal between the US and China. Based on their current level of consumption, a sudden increase in Chinese economic growth could cause the price of oil to rise to the $65 to $70 per barrel or higher over the next six months.

I am a scale-down buyer of crude oil on a dip so long as the price remains above the $54 per barrel level on nearby NYMEX futures. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) could be an excellent tool for a long position in crude oil on dips over the coming days and weeks. The fund summary for UCO states:

“The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. The fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in futures contracts for WTI sweet, light crude oil listed on the NYMEX, ICE Futures U.S. or other U.S. exchanges and listed options on such contracts. It will not invest directly in oil.”

UCO has net assets of $448.61 million with net assets 3.464 million the product is liquid for short-term forays into the crude oil market.

While crude oil looks like it could head for a small corrective move, I continue to favor the prospects and expect higher highs in the energy commodity that powers the world.

