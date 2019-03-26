Merger Arbitrage Mondays - March 25, 2019

Merger activity remained unchanged last week with three new deals announced, two pending deals closing and one deal falling apart.

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 53 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 2 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 30 Stock Deals 19 Stock & Cash Deals 11 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 64 Total Deal Size $744.08 billion

New Deals

The acquisition of Worldpay (WP) by Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) for $43 billion in a cash-plus-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Worldpay shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.9287 FIS shares and $11.00 in cash for each share of Worldpay. The acquisition of American Midstream Partners (AMID) by ArcLight Energy Partners Fund for $2.03 billion or $5.25 per share in cash. We added AMID as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on January 3, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $3.15. The acquisition of HFF (HF) by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) for $2 billion in a cash-plus-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, HFF shareholders will receive $24.63 in cash and 0.1505 JLL shares for each HFF share.

Deal Updates

Closed Deals

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $1.29 06/30/2019 72.09% 271.28% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.83 04/30/2019 41.78% 423.56% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.37 $6.25 06/30/2019 17.99% 67.68% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $48.47 $42.7 06/30/2019 13.51% 50.85% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) $7.03 $6.19 06/30/2019 13.49% 50.76% CELG 01/03/2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) $98.16 $88.15 09/30/2019 11.36% 21.93% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $7.3 06/30/2019 9.59% 36.08% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $118.06 12/31/2019 5.88% 7.64% MXWL 02/04/2019 Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) $4.75 $4.51 06/30/2019 5.32% 20.02% GG 01/14/2019 Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) $11.34 $10.80 12/31/2019 4.96% 6.45%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Celgene (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.