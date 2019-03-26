Dropbox: The Cloud Solution For Businesses

The shares are pricing in a lot of growth and misses could punish the stock severely. However, I think that as long as DBX's niche remains unchallenged, its prospects will be fine.

Dropbox is not in direct competition with cloud alternatives from Google or Microsoft. DBX has carved out a niche market for itself.

As a consequence, DBX is the ideal cloud solution for businesses. However, its value proposition for individual clients might not be as attractive.

Dropbox is an excellent way for investors to bet on the cloud. However, this is not without its risks.

Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) is a direct play on the cloud. This exposes investors to favorable tailwinds that will drive growth over the long term. Furthermore, it's uniquely positioned as a SaaS provider for corporations and small businesses. This way DBX doesn't directly compete with other tech giants, and in fact, it can complement them in the case of a merger or a buyout. Unfortunately, the stock is expensive at a forward P/E of 50+. Any potential upside hinges on perfect execution without hiccups along the way. This proposition might be too risky for some investors.

Overview

DBX will participate and directly benefit from the switch from physical documents to uploading them in the cloud. However, Dropbox goes even further than that. It has become a corporate software solution for companies with big teams that require large amounts of cooperation.

Source: CloudHQ. Dropbox has partnerships with big tech companies like Google (GOOG/GOOGL) that allow DBX to serve its clients across different platforms seamlessly.

Dropbox's uniqueness

Unlike other cloud stocks, Dropbox clearly adds value to its services. DBX is not a simple file hosting application, but rather a software for teams that rely heavily on file sharing and storing services.

I remember thinking at first sight that DBX wasn’t materially different from Google Drive. This made me feel that there was no competitive advantage. However, once I understood the market a bit more, I realized that Dropbox's opportunity lies beyond hosting files in the cloud, but instead in providing additional services to its corporate clients.

Source: Cloudwards.net. Dropbox’s features add enough value to justify corporations and small businesses to pay up. However, for the regular retail client, the value proposition might not be as attractive. This is why DBX’s focus is on businesses rather than individuals.

These additional services are what set Dropbox apart from the competition. For example, Dropbox allows for tagging documents, creating timelines and assigning tasks with due dates. It also allows users to create tables, checklists, snippets, and to codify it and organize it all conveniently. Naturally, these functionalities are extremely useful for corporations with big teams. Furthermore, since all of this information can be stored in the cloud, it can be made available anywhere in the world at any time. This creates a global sharing network that speeds up teamwork and productivity.

Another benefit of using Dropbox is that it is compatible with Google, Microsoft (MSFT), and other popular corporate software providers. This allows Dropbox to become a unified home for content. This level of convenience is what sets it apart as a business.

Niche market

Because of these reasons, Dropbox tends to focus more on corporate clients rather than on individual users. Almost 90% of Dropbox's clients are self-serve clients. In the last quarterly earnings report, management explained that these customers are free users that are prompted by email to upgrade.

Source: GetApp. Dropbox is generally ranked among the top cloud providers in the market. This makes it one of the most trusted names in online cloud storage.

This means that Dropbox is useful even in its free state. More importantly, the premium services likely are well worth the costs for clients because it takes little effort to convince them to upgrade. This tells me that Dropbox has an outstanding value proposition. Moreover, this reduces marketing and sales costs. This is why Dropbox is more efficient than its peers on marketing costs. No wonder why Dropbox is used in over 50% of Fortune 500 companies.

“(…) Those sales do not involve a traditional sales force, and that's why our sales and marketing efficiency is considerably higher than many of our peers and others in SaaS. Nearly all of our outbound sales are made to organizations that already have a meaningful paid deployment.” - Source: DBX’s earnings call.

Is DBX worth it?

DBX has a robust business that enjoys the secular tailwinds from the growing cloud market. It has roughly $1 billion in cash with very little debt. Also, DBX is forecasted to grow its earnings over the long term at a nice 14.8%. However, the average expected growth rate among peers is significantly higher at 33.9% (see link above).

Nevertheless, its revenue growth has been stellar at an outstanding 25.7% over the past few years. It's also worth noting that its balance sheet is healthy with a debt/capital ratio of 11.7% and a current ratio of 1.4 (see link above). Unfortunately, DBX is part of the trend in tech companies that don't pay dividends, nor are there any plans of doing so soon. Furthermore, DBX trades at a forward P/E of 55.4, which would normally be considered very high. Nevertheless, DBX's average P/E for the last 5 years has been 79.2.

Global growth of the cloud has been nothing short of amazing, but going forward it will be slower than in the past. DBX would fall mainly into the SaaS (software as a service) category.

Thus, long term it is likely that Dropbox will do very well. However, no asset is worth an infinite price. A good way of determining how much a company is worth is by looking at its earnings power (and growth potential) and discounting it back to its present value. With that, you can have a good idea of what its fair value should be.

The problem with this approach is that Dropbox is still a very young publicly traded company. It is difficult to model this type of stocks because of the limited data we have available. Hence, it’ll be useful to think about it in terms of scenarios.

Recently Seeking Alpha contributor Ramiz Bozai modeled what I think is the "optimistic scenario" valuation. There he proposed that DBX's growth would be roughly 29.8% for the next couple of years. He then applied a multiple and arrived at a valuation that offers approximately 30% upside from where it is right now.

I've used the same inputs to calculate the present value of the stock and also arrive at a similar valuation (through a different method). Thus, under such assumptions, DBX looks like a good investment.

However, Dropbox doesn't have a substantial business moat. It wouldn’t take much for Google or Microsoft to go after the same business model Dropbox offers, and that could hurt profitability. This would translate into a slower growth rate which would result in a lower present value. Just as an example you can see the figure below.

Likeliest scenario

Even though multiple risks could materialize and potentially derail Dropbox's growth, I still think that the most probable outcome is a buyout at some point. This is a possibility that has been discussed before and makes sense. After all, DBX’s technology is beneficial for businesses and has a valuable brand. Lastly, Dropbox still is a small company compared to Microsoft or Google, especially at current prices. Thus, when you add it all up, I think that these companies will likely prefer to buy out DBX rather than competing against it at the same game. Alternatively, they could also decide to focus on their niche and leave DBX alone. Either scenario would likely result in profits, over the long term, for DBX's shareholders.

It's worth noting that betting on a buyout at this point would be pure speculation. However, I think it makes sense when you look at the broader picture. Still, I wouldn't consider this scenario imminent because the cloud market is still in rapid expansion and consolidation makes more sense once markets mature.

Source: Dropbox blog. Dropbox’s tools allow users to work with tools of their choice.

Conclusion

Dropbox is a great cloud stock play. It has a unique spin on file hosting through its corporate services and focuses on facilitating teamwork. I also think that Dropbox would complement Google or Microsoft very nicely. So a possible buyout at some point from either of these two is a definite possibility.

Still, even without the buyout scenario, the company's current valuation appears attractive under optimistic scenarios. However, it is important to realize that the share price is currently pricing a very high growth rate. If growth happens to be slower than anticipated, the stock's sky-high multiple will have to compress, and this could result in substantial losses for investors.

All in all, I think Dropbox is an outstanding company with promising prospects. Nevertheless, since the stock has a high PE multiple, it is probably wise to only assign a small position to the stock at best. This way you can participate in any upside, and leave yourself room for averaging down if necessary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.