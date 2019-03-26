Permian Growth Is Down 60% - Offshore E&P Stocks Are A Buy

Forget rig-count; Permian growth is down 60% on May 2018. The trend says an oil spike is likely in 2020; if that's right, offshore E&P stocks are a screaming buy.

Could it be the risk analysts who assumed $100 oil would go on forever now assuming that $50 is forever, absent the perennial risk of a Black Swan?

But as the bad-man in Under Siege 2 remarked, “Assumption is the mother of all Frappuccinos.” That’s why we do Risk Analysis.

What’s been keeping oil prices down since 2017 is the assumption that regardless of how much OPEC+ cut, shale will fill the gap.

The proximate cause of the oil price bust starting in June 2014 was the explosion of shale oil production which carried on until March 2015 when production peaked at 5.87 million barrels per day, up one million in a year (calculated from EIA Drilling Productivity Report).

One theory is that the investment that fuelled shale then, and also fuelled conventional E&P at the time, was what Ludwig von Mises might have called "malinvestment," and that was fuelled by QE and derivatives, and therefore $100+ oil was a bubble that would inevitably lead to a bust.

That was a minority view, all the same June 2014 was the start of an almighty bust, that almost no one in the oil industry who was busy competing to buy over-priced equipment and concessions had flagged in their risk analysis; and a lot of investors, lost all their money, which is the definition of a malinvestment.

There is one thing wrong with that theory; if it was right according to the Seven Immutable Laws of Bubbleomix, the bust should have ended in the region of $85 Brent, early in 2017.

It didn't.

Two options, either the fundamental value of oil changed from what it was as a percentage of GDP/Supply since 1980, explained here, or something really scary is brewing because since early 2017 the oil price has been pushed down artificially by a combination of, awe in the re-boot of shale, easy money that is relaxed about return on investment, and indeed return of investment, and politics, such as the Iran waivers.

Perhaps shale oil changed the fundamentals?

After all, there are two ways to figure out what International Valuation Standards call "other than market value," one of them is the marginal cost of finding new oil and making a profit doing that.

So if shale output can grow at $50 WTI, and operators make a profit they are happy with at that price, that's a change in the fundamental, because the price needed to do that with conventional E&P was $75 ten years ago, and it's only less now because there is a bust which halved day-rates of the gear you need to get the oil.

What surprised many commentators was how fast shale recovered, which in retrospect was not surprising, because nearly-new equipment could be bought for pennies. In January 2019, shale oil production hit 8.22 million bpd, up 1.9 million bpd year on year.

But hang on a minute.

In October 2018, Moody’s warned that limits on pipeline takeaway would “constrain” growth in the Permian. Turns out, "hammer" might have been a better choice of words. EIA's latest prediction is that shale production will grow by 1.2 million barrels per day in 2019, here's how that's turning out:

Initial production is not reported directly by EIA in their monthly Drilling Productivity Report (DPR), but you can work it out from EIA’s numbers.

Theoretically, IP-net legacy-loss is the total increase/decrease in capacity to pump every month; that ought to equal Mo/Mo change of total output, and long term it does, although Mo/Mo bounces around, so it’s harder to spot the trend.

IP is a measure of operators’ enthusiasm to drill and complete, historically that’s a function of the six-month and the four-month trailing average of WTI, shown as the “model” on the chart. Those explanatory variables get 80% or so R-Squared comparing actual to model, which is pretty moderate as models go, but good enough for figuring what the drivers are.

That makes sense, you make the plan for a new shale play six months ahead, you press “GO” four months ahead, that decision depends on your view on where oil prices will be over the next two years. In the Permian, WTI last month is also a good explanatory variable; after you drill you can decide to hold off, that's why the stock of DUCs is growing there.

Comments:

A: Up to February 2018 Permian IP-net-Legacy was growing exponentially. Growth slowed dramatically when total output reached about 2,900,000 bpd. That’s about 80% of the nominal pipeline takeaway capacity (3,500,000 bpd), which is about how much of the nominal capacity on a multi-user pipeline you can achieve, pretty much like everything in the oil industry. Above 80%, the spot-price sky-rockets; large operators have locked-in capacity, but small operators who buy spot, get fried. As capacity maxed out, IP started to fall.

B: The model of IP in the Permian up to February 2018 says if the pipeline capacity had been there, Permian IP would have kept going up until the effect of the price-bust in the fall of 2018 started to kick in.

C: But the impact on total production was small, which goes to show how important legacy-loss is in the big picture. Looks like what drove Permian IP-net-legacy down was mainly the price, but that was linked to take-away. Say you are extracting oil at $28, which the glossy presentations say is possible; although I suspect that number excludes debt-service and amortization and/or replacement-reserve; then you get hit with a charge of $20 to take it away, well you need minimum $48 WTI, just to pay the tab; and your options? Rail is maxed out too, and trucking is very expensive.

D: Legacy loss in the Permian is catching up with IP.

IP-net-legacy outside Permian is clearly dancing to a different tune. They don’t have (major) take-away issues, notice the volatility of Mo/Mo is much more than in the Permian; they can pick and choose when to ship, depending on the price. In the Permian, you grab what you can. IP-net-legacy is pretty stable in the other regions, but the model says likely it will drop to about zero next month, due to the drop in oil prices in the fall of 2018.

Best guess, if WTI stays around $60 for the rest of the year, which is looking likely, total shale oil production growth in 2019 is unlikely to top 500,000 barrels per day for the whole year. Remember, in the year up to January 2019 it grew 1.9 million bpd.

The prediction on the chart is the best-fit model for IP as a function of trailing average oil prices, less trend-line legacy loss. It says that to get the EIA number of 1.2 million bpd extra output in 2019, WTI will need to go to $80 next month and stay in that area.

Meanwhile, OPEC & Co. are watching. They can do arithmetic too. For Saudi Arabia, 9-million bpd at $90 Brent is worth a lot more than 10-million at $60.

They know that $90 Brent will stimulate shale oil. But this time, for a change, U.S. shale will likely not spoil the party, at least not until the new pipelines start to flow. Until then, well a spike would be welcome after five years of doom and gloom which more than halved investment in conventional E&P.

The impact of that underinvestment on the supply/demand balance might well come home to roost before the extra Permian capacity comes online - if so there could be a spike mid-2020.

The CEO of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) warned about that in April 2019, the head of the International Energy Agency in Paris warned about that in October, Citi (NYSE:C) warned about that and predicted $100, Brent, soon.

And they were all wrong, so was I - in fact, I was more wrong than all of them put together. Brent fell from $85 to $50 in three weeks starting September 2018.

What's scary is that maybe they were right and that indeed oil prices have been kept artificially low, mainly because of the assumption that shale will fill the gap created by under-investment in conventional E&P over the past three years, compounded by increased demand, to some extent driven by low prices and depletion of conventional oil, which is a number no one clearly understands but could be in the range 3-5 million bpd.

If any of that is half-right, there is the possibility of a spike (supply crunch) in 2020.

Good always to remember as the bad-man in Under Seige-2 remarked; "assumption is the mother of all frappuccinos." The malinvestment when oil was $100+ was driven by assumptions, perhaps assumptions drove down the price over the past two years, in which case, the Black Swan that will appear could turn out to be an almighty frappuccino.

In which case, offshore E&P stocks, for example, Transocean (RIG) which is trading at 80% off its high in 2014, ought to represent a screaming buy, as soon as the manipulators of the market start to lose their mojo, which could happen soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.