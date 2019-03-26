Bpost: Brace For A Dividend Cut

You should expect a dividend cut from this year on, it's the most prudent and right thing to do.

The very generous dividend for FY 2018 was reconfirmed (for a 15% yield), and this is still fully covered by both the EPS and the free cash flow.

Introduction

After having discussed Hunter Douglas (OTCPK:HDUGF) in the previous edition of Focus on Europe, we are sticking around in the ‘Low Countries’ to look at Belgian postal service company Bpost (OTC:BPOSF) (OTCPK:BPOSY), which saw its share price increase by a double digit percentage after releasing its financial results of the final quarter of last year. Investors appeared to be positively surprised there were no additional corpses falling out of the closet.

Bpost: Investors Were Expecting The Worst

The market seemed impressed with the set of financial results Bpost released last week. I’m not sure why there was such a sigh of relief, as those results were pretty much in line with my expectations. Perhaps the market was expecting Bpost to release more bad news?

Bpost’s main listing is on the Euronext Brussels exchange where it’s trading with BPOST as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is around half a million shares.

A quick review of 2018

In 2018, Bpost’s revenue increased by 27% to 3.77B EUR, but as the Belgian postal service company had to deal with higher expenses (mainly related to the acquisition of Radial which increased the payroll costs as well as the ‘services and other goods’), the EBIT -which the company uses as one of its main benchmarks for its financial performance- decreased by 20% to 393M EUR. On top of that, the financial expenses increased as well, and the bottom line indicated a net income of 265M EUR, or 1.32 EUR per share. This does indicate the 1.31 EUR per share dividend appears to be fully covered. Barely covered, but fully covered.

Source: annual report 2018

But of course, it’s usually easier to generate a ‘paper profit’ compared to making sure everything gets converted into free cash flow as well. That’s why it’s even more important for Bpost to make sure its cash flows, rather than its net income, can keep up with the dividend payments as it wouldn’t make sense to borrow money just to pay a dividend.

Bpost generated an operating cash flow of 377M EUR before changes in its working capital position, but this performance also included a 11.8M EUR tax payment unrelated to the financial year, while the 126M EUR in taxes paid was also higher than the 117M EUR in taxes due for FY 2018. After taking this into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow was roughly 398M EUR.

Source: annual report

The total capex was quite low at just 116M EUR, which means Bpost generated a free cash flow result of 282M EUR, or 1.41 EUR per share. Once again, the dividend appears to be fully covered by the free cash flow as well, with a coverage ratio of 108%. There isn’t much margin of safety, but at least the dividend is indeed still fully covered.

Source: company presentation

The outlook for 2019

Bpost expects the domestic mail volumes to continue to decrease, but this should be partially offset by an average price increase of almost 5% and further growth in the parcel division. Despite this, Bpost is guiding for an EBIT of ‘above 300M EUR’, which would be quite a bit lower than the almost 400M EUR in FY 2018. On top of that, the postal services company also expects a 20% higher capex bill, which will increase to 150M EUR.

This allows me to run some (very preliminary) numbers. Assuming an EBIT of 305M EUR (versus 393M EUR), the pre-tax income will decrease by 22.5% to 295M EUR. After deducting the 29.58% corporate tax rate we would end up with a net income of 208M EUR, or 1.04 EUR per share. Please note, as Bpost hasn’t exactly been very transparent about its EBIT guidance (does it contain one-time items? If so, which items? Does it include the potential gains on selling some of the buildings Bpost owns?... These are all important questions to figure out how meaningful the 300M EUR EBIT guidance really is), you should only consider this to be some sort of back of the envelope calculation.

In FY 2018, the conversion rate of EBITDA to operating cash flow was approximately 70% (on an EBITDA of 571M EUR). Applying the same ratio would result in an operating cash flow of 340M EUR (which assumes a depreciation charge of 180M EUR, in line with the 2018 depreciation-related expenses) and after deducting the higher capex of 150M EUR, Bpost should be able to report a free cash flow result of 190M EUR (or 0.95 EUR per share).

The dividend? Cut it, please

What’s really intriguing is the fact the dividend was still fully covered based on the free cash flow generated by Bpost in FY 2018. The non-believers in Bpost wouldn’t like to hear that, but again, the numbers don’t lie.

Bpost also reconfirmed its full-year dividend of 1.31 EUR per share over FY 2018, which means we will be paid a 0.25 EUR final dividend. Again, this dividend comes close to a 100% payout ratio on both the net income and free cash flow result.

Source: company presentation

Fine, but considering Bpost is guiding for a materially lower EBIT result in FY 2019, it’s only fair to assume the dividend will (finally) be cut. Last year’s outlook contained Bpost’s management saying it wanted to keep the dividend ‘at least stable (at 1.31 EUR/share)’, in the current guidance we see the management is falling back on the usual policy of ‘distributing 85% of the net income’. Considering the net income will very likely decrease and considering I think it would be wise to indeed use the 85% payout ratio just to keep some cash in the company for future use, we should mentally prepare ourselves for a dividend cut.

Conclusion

But there’s no need to panic. Even if the EPS would decrease to 1.04 EUR/share, the dividend would still be 0.88/share for a yield of approximately 10%. And while we won’t see a share price in the high-20’s, let’s keep in mind Bpost is still profitable, cash flowing and continues to work towards its turnaround plan for Radial which will hopefully start to contribute towards EBITDA and net profits.

Other events in Europe

The European banking sector remains very active. Not only did we see the official confirmation of the merger talks between Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) (OTCPK:CRZBY) and Deutsche Bank (DB), it looks like the Italian regulator has been focusing on ING (ING) lately as the regulator claims the bank hasn’t taken sufficient measures against money laundering issues. The Italians appear to be prepared to get to the bottom of things and have prohibited ING from taking on any new clients during the investigation.

French banking giant BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCQX:BNPQY) (OTCPK:BNPZY) has notified the unions in Belgium about its plans to reduce its branches by about 40%. About 3,000 people will be ‘let go’, as this should streamline the bank’s efforts in Belgium where it acquired its Fortis branch after the Belgian government nationalized the bank during the Global Financial Crisis. Fortis ran into trouble when it acquired Dutch bank ABN AMRO (OTCPK:ABNRY) in a consortium with Banco Santander (SAN) and Barclays (BCS).

IT systems remain vulnerable, and last week the IT system of major aluminum producer Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) (OTCQX:NHYKF) was attacked with what appears to be ransomware just one day after appointing a new CEO (for the record: both events appear to be uncorrelated).

Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) (OTCPK:ANFGY), the major copper producer, reported on its FY 2018 results wherein it generated $2.2B in EBITDA. The company also confirmed its production guidance for 2019 at in excess of 750,000 tonnes of copper, 250,000 ounces of gold and about 12,000 tonnes of molybdenum and this blend of gold and copper should allow Antofagasta to benefit from the strong prices in both the base metal and precious metal sector.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) lost some ground after a California jury decided the glyphosate product called ‘Round-Up’ was one of the main caused of cancer of a California resident. Bayer acquired the product (and is liable for potential issues) after it acquired Monsanto in 2018. Bayer’s share price was trading at around 70 EUR per share before the news broke, but ended the week below the 60 EUR mark, for a 15% loss.

The public fight between the Financial Times and Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) (OTCPK:WCAGY) continues, and the Financial Times has now published a new article wherein it accuses senior executives based in Germany to have approved ‘suspicious’ transaction to the tune of 2M EUR. Even if this would be proven correct later on, 2M EUR doesn’t sound like an amount that would bring Wirecard down but the market still cares about the FT reports and after a nice recovery of about 30% after the initial damaging reports, the Wirecard shareprice fell right back below the 100 EUR mark again. This fraud story will undoubtedly be continued over the next few weeks as Wirecard is a high-profile market darling in Germany where it’s profiled as a high growth stock.

