Verastem: Is The Short Thesis Short-Sighted?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome David DeWitt as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

It has been a wild ride for investors of Verastem (VSTM). On September 4, 2018, VSTM hit a 52-week high of $10.35 and has since fallen 75% to $2.61 to mark a 52-week low. It has since rebounded 26% to $3.30 at the time of this writing. On the surface, virtually every news release from the company since that fateful day in September has been positive. The company received FDA approval for Copiktra, the first PI3k-Delta and Gamma inhibitor for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and follicular lymphoma (FL). Two weeks later the company received NCCN guidelines for Copiktra, which according to the company's CCO Joe Lobacki is the fastest he has ever seen that occur. In December, Verastem released impressive data in a study of Copiktra + romidepsin for the treatment of peripheral t-cell lymphoma (PTCL). None of this mattered as the stock continued to crater.

Why the Sell-off?

The first reason the stock sold off is that it got FDA approval. "The short the approval and the short the launch" trade has been pervasive across biotechs, especially in instances where the drug is largely expected to be approved. Further, the euphoria in the run-up to $10.35 likely priced in some overly optimistic expectations of a clean label with no boxed warnings, and approval as a second-line treatment. It is unlikely that just these factors would be enough to account for a 75% sell-off. I believe a devoted and determined contingent of bears began preparing for an extended sell-off way back in May of 2018 when short interest was just about 1.5%. Since then, short interest has increased a whopping 2,134% to over 32% of the float. In my opinion, these short sellers do not appear to be in it for quick profits, but instead, believe there are inherent fatal flaws with the company. There are a few "flaws" that I think short sellers are zeroing in on and propagating. On the surface, it would appear they have a point. There are indeed characteristics of the Verastem story that can be used to spin the web of a credible short thesis.

Shorts piling in Verastem since May of 2018. Source: Bloomberg

The long-term short thesis

Copiktra is a PI3K delta and gamma inhibitor. It is the second of the PI3K class to be approved, but novel in its dual mechanism of action. The first was Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor that was commercialized by Gilead (GILD) and approved for the treatment of relapsed CLL in combination with rituximab as well as SLL and FL. Zydelig, while very active, was approved with five black box warnings. In 2016, after reports of increased death rates from patients on Zydelig due to adverse events, Gilead decided to halt its six ongoing combination clinical trials. Zydelig is no longer receiving much support at all from Gilead and is facing declining sales. Given that Copiktra is a PI3K inhibitor with a similar toxicity profile, it is easy to see why some investors may be willing to bet against it.

Verastem is committed to commercializing Copiktra on its own, and this means Verastem is committed to burning a lot of cash in the early going. Looking at Verastem's current LinkedIn page, it appears the company currently has around 175 employees. Bears may argue that it is a recipe for disaster for the company to carry that much overhead when it is selling a potent third line drug in a crowded market to an addressable market size of only about 20,000 patients. They may compare VSTM's prospects to those of fellow go-it-aloners such as Achaogen (AKAO) or Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP), the latter of which has recently declared bankruptcy, and the former of which may be headed that way.

I believe these factors make up the simple yet powerful foundation that goes into the VSTM short thesis. If Copiktra fails to gain traction in the early going, if ever, as physicians are wary to prescribe it due to the toxicity similarities to Zydelig, then Verastem's $250M of cash will be burned through quite quickly. The company's fixed-cost base is set to exceed $35 million a quarter (based on Q4 2018 reported operating expenses), or $140 million per year. If any reports come out about an increased death rate in any of their ongoing trials or in commercial patients due to adverse events, similar to what happened to Zydelig, then it is virtually guaranteed that the drug will struggle to gain enough traction to mitigate cash burn. In this scenario, the probability of trials being halted increases, and the value of Verastem's Copiktra Pipeline will be torn away. Continuing with the scenario, even if Copiktra did gain commercial traction, it would likely be limited to the current label, and thus the prospects of profitability in any meaningful way are severely dampened. One can see how in these scenarios, things do not end well for Verastem. The long-term short thesis for VSTM argues that the company will fail to return value to investors due to high cash burn coupled with a drug struggling to gain commercial traction.

Why the short thesis is short-sighted

Copiktra is not Zydelig. It is a differentiated PI3K delta and gamma inhibitor with a notably cleaner label. While Copiktra does come with a few black box warnings, it does not contain a warning for hepatoxicity and intestinal perforation, both of which are on Zydelig's label, and both of which are very concerning adverse reactions. Copiktra's label also includes detailed instructions regarding drug holidays and prophylaxis guidelines which should help physicians manage adverse events. In a recent investor conference, CCO and industry titan Joe Lobacki alluded to the fact that one of Copiktra's more common adverse reactions, diarrhea/colitis, is common in PD-1 inhibitors, and that physicians are used to dealing with this. He mentioned what physicians are especially wary of intestinal perforation, which can be fatal to patients. On top of having a significantly cleaner label than class competitor Zydelig, Copiktra's oral-only dosing provides a significant advantage for patients and physicians as compared to frequent IV infusions. Verastem has also heard feedback from physicians who were not satisfied with Gilead's support of the drug. Physicians were not as prepared as they could have been to deal with the adverse events that occurred. Verastem has made it clear that it will be taking the approach Gilead should have: be upfront about the side effects and educate physicians on when to expect them and how to handle them. For those interested, this was discussed with plenty of color at the recent Annual Roth investor conference.

In Zydelig's first quarter of sales, it was able to achieve a solid $5.9m of product sales. With Verastem having just reporting a first full quarter of $1.2m in sales, bears might latch on this side-by-side comparison as a sign of Copiktra's limited commercial potential. However, the one huge difference between the two launches is the idea that when Zydelig was launched, there was excitement and anticipation about the role that PI3K inhibitors could play. Zydelig did a lot of damage to the perception in this class of drug. Verastem has been telegraphing to the market that this would be a hurdle to overcome, and the company reiterated this on the 2018 Q4 conference call. In other words, a slightly slower launch than the street was expecting has not come as a surprise to the company. Logically, much of its early marketing efforts are focused on breaking down the negative perception created by Zydelig. During the recent Leerink Investor Conference, Joe Lobacki mentioned that its early efforts will be in academic centers, even though it is aware that its bread and butter will likely end up in the community. This may turn out to be a brilliant short-term pain for long-term gain strategy. By winning over key opinion leaders and influential physicians in academic centers, it is possible we will see a trickle-down effect into the community which will ultimately make Verastem's sales reps jobs a bit easier.

Over a couple of quarters, I expect its efforts to begin to pay off. Indeed, Verastem expects its educational efforts to pay off as well, and it has indicated to the market that the first couple of quarters will be muted and that sales should meaningfully tick up in the second half of 2019.

The current label is just the opening act

If Verastem's goals are executed, Copiktra's label will be expanding to relapsed/refractory peripheral t-cell lymphoma (PTCL) by as early as 2021. I believe a large part of the short thesis rests on the idea that a third line cancer drug will not generate enough sales to support a robust commercial operation, and that the stock will burn through its healthy cash stockpile quickly. Assuming the current label is the end of the story and a much slower than expected launch, shorts may have a point. However, the fact remains that Verastem has several opportunities to expand the label. Verastem's PRIMO trial, a potentially registrational phase II trial studying Copiktra as a monotherapy in relapsed/refractory peripheral t-cell lymphoma (PTCL), has yielded impressive Phase 1 data. The data is from 16 patients whose disease progressed after one prior treatment or who failed at least one prior therapy, resulted in a 50% overall response rate (ORR) and a 19% complete response (CR). In a separate phase 1 investigator-sponsored trial combining Copiktra with romidepsin, the ORR came in at 59% with a CR of 36%. These early data compare to currently approved treatments which have overall response rates in the 20%.

Source: Verastem Corporate Presentation Jan/2019 range. During the Q4 conference call, management indicated that data from the first portion of the PRIMO trial will be released in the second half of 2019. The trial is expanding, and on the Q4 call, management indicated that patient enrollment was occurring faster than expected. Copiktra has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA, and if data holds up, may allow for accelerated approval. Given the unmet need in second line PTCL, it is likely Copiktra will be adopted by patients and physicians alike with little hesitation if approved for this indication.

Another promising opportunity is to move Copiktra up to the front line. Last summer Verastem presented exciting interim data from an investigator-sponsored phase 1b/2 trial of Copiktra + FCR for younger patients with previously untreated CLL in a front-line setting. The results showed a 94% ORR, with 42% being a partial response (PR) and 52% being complete responses. The most exciting part of this data was the high rates of patients achieving minimum residual disease negativity (MRD-). The 76% of patients achieving MRD- in this data is a significantly higher rate than historical data with FCR alone and is similar to the ibrutinib + FCR regimen (source: Verastem corporate presentation). Achieving MRD- is the best response as it maximizes the time it takes the cancer to grow back and is considered a prerequisite to being eligible for a cure. This data shows Copiktra's potential to be moved up into the front-line setting.

Another study that has been generating plenty of excitement is a study of Copiktra combined with venetoclax for relapsed and refractory CLL. There is a strong scientific rationale for this combination which is supported by preclinical data. The study's principal investigator, Matthew Davids, MD, MMS, said, "Duvelisib and venetoclax target different pathways fundamental to CLL biology and have distinct mechanisms of action. We have found that CLL cells from duvelisib-treated patients are primed for apoptosis in response to treatment with agents such as venetoclax." If this trial ends up being successful, Copiktra has the potential to make a splash in the second-line setting.

Finally, there is also the potential for Copiktra to have a presence down the road in B-cell lymphomas in combination with PD-1 and OX40 antibodies. In the mouse models, both combinations induced tumor growth delays. The researchers also concluded that the anti-OX40 + Copiktra treatment established immune memory which potentially contributed to the observed tumor regression. Further, the data suggests that the dual inhibition of PI3K-Delta and PI3K-gamma may make Copiktra particularly effective in enhancing the anti-tumor efficacy of immune checkpoint and co-stimulatory antibodies, and that further exploration of these combinations is warranted (Source: The Dual PI3K-δ,γ Inhibitor Duvelisib Stimulates Anti-Tumor Immunity and Enhances Efficacy of Immune Checkpoint and Co-Stimulatory Antibodies in a B Cell Lymphoma Model). This data suggests that Copiktra may well have a place in solid tumors as well.

Copiktra has potential well beyond the somewhat limited initial label. With all the work currently being done in the clinic, it is reasonable to anticipate Verastem having the ability to expand Copiktra's label every few years, maximizing the potential and value of the molecule. On top of all the potential for Copiktra, it is easy to forget that Verastem owns another molecule, its FAK-inhibitor, defactinib. Management has mentioned in a recent investor conference that data should be starting to roll in this year. Be on the lookout for a potential data-release at ASCO this summer from the defactinib + PD-1 inhibition study in non-small-cell lung, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancers. Overall, I believe Verastem has sufficient shots on goal to make the argument that Copiktra's current label is all it will ever be a non-starter.

Valuation

Compared to peers, this stock is dirt cheap. To make this straight-forward analysis more resolute, I have compared Verastem to the companies in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI). After exporting the raw data from Bloomberg, I sliced and diced the index into four different subgroups. Subgroups are: 1. XBI in total, 2. unprofitable companies in the XBI (negative NTM EPS estimates), 3. commercial companies in the XBI, and 4. unprofitable commercial companies (negative NTM EPS estimates). The final subgroup is the most direct comparison, as it is closest to Verastem in its lifecycle.

(Notes: I have removed outliers resulting from missing data from each list, and the data is available for download here) Further, as there was no easy way to filter out preclinical companies, I went through one by one to make a determination to my best judgment.)

P/Sales P/NTM Sales EV/Sales EV/NTM Sales XBI 155x 38x 152x 32x Unprofitable XBI 215x 50x 214x 41x Commercial in XBI 38x 16x 33x 13x Commercial Unprofitable in XBI 57x 23x 50x 18x Verastem (Official 2019 consensus of $37 million in sales) 8x 6.5x 5.3x 3.8x Verastem ($20 million in sales estimate) 8x 12x 5.3x 7x

Focusing on the forward estimates, it is clear Verastem is trading at very depressed multiples compared to each basket. To be fair, the official consensus of $37 million in sales in 2019 is, in my opinion, too optimistic. Using a very conservative estimate of $20 million in 2019 sales, Verastem still trades at a considerable discount compared to each basket. Maybe the current valuation could make sense if Copiktra had little or no opportunity to expand the label. That simply is not the case as we discussed above. Further, peak sales for the current label in the US only, according to the company, is estimated to be in $200-300 million range. Some analysts, such as BTIG's Robert Hazlett, peg peak Copiktra sales in CLL alone at $500 million. Further, if Copiktra can even come close to current consensus estimates of $115m, $181m, and $229m in 2020, 2021, and 2022 respectively, then Copiktra may be profitable within 3 years on the current label. With PTCL looking like the next indication for expansion, for which I believe approval is likely as long as early data holds, then peak sales estimates only begin to expand. Assuming sales pick up as planned and data for PTCL looks supportive of label expansion, I believe the stock will see a major sentiment shift that will result in significant multiple expansion and price appreciation. Looking at the chart above, it is quite apparent that there is plenty of room for multiple expansion.

Analyst annual consensus estimates for Verastem. Source: Bloomberg

I am not looking to provide a price target, but just as an exercise, let us see what price shares of Verastem would be trading at if Verastem was valued in line with its unprofitable, commercial counterparts in both the consensus and conservative sales scenarios.

EV/NTM Sales P/ NTM Sales Consensus Estimate of $37M $9.25 $11.60 Conservative Estimate of $20M $5.00 $6.30

As you can see, using a well below consensus estimate of $20M of 2019 sales, Verastem would need to rally 50% to $5 to trade in line with its commercial, unprofitable peers.

Just as confounding is the fact that the company is virtually trading at cash. At the time of this writing, the company's market cap is $241 million, and they ended 2018 with $250 million in the bank. The market is placing minimal value on Copiktra, let alone the pipeline. If the short thesis is banking on the company running out of cash, then hopefully they have plenty of patience. At current cash burn of approximately $35 million per quarter and assuming the extreme case of no product sales, the company can operate for nearly two entire years.

I believe the current valuation of the company is a temporary phenomenon that has been exacerbated by a recency bias that stems from Zydelig's commercial and further development struggles. Also contributing to the depressed valuation is the rise in short interest which can be attributed to the thesis I presented above, Verastem's convertible debt financing, as well as from participants in the pervasive "short the launch" trade.

4Q Recap

The stock's reaction to 2018 4Q revenue print of $1.2m that was well below the consensus of $2.6m is telling of a stock that had over-shot to the downside. In the day following the after-hours earnings call, the stock went from down 15% to rally all day long, closing with a flurry of volume up 3%. When stocks go up on bad news, that is a classic sign that investor expectations had become too negative. The stock has continued to recover since the earnings print, and I believe sentiment is beginning to shift.

A quick look at the chart

As you can see in the chart, it has not been a pretty ride since approval on 9/24/2018. First, I must disclose that I am a fundamental analyst first and foremost, and I only use charts in a supplemental fashion, and by no means am an expert. There are a couple of characteristics of this chart that stand out to me. First, you can see that the stock appears to have made a long-winded

double bottom that ranges from April of 2018 to March of 2019. Off this bottom, the stock has managed to rise above, and stay above, its 50-day moving average. This is the first time it has closed above this level since the day it was approved. The stock has also now tested the 50DMA and bounced off of it, providing further evidence the stock may have made the turn. Finally, one indicator I am a fan of is money flow divergence. As you can see, the money flow index (MFI) made a series of higher lows and highs between February and mid-March while at the same time the stock was sideways to down. When this pattern emerges, it is often predictive of a pending reversal, which appears to be holding up in this case.

Conclusion

Verastem has been targeted by relentless short selling. The bear thesis may sound compelling, but I believe it rests upon shaky pillars. The belief Copiktra is destined to the same fate as Zydelig and that the company will be over-burdened by the overhead costs that come with going it alone is short-sighted. Copiktra is different than Zydelig in its safety profile and in its mechanism of action. Also, Verastem is different than Gilead in that it is listening to physicians, being upfront about the side effects, and educating them on how to manage them and what to look for. Verastem has made it clear it will not make the same mistakes Gilead made. Fourth-quarter revenue, which came in much weaker than expected, resulted in the stock dropping but rallying to a green finish, signaling that actual expectations were too low heading in the print. Compared to its commercial peers, Verastem trades at depressed multiples. If Verastem proves that Copiktra is on track to be a commercial success, then I expect to see a large rerating in the stock's valuation. Additionally, the technicals are beginning to show signs that a real reversal may be underway. Yes, today Copiktra is just an approved third line oncology drug. Tomorrow, however, it can be in multiple lines of therapy, approved in several indications via several combinations, and can even make a splash in solid tumors. Copiktra just needed some love and nurturing from an intelligent and experienced management team. In Verastem, it has found just that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VSTM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not recommending this stock or giving any advice in this article, as this stock is not suitable for risk-averse investors.