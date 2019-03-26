Caesars And Eldorado Resorts: Two Is Better Than One

Key Investment Summary

There are reports that casino operators Eldorado Resorts (ERI) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) are under initial discussions to explore merger possibilities. Noted activist investor Carl Icahn & Co. has increased his stake in CZR and is currently pushing for the sale of the company. CZR has provided limited financial information to ERI to commence the due diligence process. While there is no binding offer yet, we believe the transaction price to be at $10.50 per share, an upside of 25%. Also, Tilman Fertitta appears to be looking at a second shot at CZR after the failed bid in November 2018.

The transaction appears to be value-accretive, resulting in 50% higher free cash flows, in addition to revenue and cost synergies stemming from the broad network and shared corporate expenses. There are several hurdles that merger proponents need to address before the successful completion of the merger, although we believe that both entities would still be able to drive shareholder value on a standalone basis.

Even without the CZR deal, ERI has various value drivers, including its Tropicana assets and sports betting exposure, which could improve the company's cash flow generation and ultimately drive shareholder value.

Merger Alert

On 18th March, 2019, Reuters published an article that both casino operators Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) are in the initial stage of merger talks.

The speculative merger discussion was fuelled when the February 2019 13D Filing of High River Limited Partnership (HRLP) and other affiliates controlled by Carl Icahn revealed a 9.78% ownership in CZR’s common stock. Later, this stake had reached 17.8%, allowing Icahn & Co. to clinch three board representations in CZR.

In a subsequent March 2019 press release, CZR said that it had struck an agreement with Icahn, in which the latter suggested that CZR should conduct a strategic assessment on the “best path” for the company going forward, which includes exploring selling the company. For the uninitiated, Carl Icahn has established a solid reputation as a successful activist investor, and since he has advocated for a sale of the company, merger speculations will not fade away in the near term.

What’s the Deal?

According to Reuters, ERI is undertaking the required due diligence on the potential marriage of the two casino companies, with CZR providing limited financial information. There is no binding offer yet, and we all know that M&As are tricky transactions which could quickly go south for various reasons.

Recall that in November last year, CZR declined the merger offer of Tilman Fertitta of Golden Nugget Casino, although there are recent reports that Fertitta is making a second bid at CZR this time in partnership with Carl Icahn. Since the Reuters report came out, CZR only went up modestly by 2.9%.

If the two casinos merge...

We envision a transaction price of $10.50 per share based on sum-of-the-parts valuation derived using a 7.5x 2020E EBITDAR of its operating segments, less net debt and capitalized rent, implying a 25.4% upside from CZR’s closing price as of 20th March, 2019. To fund the purchase price of c. $14.2 billion including net debt of $7 billion, we assume a 78:22 debt-to-equity mix through $11.1 billion debt funding (4.5x CZR’s EBITDAR) and $3.1 billion of equity, i.e., 67 million new shares. Our envisaged transaction price represents an EV/EBITDAR multiple of 5.9x, which is below the current 11x valuation multiple of the nearest regional casino operator, Penn National Gaming Co. (PENN).

A marriage of the two casino operators could heavily challenge larger casino players such as Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and MGM Resorts International (MGM). ERI operates 26 properties in 12 states, whereas CZR has 53 properties in 14 states; a combined entity would be a major concern for other operators. Based on 2017 figures, combined revenues of the merged entity will work out to $6.32 billion, capturing an 8.3% market share of the US casino market. Furthermore, there would be transactional synergies, including more efficient marketing and promotions and labor across CZR’s regional portfolio, as well as shared corporate expenses. In our view, c. $300 million in potential transactional synergies would seem conservative on the cost side alone.

There are also opportunities for revenue synergies derived from the broad regional network of properties and a larger database. However, we also expect that they would divest various assets given the overexposure and geographic overlap in various markets, including Reno /Tahoe, Atlantic City, Kansas City, Louisiana, Laughlin and Indiana.

Regional casino M&A transactions have generally been value-accretive, with estimated 20% upside from acquirer’s cash flows, traceable to cost savings from shared marketing expenses and removal of general corporate overhead. Accordingly, casino M&A transactions gained momentum in 2018, reaching $8.6 billion in transaction value. In this case, the ERI-CZR merger is projected to be ~50% cash flow-accretive on a per share basis. On a combined basis, the merged entity could generate $1.23 billion in free cash flow, or free cash flow of $7.95 FCF per share based on 154 million shares outstanding.

But nothing comes easy

On the contrary, what if the cards would not fall into the stack? A no-deal scenario seems likely, given that there are some challenges that the merger proponents should address:

Large-scale acquisition in this stage of economic cycle may seem untimely. Since the regional gaming industry is cyclical, the positive effects of the planned acquisition may not be achieved in the short run.

Management needs to have reasonable confidence that the combined entity could garner expected synergies and drive shareholder value.

Complexities surrounding the transaction include potential FTC/state regulatory issues in several spots. Further, there could also be a regulatory risk in unforeseen or unexpected adverse gaming legislation.

Golden Nuggets Casino is still looking for a second shot at CZR and could outbid ERI in the proposed acquisition.

Conclusion

All Roads Lead to Rome, and in the Case of a Failed Merger...

Assuming that the ERI-CZR merger would not come to fruition, both companies would still be able to improve shareholder value. For example, CZR could establish a new tone in leadership, a new more effective guidance and strategic direction. However, there is still a stigma among investors in CZR stock from the company's complicated bankruptcy and reorganization in recent years.

On the other hand, ERI would be able to improve its value through land development, further sports betting opportunities and unlocking the recently acquired Tropicana assets. Without the CZR acquisition, ERI is still poised for multi-year cash flow generation through (1) enhanced marketing and operating efficiencies on its legacy portfolio, (2) Tropicana synergies and cost-saving opportunities, (3) M&A optionality where they can look for another target company, (4) cash flow streams from its Pompano JV and additional exposure to the US sports betting market from its Pompano JV and (5) improved regional gaming consumer. Accordingly, these value levers could serve as catalysts for an uptick in ERI share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.