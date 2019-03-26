Texas Roadhouse And Its Real Value

I dive into the fundamentals of this company to see if investors should consider Texas Roadhouse for their portfolio.

The company’s story seems too good to be true and I can’t personally see any distinct competitive advantage that it maintains over other similar restaurants to justify this positive trend.

The company has had 36 consecutive quarters of positive comparable restaurant sales, consistently increased dividend yield, greatly reduced its tax rate, and has been a positive influence in its local communities.

Texas Roadhouse has continued to defy the odds and to consistently perform well even when other restaurants have struggled.

(Image Source)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) seems to be a common steakhouse restaurant on the surface, but the company has been consistently producing uncommon results. Here are some of its more recent accomplishments according to the company’s annual report:

36 consecutive quarters of positive comparable restaurant sales.

Texas Roadhouse's tax rate decreased from 26.1% in 2017 to 12.9% in 2018.

The company announced a 20% year-over-year increase to its quarterly dividend.

Comparable restaurant sales increased 5.4%.

As a value investor, I look for good companies that offer some competitive advantage. However with Texas Roadhouse, I’m not able to easily identify a distinct competitive advantage that justifies its exceptional long-term performance when compared with similar restaurants.

It seems that the company just keeps churning out good news, and this has inspired me to dig into its fundamentals to analyze if these good results are justifiable and if there’s a likelihood of good results to continue in the future.

This article will consider the benefits of investing in this consistent business, while also looking closer into the fundamentals and facts. Prior to my full analysis, I suspect that TXRH is not worth the hefty price tag when compared with earnings.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 84/100. Therefore, Texas Roadhouse is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. TXRH has high scores for 10-Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings Per Share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a mediocre score for ROIC. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that TXRH seems to have above-average fundamentals, since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years. Overall, share price average has grown by about 341% over the past 10 years, or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 17.95%. This is an impressive return.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown consistently over the past 10 years.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. Overall, management is consistent with how each new restaurant is operated, and this helps to translate into consistent earnings growth.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity (ROE) has been consistently increasing since 2014. Five-year average ROE is acceptable at around 16%. For ROE, I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So TXRH meets my requirements.

A high, and increasing, ROE is important because it tells us that Texas Roadhouse is an efficiently run business that is becoming even more efficient. The company does a good job of investing shareholders' equity and generating more money.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to that of its industry. The average ROE of 78 Restaurant/Dining companies is 0.13%.

Therefore, Texas Roadhouse’s 5-year average of 16% and current ROE of 17.73% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital (ROIC) has been mostly stable and consistently up-trending, with less growth between 2016 and 2017. Five-year average ROIC is slightly low at around 15%. For ROIC too, I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, TXRH does not pass this test.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - ROIC History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable over the last five years. Five-year GMP is sufficient at around 36%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, TXRH has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

Since TXRH's gross margin percent has been stable, this indicates that the company has maintained some type of competitive advantage over the past five years.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

TXRH’s Current Ratio of .90 is unsatisfactory, indicating that it doesn't have a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so TXRH does not meet this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in decent financial health. In the long term, it seems fine in regard to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company’s financial situation could use improvement.

The Price-to-Earnings Ratio of 27.6 indicates that TXRH might be selling at a high price when comparing its P/E Ratio to a long-term market average P/E Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average P/E Ratio of TXRH has typically been between 24 and 28, so this indicates that the company could be currently trading at a high price when comparing to its average historical P/E Ratio range.

TXRH currently pays a dividend of 1.2% (or 1.74% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regard to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it’s around 46%, which means that there is still room to grow the dividend. Also notice that TXRH has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 1.58-1.90%. This stock pays out a moderate dividend. Dividend yields have increased somewhat consistently over the 5-year period, therefore this stock may be desirable for some dividend investors.

Although TXRH participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett, “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of TXRH, the company appears to have ample equity, as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio, but short-term cash may not be sufficient, as indicated by its current ratio. Now let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

“TXRH’s high cash coverage and conservative debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. But it is still important for shareholders to understand why the company isn’t increasing its cheaper cost of capital to fund future growth, especially when liquidity may also be an issue.”

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when TXRH was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2017 and 2018. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that 2017 and 2018 was a time when TXRH was buying back slightly less shares, which would make sense. But overall, it seems like TXRH has bought back stocks on a regular yearly basis and is not purposely planning share buybacks with a strategic plan.

If I were currently interested in buying TXRH now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a high midpoint relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s a fairly good time to buy now if my priority is a better-than-average return through dividends.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Overall, the dividend situation with TXRH is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a moderate dividend. The dividend yield has been increasing over the years. The company also aims to regularly return value back to shareholders through buybacks. Finally, the dividend yield is near a high midpoint when compared with the past 10 years.

On the negative side, share buybacks haven’t been completed at an opportune time to return the most value to shareholders.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company versus the share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an adjusted diluted EPS of 2.2. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and P/E Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, TXRH is fairly priced.

If TXRH continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If TXRH continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If TXRH continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If TXRH continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If TXRH continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to TXRH’s typical P/E Ratio relation to the S&P 500's P/E Ratio, the stock is undervalued.

If TXRH continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $60 per share versus its current price of about $60, and would indicate that Texas Roadhouse is fairly priced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Texas Roadhouse is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, but not in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it doesn’t have enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, Gross Margin Percent, and EPS.

The dividend situation is better than average, as the company pays a moderate dividend with a yield that has been mostly increasing over the past 5 years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is fairly priced.

Another pro is that this stock has performed better than the S&P 500 benchmark. Below, we can see how TXRH performed against the S&P 500 during the economic crisis of 2008 and years onward. You can see that it declined more than the benchmark during the recession. This is likely because people may be less inclined to eat at restaurants during tight economic times. This would be a drawback of this stock.

However, in the years following the crisis, TXRH experienced much greater growth than the S&P 500.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 11.83%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 12.14% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 9.76% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 11.83% growth per year. Plus, we’ll add the current 1.2% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 13.03%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on TXRH’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 12.62% and 12.33%, respectively. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield was about 2.59%. So, we’re at a total return of 15.21-13.53%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 10.9% and 24.45%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 13.49-27.04%. Therefore, our annual return when considering all of these possible ranges could likely be around 12-15%.

If considering actual past results of Texas Roadhouse, which includes affected share prices and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in TXRH

Initial Investment Date: 3/24/2009

End Date: 3/24/2019

Cost per Share: $9.41

End Date Price: $60.60

Total Dividends Received: $5.34

Total Return: 600.74%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 21%

_______________

5-Year Return Results if Invested in TXRH

Initial Investment Date: 3/24/2014

End Date: 3/24/2019

Cost per Share: $26.08

End Date Price: $60.60

Total Dividends Received: $4.03

Total Return: 147.81%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 20%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results of 20-21%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in TXRH and its ability to stay competitive in the steakhouse/restaurant industry, you could expect the company to provide you with around at least 10-12% annual return plus dividends. For the short-term swing trader or impatient investor, the near future of Texas Roadhouse seems stable, and the ups and downs of the restaurant industry during earnings season may provide an opportunity to buy low and reap a decent return quickly.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928 to 2014 is about 10%. So, in a typical scenario with TXRH, you could expect to earn a similar short-term return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund. But in the long run, this company has proven that it is able to outperform the benchmark of the average S&P 500 index fund return.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Texas Roadhouse is a chance to own a solid company with good long-term fundamentals, and with seemingly loyal customers that often return to enjoy this restaurant’s food and atmosphere.

The big question that I had at the beginning of the article was regarding the company’s lack of a distinct competitive advantage. After analyzing this company, I still have not found any single distinct competitive advantage. However, I have found that Texas Roadhouse conducts almost all operations of the business well enough to enable this company to consistently perform better than most restaurants.

So, in a way, you could say that its competitive advantage is a combination of doing almost everything right almost all of the time. Here are some of the areas that this company does well:

Quality food

Consistent and enjoyable atmosphere

Affordable prices for the quality and quantity of food and service

Almost flawless execution of the company’s business model

Gradual expansion of new stores so as not to oversaturate or overextend the brand

A Managing Partner Program, which allows managers to be compensated from the profits of their individual store. This means that managers run the restaurant like an owner and are more invested in the success of the business.

All of these combined items, along with Texas Roadhouse’s long-term consistent track record, prove to me that this company is worth the investment if it can be bought at the right price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.