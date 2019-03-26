NuVista Energy: An Investment Opportunity

The market values the company at an important discount to my estimation of fair value.

The low-cost structure allows the company to grow the production while keeping a stable debt level.

During Q4, NuVista Energy generated positive total netbacks thanks to the marketing diversification to U.S. gas hubs.

Despite the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4, NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF) generated positive total netbacks thanks to its gas marketing diversification.

With its low-cost structure, NuVista Energy is one of the few oil and gas Canadian producers that plans to increase production during 2019. And with reasonable price assumptions, net debt will stay stable.

The market values the company at an important discount to my estimation of fair value. My favorite investment opportunity in the sector is still Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF). But NuVista is an interesting way to mitigate the asset concentration Yangarra represents.

Image source: NuVista Energy

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 results

During Q4, the organic growth and the Pipestone acquisition contributed to the 31% production increase year over year. The acquisition contributed to 9,794 boe/d.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The marketing diversification of gas production offset the impact of low oil prices.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The daily AECO (Canadian hub) prices averaged C$1.56/mcf. But the company realized gas prices at C$3.69/mcf thanks to its exposure to the U.S. hubs. During Q4, AECO spot prices represented only 15% of the gas sales.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Thus, despite the depressed Canadian oil and gas prices, the revenue grew by 9.2% year over year thanks to the increased production and higher realized gas prices.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The gas production is important for NuVista as it represented about 59% of the total production volume during Q4. The graph below shows the current exposure to the different gas markets over the next few years.

The company will keep on avoiding the AECO spot prices. And after 2019, the exposure to the NYMEX floating becomes important. But the situation will change over time as the company will hedge a part of its gas production.

Source: presentation March 2018

With the increased production, the per-unit costs decreased. All the components of the total costs dropped compared with the previous quarter.

Source: author, based on company reports

About NuVista's DD&A/sustaining costs, the three-year average Proved F&DA costs and the Q4 2018 DD&A both amounted to C$10.29/boe.

Source: Q4 2018 press release

Thus, I chose this amount of C$10.29/boe as a conservative assumption of the per-unit sustaining costs.

Because of the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4, the per-unit realized prices decreased by C$9.25/boe to reach C$31.69/boe. Despite this drop and thanks to the low-cost structure, the company still generated a positive total netback, before and after hedges.

The table also includes the Q4 results of Yangarra Resources and Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF). The three companies don't produce in the same areas, but they operate a similar production mix.

Source: author, based on company reports

NuVista and Yangarra generated similar netbacks. NuVista's cash costs are higher despite the lower part of its oil production. But the diversification to the U.S. hubs contributed to the higher realized prices.

NuVista's and Kelt Exploration's cash costs are similar. The higher netbacks for Kelt Exploration are due to exceptionally high prices at one of the U.S. gas hubs during Q4. Except for this specific and temporary situation, both companies generate comparable netbacks.

NuVista's adjusted funds flow amounted to C$63.6 million. And with a capex of C$77.4 million, the net debt increased by C$18.1 million quarter over quarter to reach C$511.4 million.

As the net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio reached 1.9, management plans to keep the net debt stable during 2019.

The Q4 results show NuVista generated a positive total netback despite the depressed oil prices. So, let's compare the valuation of the company with Yangarra Resources - my current favorite oil and gas Canadian investing opportunity - and Kelt Exploration.

The market offers an important discount

With reasonable assumptions, NuVista plans to grow the production per share of about 13% with a capital program that won't exceed the adjusted funds flow.

Management assumes the following prices:

WTI: US$55.00/bbl

NYMEX natural gas: US$2.85/MMbtu

AECO natural gas: C$1.30/GJ

From a reserves perspective, the three companies have a similar RLI (Reserves Life Index) based on the mid-point of the 2019 production guidance.

Source: author, based on company reports

The market values Kelt Exploration's reserves at a premium compared with the two other producers. I don't see any reason for this premium as Kelt's higher netbacks during Q4 was due to exceptional gas prices at one U.S. hub.

The flowing barrel comparison also shows a higher valuation for Kelt Exploration. But, as it is the case for the reserves valuation, the premium isn't justified.

Source: author, based on company reports

As Yangarra produces more liquids while operating at lower costs, the small premium for Yangarra's flowing barrel valuation compared with NuVista makes sense.

Also, the graph below shows the weaker stock performance of NuVista Energy and Yangarra Resources compared with Kelt Exploration over the last 12 months. Again, I don't see any reason for Kelt's better stock performance.

Data by YCharts

For the estimation of intrinsic value, I assume a 12x multiple of the profits the company would generate with a flat production. The table below shows the current stock price assumes NuVista will generate the same total netbacks as during Q4 over the long term.

Source: author, based on company reports

But we saw the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4 impacted the netbacks. If we assume the company will generate a total netback of C$10/boe over the long term, the market values the company at a 54% discount to my estimation of fair value.

Source: author, based on company reports

Due to the higher liquids production, I still consider Yangarra as a better investment opportunity at current prices. But the market definitely offers an important discount to my estimation of NuVista's fair value.

Yangarra and NuVista operate concentrated assets in the Cardium and the Montney plays, respectively. Thus, instead of buying only Yangarra, any drop of NuVista's stock price will be an opportunity to diversify my Canadian oil and gas portfolio.

Conclusion

The Q4 results showed NuVista's capacity to generate total positive netbacks in the context of depressed Canadian oil prices.

Thanks to its low-cost structure, the company is one of the few Canadian oil and gas producers that plans to grow production without increasing net debt.

Yet, the market values the company at an important discount to my estimation of fair value. Yangarra Resources is still my best investment idea in the sector, though. But, considering the discount, I'll take advantage of any drop in NuVista's stock price to diversify my oil and gas Canadian portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGRAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.