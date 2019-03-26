Alexion: Investor Day Insights

This article shares these points, which range across most of ALXN's current and near-term operations.

In its recent Investor Day, several details of ALXN's strategy and tactics enhanced my knowledge of this company.

ALXN has moved from bubble-type stock to fair value or perhaps cheap, depending on how strongly it can grow.

Introduction - time for a deeper dive

Last month, I wrote Alexion's Complementary Growth Strategy. The title is a pun on its focus on a component of the immune system - "complement" - which comprises proteins that assist in immune functions - and Alexion's (ALXN) growth strategy, which builds logically on its existing strengths. The article's focus was limited to ALXN's lead products, Soliris and its next-gen version Ultomiris, plus general matters.

ALXN's March 12 presentation at the Cowen Health Care Conference was followed by its March 20 Investor Day. I listened to both and learned more about several details of ALXN's broad strategy and product-by-product tactics. Because my opinion of its story was further upgraded, and in view of the stock outperforming a major biotech ETF (IBB) in the period since my last ALXN article, I thought it could interest some of the Seeking Alpha community to gain a further introduction to ALXN.

The above link to ALXN's Events & Presentations web page also has a link to the webcast from Investor Day. This article refers frequently to the Investor Day PowerPoint Presentation and also draws upon the 2018 10-K.

Some top-down comments follow next.

The big picture

ALXN, with more than $4 B in annual revenues, competes with almost innumerable giant, mid-size and small players in the global pharmaceutical business. It has been successful in its smallish niche of ultra-rare diseases; management's immediate growth strategy is to build on the Soliris/Ultomiris franchise in ultra-rare diseases to develop one or more indications in the much larger rare disease segment. This has impressed me, given the once-obscure therapeutic role of inhibiting complement activity in autoimmune diseases.

My bullish thesis is that ALXN shares have based for more than 5 years and are poised to rise. My June 2015 article, Is Biotech Finally In A Bubble? said that most biotechs were in extended booms rather than bubbles, but also said:

2. Alexion (ALXN): This ultra-orphan $37 B market cap company trades at a high P/E using non-GAAP numbers and a very high P/E on GAAP EPS. A few companies are gunning for its lucrative Soliris franchise, so there are both volume and pricing pressures that could bring the stock down. Conclusion: Possible bubble valuation.

ALXN was in the vicinity of $180 then, versus $130 now. Its prior $37 B market cap compares to $30 B today. Yet the company is much larger and stronger than before, with greatly expanded and well-defined growth opportunities.

ALXN has been an enormous success since its IPO in March 1996. Adjusted for a total of a 4:1 split ratio, ALXN's price as of March 22, 1996, was $2.09. Friday's closing price was $130.21; CAGR for price is 19.7%. That compares to about a 10.8% plus dividends for perhaps the lead "horseman" of the day, Cisco (CSCO), 11.8% for specialty pharma peer Vertex (VRTX), and 16.0% for a biotech comparator, Regeneron (REGN).

At $130, ALXN is back to a price it first reached in December 2013.

With a new management team derived largely from Big Pharma, plus a CFO from Biogen (BIIB) - a financially clean company - and with many mid-level employees also replaced since the 2016-7 revamp of ALXN's management, I'm in the stock looking for multi-year sales and operating profit growth, and a stable to rising P/E or price/sales ratio. (Note, bios of management are provided in the 10-K, p. 26.)

Because I went into the core Soliris/Ultomiris franchise in detail in the February ALXN article, I will assume some knowledge of it and focus on what I have learned about ALXN's latest comments on these drugs and the long-term growth of this franchise.

The segue from Soliris to Ultomiris

By sub-topics, beginning with conversion from Soliris.

1. Soliris to Ultomiris (slide 41)

ALXN believes it is well on its way to reaching or exceeding its goal of converting 70% of Soliris PNH patients to Ultomiris by December 2020, which will be 2 years since Ultomiris was approved for PNH. Ultomiris is basically a longer-lasting version of Soliris with what ALXN demonstrates leads to superior clinical results in PNH and perhaps other diseases (see slide 30 and subsequent slides through #41). As Ultomiris gains the aHUS indication, then the gMG indication, and presumably the NMOSD indication (expected for Soliris in June), similar conversion efforts from Soliris will be undertaken.

Meanwhile, PNH/aHUS patient count is growing at a single-digit rate. That's good news.

2. Soliris and biosimilars

ALXN believes that it will take at least 3 years, maybe 4, for a biosimilar to be approved; I think but am not sure that this refers to the US. ALXN also can assert patents that expire later than that time frame. Thus it suggests that biosims to Soliris will be a relatively small threat given the planned patient shift to Ultomiris from Soliris and the proposed reluctance of doctors and patients to return from the next-gen product to a first-gen biosim product.

3. Ultomiris pricing

Ultomiris is only given every 8 weeks for PNH, versus every 2 weeks for Soliris. So while the per-dose price is much higher for Ultomiris, during chronic therapy, it is being marketed at a 10% discount to Soliris. However, in Year 1 of treatment, loading doses are required, so Ultomiris has a 10% premium to Soliris. ALXN reports that payors are comfortable with this arrangement.

Because aHUS requires higher Soliris doses than PNH does, the Ultomiris discount to Soliris for aHUS will be more like 30% on chronic therapy.

4. Competition from other C5 inhibitors

Ultomiris and Soliris bind to the exact same part of the C5 complement protein, making it possible to switch seamlessly from Soliris to Ultomiris, but ALXN believes that other anti-C5 antibodies in development will not be able to be given to a patient on Ultomiris without a prolonged washout period of months. ALXN further believes that this is a significant competitive advantage against competitors leaving Ultomiris (and to a lesser degree, Soliris) for a competitive drug that binds to a different epitope on C5.

That's one reason it wants to use pricing to get as many patients on Ultomiris as soon as possible.

5. Subcu versions

The main news to me was the explanation of why ALXN has been downplaying the potential of SQ Ultomiris rather than the current IV version. See slides 44-45, which show that the once-weekly mid-to-late-stage version of Ultomiris under development requires a large dose given for a lengthy period via a special device. I gather that the next-gen, early-to-mid-stage SQ Ultomiris version (dosed Q 2 weeks) will also have that issue.

Nonetheless, these will represent valuable options to enhance the ability of the Ultomiris product line to meet patient needs and preferences, including while traveling or if living in remote parts of the world. SQ versions will differentiate from biosims to Soliris. They may also be necessary to compete with new competitive products.

6. New indications

The generalized myasthenia gravis, or gMG, launch is going very well. The neuromyelitis spectrum disorder, or NMOSD, PDUFA date is in late June, and its launch is highly anticipated. These are Soliris launches, with Ultomiris expected to be approved timely for aHUS, then gMG/NMOSD.

ALXN also plans to study Ultomiris in ALS and PPMS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and primary progressive multiple sclerosis). I think that success in either indication is not especially in the stock's valuation.

Scientifically, I'm impressed by the demonstration of Soliris working in (large subsets of) gMG and NMOSD. I'm also very satisfied by the pace of development of Ultomiris.

ALXN has an aggressive plan to build on these achievements.

Extending the Soliris/Ultomiris franchise

I am going to discuss the pipeline products briefly in the order presented on Investor Day.

1. Caelum-101

See slides 48-52. Caelum is privately-held and has demonstrated what ALXN and Caelum take as proof of concept that CAEL-101 is effective in removing amyloid fibrils from damaged target organs. The "AL" or" amyloid light" immunoglobulin chains build up in AL amyloidosis, in rapidly progressive fashion. Treatment is difficult and 12-18 month mortality rates are quite high, with significant improvement seen in the Phase 1A/1B study performed by Caelum. ALXN plans to initiate a Phase 2/3 study early next year.

Hematologists are likely to be involved in the diagnostic and/or treatment plan for AL amyloidosis, so this pipeline candidate is a good fit with ALXN's core disease focus.

The deal was announced two months ago. I do not know the competitive landscape for this disease; that said, I think the deal terms are fair.

2. Anti-FcRN for several diseases

A. First, see slide 59. This shows that ALXN1830, an antibody against the neonatal Fc receptor, could be an important agent in milder cases of gMG. ALXN1830 came via the recent acquisition of Syntimmune.

Then see the section beginning on slide 81; #83 shows the development plan for ALXN1830. The lead indication is for a hemolytic disease (WAIHA), fitting well with PNH/aHUS; a Phase 3 study is planned to be initiated this year. A Phase 3 gMG study is also planned to start this year. Assuming clinical trial subjects can be readily identified, I think that these trials can move along rapidly.

ALXN1830 is planned for SQ administration, and assuming ALXN continues to like what it sees from it, other autoimmune diseases are planned to be studied beginning next year.

B. Shortly before Investor Day began, ALXN announced a partnership with Affibody AB, a Swedish company, with the press release saying in part:

We believe there is significant opportunity to transform patient care with FcRn-targeted therapies and are thrilled to add a second clinical-stage anti-FcRn medicine to our pipeline with this collaboration,” said John Orloff, M.D., Executive Vice President and Head of Research & Development at Alexion. “While clinical development is still early, we are excited by ABY-039’s potential to be an optimal subcutaneous therapy across a number of IgG-mediated diseases, providing patients with the possibility of a convenient self-administered treatment option.”

This is interesting stuff, and competition is not trivial. See, as one example, a report from last July on a small molecule that targets similar diseases via a similar mechanism as these two ALXN drug candidates.

ALXN is the "big dog" in autoimmune hemolytic diseases. In other words, having the marketing presence in the here and now is a big deal, and CEO Hantson and his team, and the board, know it and are pressing their advantage. A new rare disease race appears to have begun.

Complement-related pipeline

See slides 87-93.

ALXN has a series of completed-related drugs under development. I like this. The bullet points on slide 88 represent its elevator speech on this topic:

A RELENTLESS PURSUIT OF INNOVATION •Research concentrated in New Haven with expertise in Ab [antibody] engineering •Numerous promising internal projects and collaborations with trusted partners •Innovative assays, novel biomarkers, and new diagnostics to support efficient clinical trials •Robust, diverse complement pipeline to deliver sustainable value •Multiple INDs over the coming year.

Of the several products listed, the first one (slide 90) interests me the most. It is ALXN 1720, a bispecific mini-body (which I take to mean an antibody-like smaller molecule) that is linked to a moiety that binds to albumin (allowing a longer half-life. ALXN1720 may enter clinicals this year. It may represent a next-generation Ultomiris. ALXN may be making a pivot to SQ, long-acting C5 inhibitors. It's necessary to move toward this, because a competitor will.

Moving on...

Metabolic franchise

ALXN makes two drugs for very rare genetically-determined diseases. These are Strensiq and Kanuma. The former is a major product, and growing; the latter, a minor product with limited growth potential. The interesting thing I learned about Strensiq is that the disease it treats (hypophosphatasia) may be under-diagnosed due to using adult norms for blood tests in children (slide 74). So there may be more growth potential here than expected.

The important addition to the metabolic pipeline is an oral drug for Wilson disease (slides 76-780, which appears to have a prevalence somewhere in the gray zone between rare and ultra-rare diseases. There has been no new treatment for this disease of copper metabolism for decades. After acquiring the drug (now ALXN1840) last year, ALXN has enhanced the ongoing pivotal study to attempt to show superiority of this oral drug to existing therapies.

Data is presented in these slides that appears encouraging, and I'm hopeful of a commercial success being demonstrated, with the target ending date for the trial in H1 2021.

Risks

I view ALXN as a high-risk stock, with the partial offset that its valuation has come down substantially. The stock has a number of other risks not discussed in this article, including government investigations described in the 10-K on p. 43 and elsewhere. Some get down to the rare disease sub-industry level and are important considerations.

I expect no dividends from ALXN for quite some time, if ever.

Concluding comments

I found the Investor Day, in concert with the Cowen discussion, incrementally positive. I heard few new negatives. I gained increased respect for this management team. It wants to do more acquisitions, and I believe that so long as the Soliris/Ultomiris axis is moving along well, it will have the cash flow to do so. There is no easy way for an outsider to determine the fair value of the products that ALXN is acquiring, and the size of the market opportunity is difficult to determine given the tiny patient populations being addressed. Also opaque is the true competitive situation. On the upside, thousands of rare diseases have no treatment.

Valuing a company that is growing by acquisition is difficult. What is a fair price for a treatment for a rare disease? One has to trust management.

Given decent finances, I like price:sales as a valuation tool, and for ALXN, I'm comfortable owning the stock using that metric. ALXN is around 14X non-GAAP consensus 2019 EPS and more like 12X next year's projected non-GAAP EPS. GAAP matters, but it's clear to me that ALXN has completely moved away from anything like a bubble valuation.

My thinking is that it's up to superior managements to make growth-oriented companies in "sexy" fields succeed. To date, I am impressed with this management team. Though I went significantly underweight stocks last October, my plan is to hold ALXN and look to add if and when I think the time is right. I hope to keep tabs on its progress via Seeking Alpha as events justify.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted pre-market Monday. Note, I will be on the road Tuesday and may not be able to participate in the comments thread until Wednesday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALXN,REGN,VRTX,CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.