BBN: How Things Change So Quickly

Update on the fund and a deep look at Distribution Quality and Leverage.

The fund is currently yielding an income-only distribution of 6.42% and trading at a discount of 3.39% to its net asset value.

Over the past few articles, I had a number of readers and subscribers ask me about some less volatile municipal bond offers, in particular about the three publicly traded taxable municipal bond closed-end funds.

About 3 months ago, I covered the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN). There were a number of questions on the fund, and considering the changes in the economy and the yield curve, I thought it would be a prudent time for another update.

So what's changed in the past two months? Let's take a look.

What's New?

In the last update, we discussed the increases in the short-term interest rates, while the longer-term rates remained flat or even declined.

Why does it matter?

Where all of this comes together is that a rise in short term interest rates with steady longer term rates has put tremendous pressure on leveraged closed end funds.



More specifically, leveraged closed end funds work because they borrow money at low, short term rates, and reinvest in longer dated, higher yielding securities.



As short term interest rates increased, the borrowing costs on closed end funds have generally increased as well. The portfolio investments however have remained fairly steady.



This plays out two ways. First, closed end funds have less "net investment income" which is available for distributions and thus, the more conservative and transparent sponsors have lowered distribution rates.



There are other funds out there however that have surely suffered from lower net investment income, however maintained their distribution and are over-distributing, eroding their underlying net asset values.



Generally, municipal bond funds have fared a bit better for the sole reason that their lending is generally based on auction rate securities or the SIFMA Swap Index, rather than a traditional LIBOR + Spread.



Source: "BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Back On Sale?"

What is really bad now is that the spreads have completely collapsed and the US 2-year and 5-year treasury yields are actually inverted! Below is a chart for the spread between the 5-year and 2-year treasuries. It should be a positive number.

(Source: TradingView)

Worse yet... the inversion is not just in the 2/5, but is as broad as a 3-month T-bill to 10-year treasuries!

(Source: TradingView)

The implications of this are three-fold.

First, we likely have a recession coming, and should expect the 30-year spreads to close in too.

Second, leveraged closed-end funds are going to continue having issues, being on the wrong side of the income game. Their borrowing costs are now, in many cases, going to be higher than what they are earning on the investments.

Lastly, funds with longer durations are enjoying the benefits of increased net asset values (yields go down, prices go up), but the distribution health will be paying the price.

If there is one section that you pay attention to... this should be it!

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: BlackRock

Managers: Michael Kalinoski CFA, Peter Hayes, Ted Jaeckel CFA, Christian Romaglino.

AUM: $2,095 million in Investment Exposure, $1,353 million net assets

Historical Style: Taxable Municipal Bonds

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks high current income with capital appreciation through investments in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Number of Holdings: 138

Current Yield: 6.42% based on market price, Monthly Distributions

Inception Date: 8/27/2010

Fees: .90% + 1.13% Interest Expense, 2.03% Total (as of 7/31/2018), up from .93% + .40% Interest Expense, 1.33% Total. on 7/31/2017.

Discount to NAV: 3.39% (down from 5.10%)

Sources: CEF Connect, BlackRock, and YCharts

Fund Updates

At the time of our last article (1/16/2019), BBN yielded an income only distribution of 6.72% and was trading at a discount of 5.10% to its Net Asset Value. Today, it yields 6.42% and is trading at a discount of 3.39%.

The reason for the slightly lower yield is the closing of the discount to NAV. The fund has not had any distribution cuts over the past few months.

Looking at the portfolio, we can find the portfolio has remained relatively unchanged, with the top bonds remaining the same.

Despite having 138 securities, the fund can still take on meaningful positions, and the top 10 holdings represent 20.68% of the portfolio. This is essentially unchanged with where it was when we last looked at it.

(Source: Blackrock CEF Website)

Once again, I do need to remind investors that there is sizable NJ and Chicago exposure, but at the very least, it is revenue-backed bonds rather than general obligations.

Looking at the sector breakdowns, we can once again find a relatively unchanged portfolio. The one change is that Local GOs have gone down about 1%.

(Source: Blackrock CEF Website)

State exposure as it relates to taxable bond funds is viewed differently. Rather than looking at state exposure for state income taxes, when the bonds are taxable, such as with this CEF, we look at state exposure from the risk management perspective first.



Source: "BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Back On Sale?"

Once again, we find that the portfolio has remained largely the same.

(Source: Blackrock CEF Website)

The risk management perspective with Build America Bonds is that they are subsidized by the U.S. government and thus rated higher.

Due to those BABs (Build America Bonds), the majority of the portfolio is rated A or AA.

(Source: Blackrock CEF Website)

One of the challenging parts for fixed income investments is that good bonds may be available now but not in the future. This is part of reinvestment risk. Bond issued pre 2008 financial crisis matured and unfortunately investors needed to buy newly issued bonds at far lower coupons.



This fund however can at least provide some certainty as most of the fund's holdings are longer dated bonds, maturing 20 years from now or longer.



The downside however would be, for net asset values as they would decline IF long term interest rates go up. As we saw however, so far, despite a "great" economy, long term interest rates have been quite steady with a lack of inflation.



Source: "BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Back On Sale?"

This is one area where we have seen definitive changes in the last few months. Long-term rates have come down, and as such, the underlying bond values have increased. This is why the fund's NAV has partly increased in value over the past few months.

(Source: Blackrock CEF Website)

(Source: TradingView)

As we can see, long-term bond yields plummeted from around 3.4% in November to under 2.9% today!

To put it all together we can take a look at the overall fund characteristics. Here, there were a few small changes.

The average effective maturity is 30.87 years - this is down from 31.66 years. As I stated, this is certainly at the long end of the curve, but I believe where we are today, this is a fairly good place to be.

More importantly, we can see the average effective duration for the portfolio is now 11.05 years - up slightly from 10.91 years. This is already adjusted for leverage. What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the underlying portfolio's net asset value should decrease 11.05%. Inversely, it also means that for every 1% decrease in rates, the portfolio's value should increase by 11.05%, as we have seen since November.

(Source: Blackrock CEF Website)

One note that I do want to make is to take a look at the fact that the average coupon for the bonds is 9.15%. With the current yield being around 6.34%, this tells us that the average bond is trading for above par.

What this means is that IF the bonds are called, there would be a decline in the NAV. Why?



Bonds are issued at $100 or $1,000 par. As interest rates go up and down and the credit quality becomes volatile, the market value of those bonds can also go up and down. Because interest rates declined, these bonds became more valuable, as such, the market price for the bonds is ABOVE par, thereby decrease the overall yield to the current market yields. At maturity however, those bonds are once again redeemed at PAR. With calls, they are also generally redeemed at PAR. There are of course exceptions and you would have to look at the appropriate redemption schedule and pricing.

This is why we also have to look at the "Yield to Worst," which assumes bonds are going to be called. Today, the yield to worst is 5.21%.

Distribution Quality

The fund currently distributes a $.1188 per share income-only monthly distribution. The distribution has been fairly steady, however there was a cut last July, as we previously discussed.

Prior to the cut, the distribution has been steady since 2011!

More importantly, the fund has continued to pay its distribution from income and has not returned capital gains or capital.

(Source: CEF Connect)

As I stated in my previous article, however, the distribution was a cause for some concern. In the last update, with the numbers through November 30th, 2018, the fund was distributing $.1188 per share, yet had averaged earnings of $.115882. The saving grace was that the fund had some banked-up UNII, which covered the gap.

(Source: BlackRock Distributions Spreadsheet 11/30/2018)

Today, however, we have some updated financials through the end of January 31st, 2019. Unfortunately, the situation has not got better. While the fund did raise its average income slightly, it no longer has any more banked-up UNII.

(Source: BlackRock Distributions Spreadsheet 1/31/2019)

This matches up with the data from CEFConnect.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Leverage

As of the previous report, the fund has not yet released its year-end report. As such, there are no new numbers to report.

For the year ending July 31, 2018, the outstanding amount was $744 million, where the daily weighted average interest rate was 2.03%.

(Source: BBN Annual Report 7/31/2018)

When the current report is published, I fully expect the leverage costs to be closer to 3%.

Performance Update

Year to date, the fund has done quite well.

BBN achieved a total return of 7.38%. The price increased 6.33%, while the underlying NAV increased 3.43%. Once again, long-term bonds increasing in price as their yields declined, along with investors purchasing the fund and the discount to NAV declining.

Data by YCharts

Over the past 12 months, investors had a roller coaster-like ride, but came out ahead and achieved a 6.85% total return. The price per share declined .09%, while the NAV declined .21%.

Data by YCharts

What should be perfectly clear is the price per share and net asset value increased off of the lows in November, right in line with the 30-year Treasury rate yields plummeting.

So, is it still the best-performing taxable muni fund?

In the taxable municipal bond space, there are a few competitors.

On the ETF side, there is the Invesco Build America Bond Portfolio ETF (BAB).

On the closed-end fund side, there are a few other competitors, such as the Guggenheim Taxable Muni CEF (GBAB) and the recently combined Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB).

Let's take a look at the funds over a few time periods YTD since November 1st and over the last 12 months.

On a total return basis, the BlackRock fund has been the best performer, followed by the Nuveen fund. The Invesco ETF lagged behind, as it is unlevered and did not benefit from higher yield or the discount to NAV closing. Interestingly, the Guggenheim fund fell behind earlier this month.

Data by YCharts

The BlackRock fund's price per share did increase the most, which is why the total returns were higher.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the underlying net asset values, we can find that the BlackRock's NAV increased the most this year, thus it is not just the discount to NAV driving the total return.

Data by YCharts

Off of the November lows, BlackRock still led the way, but the Guggenheim fund was not dead last.

Data by YCharts

We can see similar results in the price per share increases. Why was the Nuveen fund left behind?

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, the difference in the underlying NAV between the Nuveen fund and the BlackRock fund is not that much. Furthermore, the Nuveen fund had greater gains than the Guggenheim fund. This tells us that a large driver of the Guggenheim fund's performance was not the NAV growth, but rather the discount to NAV closing down more than for the Nuveen or BlackRock funds.

Data by YCharts

Perhaps this is playing out over the previous 12 months?

As we can see, the Guggenheim fund had the highest total return, nearly doubling that of the BlackRock fund.

Data by YCharts

On a price per share basis, we continue to see this play out. For whatever reason, the Guggenheim fund's price per share increased the most. The unlevered ETF eked out a 1.89% gain, while the BlackRock and Nuveen CEFs had small losses.

Data by YCharts

Perhaps not surprising then is that on a Net Asset Value basis, the BlackRock fund was the best performer, while the Guggenheim and Nuveen funds were down around 2%.

Data by YCharts

Thus, yes... Guggenheim's total return was driven not by the underlying portfolio, but the investors closing the discount to net asset values.

The best-performing portfolio over the last year was the BlackRock fund, and all 3 have to some extent overdistributed and tapped into their NAVs to cover up the shrinking income.

Bottom Line

Hopefully, this addresses the questions that were brought up and why I believe it is a fairly murky time.

Let's start with what I do know.

I don't believe investors should be considering the Guggenheim Taxable Muni Fund. It is currently trading at a slight premium, whereas it typically is trading at a discount. More than that, over the past 12 months or so, the primary driver of outperformance was not the portfolio selection but the discount to NAV closing.

On the flip side, the fund does have lower leverage and it is smaller, so when the discount eventually comes back, I would be considering it.

If I wanted to participate in this space today, in the CEF universe, it would be a choice of more BBN or the Nuveen NBB.

The BlackRock fund has been the better performer, but a part of it was the higher leverage. The Nuveen fund does have a bit lower leverage and is currently at a slightly better discount to NAV. Both are worth consideration, and based on what we discussed, you should have the information to pick between the two.

For the more conservative investor, the unlevered BAB yielding 4.13% with a .28% annual expense could be a good place to hide out until there is more certainty.

As we saw above, they have been terrific investments over the previous 3 and 5 years, especially versus other forms of fixed income, and you should now have the information to decide which of the funds fits your risk tolerance best.

So, I hope that helps! Please let me know if you have questions or comments. Do you have any taxable munis now? Planning on adding some? Leave a comment below.

For more information about the fund, please take a look at the website here.

