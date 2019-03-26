Factor Investing With Momentum Overlay

Motivated by Andrew L. Berkin and Larry E. Swedroe's book, Your Complete Guide to Factor-Based Investing, I set out to build a factor-based portfolio. What is meant by factor-based investing? Investment writers and money management firms use the term differently. Therefore, it is important to know how I am using the term.

Berkin and Swedroe define it this way: "At its most basic level, factor-based investing is simply about defining and then systematically following a set of rules that produce diversified portfolios." Most Seeking Alpha readers are familiar with investment researchers Eugene Fama and Kenneth French. These two scholars delve into markets looking for anomalies or security behaviors that spike out from "efficient" market behavior. These anomalies are known as market factors. Among the most common are size, value, quality, and momentum. For example, small-cap stocks tend to outperform large-cap stocks. Value stocks tend to outperform growth stocks and stocks on the rise (momentum) tend to continue to rise while falling stocks tend to continue to fall. While none of these factors are absolutes in that they work all the time, the scale tips in favor of these stock market anomalies or what are known as market factors.

Any time one runs across a market anomaly, keep in mind the "Schwert Rule." The "Schwert Rule" can be summed up this way. After a market anomaly (or factor) is discovered, documented, identified, and presented to the general public, it frequently disappears, no longer works as expected, reverses course, or simply reverts to basic market forces. In other words, factors can easily humble investors.

With the "Schwert Rule" ringing like a loud alarm bell, we plunge forth and begin the building process of coming up with an array of ETFs that focus on market factors.

Here is the portfolio construction plan.

Beta: Three ETFs are selected to cover equities across the globe. They are: U.S. Equities (SCHB), International Equities (SCHF), and Emerging Market Equities (SCHE).

Three ETFs are selected to cover equities across the globe. They are: U.S. Equities (SCHB), International Equities (SCHF), and Emerging Market Equities (SCHE). Size: Three ETFs are selected and they are: Schwab Small-Cap (SCHA), Schwab International Small-Cap (SCHC), and SPDR S&P Emerging Small-Cap (EWX).

Three ETFs are selected and they are: Schwab Small-Cap (SCHA), Schwab International Small-Cap (SCHC), and SPDR S&P Emerging Small-Cap (EWX). Value: Three value ETFs are selected and they are: Schwab Large-Cap Value (SCHV), SPDR S&P Mid-Cap Value (MDYV), and SPDR S&P 600 Small-Cap Value (SLYV).

Three value ETFs are selected and they are: Schwab Large-Cap Value (SCHV), SPDR S&P Mid-Cap Value (MDYV), and SPDR S&P 600 Small-Cap Value (SLYV). Momentum: Two momentum ETFs are included in the Factor Portfolio and they are iShares Momentum (MTUM) and SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum (MMTM).

Two momentum ETFs are included in the Factor Portfolio and they are iShares Momentum (MTUM) and SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum (MMTM). Quality: The two quality ETFs are iShares MSCI Quality Factor (QUAL) and iShares MSCI International Quality Factor (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

The two quality ETFs are iShares MSCI Quality Factor (QUAL) and iShares MSCI International Quality Factor (NYSEARCA:IQLT). TERM or Bonds: Six bond ETFs are included in the Factor Portfolio. These six are "off-ramp" ETFs for times when equities falter. The six are Schwab Aggregate Bond (SCHZ), Schwab U.S. Tips (SCHP), Schwab Intermediate Term Treasury (SCHR), SPDR Long-Term Treasury (SPTL), Schwab Short-Term Treasury (NYSEARCA:SCHO), and iShares International Aggregate Bond (IAGG).

Six bond ETFs are included in the Factor Portfolio. These six are "off-ramp" ETFs for times when equities falter. The six are Schwab Aggregate Bond (SCHZ), Schwab U.S. Tips (SCHP), Schwab Intermediate Term Treasury (SCHR), SPDR Long-Term Treasury (SPTL), Schwab Short-Term Treasury (NYSEARCA:SCHO), and iShares International Aggregate Bond (IAGG). Real Estate: While not a factor, these two REITs fill out an important asset class to any portfolio. The two are Schwab U.S. REITs (USRT) and iShares Global REITs (REET).

Here is another look at the list of the ETFs that make up the Factor Portfolio. This particular set of securities were selected for Schwab clients as many of the ETFs are commission free and have low expense ratios. This is an inexpensive group of ETFs that provide global diversification. It is not difficult to find similar ETFs if one has accounts at Vanguard, TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), Fidelity, etc.

List of ETFs or Investment Quiver: The first three ETFs (dark blue background) provide equity coverage across the globe. The second group of three are the Size Factor ETFs. The Value Factor are the three ETFs with the dark green background. Momentum exposure is covered by the two ETFs with the purple background. In some ways, these two might not be necessary as the portfolio management style is based on momentum principles. More on this later. The last two groups are bonds (dark brown background) and REITs (dark red background). The twenty-one (21) securities form the foundation of the Factor Portfolio. For ease of viewing, click on the screenshots to enlarge.

Factor BHS Worksheet: The following worksheet provides Buy-Hold-Sell recommendations. This is where the momentum overlay mentioned above begins. There is a lot of information packed into this worksheet, but for now focus on the fourth column from the right or the Position column.

Based on several internal calculations, each weighted differently, the spreadsheet recommends which of the securities to purchase and how many shares of each.

Manual Risk Adjustment: In a similar worksheet (not shown) to the worksheet shown below, the portfolio manager determines what risk to take with the portfolio as a whole. Controlling portfolio risk is a challenge to any manager and this spreadsheet continues to shine in this important area of portfolio management. Based on the portfolio risk judgment, the Manual Risk Adjustments worksheet is where the user determines how many shares to purchase for each of the recommended ETFs. Shares to Buy, Hold, or Sell are listed in the eighth column from the right-hand edge or the salmon colored cells.

In the ninth (9th) column from the right are the recommended number of shares based on the overall portfolio risk established by the portfolio manager. In the eighth (8th) column from the right the manager determines how many shares to purchase. Based on a $100,000 portfolio, readers can see the number of shares I would purchase for each of the recommended ETFs.

When a portfolio is in operation and shares are held in certain ETFs, this worksheet will provide guidance if one is to Hold, add shares (BUY) or Sell existing shares currently held in the portfolio.

Few of these ETFs have 10- to 15-year records, so I am unable to go back and show what BHS recommendations might look like before and after the Great Recession. For that information I plan to write another article, using this same spreadsheet (known as the Kipling), only using ETFs that have sufficiently long histories to show how the Kipling is able to keep investors out of deep bear markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHB,USRT, REET,IAGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.