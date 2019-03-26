Nestle Is Criminally Underrated As A Wealth-Creating Engine

Shares have rocketed higher over the past year and are now overvalued. Nestle is a fantastic long-term holding if acquired at the right valuation.

Despite this, it has been a strong performer over the long term due to the company's depth of quality brands, strong balance sheet, and robust cash flow.

One of the largest mysteries of the stock market to me is how vastly underrated Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) continues to remain among the investment community. The reasoning behind this ranges from light coverage in investing communities such as Seeking Alpha itself to the fact that institutional ownership is just 3%. Whether it's due to Nestle's foreign ownership (based in Switzerland) or the company's non-flashy product portfolio, many investors are missing how effective it has been at generating wealth. The company boasts a vastly diverse brand portfolio that is filled with high market share positions. In addition, it boasts strong cash flows and a strong balance sheet. These tools help the company simultaneously invest in growth and return cash to shareholders.

Nestle's many brands can be sifted through here, and are broken up into several product categories listed below. The company cleared 91 billion Swiss francs ($91.91 billion USD) in 2018 and offers some of the most well-known brands of consumer goods on the market. These include Gerber, Nestle Pure Life water, Poland Spring, Nesquick, Cheerios, Toll House, Nespresso, Coffee-Mate, Hot Pockets, DiGiorno, Lean Cuisine, Nestea, Milo, Boost, Haagen-Dazs, Purina, Fancy Feast, and many more.

(Source: Nestle)

Performance Overview

(Source: YCharts)

Nestle's is one of the world's largest consumer products companies with a massive market cap of $280 billion. When your business entails selling high volumes of low-cost goods such as water, pet food, and frozen dinners, growth can be difficult to achieve at such a high scale. In addition, Nestle is the owner of many brands that can come and go as divestitures and acquisitions. Over the past decade, revenues have contracted at a CAGR of -1.79% and EPS at a CAGR of -3.58%. Although, 2018 was a return to growth with 3.0% organic sales growth and underlying EPS growth of 13.9%. We will discuss the company's growth drivers more later.

In the meantime, we will review the operational strengths of the business. We do this by inspecting three key metrics and their long-term trends. We review operating margin and FCF conversion rate to determine how profitable a company is over time and in various operating environments. It also indicates how efficient the company is at generating cash flow. The cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI) scores how well management is at generating cash from the company's financial resources. We set three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

(Source: YCharts)

Nestle's operating margin has trended higher over a number of years. Additionally, the company has steadily converted between 11% and 12% of its sales into free cash flow. The company's CROCI rate is right at our benchmark, but is pretty impressive considering the simplicity of its business (selling commodity like items such as bottled water, etc.).

A key aspect of Nestle and a potential tip of the cap to management is its strong balance sheet. Even after an uncharacteristically high amount of borrowing in 2018, the company's leverage remains manageable at 1.6X EBITDA.

(Source: Nestle)

Continued borrowing and stretching that leverage ratio could harm our currently positive outlook on its balance sheet. However, Nestle is rare in the number of high-quality assets that it possesses. For example, the company is considering divesting its skin care business. That deal alone could fetch as much as $7 billion. Nestle's strong balance sheet is a breath of fresh air at a time when many consumer product companies have taken on large debt loads in efforts to drive growth with bulky M&A or large buyback programs.

Dividends and Buybacks

Nestle's standing as a foreign (for those living outside of Switzerland) company results in it being glossed over as a dividend growth stock. The company pays its dividend as one annual payment (a turn-off for many dividend growth investors), and the currency translation for ADR shares may result in a dividend "decrease" due to FX rates - even though the organic payout from corporate was an increase.

(Source: Nestle)

But over the past decade, Nestle has unloaded more than $100 billion Swiss francs on shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends. The dividend history can be found listed here. If one goes by the corporate directory, the company is actually working on a 24-year dividend growth streak. Over that time period, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 9.71%. When you consider the stock's 2.57% yield, it's a nice mixture of growth and yield.

Meanwhile, its aggressive buyback policy has helped to move earnings higher. With how large Nestle is, the buybacks play a crucial part in supporting growth over the long term. The company's ability to consistently generate strong cash flow is the key to all of this. It has kept the balance sheet from becoming overburdened.

(Source: YCharts)

To illustrate how much this means for shareholders over the long run, just look at the company's record as an investment. A $10,000 investment made in Nestle two decades ago would be worth approximately $138,000 today (had you reinvested dividends). That is a total return CAGR of 12.48%. While it won't make the news as a stock that turned a small investment into millions, it is a shining example of steady wealth creation. There is nothing wrong with market-beating annual returns coming from one of the safest stocks on earth of a company that sells dozens of leading brands of water, food, and consumer goods.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

When you look at Nestle's size, growth becomes a topic of action and innovation. There is still room for growth in emerging markets, as just 26% of sales come from Asia, Africa, and Australia - home of the largest population dense and emerging markets on earth in China and India. It is up to Nestle to penetrate these markets by catering to the culturally driven preferences of these consumers.

The extensive diversity of Nestle's brand portfolio also allows management to reshape the company to align with emerging trends, and growth. This is happening right now as Nestle is shifting various parts around. It has sold its US confectionery interest ($2.8 billion) and Gerber Life insurance program ($1.55 billion). As mentioned earlier, the company could sell its skin care portfolio for another $7 billion. These transactions allow it to shed non-core assets, while raising significant funds that can be invested into strategic M&A.

(Source: Nestle)

Nestle has already begun this by investing in various new brands aimed at emerging consumer trends around wellness, healthy eating, and premium beverages such as Starbucks.

Its largest risk to growth is simply the massive size at which it already operates. The shuffling of divestitures and M&A required that management effectively divests assets for optimal gains, while acquiring assets without grossly overpaying. The company's diverse mix of products also puts pressure on Nestle to realize synergies and to constantly look for ways to cut expenses. Though this can be a lot to ask, the company's successful track record indicate that management has a solid handle on these tasks.

Valuation

(Source: YCharts)

Nestle stock has certainly been getting increased attention over the past year. It has soared 22% over the past year, and now sits near 52-week highs at $94 per share.

For the current fiscal year 2019, analysts are estimating earnings per share of $4.25. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 22.2X. This is a modest 11% premium to Nestle's 10-year median P/E ratio.

(Source: GuruFocus)

When we look at the company's free cash flow yield, we see that yield is hovering in the lower end of its 10-year range - another indicator that the stock is currently overvalued.

(Source: YCharts)

While Nestle's earnings are among the safest and highest-quality in the world, valuation is important because the company is so large that its growth will rarely exceed modest rates. It's the long-term safety of Nestle's business that makes it a consistent wealth generator.

Therefore, we feel that the current stock price is a bit overheated. We view a P/E ratio of approximately 18X as a balanced reflection of value and paying for quality. This would apply a price target to the stock of $76.50.

Wrapping Up

For a stock that has delivered total returns of 12%+ annually for two decades, Nestle is very underfollowed by the investing community. The company's rich depth of quality brand names and strong balance sheet give it rare capabilities to shuffle assets and create growth. Nestle is also a fantastic dividend growth stock with bond-like yield and a high-single digit growth rate. The stock has had a nice run as of late, so we recommend taking a closer look once shares cool off some.

Author's Note: Based in Switzerland, Nestle's dividend payment may be subject to withholding taxes, depending on your resident country's tax law. Please consult your tax professional to determine how your investments may be effected.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.