Pivotal Offers A Bargain Entry

Its customers are happy and keep buying more, given a net dollar expansion rate of 149%.

The company is enjoying fast growth, expanding margins and it is on its way to becoming profitable.

It's rare to see a fast-growing PaaS company, especially one that is a market leader selling at under 6x sales.

We reported earlier about Pivotal (PVTL), the DevOpp platform company which we described in that earlier article. DevOpp platforms speed up development of apps and hence increase the productivity of developers, of which Pivotal is the pioneer and the market standard (based on the number of Fortune 100 clients).

The company sold off on a tiny revenue miss in its Q4 2019 (its fiscal year ends at the end of January) and somewhat disappointing guidance but we think that the shares are fairly attractively valued and offer an opportunity here after a little selloff.

Below you see how the company fared on some basic metrics:

Data by YCharts

Not untypical for a SaaS (or in this case, PaaS, platform as a service) company in the early innings of development, you see solid revenue growth but operational losses, especially on a GAAP basis.

Growth

The advantage of such cloud platforms is that it is easier to update and add features, or even whole new products. The main products are:

PFS will be available by the end of the year, PKS has already been introduced for almost a year and is experiencing solid growth. More than 100 customers are already on PKS which has a lower ASP which gives the company access to more and different type of customer, accelerating growth.

According to management, PKS offers state of the art Kubernetes (Q4CC):

Over the course of the year, we’ve delivered 27 releases and built the most comprehensive Kubernetes offering in the market. It is now generally available for use on the three major public cloud providers and is fully integrated with VMware's private cloud.

This is of course what management argues, it certainly doesn't have the field all to itself (a competitor here is Red Hat (NYSE:RHT)), but it did develop PKS with the help of VMware (VMW) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

The platforms are able to install security updates without downtime so users are no patch deficient, considerably enhancing security, which leads management to claim that its platforms are secure by default (Q4CC):

First, security. 2018 set a record for security vulnerabilities with over 16,000 cataloged, underscoring the severity of the patch-management problem. Fortunately for our customers, PCF is an automated platform, secure by default. We've changed the way our customers think about patch management and vulnerability remediation.

The key growth metric is subscription growth, which was 55% (y/y) with the subscription customer base growing 18% in the quarter (adding 9 customers in the quarter, 58 during the year).

Subscription revenue reached 66% of total revenue, up from 56% a year ago. The rest of the revenue is brought in by services, like Labs. Selling services is strategic as it helps land customers and helps them to set up and speeds usage up. Subsequent requests, expansions and services are often provided by partners.

This points to another route of growth through an ecosystem of partners and here the company is widely serviced. In the first place one thinks of Dell (DELL) and VMware, with the former still having a majority stake in the company as it was spun out of VMware in 2013 (which was owned by EMS which bought the company in 2012 which Dell acquired). This is of considerable help, even with its newer products (Q4CC):

In fiscal ‘20, we will continue to partner closely with VMware to expand PKS adoption among customers and prospects. We're adding a dedicated team of sales and technical resources to work closely with the VMware organization that is selling where we don't have direct coverage.

From the Q4CC:

During the year, we made significant progress in expanding our partner ecosystem. We ended the year with 190 systems integrators and 135 independent software vendors. A number of our SI partners, including NTT-Data, Wipro, DXC, and Fujitsu, invested significantly in creating global Pivotal practices powered by our platform and enablement services. We also initiated an expert network of systems integrators to help enterprises adopt Kubernetes faster and drive application-oriented outcomes. Partners including HCL and Solstice are setting up internal demo labs and developing customer solutions with PKS.

And then of course another route to sell more is to increase sales to existing customers, which is what the company is doing very convincingly given the net dollar expansion rate of 149%.

Q4 Results

The market reacted badly to the Q4 figures (although that's probably more the result of guidance than the actual results) but the company is producing solid progress, especially in large accounts (Q4CC):

We closed an impressive number of deals during the year, including more than 55 software deals above $1 million and another 15 deals over $10 million. We landed 58 net new logos, up 32% year-over-year, bringing our total customer count to 377. We added new Fortune 500 customers across a variety of industries and continue to penetrate the Global 2000. Approximately 33% of the Fortune 100 use our platform, and we expect to see continued growth in these very large accounts as they seek to modernize the applications that run their businesses.

Given the sky-high dollar net expansion rate, customers clearly like what the company offers and the market is still in the early innings, so we're not terribly worried here.

Guidance

From the Q4CC:

For the first quarter, we expect subscription revenue between $124.5 million and $125.5 million, representing growth of approximately 39%; total revenue between $183 million and $185 million, representing growth of 18%; operating loss between $13.5 million and $12.5 million, representing improvement of 38%; and net loss per share of $0.06 to $0.05 based on weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 267 million. We estimate the fiscal year as follows: Subscription revenue between $242 million and $247 million, representing growth of approximately 36%; total revenue to be in the range of $798 million and $806 million, representing growth of 22%; operating loss between $38 million and $36 million, representing improvement of 48%; and net loss per share of $0.15 to $0.13 based on weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 272 million.

The consensus Q1 revenue estimate was 190M so the Q1 guidance could be the reason the shares sold off.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The chart above are GAAP figures. The company is of course basking in rising gross margins as subscriptions (93% gross margin) are growing way faster than services (which actually declined 3% for the quarter and have gross margins of 17%). With respect to operating margins (Q4CC):

Operating loss for the quarter was $20.8 million with an operating margin loss of 12%, improving 13 points from Q4 of last year. Operating loss for the year improved 45% to $71.3 million with an operating margin loss of 11%, increasing 14 points from fiscal 2018.

There is clear leverage (on a non-GAAP basis) on the basis of which management predicts Q1 fiscal 2021 break-even that is in four quarters.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow is steadily increasing and there is little to worry about given the stash of cash ($702M at the end of Q4) that the company acquired with its IPO. Operational cash flow was even positive in Q4 ($8M) although seasonality might have something to do with that.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

While the company isn't yet profitable, 7x sales TTM or not even 6x for this year's revenue are fairly modest multiples for a platform company like this and it's a lot cheaper than where it has been earlier in the year.

Some sale pressure has no doubt come from the expiration of IPO lock-up shares and options. But still, we think this multiple has some room to expand, which is something we can't say for a host of other stocks we look at.

Conclusion

These days we don't often come across a company that still seems pretty reasonably valued and even offers some room for multiple expansion, let alone one that operates in a fast-growing field and is considered the market leader.

A 6x sales multiple seems to be a bit of a bargain considering the company's subscription revenue is still growing at 40-50%. The market is still fairly young and the company is well established with happy customers, given the net dollar retention rate of a whopping 149%.

Gross margins are still expanding pretty significantly as high margin subscriptions grow much faster than services, and there is strong underlying operational leverage which will bring the company to profitability in the medium future (a year or so). What's not to like?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PVTL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.