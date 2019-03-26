Biogen's Ashes

Modest growth and a paucity of catalysts spell a stall for the near term, with the mid- and longer-term outlook being encouraging.

This is clearly a case where correlation in time is being used erroneously to imply causation; the real causes seem deeper and more foreboding.

The loss was widely attributed to the scuttling of the phase 3 trial of its Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab.

Biogen (BIIB) has entered uncharted territory with a recent selloff that is requiring investors to evaluate this company anew. In this article, I provide my take. I am unimpressed and see little in the near term to merit investment.

Biogen took a big hit on Thursday (3/21/19), dropping nearly $100 per share.

The company had a really truly awful day at the office on Thursday; its shares closed on 3/20/19 at $320.59, and on 3/21/19 they closed at $226.88. The daily volume, at >21 million shares, was elevated far above that for the previous month, when it typically saw a daily volume of ~1 million shares. The crash was particularly notable given the general market's otherwise buoyant mood that Thursday.

Its losses continued into Friday, 3/22/19; its volume remained elevated but began tapering off. The chart below illustrates the point:

Data by YCharts

Friday's Biogen losses were more in line with the general market as the S&P 500 dropped over 50 points on Friday.

Biogen's loss was widely attributed to the scuttling of the phase 3 trial of its Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab

Both on Seeking Alpha's 3/21/19 news feed, "Biogen down 26% after aducanumab flop," and in the headlined article on page A1 of the 3/22/19 Wall Street Journal, "Alzheimer's Drug Trials Fail," withdrawal of aducanumab trials was blamed for Biogen's steep loss.

According to the WSJ article:

Many investors were... taken by the company’s wager on Alzheimer’s. The massive market opportunity treating the memory-robbing disease - potentially worth billions of dollars a year in sales - as well as some promising data from early-stage studies attracted new investors to the company and helped drive up its share price.

Biogen dropped its aducanumab phase 3 ENGAGE (NCT02477800) and EMERGE (NCT02484547) trials not because of safety concerns, rather they failed a futility analysis. An independent data monitoring board determined that the trials' conclusions were unlikely to reach their primary endpoints.

These were large (over 1000 patients) phase 3 multi-center trials with final completion dates scheduled for 2022. Running them was not merely an expense; they involved substantial commitments of valuable resources and required participants to shlep over to trials for monthly intravenous injections, a not inconsiderable burden for elderly Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers.

This is clearly a case where correlation in time is being used erroneously to imply causation; the real causes seem deeper and more foreboding

Can it be that a biotech that boasts a strong products catalog generating billions in annual revenues along with a healthy pipeline would fall on its sword over a phase 3 trial failure? Biogen clearly has both of these.

The following graphic from the company's 2018 10-K (p. 9) shows its ample product revenues over the last three years (I calculate revenue growth of ~7% from 2016 to 2017 and ~8% from 2017 to 2018):

The following graphic from the Q4 2018 earnings CC slide deck shows a multifaceted and growing pipeline of products in clinical development:

Should the loss of just one of its phase 3 Alzheimer's candidates pummel the company and its shareholders as described above? How can Biogen's shareholders see nearly $20 billion in market cap dissolve in a single day over the pullback on just one of these pipeline candidates?

There certainly must be more to the story, and I think there is. Biogen's 2018 10-K shows some significant points of potential stress. The company's 2019 aducanumab fiasco is on top of four different program failures in 2018 (p. 8-9); these include two phase 2b trials and a collaboration with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and several programs collaborated with the University of Pennsylvania.

More concerning are its disclosures around patent expirations (p. 15) for patents which it characterizes (p. 14) as having "... primary importance to our marketed products..." Tecfidera, whose $4,274 million in revenues made up nearly a third of Biogen's total 2018 revenues of $12,867 million, shows one of its US methods of use patents expiring in 2020.

It is unclear from the 10-K, but apparently Biogen's longer-lived methods of use patent is under challenge from Mylan (MYL) in a suit before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which is expected to rule in 2020. If Mylan were to prevail, it could expose Tecfidera to early competition, although the issue would likely drag out in appeals beyond 2020.

Tysabri, which makes up nearly 15% of revenues, also shows various patents expiring in 2020 and 2023. Spinraza, whose >13% of revenues make up the fastest-growing therapy in Biogen's stable, has one of its patents expiring in 2023.

Moving to the company's Q4 2018 earnings CC, EVP Ehlers characterized the four referenced (10-K, p. 8-9) dropped programs as strategic decisions exemplifying Biogen's disciplined focus on key product areas of neuroscience.

The principal area where the company is failing has to do with its key MS franchise. The following slide from its ECC slide deck shows Biogen's realization that its MS franchise is nearly stagnant:

The byword for the MS franchise that appears more often than anyone would prefer as describing a company's principal revenue source is "resilient".

Modest growth and a paucity of catalysts spell a stall for the near term, with the mid- and longer-term outlook being encouraging

My initial reaction to Thursday's news was to think that this presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Here was Biogen selling at a discount, a solid large pharma player with products with which I have some bolstering familiarity. I have written extensively about the positive opportunities in its Spinraza therapy in a recent article on Ionis (IONS).

Despite my sanguine view on its Spinraza therapy, I found little to recommend Biogen as I combed through its ashes. In reaching my decision, I was initially encouraged by its pending NDA for Vumerity, which Biogen would market under its collaboration with Alkermes (ALKS). If approved by the FDA, this therapy, with a Q4 2019 PDUFA date, seems like it could potentially substitute for Biogen's Tecfidera over the next few years.

I supposed that Vumerity might extend Tecfidera's patent life analogously to Gilead's (GILD) TAF formulations taking over for its TDF HIV therapies. According to Biogen's CEO Vounatsos at the recent Cowen Healthcare Conference, this is not the company's play.

The trials for Vumerity (under the name ALKS 8700) at ClinicalTrials.gov had nothing to do with efficacy. Their primary endpoint was tolerability compared to Tecfidera. As I interpret CEO Vounatsos at the Cowen conference, Vumerity's role will be to provide an alternative for those concerned about Tecfidera's tolerability issues during initiation of therapy.

He described the role as follows:

The strategy will be differentiation to TECFIDERA. The patients, the hundreds of thousands of patients on TECFIDERA are doing well that passed the first four, five weeks with the inconvenience that we know are doing very well. We continue to fuel and to support TECFIDERA which is super product. And then, we see how - with the launch of VUMERITY, we can further expand the footprint into the orals.

I interpreted this as lending less significance to Vumerity's upcoming PDUFA date than I initially assumed.

What other catalysts are upcoming? There are some important ones for Biogen's mid-term earnings. There is not much for the near term. Take a look at the company's earnings slide of "Expected pipeline progress over the next 12-18 months":

Don't get excited about BIIB098 - it is just another name for Vumerity, which we have already discussed.

Conclusion

Wherever you look, Biogen is in blocking and tackling mode. Nothing illustrates this better than the company's Q4 2018 strategy slide below:

Biogen is hard at work building a powerhouse pharma business. In 2021 or later, the company will surely be back in business with a $300+ share price. In the interim, it will likely be laboring with its painfully low-single digit growth per its guidance for 2019.

When asked about how he planned to accelerate growth beyond guidance of 1-2% at the Cowen conference, CEO Vounatsos spoke in the vaguest of generalities:

So, I aspire to do better than what was communicated. This is what have done in 2018; this is what we have done in 2017. Time will speak. And obviously we are working very, very hard all around the world, in the U.S., first, in the core markets, but also beyond. We have a very-solid team. During the past 2.5 years, we have enhanced the capability, the commitment, the focus, the professionalism and the engagement capability with the customer base. I believe that we have been able to create a superb implementation team in terms of operations.

Biogen may not be a falling knife over the next few years. However, it shows no indicia of a quick return to its recent lofty valuation. Its most likely near-term fate is a stall, where it is buffeted by the ups and downs of the biotech market.

