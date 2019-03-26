Is There Any Upside To Be Had In Campbell Soup?

Half the business continues to lose revenue in its legacy products. Given this, even success in the snack foods group will result in mediocre at best growth for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup is a high yielder at 3.66% on its dividend, and trades at just 15X FY19 earnings. However, the company's fundamentals are rapidly deteriorating.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is in the midst of a restructuring, as it strives to reignite growth following its large acquisition of Snyder's-Lance. The company has seen a resulting boost to revenues, but profits have eroded as the company works on cost synergies. The balance sheet is also bloated as a result of the deal. Despite these headwinds, the stock trades off of its 52-week lows and the dividend still yields a strong 3.66%.

While management is taking action to shore up the balance sheet, we see some persistent challenges that remain against Campbell Soup's core operations. We are bearish on Campbell Soup's growth prospects moving forward, and therefore remain cautious of the stock.

Over Leveraged Balance Sheet

Our bearish outlook on Campbell has a multitude of drivers behind it. The first and most upfront challenge that Campbell Soup faces, is its high debt load following the Snyder's-Lance deal. The acquisition ballooned the debt load, which now stands at $9.45 billion. The company's cash balance of $203 million creates an ugly debt to cash ratio of 47:1. Against even the high end of current 2019 EBIT projections of $1.4 billion, that is a leverage ratio of 6.7X.

Source: Ycharts

Management is in the process of exploring the divestiture of non-core assets such as its International and Campbell Fresh business divisions, Bolthouse Farms, and Arnott's biscuits line. It recently struck a deal to sell Garden Fresh Gourmet for an undisclosed sum. These deals will help the balance sheet, and could strengthen the overall business as management gets rid of loss leaders. Bolthouse Farms for example, could fetch a lower return than the $1.55 billion that Campbell Soup paid in 2012.

However, the business is part of a fresh foods division for Campbell Soup that is losing money for the company. The match-up was just never successful. On the other hand, an asset such as the International business is a potential growth driver that Campbell Soup would be ridding itself of. It may take some time to identify which moves help the business, and which moves were shortsighted cash grabs to help pay down debt. There is a lot riding on the long-term ramifications of these moves. The resulting entity needs to organically grow over the long run.

Snyder's Won't Fix Legacy Business

This leads into our next major red flag surrounding Campbell Soup. While Snyder's-Lance has brought growth to Campbell Soup, the legacy products remain largely stagnant and continue to stunt Campbell's overall performance.

Source: Campbell Soup Company

We can see that Meals and Beverages still represent approximately 50% of total sales - taking out Campbell Fresh as management intends to divest that business segment. However, while Biscuits & Snacks grew 3% organically over last year, Meals and Beverages were -1%. In addition, Operating earnings for the segment contracted 10%. The revamped snacks business will help carry water, but Campbell Soup is still likely to produce mediocre total growth - at best, without some major changes to the legacy product lines. The company's Meals & Beverages business has contracted since its last growth year - 2015 when sales grew 1%. Until this riddle is solved, the overall upside of Campbell Soup is extremely limited.

Skeptical Margin Outlook

To make matters worse, Campbell Soup has been walloped by a myriad of margin pressures. Margins have tumbled since 2017.

Source: Ycharts

While a lot of this has to do with the acquisition of Snyder's-Lance, when we break down the most recent quarter, we learn that there is more going on than acquisition charges and special items.

Source: Campbell Soup Company

We see two major warnings signs in regards to Campbell's margins. The first being a sizable 3.3% loss from "inflation/other." This includes a package of rising input costs such as increased freight, input cost inflation from commodity prices and tariffs (impacts cost of steel soup cans). The other is the 0.3% loss from net pricing. A loss on pricing indicates that Campbell Soup lacks pricing leverage. In other words, it cannot afford to help sales by passing a price increase. This can be a double whammy for Campbell Soup. If customers are skipping on soup, that means that Campbell Soup is simultaneously suffering from losses via pricing and volume of units sold.

A Value Trap?

These issues are at least on the radar of the market. With the company expected by analysts to pull in $2.47 per share in 2019, the stock is trading at 15.5X earnings. For a household brand name, 15X earnings isn't an outsized earnings multiple. Additionally, the stock's 3.66% yield is well above Campbell's 10-year median yield of 2.91%.

The stock gets even more tempting when you look at valuation from a cash flow perspective. The stock's FCF yield of 9.14% is near the highest it has been in a decade.

Source: Ycharts

Despite these indicators that Campbell Soup is a value play, we would be cautious in our approach of the stock. The company is going to have debt issues for the foreseeable future (targeting 3X EBITDA by end of 2021, which is still above our 2.5X benchmark). This means that buybacks will be sparse, and earnings growth will have to be organic. Given the company's current challenges surrounding its Meals and Beverage group, we would be impressed with bottom line growth that exceeded 2-3%. In other words, the company is not likely to grow much/at all over the next several years. Analysts at Yahoo Finance are estimating EPS growth over the next five years at -2% CAGR.

Wrapping Up

Campbell Soup represents a very good lesson for investors that you need to look both ahead and at the past when evaluating a potential investment. Campbell Soup is a storied brand name that has generated wealth for investors over the years. Unfortunately, the company has struggled to grapple with shifting consumer habits, and the acquisition of Snyder's-Lance has effectively placed a financial anchor around the company's neck. There is a lot more to be nervous about than excited, which is why we will remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.