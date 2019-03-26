Lexington Realty, Still Far From A SWAN, Hits The Reset Button

Lexington is far from a SWAN, but I believe there’s value in hitting the reset button, so I am upgrading Lexington to a BUY.

Lexington's recent dividend cut could be the reset button that could allow investors to finally begin to generate steady and reliable returns, instead of the more recent volatility.

It’s hard for me to warm up to any company after a dividend cut, but there is such a thing as a reset button.

In this article around ten months ago, I explained that Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) “has more wood to chop, and given the run-up in price, I am getting a bit more concerned that the dividend is unsafe”. At that point, I downgraded LXP from a BUY to a HOLD, explaining that “the thrill of victory is simply not worth the agony of defeat”.

Then, on September 4th (just a week after my article), Lexington announced a plan to dispose of a 21-office asset portfolio for $726M to a joint venture between itself and Davidson Kempner Capital Management. Part of the plan for Lexington is to reduce office exposure (from 66% to 44%) and acquire higher-quality industrial assets.

In a press releases Lexington said that commencing Q1-19 the quarterly dividend paid in April 2019 is expected to be “reduced in-line with taxable income and to be within an estimated range of 55% to 65% of 2019 Adjusted Company FFO.”

Then in early February 2018 Lexington sad it cut its annual dividend rate to $.41 a share from $.71 to conserve cash for its portfolio re-positioning and growth plans. As I have stated many times here on Seeking Alpha, “ a dividend cut is never really priced-in”.

But now that the dividend cut is “one and done” is it time to jump back in?

Could this be the tipping point that puts Lexington back on track, after a long and painful history as a publicly-traded REIT?

The purpose for this article today is to take a closer look at Lexington Realty, by examining the company from a historical, current, and future perspective. The recent dividend cut could be the reset button that “could” allow investors to finally begin to generate steady and reliable returns, instead of the more recent volatility.

The Business Model

Lexington recently celebrated a memorable milestone in October marking the company’s 25th anniversary as a public company. However, over the years that strategy has been refined as the company has implemented a number of changes in recent years.

Notably, office and other non-core dispositions exceeded $1 billion in 2018 and acquisitions totaled $316 million of well-located general-purpose warehouse distribution centers. As a result, Lexington has increased its industrial exposure to approximately 71% of total gross book value from 49% at the end of 2017.

Source: LXP Investor Presentation

Lexington has concentrated on adding high-quality warehouse distribution assets in both primary and secondary markets as the company has grown the industrial portfolio. As Lexington’s CEO, Will Elgin, explains,

“We have been among the most active investors in the market over the last three years, having added 17 million square feet of industrial product to the portfolio substantially all of which has been warehouse and distribution facilities.”

Source: LXP Investor Presentation

Almost 50% of the current industrial portfolio (on both the square footage and GAAP and cash revenue basis) is now located within the top 25 US industrial markets. Here’s a snapshot of Lexington’s geographic model:

Source: LXP Investor Presentation

Lexington is marketing or intends to market for sale approximately $400 million to $500 million of primarily office assets in 2019 and this number has the potential to move higher. As CEO Elgin says,

“Generally speaking, while selling office and other non-core assets is our principal disposition goal. There are industrial sales that have or will arise from exceptionally well-priced and user buyer opportunities or in the context of upgrading the quality of our holdings.”

Source: LXP Investor Presentation

In the context of Lexington’s future investment activity, the company’s VP explains that “there is no shortage of opportunities in the industrial marketplace, although pricing remains competitive”. The company said it intends to be “active with the continued focus on South and Midwest markets where it has a presence and other markets that are supported by healthy market fundamentals and strong demographic trends.”

Source: LXP Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

Lexington’s balance sheet is exceptionally strong and as the CEO said, “arguably the best it has ever been”. The company has utilized cash proceeds from the office portfolio sale to pay off a substantial amount of debt in both Q3-18 and Q4-18.

Source: LXP Investor Presentation

At quarter end Lexington had $169 million of cash with $64 million of assets held for sale in conjunction with sales efforts. The company’s consolidated debt outstanding was approximately $1.5 billion with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 4% and a weighted average term was 7.2 years.

Source: LXP Investor Presentation

Fixed charge coverage was approximately 2.5 times and leverage remained low as 4.7x net debt to adjusted EBITDA. Subsequent to quarter end, Lexington replaced its credit agreement for a revolving credit facility and the 2021 term loans extended the maturity of the revolver to February 2023.

Source: LXP Investor Presentation

Lexington is rated BBB- by S&P and as the company continues to significantly decrease its office exposure (approximately $400 million to $500 million of sales consisting primarily of office assets) the company is likely to further reduce debt and become more of a “pure play” industrial REIT.

The Earnings Results

In Q4-18 Lexington generated net income of $0.10 per diluted common share and adjusted company FFO of $0.22 per diluted common share. Adjusted company FFO for the year was $0.96 per diluted common share. Here’s a snapshot of FFO and dividends per share:

Source: FAST Graphs

Lexington announced 2019 adjusted company FFO guidance in the range of $0.75 to $0.79 per diluted common share. The company said that the “transition to a single tenant industrial net lease REIT will provide for a more favorable long-term growth profile, greater certainty of cash flows and the opportunity for better valuation”. Here’s the forecasted FFO per share model:

Source: FAST Graphs

As you can see above, interim earnings dilution is to be expected from selling office and other non-core assets, which is reflected in 2019 guidance. The company can also expect cap-ex and leasing costs to decline considerably over time the company repositions the portfolio which will enhance free cash flow.

The new dividend level allows for plenty of retained capital in relation to projected 2019 adjusted company FFO and the new payout ratio should still be conservative after factoring in the dilution from all asset sales and reinvestment going forward.

A Few Other Notable Risks

Lexington said it was negotiating a long-term lease extension with Quest Diagnostics, a subtenant of T-Mobile in Lenexa, Kansas, whose lease expires in October 2019. This lease will most likely result in a substantial roll down from the previous rent. Also, Lexington continues to market for lease or sale its Houston office property, whose leases expired with Ricoh at the end of January 2019.

Also, Lexington had expected John Wiley, the primary office tenant in the Indianapolis, Indiana property to lease a portion of the 141,000 square foot building. They have decided not to renew their lease and will most likely vacate the property. This lease is set to expire in October 2019.

Lexington continues to work on a lease extension with L'Oreal at its 650,000 square foot facility in Streetsboro, Ohio, whose lease is set to expire in October 2019.

Lexington expects Michelin (who occupies two facilities in Moody, Alabama and Laurens, South Carolina) to vacate at the end of their lease terms in December 2019 and January 2020, respectively. Although they have not formally indicated they will be moving out, Michelin has said its in the process of building a new industrial facility in Greer, South Carolina, which will likely absorb the square footage of the two facilities.

Source: LXP Investor Presentation

Will Lexington Realty Ever Become A Sleep Well At Night REIT?

As I said last August, “Lexington has more wood to chop” and even though the dividend has been cut, it appears that the “last mile” may be the hardest. There’s still uncertainty related to the remaining office dispositions and near-term lease maturities.

Here’s what the analyst scorecard forecasts for 2020…

Source: FAST Graphs

This consensus prediction suggests that 2019 is the reset year for Lexington and that the company will begin to accelerate earnings in future years. Let’s take a look at the analyst scorecard:

Now, let’s take a look at Lexington’s dividend yield, compared with the peers:

As noted, the payout ratio is now a comfortable 56% and this means there should be less fear over a dividend cut. However, investors should remember that the company has cut the dividend twice in its history, as viewed below:

Source: FAST Graphs

But wait, Lexington has increased the industrial exposure to 71% while reducing office exposure to 27%. The company has disposed of $1.1 billion of office and other non-core assets and acquired $316 million of high-quality industrial real estate. If you want to own shares in a “pure play” Industrial REIT today, it may be difficult thanks to Mr. Market (ie valuation).

In conclusion, Lexington is still a long way from becoming a SWAN, but fundamentals aside, this REIT could actually be a SWAN, based solely on valuation and dividend safety (payout ratio). It’s hard for me to warm up to any company, after a dividend cut, but there is such a thing as a reset button…

Again, and just to be very clear, Lexington is far from a SWAN, but I believe there’s value in hitting the reset button, and this means I am upgrading Lexington to a BUY. Our target price is $10.25 (2019) and $10.90 (2020) and this translates into annualized total returns in the high double-digit range.

Source: FAST Graphs

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.