North American Construction Group's Run Has Not Finished Yet

NOA’s debt has increased after acquiring Nuna in November, but the company plans to de-leverage in the next three years.

A higher asset base through the acquisitions made in late-2018 is expected to increase the company’s revenues and EBITDA significantly in 2019.

NOA’s Drivers Are Robust

North American Construction Group (NOA) provides mining and heavy construction services to the energy and industrial construction customers, primarily in Western Canada. The company primarily serves the Canadian oil sands market. I expect NOA’s stock price to rise from the current level. A revival in frac sands pricing can lead to higher profitability for the sand producers, which can lead to higher growth for the mining servicing companies like NOA. Also, during Q4 2018, the company added to its construction and mining assets through acquisitions. These acquisitions are expected to boost its revenues and earnings in 2019.

By the end of FY2018, NOA’s indebtedness increased following the acquisitions. With an improvement in cash flows, it plans to deleverage its balance sheet significantly over the next three years. Investors may look to add this stock to their portfolio given the improving short-term drivers and the robust long-term drivers. However, investors should watch out for its relatively high valuation multiples following a 130% rise in the stock price over the past year.

NOA’s Long-Term Growth Drivers

NOA’s customers are primarily the oil sands producers and conventional oil and gas producers. The energy producers use oil sand in bulk quantity to achieve economies of scale to lower oil sands operating costs per barrel. Over the years, NOA has built long-term relationships with major oil sands producers, including Syncrude and Suncor (NYSE:SU). The long-term relationship with the customers enabled the company to invest in its asset base over the past couple of years. As of December 31, 2018, it had a heavy construction equipment fleet of 628 units, which was a 55% increase compared to a year ago. Let us now consider some of the recent drivers that can lead to NOA’s growth chart forward.

First, in December, NOA extended its key three-year contract with a major oil sands operator by three years. The renewed agreement covers scope for the performance of reclamation, civil construction activities, overburden removal, and mine-support services. The agreement, which would expire in 2023, added $757 million to NOA’s backlog. As part of the deal, NOA has also offered a fleet of thirty-one trucks for delivery during 2019.

Second, during November 2018, NOA acquired a heavy equipment fleet. Integrating this heavy equipment fleet is expected to improve customer utilization at a time when oil sand producers are trying to maximize efficiency at the cost-optimum level.

Third, the company acquired thirty-one used ultra-class haul trucks in December 2018 under a long-term purchase arrangement with an existing oil sands client. In November 2018, NOA entered into a partnership to provide construction and mining services to oil sands customers with Mikisew Group of Companies.

Fourth, NOA runs repair and maintenance facilities on the customer's sites. In that regard, it operates a large repair facility located near Edmonton, Alberta. Recently, NOA has opened a new shop and maintenance facility, which will augment NOA’s external maintenance services capability.

Sand Price Points To A Revival

Investors may note that NOA’s primary activity is to provide construction and operations support services in the Canadian oil sands. The company serves the oil sands mining and in situ oil sands projects. The frac sand price came under pressure in the latter half of 2018 as regional sand miners increased production capacity. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ data shows that the hydraulic fracturing sand price index declined by ~22% from December 2017 through December 2018.

Since January 2019, the frac sand price has been looking up. If this continues, NOA’s outlook can improve in Canada in 2019. Since then, it has recovered by 20% until February 2019. If the sand price rises, it leads to higher profitability for the producers who in turn may increase capex spend to maximize production. Higher capex can result in higher sales and margin for service providers like NOA. The frac sand price hike has also positively affected large national operators like Carbo Ceramics (CRR) and Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP). Since the start of this year, CRR’s stock price increased by 20%, while HCLP’s stock price increased by 37% during this period.

Canadian Rig Count Weakness Is A Concern

Per Baker Hughes’s rig count data, the rig count in Canada has declined by 26% in the past year. Lower rig count reflects an E&P activity slowdown and the WCS (Western Canada Select) and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil price differential. These two factors negatively affected upstream companies’ profitability and led to lower capex. Lower upstream capex can adversely affect oilfield companies’ sales and margin in Q1 2019. In comparison, the U.S. rig count has increased by 4% in the past year until March 15. Lower energy activity in Canada can reduce NOA’s revenues and margins in Q1 219.

Now that we have identified the long-term value drivers for NOA, we will look into its outlook for 2019. But before that, let us check out how the Q4 2018 financial performance shaped out to understand the recent trend and the current drivers that can affect its near-term results.

Analyzing The Q4 2018 Drivers

In Q4 2018, North American Construction Group’s top line increased by 54% compared to Q3 2018. From Q3 to Q4, the company’s revenues increased by 60%. Higher demand for NOA’s earthworks capabilities gave NOA’s revenues a fillip. During Q4 2018, NOA ramped up its winter work programs at the Mildred Lake and Millennium mines, which supplemented the reclamation work previously undertaken. On top of higher volume, higher maintenance service revenues also added to the revenue growth in Q4.

NOA’s gross margin squeezed to 14% in Q4 2018 compared to 14.6% in Q4 2017. Despite higher revenues, gross margin declined on account of an increase in equipment costs as a percentage of revenue. In Q4, the company spent higher inspection and repair costs to complete the integration of the assets it acquired during the quarter. I think the company can shake off these costs in Q1 2019, which would improve its margin.

2019 Outlook

NOA added a few strong drivers by the end of FY2018 which are expected to increase its revenues and earnings significantly in FY2019. One of its key drivers includes the acquisition of Nuna, a civil construction and contract mining company in November 2018. Although Nuna’s contribution was muted in Q4 2018, investors should note that its performance peaks during summer, when civil construction and mine-support activities increase. NOA’s other key drivers would be the construction equipment fleet growth following the asset acquisition in October 2018, a partnership with Mikisew Group of Companies in oil sands, and the extension of the three-year contract with a major oil sands operator.

Due to the aforementioned factors, its revenues may increase by 75% in FY2019, while EBITDA may increase by 60%. Its earnings per share may increase by 162% to CAD 1.60 in FY2019.

In Q1 2019, NOA’s management expects a 30% rise in EBITDA as energy activities resume in Canada following the spring breakup. Also, some of the company’s assets, which went offline due to repair and maintenance, are expected to recommence work in Q1.

Cash Flow And Capex

In FY2018, NOA generated CAD 109.3 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was an improvement over the prior year. The higher CFO reflects higher revenues and an improvement in working capital. Consistent billing, improved collections of accounts receivable, and contract assets led to the working capital improvement in FY2018. Contract assets arise when there is a discrepancy between progress payments received from customers on milestone achievement and revenue recognition. NOA plans to de-lever its balance sheet by ~$150 million, or by 57%, over the next three years, led by the expected improvement in cash flows.

In FY2019, NOA expects annual sustaining capital expenditures to be CAD 90.0 million. It expects to spend CAD 15 million to CAD 25 million in growth capex. In comparison, in FY2018, the company spent CAD 81 million in capex. On top of that, it also spent CAD 151 million in acquiring a heavy construction fleet and related assets.

Rising Indebtedness

NOA had CAD $19 million in cash and cash equivalents balance on December 31, 2018. It had CAD 100 million of liquidity available from its revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2018. Following the acquisitions in Q4 2018, total debt increased by 179% in the past year to CAD 382 million as of December 31, 2018.

NOA’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 4.0x, while its debt-to-equity ratio (or leverage) stands at 1.3x. In comparison, Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) and Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) leverage ratios are lower (2.0x and 0.11x, respectively). Despite such high leverage, S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) changed NOA’s company outlook from “stable” to “positive” following the improved FY2019 guidance and longer-term outlook.

Relative Valuation

North American Construction Group is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.1x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the company’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.9x, which reflects analysts’ estimates of a higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. From FY2013 to FY2018, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was 5.7x. So, NOA is currently trading at a premium to its past six-year average. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters here.

Although the company is trading at a trading multiple which is higher than the past, the long-term drivers are strong enough to accumulate the share. Investors may look for short-term corrections to buy.

What’s The Take On NOA?

NOA derives the majority of revenues from work linked to oil sands production, which is typically resilient to oil price falls. During Q4 2018, it added to its construction and mining assets through acquisitions. These acquisitions are expected to boost its revenue and earnings in 2019. Plus, NOA is also adding to its trucking fleet to keep operating costs under control. With improved profitability, its cash flow has increased in the past year.

A slowdown in Canadian energy market activity can somewhat disrupt NOA’s growth prospect. Although NOA’s indebtedness has increased following the acquisitions, it plans to deleverage its balance sheet significantly over the next three years. Investors may look to add this stock to their portfolio given the improving short-term drivers and the robust long-term drivers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.