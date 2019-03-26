Constructive Competition, Not Enmity, Between America And China Would Serve Investors Best

Does that mean China and America must be enemies? Or can they engage in constructive competition?

China will not be satisfied to let America govern the world. It wants a place at the table.

This is the second article of two on U.S.-China relations. The first focused on industrial policy, subsidies and trade. It asked the question, “Does America Need an Industrial policy in order to compete with China?” In response, I received many comments, most of them quite thoughtful. However, in reply to many of the comments, I have the following comment:

I am surprised at the degree of nostalgia I observe in America today. It appears to be a longing for the past—particularly a past that was 40 or 50 years ago. I see both the left and the right falling into this backward-looking trap.

In college, I studied history. Most civilizations in their declining years had a concept of the Golden Age--or The Great Time--or, as some hifalutin’ historians called it, illo tempore. The Golden Age always was in the past, like 40 or 50 years ago or more.

Vibrant civilizations look instead to a great future. America always has been a rambunctious, forward-looking nation. I believe that our nation and its civilization have a great future, but we can realize it only if we look forward to it and embrace the change that it will bring, not yearn for a former Golden Age, which, if it existed, is irretrievable.

Great investors look forward, too. They study the past in order to see the future.

This second article will focus on the possible dichotomy between China as enemy and China as competitor. As you will see, I think nostalgia for the few (fairly recent) years when the U.S. dominated a uni-polar world is dangerous. We need to look forward to a world in which we continue to lead but share leadership with China—and maybe others.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearings

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee is beginning to hold hearings on this subject. The first testimony was from Jim Talent, now with AEI but who has held many positions in government and is Commissioner of the U.S.-China Commission, a bipartisan commission established by Congress in 2000, and Oriana Skylar Mastro, a professor at Georgetown and a visiting scholar at AEI. I will follow a number of quotations from their testimony with italicized interjections of my responses because that seems like the most direct way to frame some of the issues early in this essay.

Jim Talent set what seems to me to be the correct tone at the outset of his March 13, 2019 testimony:

The United States and China have the two largest economies and the two most powerful armed forces in the world; the two countries are in an era of competition, and the way that competition is conducted will have a decisive impact on the future security and prosperity of both countries, and indeed of the world, in the 21st Century.

I will quote at length from Mr. Talent’s testimony because he speaks from a position of knowledge, and although I might emphasize some points differently, I think his views should command respect from Americans of various political persuasions.

In other words, the dominant view at the time [about 1999] in our government, and for years afterwards, was that participating fully in the world trading system would change China. But it’s fair to say that the opposite happened – that China has succeeded in changing the world trading system.

As China grew in economic power, the CCP was also engineering a massive, 25 year buildup of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). That effort has borne fruit over the last decade.

[T]here is no question that the Chinese buildup has shifted the balance of forces in its near seas.

This shift in forces, coupled with China’s tremendous economic growth, has had profound consequences for the stability of the region.

[What do we mean by stability in the region? What would China mean by stability in the region? Can the U.S. expect to dominate the South China Sea throughout the 21 st century?]

The Trump Administration has refined and deepened the scope of the Rebalance. The new national security strategy properly identifies great power competition as the main focus of our foreign policy and explicitly and appropriately features China as a threat. In furtherance of the new strategy, the Administration is developing and applying a range of economic tools capable of imposing costs and consequences on Beijing.

To be sure, it would be inaccurate and unhelpful to think of the U.S. – China relationship as a cold war. It’s better framed as a competition between two powerful nations which have conflicting interests and very different visions of the world.

[The language that views China as a threat is very different from the language of competition—and Talent has used both. Talent also seems to assume that the U.S. and China must have very different visions of the world. The two nations are governed very differently. But both sides could accept that and seek common ground in economics, trade, environmental issues, and peace. These all are more important than whether we approve of each other’s internal governance.]

These reasons are deeply rooted in the psyche of the CCP leadership and in their own interests as they have defined them. That means that we cannot expect China, as long as it is controlled by the CCP, to abandon either its hegemonic goals or the means it has used to achieve them, unless and until costs and consequences are imposed which channel the Party in a different and acceptable direction. The problem is that the path which the CCP has chosen for China constitutes a serious threat to the peace of the region, the security and legitimate interests of the United States and its allies, and the norm based international order that promotes equal rights for all nations and the peaceful resolution of disputes

[The U.S., unfortunately, is not nearly as good an international citizen as these remarks would imply. The U.S. has been an indifferent steward of the world as its hegemon. Moreover, the idea of imposing costs and consequences on the CCP in order to channel it in a different direction belittles the power of China and its legitimate right to govern itself. Americans object to interference in our elections. China has every right to object to our interference in its internal affairs.]

China is a great power that is reassuming its place as a leading figure in the community of nations. The United States should welcome and respect that development. The problem here is not the aspirations of the Chinese people or the pride they take in the history and culture of their country. The problem is how the CCP is defining its ambitions for China and the coercive and illicit methods it is using to achieve them. In this context, it will be necessary clearly to communicate to the CCP leadership what is and is not acceptable and to impose real costs and consequences for actions which cross the line. Congress should focus on continuing to develop a range of flexible tools for imposing costs in a way that does not escalate confrontations into crises. The majority of those tools should be economic, diplomatic, or reputational. While it is vital to continue rebuilding our armed forces and to maintain a substantial forward presence in the region, the primary mission of American hard power should be to prevent escalating armed conflict so that the tools of soft or smart power have time to work.

[This is an important statement. But the U.S. should recognize that in order to succeed on these grounds, it must reform its own international conduct as well.]

An estimated 70 percent of the world’s container traffic flows through Chinese owned or invested ports, generating substantial economic leverage China could convert into broader political and military influence.

[I will discuss the container ports later on. But let me note here that a very large proportion of that 70%of the world’s traffic goes through ports in China itself, which has seven of the ten most used container ports in the world. Chinese owned or invested ports elsewhere are minor by comparison. See data on the world’s top 50 container ports here.]

As a new approach takes shape, U.S. policy makers have difficult decisions to make, but one choice is easy: reality, not hope, should drive U.S. policy toward China.

[Yes, reality, not hope, but reality about America and the rest of the world as well as reality about China.]

Oriana Skylar Mastro also testified on March 13. Professor Mastro said in her conclusion:

Washington needs to get back in the game, but without lowering its standards to China’s level. While perhaps imperfect in implementation, the values and principles behind US global power and leadership ensure others benefit. China’s Achilles’ heel is that its leaders have failed to articulate a vision of Chinese dominance that is beneficial for anyone but China. In its pursuit of economic, political, and military power, the protection of liberal values needs to be a guidepost and a priority.

[There is a problem with this statement: China has articulated a vision that is potentially very beneficial to others. Its Belt and Road Initiative potentially will benefit all the nations that participate in it. It offers loans at fairly low rates to build infrastructure that less developed nations and nations that have difficulty financing infrastructure need. (I discuss BRI and its possible pitfalls under a separate heading below.) The U.S., by contrast, offers almost nothing that is immediately useful.]

The United States needs to leverage its own strengths against Chinese weaknesses, one of which is the ability to build coalitions. This should not be a great power competition between China and the United States but between China and the United States along with its allies and partners

[But China has been building coalitions. That is a major part of the intent of the BRI. The Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with each nation are not binding, as I will explain later, but they are agreements to cooperate and to maintain friendly relations. If that is not coalition building—now with perhaps 100 nations and counting—then I do not know what is. Yes, those coalitions will disintegrate if China turns out to have been mistreating its partners, but as I will discuss later, despite charges to that effect, the charges have not yet been broadly proven in a way that has significantly affected the willingness of nations to join in the effort.]

Professor Mastro is a China expert and I am just a guy who has studied a number of disciplines and reads a lot. So you could say I really have a lotta chutzpah to write about this subject. But please bear in mind that I am interpreting the experts’ knowledge from a different perspective, not inventing new facts. Experts have gotten us in a lot of trouble, from Vietnam to Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria, etc. Generalists need not cede our analytical powers to the experts.

I think Professor Mastro’s reading of the way the peoples of the world respond to China’s overtures is way off the mark. The Chinese authorities say the right things publicly. They may not mean what they say. But what they say sounds good—on the environment, on international cooperation, on the need for infrastructure investment, and on many other issues, as well. The fact that China is not a democracy, the fact that China oppresses its minorities, the fact that China does not have free speech—those facts are of less importance to most people from far away than the promises of help that China makes to them. If the U.S. chooses to compete with providing that help, it can do so. But in recent years, the U.S. has gone in the opposite direction from international cooperation and in the opposite direction from being constructive on the environment.

Pulling out of the TPP and the Paris Climate Accord has made the U.S. look like a very undependable partner. Before we can have any pretense about global or regional partnerships, we will have to rectify that impression (or maybe even that reality).

I have not selected Jim Talent and Professor Mastro at random. They were chosen by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee as its first witnesses. Whether what they have told our nation withstands scrutiny therefore is important.

Uni-Polar worlds have not lasted long

As David Brooks pointed out (see the first article of this series), everyone, it seems, wants to have an enemy—a person, group or nation that is different from us. As Oscar Hammerstein II put it in South Pacific, “you’ve got to be taught to hate and fear [people that are different from you]”.

But nevertheless, some of us would prefer not to have enemies. We approach the question from a different perspective than those who like to have enemies. Sometimes we who try to find common ground can be naïve in that approach. But naivete is not a necessary quality for those of us that are not looking for enemies. We can be watchful and maintain military (and other) strength, while trying to see ways to bring people and peoples together.

The question of how to describe Sino-American relations is not resolved by reference to facts concerning the past. And in many ways, it cannot be resolved by what we project will happen in the future: It is, instead, largely a question of perspective. Do you expect that the U.S. should be the dominant player in a uni-polar world for the foreseeable future? If so, then China is your enemy because China will not be satisfied with that description of the global power make-up. China will demand to be at least equal in the East, to be the leading force in the South China Sea and environs, and a power that gets respect in a multi-polar world more generally.

If, on the other hand, you think that the American-dominated uni-polar world either never existed or existed only for a brief period (1989 to, say, 2010), then you do not expect the uni-polar world to reappear, regardless of military strength or economic strength.

Uni-polar worlds appear briefly from time to time, but they do not last. The Roman Empire may have thought it commanded the world, but if a Roman Emperor had been able to interact with a Chinese Emperor or Indian Maharaja or a ruler of a part of the Americas, my bet is that the Roman would have discovered how small his world actually was.

China is basically in the same category as Rome: It never was a global power because when it was an equivalent power to any other—in, say, the eighteenth century or earlier—there was no global reach for any power, and China’s influence west of Indochina was minimal.

Moreover, in recent years, the U.S. has shown that even the dominant world power in an interconnected world can accomplish little by military intervention in lands far away. Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria stand as examples of how military power alone does not create political conclusions that the military power seeks.

That is not to say that America should give up its military supremacy. It should not do that. But America should recognize the limited impact of that supremacy—that is, it can defend the nation, impregnably one hopes, and can intervene internationally in limited cases. But military supremacy does not mean that other large and powerful nations will kowtow to your every bidding. And it is dangerous to think they will do so.

Thus China is building its military strength, is seeking to build world-class companies through its 2025 industrial policy initiative, and is seeking to create economic and political ties across the world through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). All these look like sensible policies for a great nation that wants to take its place as a leading power in a multi-polar world.

IMO the West has to accept that China’s place in the world will be right behind the U.S. and will challenge the U.S. hegemony in places closer to China’s homeland. The U.S. has to accept that these are medium-term realities, and that short-term gains, if any, therefore, will be apparent, not real.

We tend to overestimate the importance of a nation’s system of governance for purposes of whether that nation will be peaceful or warlike and a good trading partner or not. Vietnam is a prominent example. If we had wanted to defeat North Vietnam in the 1970s, we could have bombed Hanoi “back to the Stone Age” (as the saying then went) and destroyed it on the ground that its communist regime was too dangerous to be permitted to survive. Happily, our leaders recognized that that was a step too far, so we lost the Vietnam War and Ho Chi Minh held sway over the south as well as the north and unified the country. Today, Vietnam still has a communist government, but it has lived peacefully, has become a great trading nation, and even has become sufficiently acceptable to have hosted the recent meeting between President Trump and President Kim of North Korea.

Taiwan

Neither Jim Talent nor Professor Mastro used the word Taiwan in their testimony. Perhaps that is testimony to just how sensitive the subject is. But Taiwan’s status has to have been one of the principal American interests about which they were talking.

What are our legitimate expectations about the future of Taiwan?

The U.S. has been following an ambiguous policy regarding Taiwan since 1972, having acknowledged that there is only “one China”. That acknowledgement effectively recognized that Taiwan was a part of China. And the Chinese government consistently maintains that position. In Taiwan, the two major political parties have divergent views on the meaning of one-China, with the party currently in power taking the position that Taiwan is an independent nation but the Kuomintang maintaining its historical position that the Taiwanese government is in fact the only true government of China. Would the U.S. use military force to defend Taiwan if it is attacked by China? The best answer is to try to make certain that question does not arise.

The Trump Administration nevertheless continues to muddy the waters, perhaps usefully, perhaps dangerously, it is hard to know. In a situation where major powers rely on “constructive ambiguity” to maintain peace, peace is never assured. But what we can know is that the Taiwan question is not going to go away in the near future. And it will remain an irritant in Sino-American relations as long as it remains unresolved.

It seems to me that the Taiwan problem is another reason that the U.S. should want relations with China should be, while openly competitive, as friendly as possible. Having to come to Taiwan’s defense would be a “no win” situation.

Japan as an American interest

The sovereignty of Japan is an American national interest—and responsibility. Having persuaded Japan to demilitarize, the U.S. has a moral as well as a treaty obligation to protect Japan. China should not be given any ground to believe that America would not honor those obligations.

Japan and China have a fraught history. They frequently have been enemies and have fought for control of the East. Part of American goals in its relations with China should be to assure that rapprochement between China and Japan continues so that American obligations to Japan never have to be called upon.

How China sees the last two centuries

I will restate some history that I went over in an article last year:

British, German and American gunboats (more powerful than anything the Chinese could muster) held China (and some of Japan) hostage for about a century because China lacked the military technology to defend itself. Then Japan attacked China in 1894-95 and again in 1937-44, each time inflicting heavy losses on the Chinese, enabled by superior Japanese technology. The Chinese are not going to let those things happen again if they can help it, and technology was at the heart of the West’s, then Japan’s dominance.

From some early date until 17-something, Chinese technology was about equal to the West’s. The Industrial Revolution changed that dramatically, as it permitted western incomes to soar and western military strength to prevail throughout the world. It was not until after WWII that China had an opportunity to begin to catch up, and then Mao’s mistakes in The Great Leap Forward etc. held China back from making progress, even while the Asian Tigers and Japan, China’s neighbors, were bounding forward.

Deng changed all that, beginning in 1978. China’s progress accelerated in the 1990s. Now that China has made such progress over the last four decades, its leadership is not going to give up its long game of global (perhaps shared, if they are realistic) leadership and regional military superiority. China will attain sufficient power that neither Japan nor the West will attack China. And that means that China will have to have equal technological prowess - and it will not give up that goal, either. The Trump Administration might possibly gain some short-term relief from Chinese competition - though I doubt it - but over even the medium term, China will acquire technology roughly equal to America’s, simply because it has to do so and because it can do so.

Over half a million Chinese students study abroad, mostly in the West, each year. They are learning the same technologies as western students, and often they are excelling. China does not need theft to achieve its technology goals. Indeed, one might forecast that urban China fairly soon will have the world’s most qualified technological workforce.

China might itself defeat the advantages of such a workforce by means of political repression, but America cannot prevent well-educated Chinese from making technological progress. The West simply must compete by educating people and by giving them the freedom to make their technologies flourish and find favor in the marketplace.

Enmity, competition and consequences

China will not accept being part of an American-led world order and will not accept being a second-class citizen in its part of the world but is not necessarily a belligerent power that America cannot share power with, even though it has an autocratic regime. War with China is unthinkable—for either side—and should never be part of any discussion. But at the same time, America must be militarily strong to insure that it is at the head of the class of nations that share global power. That is a simple and straightforward policy to pursue. And it can go along with reflecting that wars of choice, such as we have pursued in recent decades, especially intervention in essentially civil wars, have been a mistake. America is not the world’s policeman, except in dire circumstances. In many ways, I think this view coincides with President Trump’s.

That the world is a dangerous place does not, however, require that a nation be belligerent in order to protect itself. “Speak softly and carry a big stick” remains a viable option.

For example, the U.S. has been adding military personnel in Japan, South Korea and Guam, as the following chart demonstrates:

China’s response to American claims that it is a military threat

On March 22, xinhuanet.com published this response:

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Chinese military said Friday it firmly opposes U.S. military officers' remarks hyping up the so-called "China threat" at the Senate armed services committee's 2020 fiscal year defense budget hearing. The U.S. side's remarks disregard the facts and render the so-called "Chinese military threat," which exemplifies the "zero-sum" game Cold War mentality and is not conducive to the healthy development of Sino-U.S. relations and the two militaries, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense. "We have noticed that the U.S. defense department always likes to play 'small abacus' when seeking military budgets, in an attempt to gain more benefits for itself by rendering the threat of other countries. This practice is short-sighted and very dangerous," Wu said. "We demand that the U.S. side abandon the Cold War mentality, objectively and rationally view China's national defense and military building, stop making false remarks, and take concrete actions to promote the healthy and stable development of relations between the two countries and the two militaries," the spokesperson said. China, as a facilitator of world peace, a contributor to global development and a maintainer of international order, has firmly taken the path of peaceful development and steadfastly pursued a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, he said. The Chinese military adheres to independence and self-reliance and relies on its own strength to promote military modernization, Wu said, adding that the development and growth of China's military power is the development and growth of the world's peace forces. The Chinese military is increasingly taking on international responsibilities, providing more public safety products, and is widely praised by the international community, Wu said, noting that this is something that no unbiased person can deny.”

Are those statements just the usual posturing? Doth the lady protest too much? Or do the Chinese protestations have substance? I think it is not possible to know. The Chinese authorities themselves may not know. American policy therefore needs to have it both ways. That is, belligerence is unnecessary and probably counterproductive, but strength is mandatory.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative

China’s Belt and Road Initiative (which also goes by many other similar names) is a bone of contention with the U.S. Through the BRI, China is developing close relations with over 100 nations—a giant coalition that China has been pursuing while America has been severing international ties and seeking to remake treaties and relationships to its own advantage. China, by contrast, has been using the language of diplomacy, combined with the promise of financing for infrastructure, to induce nations all over world to enter into friendship agreements. Undoubtedly, those friendship agreements and the commercial ties that go with them are to China’s advantage, too, but China has been using a different form of diplomatic language from America, and its extensions of credit have been winning friends.

Daniel Blumenthal of AEI, a China expert, says in an article in The Atlantic :

The main goal of the BRI is to expand Chinese global political and economic networks and to secure a more active position in “global governance” without waiting for the West to give China more roles and responsibilities in existing institutions.

The BRI was announced in 2013. It is an ambitious program designed at least to link the trade routes between East Asia (China) and large parts of the world to the west, including even Europe and Africa. The means employed by China basically are two: entering into memoranda of understanding that state an intention on the part of China and any co-signatory (usually just bilateral) to be friends politically and economically. In the case of a number of Eastern European nations, the understanding is multilateral, with 16 nations having signed up. An attraction for the nations signing the MOUs is that China, usually through its state-owned banking system, often makes loans to enable signatories to build infrastructure projects on favorable financial terms. Here is a map of the proposed routes:

The favorable financial terms ring bells in the west, especially because many of the loans are secured by the infrastructure to be built, and the ability of that infrastructure to support repayment of the loans and debt service often seems to be questionable. Are the Chinese setting up the recipients to forfeit ownership of the critical infrastructure? Credibility is given to that thought by the experience of Sri Lanka. Similar events may be in earlier stages in Indochina.

The Sri Lanka story may illustrate some of China’s methods. Projections for the port at Hambantota did not show that the port was needed. Sri Lanka already had a busy container port at Colombo, the capital. The need for a multi-use port on the other side of the island was not demonstrated. But the port got built. Some of the designated funds apparently found their way into the re-election coffers of the president, perhaps greasing the way. In any event, the new port had little traffic—and therefore the debt service was a burden on the nation’s treasury, leading eventually to a 99-year lease of the port to a Chinese port management company. The international community wants to know whether China will make the port at Hambantota a military base. Sri Lanka says it would not permit that. Time will tell.

As anyone who has been in the lending business knows, borrowers are optimistic about their repayment capabilities, hating to turn down a loan that appears to give them something they want, such as a railroad, power plant or container port. Infrastructure is an easy sell if the financing is provided as part of the package.

I find China’s full motives difficult to discern. Financing infrastructure makes friends so long as the infrastructure pays for itself. But if the host nation defaults on the loan and loses ownership, then that tends to give some power to the lender (China) but probably causes resentment among the host nation’s people.

The port in Sri Lanka could have military uses. But for the most part, a container port (or a power plant, as another example) is an easy target in the event of a war. Those kinds of infrastructure are not likely to have significant military advantage.

Whatever China’s motives, the BRI will enhance global trade. Yes, China wants to control that trade to the extent that it can. But China only benefits if there is trade. Because trade is good for good for the global economy, the BRI could be good even for those who do not participate in it.

Daniel Blumenthal of AEI, in his Atlantic article cited above predicts, however, that

[T]he BRI will fall short of its grandiose goal of linking Asia with Europe, because China does not have the foreign-exchange reserves to invest in so many unprofitable deals. Even so, the scale with which China coordinates with its global propaganda machinery has indeed made China more central geopolitically. As China’s economy slows and its politics are consolidated around a new high-tech police state, the party cannot sustain all these ambitions. Weiwen and anti-corruption efforts will exhaust the bureaucracy as the party eats its own.

I would not bet on Blumenthal being correct, but it is a possibility that one should not ignore, given the history of autocratic regimes.

BRI and Italy

At the moment, western capitals are freaking out that Italy has signed a friendship MOU with China that China says will open a new “global strategic partnership”. Such language naturally puts western leaders on edge. Brussels is saying the EU must have a joint foreign policy and the EU does not approve. But looked at realistically, Italy and Greece playing footsie with Russia is far more worrying. Russia is a known, hostile power that is at loggerheads with NATO and that has a history of exercising its military strength wherever it thinks it can get away with that. China, by comparison, is a trading nation, with a history as a trading nation.

A Google translation of the China-Italy MOU from the Italian reads like so many other international agreements—full of self-serving, high-sounding clauses, obeisance to the great Chinese people and recognition of the great Italian heritage of trade with the east—Venice was, of course, the hub of European trade with the east for several centuries. Marco Polo is not named, but one guesses that his spirit is in the hearts of the Italians. References to the UN and to protecting the environment abound. But at bottom, it is a non-binding (by its terms) agreement to cooperate and to be friends. The devil, I suspect, is in the unwritten understandings whereby China will make loans to Italy on favorable terms and will include Italian businesses in some deals outside Italy. And what the nature of those loan and deals will be, I do not know. But to the Italian government, it may look like it has nothing to lose.

BRI is a developing concept. According to Bloomberg, Chinese officials now have also pledged to work more closely with European and American companies on Belt and Road projects. Will that happen? Will that become a part of U.S.-China trade discussions? It is a developing concept.

France after Italy

In France on March 26 after signing the MOU with Italy, President Xi and his foreign minister signed a number of friendship and trade agreements with the French government--not quite as broad in scope as the BRI MOU, but not far short of that.

As part of the French visit, the Chinese authorities attended a conference supporting multilateral global governance.They lost no opportunity to contrast their multilateral and cooperative initiatives with the unilateralism of the U.S., thereby emphasizing that it is the U.S. that is threat to greater global understanding and prosperity. See Xinhuetnet.com here.

The French authorities, for they part, largely echoed the Chinese language of multilateralism, environmental concern and the global nature of prosperity.

The U.S. is increasingly isolating itself diplomatically--very much to China's advantage.

Tourism in China

According to Wikipedia, in 2017, tourism contributed the equivalent of $1.35 trillion, or about 11% of China’s GDP, and contributed direct and indirect employment of about 28 million people. Of that spending, possibly a quarter was by Americans and more than another quarter came from Japanese and South Koreans.

Continued tourism is a powerful incentive for the Chinese government to maintain normal relations with the U.S. and other major nations, including Japan. The CCP could for a time substitute enmity with Japan for economic well-being, but that kind of internal strategy is unlikely to succeed for very long, and the Chinese leadership appear to believe that. Over even the medium term, acceptance of repression probably depends on economic progress.

Russia, by contrast . . .

A policy to deal with Russia is far more complex than dealing with China. Russia is governed by an autocrat who has had success in Ukraine and Syria. Russia is next door to Europe. Russia is ensconced in the Middle East. Thus, Russia has to be contained. Military strength, even if not used, may be the best way to do so. Conflict with Russia, unfortunately, is not as unthinkable as conflict with China. I will leave it at that. This series of articles was about dealing with China. That is complex enough.

The bottom line for investors

Investors depend on a growing global economy in order to make favorable returns. You can be a fabulous stock picker and still not do very well if the global economy is moribund.

Therefore as investors we must ask first and foremost, what makes the global economy vibrant? The answers are very simple: Peace and trade. That reality should inform our policy positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.