ResMed: Positioned For Growth

Introduction

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) provides products for the treatment of respiratory disorders, including sleep-disordered breathing. The company’s products include equipment for the treatment and diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea. The company also provides cloud-based out-of-hospital software for patient care.

The company has a solid history of revenue growth, but its earnings growth has slumped lately. Management has stated that they believe the company’s earnings growth will resume.

Management has a proactive approach, having identified a foreign market that has under-diagnosed breathing disorders. In response, ResMed acquired a South Korean company that provides respiratory care equipment. ResMed is also strengthening its position in the cloud-based medical systems field by acquiring companies with established systems.

I think that ResMed would make a sound long-term investment, but at present, its stock price is quite expensive. I would personally wait for a pullback, but this may not happen.

The company’s earnings growth recently declined slightly, but its EBIT continues to increase. ResMed does have a solid history of revenue growth and management feels confident that earnings growth will resume.

Financials

ResMed’s second quarter ended December 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo) and the company reported an increase in revenue of 8.3% from the same quarter last fiscal year. ResMed reported a profit with diluted earnings per share of $0.86 which was up from $0.05 in the same quarter last fiscal year. Its EBIT was up 11.6% for the quarter.

On an annual basis, ResMed's revenue increased 13.0% for the fiscal year ending June 2018 over the previous fiscal year. The annual diluted earnings per share were $2.19 which was down 8.8% from the $2.40 reported for the previous fiscal year. Its annual EBIT was up 22% for the current fiscal year.

ResMed paid a dividend of $1.42 for fiscal year ending June 2018. Over the last five fiscal years, ResMed has increased their dividend payment by 9.2% per year. The forward yield is 1.47% and the current trailing yield is 1.45%.

The return on equity is currently 23%. The return on equity has ranged from 13% to 22%, with the current return on equity being the highest in the last decade.

The profit margin is currently 18%. This is has ranged from 13% to 22% over the last decade.

ResMed’s current ratio is 2.4, meaning that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. ResMed operates with a generous amount of working capital. Its current ratio has ranged 2.1 to 5.4 over the last decade.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 33% which means that ResMed’s total debt is 33% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidation value of its assets). Over the last decade, ResMed’s asset ratio has ranged from 16% to 48%.

The company’s book value is currently $13.65, and with a stock price of $100, ResMed is trading at 7.3x book value.

The analyst consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 11.5% in 2019 and increase 10.3% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 150% in 2019 and 8.2% in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 26x and the trailing PE ratio is 32x.

The financials reveal that ResMed is a profitable company operating with high profit margins and high returns on equity. The company operates with ample working capital and its debt is under control.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

ResMed data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows ResMed’s historical revenue and earnings trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that ResMed’s revenue has steadily increased over the last decade with the forecast revenue showing this upwards trend to continue into 2020. The earnings show a broad upwards trending direction until 2015 after which earnings steadily declined until 2018. The expected earnings for 2019 shows a recovery from the recent earnings slump. The earnings for 2020 are expected to continue on from the 2019 recovery.

ResMed’s management feels confident that company will continue to grow well into the future. ResMed’s CEO, Michael Farrell, stated in the company’s earnings call:

We have positioned the company for the long-term, driving top and bottom-line growth into 2025 and beyond.

ResMed’s growth is largely driven by acquisitions, with the company acquiring 10 companies since 2015. ResMed strategically purchases companies that strengthen its medical devices and out-of-hospital software product range.

ResMed acquired MatrixCare for $750 million, with the deal completed late last year. MatrixCare provides hospital healthcare software. The MatrixCare Senior Living is a cloud-based software used to help long-term care and senior living communities deliver care and helps manage occupancy, cost of care and re-admissions.

ResMed completed the $225 million acquisition of Propeller Health earlier this year. Propeller's digital health solutions helps people and their doctors better manage asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Propeller's system uses small sensors that are attached to inhalers and monitored with cloud-based software that tracks medication use and provides feedback via an app.

It appears to me that ResMed is actively increasing its exposure to the cloud-connected medical devices business. This makes perfect sense as cloud-based systems are new technology with lots of growth potential. While ResMed has made its business success revolving around breathing disorders, cloud-based medical systems add another revenue stream. In fact, the company is now referring to itself within its news releases as:

a leader in cloud-connected medical devices and out-of-hospital software-as-a-service business solutions.

The company is certainly not resting on its laurels and I do personally like management's approach to driving the company forward where technology is the future. ResMed’s acquisition strategy is certainly used to good affect by purchasing the companies that already have cloud-based medical systems rather than developing everything themselves.

ResMed is also looking abroad to boost its growth. ResMed has strengthened its position in Korea with its acquisition of South Korea's HB Healthcare which provides respiratory care equipment. As stated in their news release:

ResMed believes that the Korean population is highly underserved, and that increased awareness among Koreans and their doctors can lead to better diagnosis rates, treatment and overall health outcomes.

To me this says that ResMed believes that the Korean population is under-diagnosed. This means that ResMed has identified a foreign market that is ripe for growth and this provides ResMed with another source of future revenue growth.

Personally, I like the way management thinks. Their proactive nature will go a long way to drive future growth and this future growth is what is needed to drive the stock price higher.

Stock Valuation

ResMed has a history of growth, with its revenue increasing 11% per year over the last five years. ResMed’s earnings have been in a slump since 2015, but the company's earnings did show an increasing trend prior to 2015. The company’s EBIT has increased 8.0% per year over the last five rears.

The earnings are expected to recover in 2019 and continue growing at 8.2% with a 2020 PE multiple of 26x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that ResMed is overvalued with a stock price of $100. Its fair value would be around $32.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

ResMed chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that ResMed’s stock price has steadily increased over the last decade. The stock peaked at the start of this year, having rallied up late last year while the stock market pulled back from its highs. The stock pulled back hard in January this year which has been blamed on the company’s reported revenue growth disappointing the market (the quarterly report was released prior to the market open and the stock gapped down on the open).

Since the gap down day, the stock has traded back up rather than down on the back of the stock market rally this year. Should the stock market continue to rally, then I would expect ResMed’s strong performance to continue. Last year, the stock rallied from $85 to $115. When this $30 rally is added to the $92 low of this year, it gives a target of $122 which could be reached in a year's time.

Over the longer term, the stock has the potential to continue higher and will probably do so as long as its earnings continue to grow.

Conclusion

ResMed has a solid history of revenue growth even if its earnings growth has receded slightly in recent years. Management feels confident that its earnings growth will resume and the analysts have provided favorable earnings growth forecasts for next fiscal year.

Management has a proactive approach, having identified a foreign market that has under-diagnosed breathing disorders. To capitalize on this opportunity, ResMed acquired a South Korean company that provides respiratory care equipment. ResMed is also strengthening its position in the cloud-based medical systems field by acquiring companies that have established systems in operation.

In my opinion, ResMed would make a sound long-term investment, but at current prices, the stock is quite expensive based on its future earnings growth potential. Given that its historical earnings growth has receded in recent years makes its stock price seem even more expensive. I would personally prefer to buy on a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.