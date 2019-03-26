Fresh Del Monte Produce: Valuation Brief

Situation Today

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE: FDP) is engaged in the worldwide sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, North America, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources fresh produce products (bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, kiwis, blueberries and strawberries) primarily from Central and South America, Africa, the Philippines, North America and Europe. (Source) The Company was originally formed as the fresh fruit division of Del Monte Foods and is not to be confused with Del Monte Foods (private company). FDP generated nearly two thirds of its sales in North America in 2018 and with bananas comprising roughly third of sales overall (other fresh produce - e.g. pineapples, avocado, vegetables, and more - accounted for 54% of sales, while prepared food was a small 8% fraction of total sales in 2018). (Source)

Additionally, FDP is involved in the ocean freight business along with manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf & Blend, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands. (Source)

FDP's shares have been in steady downtrend since 2017, falling by more than half since peaking at over $60/share in late 2016.

The Company suspended its quarterly cash dividend on February 20, 2019 "in light of the terms of the Company’s credit facility" after also reporting a loss in 2018 as margins came under pressure.

Due to the nature of the business the Company is subject to factors that are largely out of its control. This includes packaging costs, certain fruit costs in relation to third parties, and cost of fuel which increased by 36% in 2017 and 30% in 2018, contributing to increased cost of goods sold by $21.7 million and $38.3 million, respectively.

Overall, the Company has been focusing on diversifying its operations and aiming to better serve and deliver healthy products to consumers. As a part of that strategy, FDP acquired Mann Packing Company in 2018 to grow and diversify its presence in the fresh and fresh-cut vegetable industry. This contributed to rising sales in 2018, but due to higher interest rates and higher debt balances as a result of the acquisition FDP's profit margin was negatively affected with quite significantly higher interest expense ($22.7 million in 2018 compared to $5.6 million in 2017).

The increase in cost of goods sold from $3.7 billion in 2017 to $4.2 billion in 2018 "was primarily attributable to cost of product sold related to the Mann Packing acquisition which contributed $452.7 million of the increase". Also, lower banana sales - a trend that has been impacting the Company somewhat in recent years - have come to weigh on gross profit, along with the prepared food segment (canned products), which has suffered from oversupply and lower demand. Growing competition is also important, e.g. with regards to pineapples and banana (low barriers to entry and small capital requirements can easily cause banana prices to fluctuate significantly). Gross profit in the banana segment has for example dropped by nearly half since 2016 ($159.5 million in 2016 to $84.1 million in 2018). The Company has also been impacted by rising trucking and distribution costs. While demand for healthy fresh produce remains strong (e.g. avocados have experienced a greatly increased demand in North America), the generally rising costs and competitive pricing pressures explain the significant drop in gross margin from 11.5% in 2016 to 6.2% in 2018. (Source)

The general strategy of FDP to combat these pressures involves cost control, diversification and expansion:

"Our strategy is a combination of maximizing revenues from our existing infrastructure, entering new markets and strict cost control initiatives. We plan to continue to capitalize on the growing global demand for fresh produce and expand our reach into existing and new markets. Our strategy includes increasing volumes from existing production and distribution facilities in order to improve operating efficiencies and reduce per unit costs. We plan additional investments in production facilities in order to expand our product offering in established markets and continue with our recent expansion in growth markets, such as the Middle East and Africa. We also plan additional investments in our North America, Middle East and Europe distribution and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables facilities to support our planned growth in these markets and expansion of production facilities at our recently acquired Mann Packing fresh and fresh-cut vegetable products operation in California." (Source)

While this is generally positive and strengthens the Company's production abilities, product offerings and market reach, there are always the "uncontrollables" (commodity prices and input costs) that continue to affect results, along with competition (which may be ever more relevant going forward, both from other large producers and smaller ones, as consumers' lifestyles demand more healthy fresh produce). It is also worth keeping the Company's debt balance and the impact of higher interest expense going forward.

With the shares falling by this much in a relatively short time and selling at roughly 0.75 of book value, investors may wonder if FDP is undervalued here.

Valuation

Since Fresh Del Monte Produce is a commodity producer with significant operations, far-reaching manufacturing footprint, strong market share, and long-standing history dating back to 1892, it makes sense to consider at least tangible book value as a base estimate for the value of the Company.

As of December 28, 2018 the book value of FDP was $1.692 billion (accounting for non-controlling interests) or approximately $34.9/share (with 48,486,637 outstanding shares as of February 8, 2019). Goodwill was $423.4 million and intangible assets were $166.9 million. Therefore, tangible book value was roughly $1.1 billion or $22.7/share.

However, we think it is also reasonable to assign some value to the DEL MONTE brand. By having a strong brand recognition the Company should be able to earn some above-average returns with margins somewhat higher than that of a generic producer. This should preferably result in steady positive earnings and free cash flow.

Mil USD 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 Revenue 4,493 4,086 4,012 4,057 3,928 3,683 3,421 3,589 3,553 3,496 Gross Margin % 6.2 8.1 11.5 8.4 9.3 7.9 10.0 8.9 7.7 8.9 Operating Income 85 158 274 158 189 114 165 129 114 145 Operating Margin % 1.9 3.9 6.8 3.9 4.8 3.1 4.8 3.6 3.2 4.1 Net Income 16 120 225 62 142 -34 143 93 62 144 Earnings Per Share 0.45 2.39 4.33 1.17 2.53 -0.61 2.46 1.56 1.02 2.26 Dividends 0.60 0.60 0.55 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.40 0.30 0.05 — Payout Ratio % 428.6 22.1 19.2 19.7 — 24.9 16.3 15.8 4.9 — Shares Mil 49 51 52 53 56 56 58 59 61 64 Operating Cash Flow 246 194 331 231 230 109 172 195 197 256 CapEx -151 -139 -146 -131 -149 -160 -80 -79 -70 -85 Free Cash Flow 96 56 185 100 81 -50 93 116 126 171 Free Cash Flow Per Share 2.56 0.46 3.57 1.96 0.10 -0.12 1.60 2.06 2.09 2.70

(Source: Morningstar)

Since 2009 the Company has grown revenue by nearly a third while engaging in increased capital expenditures towards growth, especially since 2013. Both earnings and free cash flow have generally been positive, although capital expenditures have weighed somewhat on free cash flow as of late along with varying margins affecting operating cash flow.

Free cash flow has averaged just under $99 million for the period, or roughly $2/share. Average operating cash flow was $216 million and average CAPEX roughly $117 million.

While operating cash flow may have grown somewhat in recent years we think it is fairly prudent to use the average for the 10-year period as a reasonable indication of what the business can deliver before capital expenditures. This may still be erring on the safe side since the expansionary efforts in recent years may generate some positive impact on operating results (while higher interest expense may offset that to some extent).

However, when considering capital expenditures they will most likely be higher than $117 million going forward (the Company's expansion has led to a larger PP&E that will require greater maintenance going forward). Using more recent numbers (since 2013) for CAPEX as an indication of expected future capital expenditures suggests this will be closer to around $146 million. Since 2009 FDP has on average spent roughly 3% of sales on CAPEX, so this is not unreasonable in relation to last year's sales and expectations for continued expansion and improvements.

All in all, we believe it to be reasonable that FDP will on average generate around $216 million in operating cash flow less $146 million in CAPEX, or approximately $70 million ($1.44/share) in free cash flow. At 5% discount rate this would give us a $28.8/share value on FDP's shares (halfway between tangible book value and book value), or 5.4% in terms of current free cash flow yield.

Considering that FDP suspended its quarterly cash dividend on February 20, 2019, the general capital intensity of the Company's operations and lack of pricing power due to the nature of the commodity business, the shares look quite fairly valued.

So, while the shares should at least be worth tangible book value there isn't very much more that we can say with certainty that we would be getting beyond that value. Although, the business generates some earnings in excess of cost (likely due to brand strength) it is not sufficient enough for us to recommend the shares as a buy at the current market price of $26.7/share.

In other words, there isn't a large enough margin of safety yet to warrant a buy. Fluctuations in gross margin and capital expenditures may cause yearly results to vary and add considerable uncertainty to the estimates. Thus the $1.44/share (5.4% yield) in annual free cash flow is not enough to allow a decent margin of safety and make FDP attractive at $26.7/share (even just a $15 million lower estimate for expected future free cash flow would bring the value down to equal tangible book value at a 5% discount rate). The shares are certainly not overvalued, but we would be much more comfortable paying closer to tangible book value and then enjoying the extra brand value as an added benefit or margin of safety.

Summary

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce have dropped by roughly 50% since reaching a high of roughly $60/share in late 2016. Currently FDP sells at a P/B ratio of 0.75 while having suspended its quarterly dividend and reported a loss in 2018.

Despite the drop we feel that the shares are fairly valued and do not offer much in terms of margin of safety at the current $26.7/share market price.

As a commodity producer the Company has at best a small moat, stemming from the DEL MONTE brand. Therefore, the value of FDP should be equal to the sum of tangible book value and brand value. The sustainable free cash flow that may be generated due to this moat (around $1.44/share, based on historical results and reasonable expectations) is still not sufficient enough to warrant a buy at the current market price. While we can expect demand for fresh and healthy produce to be strong in the coming years, the ever present competitiveness of the industry and rising cost pressures (at least in the near term, e.g. with regards to distribution, fuel and debt service) may weigh on free cash flow and add more uncertainty to our estimates.

Therefore, we do not find FDP undervalued. We would be much more comfortable buying the shares at closer to tangible book value and then enjoying the potential benefits of the added brand equity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.