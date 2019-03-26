Raytheon Is A Decent Addition To Your Dividend Growth Portfolio

Introduction

I am still lacking exposure to the industrial sector in my dividend growth portfolio. I am keeping an eye on Boeing (BA) to see whether it comes closer to an attractive valuation. I kept adding to Eaton (NYSE:ETN) since I last analyzed it, and I will start analyzing other companies in the same sector. One industry within the sector that I am going to analyze is the aerospace and defense industry.

The aerospace and defense industry is an industry that relies heavily on government funds as a source for revenue, and in today's world when there is some tension, and western countries increase their defense budgets, they can offer an interesting investment. In this article, I analyzed Raytheon (RTN) as its share price decreased significantly since it reached its all-time high in April 2018.

I analyzed the company using the graph below that represents my methodology. I looked into the fundamentals, valuation, opportunities and risks in order to better understand the company and its attractiveness in today's market. I found a company with strong fundamentals, fair valuation, some decent growth engines and limited risks.

(Graph made by author)

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS), Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS), Missile Systems (MS), Space and Airborne Systems (SAS), and Forcepoint. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

(Source: Raytheon.com)

Fundamentals

The company enjoys a very steady growth in revenues. In 2018, revenues grew by 6.7% to $27.1 billion. This trend hasn't changed during the past five years, and the graph below shows steady top line growth. In addition, the company also enjoys backlog and booking growth, which will propel the top line going forward. Investors should expect 6.5% sales growth in 2019 and low to mid-single digits top line growth in the medium term as the U.S government keeps increasing its military budget.

The EPS growth is even more impressing. It is propelled by four main catalysts: the tax reform, share repurchases, top line growth and margin expansion. The company is going to utilize sales growth and additional buybacks to drive EPS forward, and investors should expect 14% EPS growth in 2019, and high-single digits EPS growth in the medium term. The company is enjoying backlog and sales growth that will drive its income in the next several years.

The dividend is a crucial metric for dividend growth investors. Right now, the dividend yield is just over 2%, and the company has recently announced a dividend increase. Investors who buy the shares in the coming two weeks will be able to enjoy the next payment in May. The dividend is very safe as the payout ratio stands at 33%. The company has a 15-year streak of dividend increases, and in the past decade, the dividend grew at a CAGR of 12%.

The company also returns capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases. In the past five years, the share count decreased by 10%, and in the past decade, the share count decreased at a CAGR of 4%. The company has a strong FCF which allows it to return excess capital to shareholders, which is always a plus.

Valuation

The company is fairly valued at the moment as the P/E ratio for the expected EPS in 2019 is 15.5. Over the past three years, the P/E ratio was rarely as low. Forward P/E of 15.5 for a company that is forecasted to grow its EPS at a double-digit pace in the coming two years is fair. It is even more attractive after the Fed announced that there will be no more interest rate hikes in 2019. On the other hand, if the economy slows down, you will probably be able to buy shares for a lower valuation.

The graph from Fastgraphs below strengthens my thesis. While the stock is not extremely undervalued, it trades just at its average P/E ratio. Besides the sell-off at the end of 2018, the last time the company traded for fair valuation was back in 2015. Therefore, this is a decent valuation to start a position. The company share price declined, but the EPS keeps growing making it fairly valued around $180.

(Source: fastgraphs.com)

The company enjoys great fundamentals. The sales grow steadily, and the backlog and booking growth will ensure that they keep growing. The EPS is growing quickly as the company manages to become efficient and lower the number of shares outstanding. The company offers a safe dividend which has grown at a fast pace for over a decade, and these great fundamentals come at a fair valuation which is similar to the historical valuation.

Opportunities

The number one catalyst especially in the short and medium term is the American defense budget. Under president Trump, the budget was significantly increased in an attempt to modernize even more the American armed forces. The president is cutting other budgets but keeps bumping defense spending. Companies like Raytheon and its peers are the first ones to enjoy these increases. We can expect president Trump to keep increasing defense spending, as he mentions constantly that he wants to improve the American army even more.

Another advantage that Raytheon has is its international exposure. The company is well-diversified, and 30% of its sales are coming from outside the United States. Half of it comes from the Middle East and North Africa while the second half comes from Europe and Asia. This is a record year for Raytheon in terms of international sales, and the company puts an emphasis on increasing international sales in the future.

The company is also extremely diversified. Its sales are divided almost evenly between four of its business segments, and it offers a wide variety of products. It has capabilities in the air, sea, land and space, and it offers a diversified portfolio in each domain. Every branch of a military worldwide can find a product it needs in Raytheon's portfolio.

(Source: 2019 Company Overview)

Risks

The company relies on one main customer - the U.S government. In 2018, 68% of the sales were to the U.S government. While the government is probably one of the most stable buyers around, relying on one client for your business is always a risk. A change in policy may lead to a change in military spending which will have a direct impact in Raytheon.

Politics are another risk for Raytheon. Right now, Congress is divided, and the Democrats don't agree with the president over the budget. They disapprove cuts to Medicaid and Medicare and prefer to limit military spending instead. It may be even more complicated for Raytheon if in two years a new president will enter the White House willing to undo the defense spending increase made by president Trump. When this client accounts for 68% of sales, politics can be a risk for Raytheon.

Another risk for Raytheon is a slowdown in the economy. We already saw some bad data coming from Asia and Europe, and while we can't know if we are going to suffer from a recession, it is a risk that must be taken into account. The Federal Reserve is also concerned, and halted its rate increases for 2019. Raytheon's sales will be hurt in case of a slowdown as countries may restrain their budgets.

Conclusions

Raytheon offers investors a way to capitalize on the growth of military spending worldwide. It offers strong fundamentals with growing top and bottom line, and a progressive dividend policy. These fantastic fundamentals come with a fair valuation, and some decent growth prospects. The risks are limited, and investors will have some margin of safety. Around $180 is a good time to initiate a small position and add along the way.

Investors who believe that the market is going to decline in the short term should look at Raytheon when it reaches a price closer to $150-160. This will imply a P/E ratio of 13, and I believe that at this valuation the stock will be attractive and worth a full position. The risks are limited, and investors should expect steady growth in the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.