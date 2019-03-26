Expeditors International Of Washington: Rough Seas

The Fedex guidance portends rough seas in the near term, so look for a better price.

Great Company, Bad Timing

I call Expeditors (EXPD) “The MicroApple” because the short story on Expeditors is that year after year they show great growth, accumulate cash, and top estimates. Their balance sheet is immaculate, like it just came out of an autoclave. They have zero debt and great cash flow, which they enjoy returning to shareholders. They have excellent management, a unique corporate compensation and HR system, and are clearly a sector leader.

The big risk factors for Expeditors is a slowdown in trade or other macro shocks, and we will see how they handled these in the past. They lean into their people and culture, and it seems to work.

But the Apple (AAPL) and Fedex (FDX) guidance cuts are the canary in the coal mine. Global growth is slowing and it has begun to hit the US economy, beginning in December. Global demand is slacking, and this is not good news for the freight and customs brokerage business. The morning after the Fedex cuts, Expeditors was trading pretty close to its 52-week high, so I sold my position, and I’m looking to get back in at a lower price.

History and Culture

Expeditors was formed in 1981 as a one-stop shop for freight, customs brokerage and logistics. It is a basic buy for a nickel, sell for a dime business. They purchase air and sea freight at bulk wholesale prices and sell it to customers for more. In addition, they provide services like customs brokerage and logistics, a growing portion of the business.

There were 8 founders of Expeditors, and by 1988 they had 24 locations, gone public, and named one of the founders, Pete Rose (seriously) as CEO. Like his namesake, Rose was a bit of a character and had a lot of hustle. He instituted their unique compensation and HR systems, which I will get to in a moment. Rose never did quarterly conference calls, but rather an extensive written Q&A, in which his razor wit was often on display, and we’ll get a little taste of that later.

After expanding the company to 250 locations with 14,000 employees, Rose retired in 2014, and his cheeky Q&As unfortunately went with him. He was replaced by CIO Jeff Musser, who began at Expeditors as a messenger in 1983 at 17 years old. It took him 8 years to move up from messenger to district manager, another 8 years to regional VP and from there, CIO and CEO. Thirty-one years from messenger to CEO.

This is not uncommon at Expeditors, and all of the top executives began at low levels. How do they keep their employees for so long? Rose realized early on that Expeditors was wide open to all sorts of macro shocks that were beyond their control — recessions, tariffs, oil prices, forex, etc. So he chose to focus on what they could control: efficient corporate operations, and finding, training and retaining the best people in their far-flung international offices.

The biggest part of this is their unique compensation system, where pay is tied directly to performance, and even low-level managers can make a lot of money. The company believes that this attracts and retains the best people, and keeps them motivated and challenged. It is also demanding, so slackers leave on their own. That makes a lot of sense to me. Moreover, employees need look no farther than the C-suite to see that years of hard work can pay off at this company — the top five executives all joined the company in the 1980s at entry level.

In every quarterly filing as far back as I can find, Expeditors has included some version of this passage, which I will quote at length:

“From the inception of our company, management has believed that the elements required for a successful global service organization can only be assured through recruiting, training, and ultimately retaining superior personnel. We believe that our greatest challenge is now and always has been perpetuating a consistent global corporate culture… “We reinforce these values with a compensation system that rewards employees for profitably managing the things they can control. This compensation system has been in place since we became a publicly traded company. There is no limit to how much a key manager can be compensated for success. We believe in a “real world” environment where the employees of our operating units are held accountable for the profit implications of their decisions. If these decisions result in operating losses, management generally must make up these losses with future operating profits, in the aggregate, before any cash incentive compensation can be earned… “We believe that our unique culture is a critical component to our continued success. We strongly believe that it is nearly impossible to predict all events that, individually or in the aggregate, could have a positive or a negative impact on our future operations. As a result, management's focus is on building and maintaining a global corporate culture and an environment where well-trained employees and managers are prepared to identify and react to changes as they develop and thereby help us adapt and thrive as major trends emerge.”

Sounds like a cool place to work. Compare this to other HR systems like GE and Microsoft’s notorious “stack ranking”. Unlike that old Jack Welch system, Expeditors’s compensation system rewards performance, but also does not punish anyone for someone else’s good performance. You can’t do well by making someone else do poorly, like stack ranking encouraged. If all segments do well, everyone benefits.

A Consistent Expectations Beater

The first thing I noticed about Expeditors was that it is a fairly consistent earnings beater. This told me they had great management, or at a bare minimum were really good at managing expectations. These are the quarters since Jeff Musser took over as CEO in 2014 (data from Zack’s).

Lots of green there. That’s great and all, but it could just be Jedi mind tricks they play on analysts. Let’s see what the real picture is.

The Balance Sheet

This type of thing always makes me happy, so let’s begin here. First off, they have zero long term debt. I love zero long-term debt. They don’t even bother having a line item for it in their filings. But beyond that, MicroApple generates a lot of cash for its size and returns much of that cash to shareholders, mostly in buybacks but also in dividends.

We’re going to look at the 10-year window here to get a sense of how they’ve done through this entire long cycle. Starting with the cash:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, they show nice growth in net income. The cash holdings continue to rise until 2012 when they began to return it more aggressively to shareholders, really accelerating in 2014. It’s leveled out around $800 million to $1 billion since. As you can see, shareholders equity is substantial, especially when we look at the per share data:

Data by YCharts

Currently, shareholder equity, which we can think of as the liquidation value of Expeditors, is about 16% of the stock price.

Mostly, the cash has come back to shareholders as more tax-friendly buybacks. Since 2011, they have reduced the outstanding shares by almost 18%.

Data by YCharts

They also provide a small semiannual dividend in the 1-2% yield range. Net payout yield, which is buybacks plus dividends as a percentage of market cap:

Data by YCharts

I’ve included MacroApple, the King of Payout Yield, for comparison. Until Apple’s 2018 surge, Expeditors held up pretty well by comparison.

The final thing from the balance sheet was the anomalous increases in net working capital, accounts receivable and accounts payable.

Data by YCharts

Turns out, it’s not an anomaly, and is sort of the new normal with increased tariffs.

There has been an increase in the working capital intensity over Q318, resulting in a negative contribution to operating cash flow. Do you see the necessity to give better terms to your clients and/or suppliers in order to gain more volumes? Should we expect the working capital intensity to remain high in coming quarters given the competitive ocean freight market? Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) as of September 30, 2018 decreased in comparison to December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017. For customers that meet certain criteria, we occasionally agree to extend payment terms beyond our customary terms. As a customs broker, we make significant cash advances for a select group of our credit-worthy customers. These cash advances are for customer obligations such as the payment of duties and taxes to customs authorities in various countries throughout the world. Increases in duty rates could result in increases in the amounts we advance on behalf of our customers. The billings of such advances to customers are accounted for as a direct increase in accounts receivable from the customer and a corresponding increase in accounts payable to governmental customs authorities.

Expeditors advances interest-free short-term loans to their best customers to cover duties and taxes, and these are increasing with the current trade tensions. While this is making their balance sheet look a little less sexy, customer satisfaction is far more important.

Let’s go deeper into operations, revenue and earnings.

Buy for a Nickel; Sell for a Dime

The oldest business model: buy for a nickel; sell for a dime. Expeditors has three basic revenue streams: sea freight, air freight and services. The first two have this sort of model, but services does not. Along with the usual GAAP revenue, they report “net revenue,” which in the freight categories is simply the revenue minus the consolidated cost to the company for that freight. It is less clear to me what this means precisely in the services category. From their last annual report:

“Management believes that net revenues are a better measure than total revenues when analyzing and discussing management's effectiveness in managing our principal services since total revenues earned by Expeditors as a freight consolidator include the carriers’ charges to us for carrying the shipment, whereas revenues earned by Expeditors in our other capacities include primarily the commissions and fees actually earned by us. Net revenue is one of our primary operational and financial measures and demonstrates our ability to manage sell rates to customers with our ability to concentrate and leverage our purchasing power through effective consolidation of shipments from multiple customers utilizing a variety of transportation carriers and optimal routings.”

To be clear, this isn’t a “here’s our earnings, except for all the expenses that matter” type of measure; this is how they view their own top line internally. It gives them, they feel, a more apples-to-apples view of services vs. freight. The large bonuses that are attainable by employees are largely based off net revenues, so it is a very important internal number and salary increases are highly correlated to increases in net revenues.

Salaries as a percentage of net revenues has remained remarkably steady at 53-55% for years now; currently at about 53% in 2018.

Now let’s look at some trends in the three sources of net revenue. First, we will look at the net revenues accounted for by each source over time.

As you can see, while air and services keep growing, sea freight has leveled off. Let’s look at the source net revenues as a proportion of the total net revenues.

So, like MacroApple, we can see that MicroApple has a very profitable base business that keeps cooking along, while higher margin services take over more of the top line over time. Let’s look at those net revenue margins (they only started breaking these out in 2013).

There are a couple of worrying trends here: the leveling off in sea net revenue and the drop in services margins. To the Q&A! On the issue of sea freight:

Q: Can you provide more color on the drop in Ocean net revenues? A: The ocean segment consists of three basic services: ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management. While ocean freight consolidation net revenues were down 5% on a 1% increase in volumes, the 5% decline was more than offset by strong performance in ocean forwarding and order management services. Taking all three services together, ocean segment net revenues increased 2%. The decline in ocean freight consolidation net revenues was due primarily to a 7% decrease in net revenue per container, partially offset by the 1% growth in volume. Our average overall sell rates declined at a quicker pace than the decrease in our average overall buy rates due to competitive market conditions.

So it seems like they’re facing increased competition and price pressures on sea freight, which is something to keep an eye out for in the future, especially with the new international shipping diesel regulations coming in 2019 (they claim they will be able to pass cost increases to customers and maintain margins). On the issue of declining services margins:

Q: Margins in Services seemed to have declined roughly 230 - 240 basis points for both the three and six month periods ended June 30. a. Can you provide additional color related to this change? A: We are very pleased with the operating results of each of the products in this segment. The overall margin in this segment has declined over the last several quarters primarily because of product mix. In the most recent quarter, Transcon and Warehouse and Distribution grew at faster pace than did Customs Brokerage, which historically has had higher margins than the other two services. b. Is this related to geographic or product mix? A: It is primarily related to product mix. c. Is competition effecting the margin? A: Competitors are always impacting our margin, sometimes in a bad way and sometimes in a good way. With regards to Customs Brokerage and other Services, the answer is no, the margin is being primarily impacted by product mix. d. Also, as a related question, why are net revenues the best way to view this segment? It does not seem to have the same revenue and operating expense dynamics that the Air and Ocean segments do (with respect to buy and sell rates). A: We believe net revenue is the best way to view this segment, and our internal District operating reports rely heavily on this measurement for each of our products. Net revenue measures our ability to manage sell rates in relation to the direct costs associated with the service provided. When setting sell rates, we consider all direct costs along with labor, facility, and other indirect costs. Operating income as a percentage of net revenue is also important, as it measures our efficiency in operations and controlling costs.

So this is less concerning, since services net revenue continues to grow nicely, even though margins are being thinned as their non-brokerage services business continues to build out.

Mind the GAAP

Whenever a company relies heavily on a bespoke non-GAAP measurement like net revenue throughout their reports, that’s an obvious red flag. However, in this case, I think it is warranted by the somewhat unique nature of their corporate structure. But let’s not trust my judgement on this, on to the usual GAAP and less exotic non-GAAP stuff.

Starting with the 10-year window, we can see how they recovered from the recession through the long cycle.

Data by YCharts

Zooming in to the 5-year window, we can see that 2016 mini-recession had its effect.

Data by YCharts

Despite the 2016 sectoral recession, the last 5 years’ growth has been excellent, much better than the 10-year window

10-year CAGR 5-year CAGR Revenue per share 5.94% 9.26% EPS 9.77% 15.68% EBITDA per share 6.83% 10.52% EBIT per share 6.99% 10.92%

Shareholder Equity-Adjusted PE

For companies with unique balance sheets, I like to look at what I call the Shareholder Equity Adjusted PE (SEAPE). This subtracts their shareholder equity per share from the price before calculating the PE. I originally used it a few years ago as an explanation of why Apple was still cheap, even though their PE was in the high-teens.

Think of it this way. The “value” of a company is their balance sheet, plus the cash flows from operations that feed that balance sheet. PE focuses on that later, but does not take into account the net assets, including cash, on the balance sheet. Shareholder equity, the bottom line of the balance sheet, can be thought of as the liquidation value of the company — what would be returned to shareholders after lenders are repaid.

For companies with large shareholder equity per share like Micro and MacroApple, PE does not capture this.

So:

SEAPE = (Price — Shareholder-equity-per-share) ÷ EPS

At close Friday, the Expeditors’s price was $74.12. Shareholder equity per share was $11.58 and 2018 diluted EPS was $3.48.

Diluted PE = $74.12 ÷ $3.48 = 21.30

SEAPE = ($74.12 - $11.58) ÷ $3.48 = 17.97

Difference: 15.63%

Like I said up top, a little rich.

But what about at $66, my last purchase price?

Diluted PE = $66 ÷ $3.48 = 18.97

SEAPE = ($66 - $11.58) ÷ $3.48 = 15.63

Difference: 17.60%

So, at $66 it starts to make more sense. At a SEAPE of 13, the price would be $56.82, a 23% drop from Friday’s close. I intend to take a small taste in the mid-60s and then try and load up at a lower price.

Risk Factors: Hoo Boy

As I alluded to earlier, Expeditors is open to just about every macro headwind there is except for interest rates (did I mention: zero debt?). Some of the major ones:

Concentration: 61% of net revenues come from the US or China.

Currency: Most of Expeditors’s net revenues comes from overseas and this has always been the case.

Trade: Obviously.

Global recession: Obviously.

Oil price shocks: the consolidated prices they pay for sea and air freight can rise sharply with the price of oil. Additionally, changes to international shipping regulations on diesel fuel that take effect in 2019 will raise their costs there, though the company says they will pass this cost along to customers.

Let’s drill down a little here. Here is the geographic concentrations of net revenues:

The first thing is that 87% of net revenues comes from the US, Asia and Europe. China (PRC and Hong Kong) is about 83% that North Asian number, so just the US and China are 61% of net revenues. The places we’re seeing macro weakness — China and Europe — account for a third of net revenues. So there is a lot of concentration risk here, despite their global operations.

Additionally, that pie chart also tells us about Expeditor’s forex risk. 57% of net revenues come from non-dollar sources, so a strong dollar is bad for them. In 2018, they lost $32 million to exchange rates, or 5% off their bottom line.

So Expeditors is a bit like a boat at sea, being blown this way and that by the changing winds. Their strategy for dealing with this has always been to rely on their mangers in far-flung places to navigate these headwinds, with corporate support for whatever course they set upon. This is where their unique HR and compensation system come into effect. Local managers are highly motivated to bring their net revenue up, or their personal earnings will suffer, not just now, but in the future.

It sounds great in theory, but how does it work in practice? The short answer is that they take big hits during crises, but because managers are highly motivated to make up for past losses, the recoveries are quite dramatic. Let’s look at two case studies: the 2009 collapse in global trade, and the Dollar Index rising to 113 in 2002.

Case Study: 2009 Global Trade Collapse

According to the WTO, in 2009, global trade was down 20% from 2008, then back up 19% the following year. How did Expeditors handle that mess, with a global financial meltdown thrown in to the mix? They took on the chin in 2009, but their recovery in 2010 is even more eye-popping.

All that red is the sight of the shit hitting the fan. But then there’s that green at the bottom of 2009. If you held on through the storm, the stock was up 4.5% plus your 1.1% dividend yield from that year. Not so bad for a complete and total disaster. Then, look at their growth in 2010 as trade recovered.

For some more color on 2009, let’s turn to the Annual Report. From Pete Rose:

“David Frost had a program in the 1960s called “TWTWTW” “That WasTheWeekThatWas.” We have the longer version now, which is TWTYTW. Never in all my years had I witnessed a business disaster until now. Fortunately we saw what lay ahead in the latter part of 2008 and made some critical decisions. We instituted a hiring freeze, cut expenses, and implemented a policy of no layoffs. This should stand us in good stead when things turn around. On the positive side we have lots of cash, no long-term debt and we’re profitable. Yes, revenues are down, but whose aren’t? Just to get through the year unscathed was a modest victory… “What about 2010? It certainly couldn’t get worse, or could it? Unemployment (in the United States) is at record levels, the dollar (in the United States) is weak, and the national debt (in the United States) is in the trillions (remember when a million was a lot?). Taxes (in the United States) will be higher, health care (in the United States) is up in the air, and the economy (in the United States) drags along. Fortunately for us, we’re not just in the United States. We’re a global network, with 70% of our operational capabilities residing outside the United States. As the global economy starts to recover, we’re positioned to benefit from that recovery when and where it occurs. That isn’t to say we’re down playing our U.S. presence. Historically, betting against the U.S. economy and its people has not been a winning proposition. We’re not economists, nor are we gamblers, but we are betting that there still remains a lot of strength and stability in the U.S. markets. While there may be some short-term trauma, in the long run the U.S. economy will be fine. We’re merely pointing out that the U.S. is just one of many nodes in our global network and that some of those nodes are recovering faster than others. We believe our long-term future well-being will have as much to do with how other countries recover from the turbulence of the last 18 months than what will happen solely in the United States.”

He couldn’t have been more right.

Case Study: The Strong Dollar of 2001-2002

This was more of a slow-moving problem for Expeditors than our first case study, and like that one, it also coincided with a deep recession. In total, it took 5 years for this one to work itself out, roughly from January, 2000 to December 2004.

Fortunately for our analysis, the Dollar Index peak happened in early February, 2002, so it coincides nicely with fiscal years. Using January 1, 2002 as the pivot point, we’re going to look at their growth rates in the two years leading up to it as they dealt with the strengthening dollar, and then the three years after when the rest of the world caught up.

We can see a similar, but lengthened pattern as the first case study. Overall, it was less of a problem than the 2009 collapse, and recovery was slower as macro conditions took a couple of years to correct. But three years after the peak in the dollar, Expeditors was certainly back in fine form. Importantly, neither net revenue nor the stock had a down year in this 5-year period, and there are small dividends added to that as well.

So, what to conclude from our case studies? That Expeditors takes their lumps, and comes back even stronger as macro headwinds clear. I believe the fact that managers cannot earn new bonuses until they’ve made up for previous losses is a huge factor here. They are doubly incentivized to maximize performance as the macro picture gets better. Their answer to every challenge is to lean into their people and culture. Some more color from Pete Rose:

Q: Wall Street has recently called your business model into question, given the uncertainty in the global economy and changes in airfreight capacity. How do you refute the claims that Expeditors' business model, though previously highly successful, is now running an uphill battle? A: If Wall Street did actually speak with a single voice, and if anyone were actually gifted enough to hear it, it seems odd that the voices would bother to question our business model. Our model has been marked by sticking to what we know and has been based upon sound business decisions, growth and profitability. If you know Expeditors, you know that we are not about to alter what we do or how we do it merely to please Wall Street. To imply that we need to issue some kind of formal refutation of this questioning implies that we somehow have given credence to it. We tire of trying to explain over and over again the soundness of our model. Frankly, we think we know more about our business than Wall Street does and if anyone doubts this fact, they should sell now and run from this stock. We acknowledge that "only time will tell" if the skeptics are correct and we are misplaced in our confidence. However, we offer the following observations in support of our position: International trade is not going away.

The asset based carriers, be they ocean or air, do not have the resources or the wherewithal to handle the arrangements for all shipper and shipments moving in international trade. Even if they had the desire, they are not in a position to add the personnel required to create a global network and make it happen. Most are struggling in their own right to maintain profitability.

It takes properly deployed intellectual capital, supported by technology and communication expertise, to efficiently match assets in transit with assets available to transport and we have these resources. Non-asset based logistics companies are the common denominator for the transportation industry. When flexibility is an issue, a logistics company is generally required. It is a fact that at the present time the market has our stock at a 30% discount to the all time high reached less than six months ago. This is no doubt the sound that you are hearing. What you elect to make of it is up to you. In the meantime, we plan to be right here trying our best to make money rather than addressing the queries on behalf of those who hear voices.

Seriously, all his answers were like this.

Buybacks and Dividends

Like MacroApple, MicroApple reached a point a few years ago where their cash and cash flows were so great that there was nothing else to do with it except return it to shareholders, and this will continue to be a big part of the story going forward. So let’s look at what happens with their cash flows after they’re banked (all dollar figures except share price in thousands).

2018 2017 2016 Net Earnings $619,790 $490,383 $432,533 Dividends paid -$156,840 -$150,495 -$145,123 Share repurchase -$647,898 -$478,258 -$337,658 Stock option income $179,484 $205,092 $185,313 Net cash flow -$5,464 $66,722 $135,065

So we can see they overshot on the buybacks a bit in 2018, and we can expect the pace to slow. But the picture is more complicated due to their generous stock options plans. For 2018:

Shares (000s) Average Price Total Repurchases -9,047 $71.61 -$647,898 Options 4,255 $42.18 $179,484 Net -4,792 $97.75 -$468,414

In effect, they are buying shares on the open market at an average price of $71.61, and then turning around and selling 48% these shares to employees at a much reduced average price of $42.18. The net effect is a 3% 5-year average of share-count reduction, though I believe that will slow.

DCF Model

I’m going to start off by saying I find this sort of analysis to be suspect. Any freshman finance major will tell you that the target price output of a cash flow analysis is highly dependent on assumptions, which usually turn out to be very wrong. But I also get mail, and people want to see it, so here it is.

I’ve made a Google Sheet of the calculations, and you can enter in your own assumptions and figure out how to back-engineer any result you want, from zero to kajillion. It’s a Make Your Own Adventure, so have fun with the Google Sheet, kids; but remember, safety first.

Assumptions (all are adjustable on the Google Sheet):

I am going to do a 5-year DCF, not 10. Projecting 5 years out is silly enough.

Expeditors does not traffic in forward estimates, so I will model 2019 as flattish. After which…

6% annual revenue growth (5-year average)

10.9% EBITDA Margins (5-year average)

$62 Million average annual CapEx (5-year average). This is an up and down number, so I went with an average.

2.36% D&A growth rate (5-year CAGR)

-$120 million net working capital per year (the new normal, as explained above)

7.5% risk discount (5-year average WACC)

2% annual inflation

Terminal growth rate: 5%. 1% less than their long-term average revenue growth.

14.6x EBITDA multiple (5-year average)

Net interest income at 5-year average of $18 million.

Net 2.2% of shares retired annually, a little below the 3% 5-year average.

The following table summarizes the results:

Growth in Perpetuity EBITDA Multiple 2024 Terminal Value $17,562 $17,417 Present Value of 2024 TV $10,184 $10,100 Enterprise Value $12,943 $12,859 Target Price $90.28 $89.73

Like I said, I don’t put much stock in this sort of thing, but there it is. Target price is $90.

Recommendation: Sell, then buy

I will have a lot more to say about this in my Q1 review and Q2 outlook at the beginning of April, but the macro environment is souring quickly. Weakness in Europe and China in the last 9 months is now being seen in the US data since December. Demand has slackened, while inventories grow, a classic sign of over-production and a possible lead-in to recession. After a huge surge in imports during Q3 drove the top line total US trade number higher, always a good thing for Expeditors, trade was off 35 bps in Q4. Recessions happen very slowly, then all at once, so there is no telling when this might happen.

Meanwhile, at close on March 19, the day Fedex reported after hours, Expeditors was close to its 52-week high and it didn’t seem like there was much near-term upside potential. I sold all my shares at the open, and I was not the only one.

Data by YCharts

Expeditors has a lot of fans and long-term shareholders, for reasons that should now be obvious to you, and you can see that the stock tried to rally, but got taken down by Friday’s market rout.

In any event, I think we’ll all be ably to buy this stock at a much more attractive price. I start getting interested in the mid-60s. It rarely looks cheap, as you’ve seen, so you have to pick your opportunities here. One thing we can be sure of: whatever storms are ahead, they know how to navigate though it, and come out the other side even stronger.

Conclusions: A Lot to Love

They beat estimates almost every quarter. This is either due to Jedi mind tricks, or great management. I’m going with the latter.

They have a balance sheet so immaculate, it’s like it just came out of an autoclave.

Their top management all started at entry level and have been there for three decades or more.

They show steady growth in their most important metrics.

They manage the wide range of macro challenges they face extremely well.

They have a unique and effective compensation and HR system. As a result, they have a very entrepreneurial culture.

Their founding CEO was a smart cookie whose influence is still widely felt in the culture.

What’s not to love?

Thanks for reading. Comments? Questions? Insults? Have at it.

