PagSeguro Can Outperform Over The Long Run

I believe the company can generate strong earnings for the next decade given its market position and addressable market.

PagSeguro is already profitable and has significant free cash flow. It is flying under the radar given that it is a Brazilian stock.

The company has a sustainable competitive advantage because it has a strong ecosystem which operates as a closed loop for clients.

PagSeguro is very well positioned to outperform over the long run given the company's earnings growth and runway for expansion.

Background

PagSeguro (PAGS) is a Brazilian leading payment processor that enables you to accept payments online or via mobile. It is the platform of choice for e-commerce or small business stores and the largest online payment company in terms of TPV in the country. PagSeguro is the Square (SQ) of Brazil in a nutshell. For those of you not familiar with the company, let's quickly recap the company's business model. There are three ways which PagSeguro makes money:

1. The sale of their point of sale device, the Minizinha.

PagSeguro sells this device at break-even or takes a minor loss on sales. The company aims simply to get as many sellers on board as possible. That is why buyers are also able to purchase the machine over 12 months, paying monthly installments.

2. Transaction fees from payment processing.

This is the core of their business and brings in around half of revenues. As the company leverages and more machines are available in the marketplace, transaction fees should grow as a percentage of revenue. PagSeguro charges between 3 and 5 percent on all transactions.

3. Factoring: This is when PagSeguro advances merchants money on their receivables. They are able to charge up to 42% per year on receivables of goods.

Competitive advantage: The PagSeguro Ecosystem

PagSeguro has a sustainable competitive advantage as the company has an end-to-end digital ecosystem which operates as a closed loop. Clients are able to access their day-to-day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds and managing and growing their businesses. PagSeguro is a one-stop digital shop with an end-to-end digital ecosystem. The diagram below shows the main cash-in and cash-out solutions:

Source: Annual Report

The free PagSeguro digital account is the core of the company's offering. It centralizes all cash-in options, functionalities, and services so clients can grow their business without needing a bank account. This is essential in the Brazilian market as large banks often charge hefty monthly fees and only 68% of the population has a bank account. By using PagSeguro's service, they can open their small business within a day.

Naturally, for bigger businesses, merchants can transfer their account balance to a bank account. They can also:

Buy products online.

Make peer-to-peer transfers.

Transfer their balance to the PagSeguro prepaid card, allowing them to buy goods and services in-person and online or withdraw cash.

PagSeguro's ecosystem creates a “network growth effect.” The ease of the digital services results in the acquisition of new clients through word-of-mouth recommendations by both merchants and consumers. Accordingly, PagSeguro is top of mind in the Brazilian market.

Source: Annual Report

Growing the network is a priority for the company and this solidifies the company's competitive advantage. PagSeguro has focused on targeting Micro-Merchants and SMEs, with messages that highlight the safe and hassle-free way of accepting payments, such as “a single online contract that allows you to accept more than 30 cash-in methods” and “free yourself from POS rental fees.” The company is better known than its competitors in terms of share of mind and regularly compares the advantages of its products and services to competitors. This is essential in a country like Brazil, which has an enormous number of small business owners and, traditionally, a high degree of market fragmentation. PagSeguro's practicality and ease of usage allows entrepreneurs to associate payments with the company.

The company targets Micro-Merchants and SMEs, as these were ignored or underserved by the incumbent payment providers and financial institutions in Brazil before PagSeguro was launched. Incumbents (big banks) generally charge Micro-Merchants and SMEs higher overall fees and commissions because they generate lower transaction volumes. By charging more reasonable fees, the company has achieved rapid growth.

Moreover, the PagSeguro is pushing to advertise value-added products and services targeted at larger merchants and consumers from higher income sectors, including their business management tools and commercial automation solutions. This opens up scope for them to continue diversifying their business well into the future

The crux of the company's competitive advantage is the scale with which they operate. PagSeguro has already onboarded more than four million merchants and once these merchants are inside the closed loop ecosystem, it is unlikely that they will leave to a different payments processing company. Naturally, PagSeguro might face some margin compression in the future as competition intensifies, but they will more than make up for this with payment volume. At the current moment, the company charges a high take rate (between 4-5%) because this is still cheaper than most incumbents.

Finally, there is extensive regulation in the payments industry in Brazil. It is unlikely that many new players will enter the field in the next ten years. With PagSeguro and StoneCo (STNE) having established first mover advantages, the industry is likely to be consolidated by these two players for many years to come. This gives investors certainty for the future.

Decades of growth ahead & free cash flow

With the growing nature of Brazil's market, you would expect to see rapid growth from PagSeguro. The company's revenue has been growing at 30% percent per year and net income has been rising by more than 100% year over year. The company has 4 million merchants using the PagSeguro platform, yet PagSeguro believes it is only participating in about 3% of its total addressable market, leaving lots of opportunity for potential further growth.

PagSeguro is already highly profitable, with the company having a proven track record of profitable net income for the last 6 years. Net income reached well in excess of $100 million last year.

Source: Annual Report

Even more positive for the company is that the merchant base is highly diversified. This is less risky as there is no dependence on a specific business sector or account. The top 100 clients represented only 5% of TPV last year. There seems no reason to believe that free cash flow will do anything but trend upward.

I believe PagSeguro is the perfect company for investors with a long time horizon. It is extremely difficult to tell what the stock will do tomorrow and price fluctuations have been huge. PagSeguro possesses, though, a sustainable competitive advantage, generates significant amounts of free cash flow and has a runway for growth as far as the eye can see. Any value investor should consider this stock.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click Follow next to my name, to receive article updates. All Weather Fund: Build a bulletproof portfolio My marketplace is designed help you outperform the market, while being protected against the downside. Subscribers have access to: The All Weather Portfolio - The portfolio will be concentrated, with 4-5 of my highest conviction picks.

The portfolio will be concentrated, with 4-5 of my highest conviction picks. Monthly Newsletter - Details the current investing environment, relevant news stories etc.

- Details the current investing environment, relevant news stories etc. Detailed Reports - Of my best ideas. And much more. I'm offering a sign-up special. The first 100 members will pay $300 a year, just half my standard yearly rate!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.