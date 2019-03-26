Jones Energy: Restructuring Expected Within A Month

While Jones Energy (OTC:JONE) hasn't announced that it is restructuring yet, it appears extremely likely that it will do so within a few weeks. As expected, Jones Energy did not make a March 15 interest payment for its unsecured notes due 2023. It has a 30 day grace period to make that payment, but is unlikely to do so because of its dwindling liquidity. Jones continues to be in discussions with noteholders, but that will probably only affect whether it has a restructuring agreement in place when it files for Chapter 11.

Limited Liquidity

Jones's cash balance fell to $58 million at the end of 2018, down from $94 million at the end of Q3 2018 and $148 million at the end of Q2 2018. It doesn't have any borrowing capacity (technically 25 dollars) with its credit facility, so its cash balance and asset sales are its only source of liquidity. It announced that it may receive up to $11 million from various non-core asset sales, but is expected to burn $46 million during 2019 at current strip prices (see below).

Jones may technically be able to last (due to its significantly reduced capital expenditure budget) until the end of 2019 before it completely runs out of cash. However, with interest costs approaching 50% of revenue, I expect a near-term restructuring. It would take close to $100 WTI oil in 2019 for Jones Energy to reach neutral cash flow after hedges, and that is with a $60 million capital expenditure budget that will likely result in significant production declines compared to 2018.

2019 Outlook

Jones Energy currently has a $60 million capital expenditure budget for 2019 (including $48 million in D&C capital expenditures). It appears that this is well below maintenance capital expenditure levels, so I estimate that Jones will average around 18,500 BOEPD in 2019 production with that budget, assuming no further asset sales beyond what it announced.

This results in an estimate of around $181 million in oil and gas revenues at strip prices and $175 million in revenues after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 1,755,650 $57.00 $100 NGLs 2,025,750 $24.00 $49 Natural Gas 17,826,600 $1.80 $32 Hedge Value -$6 Total Revenue $175

Jones is expected to have around $221 million in cash expenditures with that $60 million capital expenditure budget. This results in around $46 million in cash burn at current strip prices.

$ Million $ Million Lease Operating Expense $37 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $10 Transportation And Processing $3 Cash G&A $28 Cash Interest $83 Capital Expenditures $60 Total Expenses $221

Notes On Valuation

Jones Energy is expected to produce around $103 million in unhedged EBITDA in 2019 at current strip prices. At a 4x to 5x multiple, that would put Jones's total value at around $412 million to $515 million.

Based on 2018 SEC pricing (including $65.56 WTI oil), Jones's reserves had a PV-10 of $570 million (92% of which was attributable to PDP reserves). Based on strip prices at the beginning of 2019 (roughly $50 to $51 WTI oil), it mentioned that its PV-10 would have been $378 million instead. Current strip prices are in between those levels for oil, so Jones's reserves may have around $475 million PV-10 at the current strip. Due to Jones's limited capital expenditure budget, this will likely decline though.

After restructuring costs, there is likely little value (other than perhaps warrants) for Jones's unsecured notes given that Jones has $450 million in first-lien notes. The recovery on the first-lien notes should be decent though, and probably in excess of the 56 cents on the dollar that those notes last traded for though. This is subject to the impact of possible new funding though.

Conclusion

Jones Energy has skipped an interest payment and is looking at restructuring within a month. This is an inevitable outcome due to Jones's dwindling liquidity and the fact that interest costs may end up near 50% of its 2019 revenues.

There does not appear to be much value for any of Jones's securities outside of its first-lien notes. One can make an argument for Jones being worth at least $400 million less restructuring costs, so there should be a decent recovery for the first-lien notes at least. Jones likely needs to eliminate all interest to be competitive though, as that would reduce its unhedged breakeven point to the low-$50s WTI oil.

