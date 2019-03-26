Camping World Is Priced For The Worst

Image source

A very tough 2018

I’ve been a fan of Camping World (CWH) for much of the short time the company has been public. I like the narrow focus on a large and growing population of people that enjoy some form of an outdoor lifestyle, with RV enthusiasts being the core for Camping World. I also think the company’s margin profile is attractive and that there is a long runway for growth in the years to come. The company isn’t perfect, by any means, and investors have mercilessly punished shareholders in the past few quarters. Indeed, shares are down about three-quarters from the late-2017 high of $45. In light of this, is Camping World finally finding some sort of bottom? I think it is, and that the valuation is cheap enough to warrant investors jumping in here.

This chart is about as ugly as it gets if you were long in the early days of the company’s life as a public company. Shares have fallen very steadily in the 15 or so months since the top and today, sit at just $13. The good news is that the late-2018 decline amid market-wide panic selling generated a low of $10.88, and that the subsequent trading hasn’t breached – or even approached – that low. Indeed, the recent nadir was $11.61, and shares have bounced strongly since then. Time will tell if $10.88 was the sustainable bottom from which to begin building a rally, but for now, it certainly appears as though that could be the case.

Q4 earnings fail to impress

Camping World reported its Q4 earnings recently, and to my eye, results support the bull case, particularly at a $13 share price. Revenue was up 10.6% to nearly a billion dollars in the quarter, with growth coming almost exclusively from higher retail revenue. Retail revenue soared 84% higher, but that was due entirely to a larger footprint, thanks to the relatively recent addition of Gander Outdoors stores.

Same-store revenue fell 3.9% at the existing comparable base of 119 Camping World stores in Q4. Dealership revenue fell 0.8% during the quarter, but decreased 7.5% on a comparable basis. The decline was from a continuing trend of lower vehicle units as well as unfavorable new vehicle pricing, with both appearing again in Q4. On the bright side, the company’s finance and insurance revenue – which is very high margin revenue – continues to perform well. It is now up to 11.8% of total vehicle revenue, a gain of 109 bps year over year.

Margins suffered in Q4 thanks to the above factors, as gross margins fell 186 bps to 28.1%. Camping World took an inventory reserve hit in Q4, which didn’t help gross margins, but on an operating basis, the company’s weak RV volume and pricing is hurting. In fact, that is really the only sore spot for Camping World at this point, although it is admittedly a sizable one.

Gross profit rose meaningfully in Q4 for Consumer Services and Plans (+8.9%), Used Vehicles (+5.4%), Dealership Parts (+17.5%), Finance and Insurance (+6.8%), and Retail (+22%). While gross profit as a percentage of revenue declined, Camping World is hardly in the dire straits one may think it is in by looking at the share price chart. The company is in a transformative growth stage, and when retailers grow by acquisition, near-term results can be messy. This company has some issues to work through, but the current share price is implying a state of perpetual decline, which just isn’t the case.

In addition, I think there is significant upside potential from lower SG&A costs over the long term. The Gander integration obviously isn’t progressing to plan and that is boosting support costs as a percentage of revenue. However, now that the bulk of stores are open and operating, there should be meaningful savings from back office costs coming in 2019 and beyond. Indeed, SG&A costs were 24% of revenue in 2017’s Q4, but were 26.6% in this year’s Q4. That is a huge increase in support costs and I believe we’ll see those gradually dwindle in the coming quarters. Indeed, one of the major benefits of acquiring scale is to reduce redundancies and thus, SG&A costs, but that work hasn’t really begun just yet for Camping World.

Issues persist

I don’t want to paint the picture that Camping World is perfect, because it isn’t. New vehicle sales have been trending in the wrong direction for a few quarters, with both volume and pricing declining. Part of this is because customers are opting for tow-behind RVs to the detriment of powered vehicles, sending average selling prices lower. However, even accounting for that, new vehicle volume has been unequivocally weak. Used vehicle performance has been better and picking up some of the slack, but new vehicle sales continue to be a problem.

Margins were very messy in 2018, but part of my bull case is predicated upon reflation in 2019 and beyond. Camping World, after the Gander integration, is bloated and spending way too much money on its stores as a percentage of revenue. However, the investments the company has made in future growth should begin to pay off, and in doing so, should add 200 bps or more to operating income. This, by the way, would only represent a return to 2017's SG&A levels, not including any potential additional leverage from Gander. That is sorely needed at this point, but I think investors are extrapolating what I see as temporary headwinds out into perpetuity.

A single digit PE

On the valuation front, even after massive EPS estimate cuts for this year and next year, Camping World is still cheap. Shares go for 7.8 times this year’s estimate of $1.69 and just 6 times next year’s estimate of $2.22. These estimates are down from $2.62 and $2.98, respectively, so a bunch of bad news is already priced in. The stock has responded accordingly, but given the already-slashed EPS estimates and very low valuation, it appears there is plenty of bad news already in the share price.

Given all of this, I think Camping World is a buy for the long term. There is no reason to think the stock is going to double overnight or that the recovery will be swift; the company has some issues to work out, but the runway for margin expansion in particular is sizable. At less than 8 times earnings, the risk of further multiple contraction would appear to be quite low, while upside multiple expansion would be sizable if the turnaround works. Given this, the risk/reward equation is unbalanced to the favor of bulls, and I still like Camping World; this stock is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.