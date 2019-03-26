Stamps.com: My Lessons In Sunken Cost Bias

Sunk Cost Fallacy

When I first started to investigate Stamps.com (STMP), I was enthralled. There were many attributes which made this deep value investor want to invest in the stock.

Right off the bat, the obvious one: that its share price had fallen by more than 60% in the past 6 months. Given that my investment style is to buy cheap companies when in trouble, I thought this surely would fit this meaningful criterion. Furthermore, as Warren Buffett reminded us during his recent endeavor with Kraft Heinz (KHC), buying a cheap stock in a troubled company can sometimes work out well.

So here I was, spending time trying to figure out why investing in this company could work out satisfactorily. As investors, the more time we spend on a company, it is only natural that we become increasingly optimistic about its positive prospects, while at the same time turning down the volume on the negative reasons why it won't work out.

And this is too common a mistake and makes it difficult to pull out and abort once we have spent a considerable amount of time researching and investigating a potential investment. For the remainder of the article, I will go through and highlight a couple of areas which helped me say no to investing in Stamps.com.

Investing for growth?

Stamps.com had been growing its top line at a very fast clip. Its 3-year CAGR was approximately 40%, which had been impressive. Additionally, given that its midpoint revenue guidance for 2019 was still expected to hit roughly $555 million, despite losing its number one customer the US Postal Service, I got the impression that things weren't all that bad.

This got me digging deeper into its cash flows. And presented below is a snapshot of where Stamps' cash flows have gone:

Source: author's calculations

While Stamps' capex was minimal, at just $2 million to $4 million expected for 2019, Stamps' growth is largely based on a consistent need for acquisitions, which are expensive, as the table above shows.

For example, in 2014 more was spent acquiring Endicia than Stamps generated from operations. Later, in 2018 yet another similarly large acquisition was made for MetaPack.

Long story short, Stamps' cash flows are in large part driven by its continuous acquisitions, which history has taught us that time and time again, this type of strategy is a ticking time bomb, as management must continuously acquire expensive companies if it seeks to grow its top line - leaving not much in the way of margin for inevitable hiccups.

Cash For Shareholders?

The best type of businesses and the one I typically seek out for my Deep Value Returns platform are those businesses which are asset-light, which as I have discussed above, Stamps is not. On the other, a business which throws off plenty of free cash flow makes for an attractive investment.

Accordingly, we arrive at another less obvious issue with Stamps. Admittedly, 2019 is set up to be a pretty challenging year for Stamps, but it only aids in driving home my point.

Looking into 2019, at the midpoint guidance, Stamps' GAAP net income is expected to come in around $62 million. Given that even after the strong selloff in its share price, which still leaves the stock trading at more than 23 times forward earnings, this makes for a very punchy multiple.

However, this is a distraction, my main issue is not the large multiple relative to forward earnings, although that never sets up the investor for a promising positive return.

My fundamental issue is actually that at the midpoint of Stamps' net income (GAAP) guidance, nearly 65% of Stamps' net income was being allocated towards management's stock-based compensation, at no less than $40 million. Obviously, management spends its time highlighting to investors its strong cash flows and adjusted EBITDA figures, which are highly misleading in my opinion.

The Bottom Line

I think the riskiest aspect of investing is assuming that we have any control over the future. Any certainty. Personally, I believe the best way to incorporate risk into my investment strategy is to appreciate that I don't know.

Consequently, rather than being greedy and cocksure, investing is much more profitable if we are humble enough to admit that investing is challenging and requires the appreciation of several facets, both the positives and negatives, and lastly investing always requires a large margin of safety - which Stamps.com does not presently offer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.