McCormick: One Of The Market Leaders In Its Industry

Investment Thesis

McCormick (MKC) manufactures spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products. The firm is also engaged in several JVs that manufacture flavors. My DCF valuation indicates that the firm is overvalued by roughly $14 a share. However, the slight mispricing is justified because MKC is one of the leaders in the industry and its acquisition-led growth will boost its top line and enable it to expand its market share. Besides the market share factor, successful acquisitions will also lead to stock price gains. The firm has been steadily increasing its dividends in the last couple of years and I expect the trend to continue this year. Managers are usually reluctant to cut dividends, and for matured firms like MKC, dividend is a core factor for the investors. Although relatively less risky from a macro perspective, the firm is exposed to a number of active factors like foreign currency exchange risk, interest rate risk, commodity price risk and credit risk. Except for the foreign currency exchange risk, the active exposures have so far been managed well. Combining all the factors, McCormick is a hold.

Financials

In the last five years, the firm has delivered 5.6% CAGR in sales and maintained an 11.2% average in profit margin. During the time, MKC has increased dividends by 8.8% and maintained 1.69x in dividend coverage. For the full year of 2019, MKC’s revenue guidance range is 1%-3%, which in constant currency is a 3% to 5% projected growth rate; guidance range for adjusted EPS is 5.17 to $5.27. This year the firm will adopt two new accounting standards which will geographically shift income statement lines, but the management says it expects no material impact on 2019 outlook. McCormick operates through two segments - consumer and flavor solutions. The former features a higher profit margin and contributed approximately 61% of total sales and 69% of operating income in the latest fiscal year. One of the core strategies held by MKC is acquisition-led growth and that continues to reflect this year. Acquisition-led growth contributed 8% this year, which was 150 bps greater than the previous year and will likely to continue as the core factor behind MKC’s sales growth.

2017 2018 Net sales 4834.1 5408.9 Percent growth 9.6 11.9 Components of percent growth in net sales – increase (decrease): Volume and product mix 1.7 2.2 Pricing actions 2.1 0.5 Acquisitions 6.5 8 Foreign exchange (0.7 1.2

Source: 10-K

Although historically the firm has maintained roughly 10% in profit margin, last year profitability was 17% due to the positive impact from CCI-led savings and portfolio shift.

Source: Intrinio Fundamentals Data

In last five years, MKC’s dividend went up by 8.8% while the payout ratio stayed between 46% and 51%. Latest fiscal year’s payout ratio was only 29% because of the increase in the bottom line that I talked over. If you exclude 2017’s results, dividend coverage averaged roughly 1.75x, that’s because in 2017, MKC acquired Reckitt Benckiser's (OTCPK:RBGPF) (OTCPK:RBGLY) Food Division. The dividend looks safe and I am expecting another increase this year.

Source: Intrinio Fundamentals Data

Now, in the last two years, MKC’s leverage position shot up due to its acquisitions. In 2018, the firm has reduced its acquisition debt by $545 million and debt reduction will continue to be a preference this year besides paying a major portion to shareholders. MKC targets reducing debt/EBITDA to 3x by the end of 2020 and I feel it is economically achievable. A continued reduction in debt will enable the firm to build an optimal capital structure and provide greater dividend safety. Dividend safety is a prime concern for investors in firms like MKC because a significant portion of them are income seekers and they expect steady dividend increases. Failure to reduce debt could jeopardize the firm’s current dividend levels and depress the stock price.

Source: Intrinio Fundamentals Data

Different components that make up the return on equity show that operating margin and leverage are the main factors behind MKC’s improving financial leverage. However, as the debt is gradually paid in the coming years, there could be a less contribution from leverage. I’d expect MKC to achieve higher asset turnover while maintaining 15%-20% in EBIT margin to keep ROE in line.

2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Tax burden 78% 84% 81% 79% 295% 83% 91% 83% Interest burden 89% 89% 86% 83% 77% 77% 81% 86% EBIT Margin 13% 12% 13% 18% 15% 15% 17% 20% Asset turnover 0.97 0.94 0.61 0.64 0.67 0.69 0.52 0.52 Financial leverage 0.64 0.64 1.38 1.29 1.20 1.19 1.65 1.50 Return on Equity 5.51% 5.42% 7.64% 9.77% 27.30% 7.60% 11.15% 11.25%

Source: Intrinio Fundamentals Data

Stock valuation

My DCF valuation indicates that the firm is appropriately valued in the market. In order to perform a DCF valuation, I have made several assumptions which are shown below.

Source: Historical data from Intrinio Fundamentals Data, forecast by the author.

The results are summarized below.

Although McCormick has been delivering price gains for a long time, the surge was sharp in the last one and half years. Investors in MKC typically have a long-term orientation. Although the price is high, I’d recommend a hold because the firm has a significant market share and the outlook is positive.

Source: Intrinio Fundamentals Data

Risk Factors

As a consumer staple firm with a long history and economic moat, McCormick is relatively a low-risk company. The active factors that could affect MKC include foreign exchange risk, interest rate risk, commodity risk, and credit risk. MKC’s primary exposures include the U.S. dollar versus the Euro, British pound sterling, Canadian dollar, Polish zloty, Australian dollar, Mexican peso, Chinese renminbi, Indian rupee, and Thai baht, as well as the Euro versus the British pound sterling, Australian dollar and Swiss franc. The firm regularly enters into foreign currency exchange contracts to manage certain of these foreign currency risks. In its latest fiscal year, foreign currency exchange contributed 0.8% in net sales increase and affected other comprehensive income by $119.9 million (currency translation adjustment). Although MKC actively tries to manage foreign exchange risk, the success rate is highly variable. The notional value, exchange rate, and fair value on MKC’s foreign currency exchange contracts are shown below.

Source: 10-K

To manage interest rate risk, McCormick enters into both fixed and variable rate debt arrangements. The firm also uses interest rate swaps to minimize worldwide financing costs and to achieve the desired mix of fixed and variable rate debt. Because MKC doesn’t give in-depth disclosures related to the potential impact of interest rate risk factors (like most other firms), it is very difficult to reasonably forecast the resulting magnitude should adverse movements take place. However, compared to the absolute magnitude of currency translation adjustments, impact from derivatives have been insignificant so far. The firm uses both fixed and variable rate agreements, which could mean that the firm aims to create risk-neutral positions to hedge interest rate risk.

The table that follows provides principal cash flows and related interest rates, excluding the effect of interest rate swaps and the amortization of any discounts or fees, by fiscal year of maturity at November 30, 2018.

2019 2020 2021 2022 Thereafter Total Fair value Debt Fixed rate 0.4 6.8 257 758 2426.3 3448 3315.9 Average interest rate 7.65 3.45 3.89 2.71 3.88 — — Variable rate 643.1 213 83.1 344 $ 1284 1283.5 Average interest rate 2.99 3.45 3.47 3.58 — — —

Source: 10-K

Raw materials purchased by McCormick, such as dairy products, pepper, vanilla, garlic, capsicums (red peppers and paprika), onion, rice, and wheat flour, expose the firm to commodity risk. But the firm generally doesn’t use derivatives to manage commodity risk. Apart from the credit risk due to acquisition debt, McCormick has exposures to concentrations of credit risk with trade accounts receivable and financial instruments. But MKC has a large and diverse customer base which limits its concentration of credit risk. At November 30, 2018, the firm did not have amounts due from any single customer that exceeded 10% of its consolidated trade accounts receivable.

Conclusion

McCormick is a solid firm in the consumer staples sector. The firm has delivered healthy growth and profit margins for a long time. Dividends are steadily growing and are relatively safe. Although the price is slightly high in my valuation, it is justified given its significant market share and growth outlook. Combining all the factors, McCormick is a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.