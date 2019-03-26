China Minsheng Bank: There Is Still Cause For Trepidation

There, however, remains cause for concern as the loan to deposit ratio has continued to increase and the bank continues to have significant exposure to inter-bank borrowing.

Regulatory developments that would see all loans 90 days or more overdue is, however, a positive step and could increase investor confidence in the reported numbers.

The Chinese banking sector has performed relatively well thus far in this year as government policies such as the relaxation of the RRR (Reserve Requirement Ratio) has improved liquidity. In recent weeks, increasing concerns have, however, been expressed by many who believe that the stimulus has caused banks to be more lax in their lending policies and also that the banks are increasingly facing capital shortfalls. These concerns are not without merit and therefore warrant closer consideration in any analysis of a Chinese bank.

China Minsheng Bank (OTCPK:CGMBF) (OTCPK:CMAKY) is a Chinese bank over which I had expressed concern over previously. This concern arose largely as a result of the bank’s heavy dependence at the time on inter-bank borrowing and the resulting increase in COF (Cost of Fund). Since this time, the PBOC’s relaxation of the RRR has, however, allowed China Minsheng Bank to reduce its dependence on inter-bank borrowing. This article therefore assesses whether my previously expressed concerns remain relevant in the current environment.

Concerns over the Chinese Banking Sector

It has recently been noted that “[b]ulking up on capital is a pressing need for the [Chinese] banks as they grapple with rising bad debt while being pushed to help the government achieve its economic growth targets.” This comes as the Chinese government has continued to implement measures to bring about deleveraging in the shadow banking system which in turn saw the traditional banks fill some of the demand for liquidity brought about by the deleveraging in the shadow banking system.

The formal banking system therefore reported a 13% growth in new loans for last year whilst overall growth in new loans declined by 14%. It is this rapid growth in new loans that have some commentators concerned that the banks could potentially be exposed to significant losses particularly as Chinese economic growth slows down. It can further be seen that despite significant sales of NPLs in 2018, the Chinese banking sector as a whole nevertheless saw significant increases in NPLs. A recent Bloomberg article noted in this respect that:

Sales to AMCs and other disposals totaled almost 1.8 trillion yuan ($268 billion), according to a report by Jason Bedford, executive director of Asian financials research at UBS Group AG in Hong Kong. To put that in perspective, China began the year with 1.7 trillion yuan in bad loans and ended it with 2 trillion yuan. In other words, after selling roughly their entire declared stock of soured advances, lenders still closed the year with more than they started with.”

While it is acknowledged that there are significant differences between the system of governance in China and that negative sentiments towards the Chinese banking sector is not new, it would not be prudent for investors to ignore these concerns. In this statement, it is not my intention to express a negative sentiment towards the Chinese banking sector as a whole but merely a cautionary word to readers to consider the extent to which these concerns are relevant to the particular Chinese banks, they may be invested in.

Capital And Leverage

In the case of China Minsheng bank, I noted in my previous article that “CMBC is also hardly in a position to utilize the additional liquidity received as a result of the lower RRR to deploy into higher-margin lending in light of its already above average leverage.” China Minsheng bank nevertheless seems to have utilised the benefit arising from the relaxation of the RRR notwithstanding the fact that it may appear more leveraged than before. The bank now has a loan to deposit ratio of more than 97% which is one of the highest loan to deposit ratios in the Chinese banking sector.

The bank’s capital position has also remained weak relative to other Chinese banks. I had previously noted that the bank’s weaker capital position could likely impede loan growth. Thus far this has not, however, occurred as loan growth continued despite the weaker capital position albeit at a slower pace than certain time periods in the past. In light of increased concerns over capital adequacy in the Chinese banking sector, investors would, in my view, be well served to monitor movements in China Minsheng Bank’s capital adequacy closely.

(Source: Company Fillings)

With its weaker capital position and weaker-than-peers deposit base, continued expansion of the loan book increasingly seems unsustainable. The percentage of China Minsheng Bank’s total capital consisting of Tier 1 capital has also remained among the lowest in the Chinese banking sector. The bank’s core tier 1 CAR at around 8.77% implies that less than 75% of the bank’s capital consists of core tier 1 capital.

It must, however, be noted that China Minsheng Bank needn’t legally hold the same level of capital as for example Bank of China (OTCPK:BACHF), which is deemed systemically important and therefore required to hold more capital. In light of China Minsheng Bank’s greater exposure to less stable sources of funding, such as inter-bank borrowing, I nevertheless remain of the view that the bank should strengthen its capital position to best navigate any potential headwinds.

On a more positive note, the bank’s deposit base has shown improved growth and the percentage of its total deposits consisting of retail deposits has increased. This could ease pressure on the bank’s COF and in turn have a positive impact on NIM as retail deposits are generally the cheapest source of funds. Loan growth has, however, continued to outpace customer deposit growth by at least 3 percentage points over the past three quarters. In light thereof unless the bank increases its inter-bank borrowing again, loan growth at the bank would either need to slow meaningfully or deposits increase at a greater pace.

Asset Quality And Earnings Outlook

China Minsheng Bank reports a relatively low NPL ratio of around 1.75%. This NPL ratio, although the highest amongst the Chinese banks in the peer comp charts below, does not in and of itself give rise to any immediate concerns. It is also noteworthy that Chinese regulators made a decision last year that would force all banks to recognize all loans 90 days or more past due as non-performing. This policy partially resolves certain key concerns I had in respect of the reliability of China Minsheng Bank’s NPL ratio in the past.

(Source: Company Fillings)

It can therefore be said that although this policy will lead to an increase in NPLs over time, investors would likely find the numbers more reliable. This will also align China Minsheng Bank’s NPL recognition policy with that of the other major Chinese banks. Investors in China Minsheng Bank should therefore continue to monitor movements in this respect.

The bank’s growth in retail loans is also noteworthy with retail loans now making up close to 40% of its total loan portfolio. The concerns expressed over the Chinese banking sector has largely been confined to over-leveraged SMEs and Chinese corporate debt wherefore, investors that share these concerns may find the bank’s increased focus on consumer lending to be somewhat reassuring. In the main, the bank, however, remains largely an SME-focused bank with significant exposure to more risky sectors such as manufacturing and mining which together make up more than 25% of its loan book.

The bank has also importantly been growing its non-interest income in recent years which could somewhat shield it from potential negative movements in the credit markets. Its non-interest income grew by 43% YoY in the first 9 months of its 2018 financial year and now makes up more than 53% of operating income. Continued growth in non-interest income is therefore particularly important for sustained earnings growth. Barring a significant increase in defaults or the Chinese credit market, the bank’s earnings are therefore likely to continue growing in the near term.

Valuation And Conclusion

China Minsheng Bank is currently trading at around 0.61 times full year 2018 estimated book value. Although this is the lowest of the Chinese banks, in the peer comp chart depicted below, this does not lead to an automatic conclusion that the bank is significantly undervalued relative to its peers in light of its heightened risk profile. Nevertheless, the lower valuation does imply that the market has priced in the increased risk to an extent.

(Source: Reuters)

Despite several positive developments in the bank, including a more reliable NPL recognition policy going forward, I still have several concerns with an investment in the stock. In particular, the bank’s capital position remains relatively weak in comparison to its larger competitors and despite growth in current and savings accounts deposits these still constitute less than 18% of total deposits. With a loan to deposit ratio at more than 97%, the bank may also in future have to begin relying on inter-bank borrowing more which could result in higher COF and reduced NIM. I would not therefore consider initiating a position in this stock in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.