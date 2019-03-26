Oil's Ascent: The Ride Is Only Beginning

Oil prices continue their gradual ascent, driven recently by significant inventory draws if the data presented by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) is correct. In its latest report, the organization estimated that total crude and petroleum product stocks fell significantly over the course of only one week. While a decline of this nature is great in and of itself for oil bulls, it’s only when put in context against other data that it becomes clear just how bullish the current oil environment is.

A look at some select data

Before we dive into some longitudinal data, it’s important we touch on recent developments drawn from data provided by the EIA. In its latest weekly report, the organization announced significant inventory draws over the past week. Commercial crude stocks, for instance, plummeted 9.6 million barrels, falling to 439.5 million. That’s not the only category to show a decline though. According to their figures, a few different (and very major) categories reported draws during the latest week.

*Created by Author

In the chart above, you can see a couple of these. Motor gasoline stocks, as an example, managed to drop 4.6 million barrels for the week, falling to 241.5 million. Distillate fuel inventories declined nearly as much, falling 4.2 million barrels down to just 132.2 million. The sum of all crude and petroleum products itself took quite a tumble, dropping an impressive 12.6 million barrels. This brings these inventories, excluding those located in the SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) down to 1.2219 billion barrels.

Some bullish trends

These recent declines are important, but if they were just one-offs then bears could easily dismiss them as a statistical anomaly. Fortunately for oil bulls, this does not appear to be the case. Let’s begin, then, by looking at commercial crude stocks. Using weekly data, I decided to look at the change in commercial crude inventories, starting from the first weekly report every year through the report covering the week ending March 15th or thereabouts. What I found was simply astonishing.

*Created by Author

In the chart above, you can see that since the first report of this year, commercial stocks are down 0.255 million barrels. In the grand scheme of things, this is essentially flat, but compared to prior years, the data is striking. Between 2015 and 2017, the years where we saw real builds in crude stocks, inventories rose during this timeframe by between 50.10 million and 76.24 million barrels. In 2018, inventories grew by just 8.79 million barrels. Because the world was in a state of glut in 2015 through 2017, and because late 2017 and early 2018 were when we began seeing an OPEC+ driven recovery in the markets, these figures might not be representative of a typical oil environment, so included in the chart is data ranging from 2010 through 2014.

What I found here is that, while the magnitude is certainly different, the trend is undeniable. During those earlier five years, inventories rose by between 11.64 million barrels and 23.83 million barrels. When placed together, it becomes clear here that in every single year for the past nine years ending in 2018, we saw crude builds, with all but one being in excess of 10 million barrels. As an aside, from their highs earlier this year, commercial stocks are down a full 15.03 million barrels.

Though not as clear, an interesting relationship can be seen by looking over the same timeframe for the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks. Since the first report released earlier this year, this metric has dropped 33.59 million barrels. As you can see in the chart below, five of the nine years have seen total stock draws, with the largest being 28.64 million barrels. However, the average over those five years came out to just 12.307 million barrels, nearly one-third as large as this year’s decline. In the remaining four years, we saw increases, with the largest at 42.67 million barrels, but three of these occurred during the build-up years with the lone exception being the 1.393 million barrel increase experienced during 2012.

*Created by Author

Data supports stock draws continuing

Not only are we seeing stock draws that, relatively speaking, dwarf most prior years over the past decade, there’s strong evidence that this will only continue. In a report I published recently, I made the case that OPEC data pointed to a potentially large stock draw for this year if current trends persist. In its own recent report, the IEA (International Energy Agency) stated that it’s looking like the deficit in the second quarter of this year (of which we are quickly approaching) could amount to as much as 0.50 million barrels per day. Even data provided by the EIA through its Short-Term Energy Outlook, if you adjust for OPEC figures going forward and if you assume Russia really will restrain its oil output as it agreed to do under the OPEC+ agreement, suggests that the picture this year might be more bullish than bearish.

For oil bulls, this all is encouraging. Recent inventory draws, combined with a past over the last 10 years that illustrates we are seeing extraordinarily-aggressive movements in inventories, plus encouraging data from other sources, all points to a scenario where, if OPEC does not let up on its own production cuts, and especially if the situation in Venezuela does not improve, oil should be set up for a very bullish 2019.

The rig count looks bullish

Not only are we seeing data today that supports the view that inventories are falling, and seeing data that supports the view that this decline could steepen, we are also seeing data that suggests the industry as a whole is cutting back on its development activities. During the past week, according to Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), the US oil rig count fell by 9 to 824. This is now only marginally higher than the 804 units in operation the same week last year. In the prolific Permian Basin, the total rig count is now down to 459 units after having dropped by 5 over the past week. This brings the region’s count almost down to the 444 units in operation the same time last year. Meanwhile, in Canada, the rig count plummeted by 49 units to just 49. This compares to the 93 in operation during the same time of 2018. While rigs continue to improve almost every month from a productivity perspective, drops like this, especially over time, should be considered bullish in nature.

Takeaway

The oil market can be, is, and will remain a volatile place, and while some players will eventually fill deficits, the picture for crude can remain attractive for an extended period of time under the proper conditions. Absent some unexpected major event, I believe this data supports my claim that crude will likely average more this year than it has been trading for all year so far. More than at any point in recent memory, the stars are aligning in favor of oil bulls and it would be risky to bet the other way at this point.

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.