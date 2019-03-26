Quebecor: Investors Should Not Be Concerned About Its Soft Wireless Metrics

Investment Thesis

Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF) (TSX:QBR.B) delivered solid top and bottom lines growth in Q4 2018. However, its wireless average billing per user growth fell into negative territory and its wireless subscriber adds were below management’s expectations. Despite the weak data, we are not concerned as the negative ABPU growth was due to its new customers choosing bring your own device (BYOD) plans. BYOD plans typically have higher margins than term contracts. In addition, the lower subscriber adds in Q4 2018 was due to some technical issues in the quarter. We believe Quebecor remains a good defensive stock choice for investors seeking some capital gain at a time of market uncertainty.

Source: YCharts

Q4 2018 Highlights: Weak wireless metrics

Quebecor released its Q4 2018 earnings with revenue of C$1.09 billion. This was an increase of C$27.6 million (or a growth rate of 2.6% year over year). Its adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.7% year over year to C$450 million. Quebecor’s revenue growth was primarily driven by growth in its telecommunications segment. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue from telecommunications segment increased by C$24.4 million to C$866.1 million.

Source: Q4 2018 Press Release

Similarly, the increase in Quebecor’s adjusted EBITDA was also driven by growth in its telecommunications segment. As can be seen from the table below, EBITDA from its telecommunications segment increased by C$31 million to C$425.9 million.

Source: Q4 2018 Press Release

Declining mobile subscribers growth rate

Despite telecommunication being the primary driver of its top and bottom lines, Quebecor’s wireless growth is showing signs of deceleration. The chart below shows Quebecor’s mobile telephony lines and its sequential growth rate. As can be seen, its mobile telephony lines have more than doubled from 0.52 million lines in Q1 2014 to 1.15 million lines in Q4 2018. However, its mobile telephony lines' growth rate has decelerated from the high of 7.2% in Q4 2014 to only 3% in Q4 2018.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Declining wireless ABPU

Below is a chart that shows Quebecor’s wireless ABPU since Q3 2015. As can be seen from the chart, its ABPU growth rate has decelerated from 11.2% (year over year) in Q3 2015 to -0.6% in Q4 2018. Its ABPU of C$53.25 per month in Q4 2018 was lower than Q4 2017’s C$53.56 per month.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Reasons why we are not concerned about its soft wireless metrics

Net adds were impacted by some unexpected technical issues

Quebecor launched its low-cost wireless service Fizz in November 2018. However, the company experienced some technical issues in Q4 2018. This has impacted its net subscriber adds. As a result, its net subscriber adds in Q4 2018 was below management’s expectations. Management indicated that the issues have now been resolved and that net subscriber adds in Q1 2019 are much better than its expectations.

Shift towards BYOD actually drives strong EBITDA growth

The slower wireless ABPU growth rate was due to the fact that the company now has more BYOD customers. As management indicated in its conference call, BYOD customers represented more than 50% of its new customers. Although BYOD customers generally have lower ABPU, they have much higher gross margin, as Quebecor does not have to subsidize for new phones. BYOD customers also bring much higher lifetime value than term contracts. This explains why Quebecor’s adjusted EBITDA grew significantly in the past few quarters despite a deceleration in ABPU growth rate. In fact, its telecommunications segment EBITDA growth of C$31 million was even higher than its revenue growth of C$24.4 million. If we account for the favorable variance at its head office (about C$10.9 million), its telecommunications EBITDA was still about C$20.1 million. This means that over 80% of additional revenue generated in EBITDA in Q4 2018 is translated into EBITDA growth. Therefore, a slight decline in ABPU growth should not be seen negatively, especially as the decline was due to its new customers signing up for BYOD plans.

Valuation: Fairly valued

Following an impressive run in its share price in the past 5 years (nearly 150% surge in its stock price), shares of Quebecor are no longer undervalued. As can be seen from the chart below, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.07x is ahead of TELUS’ (TU) 7.55x but only slightly below BCE’s (BCE) 8.10x and Rogers Communications’ (RCI) 8.32x.

Source: YCharts

Quebecor currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.055 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 0.6%. This is quite low compared to its Canadian peers. Telus, Shaw (SJR), and BCE have dividend yields north of 4%. However, we must also realize that Quebecor’s payout ratio is only 11.2% (based on its 2018 annual EPS). As the company makes progress to reduce its net debt to EBITDA ratio, we believe future dividend increase remains a possibility.

Source: YCharts

Risks And Challenges

Investors should keep in mind that Quebecor’s competitor BCE is in the midst of upgrading its legacy copper network to fiber-to-the-home. As BCE completes its FTTH upgrade, it will be able to offer Gbps Internet to its customers. While Quebecor is able to match the speed, competition will likely intensify as BCE looks to challenge Quebecor’s wireline Internet position in the province.

Investor Takeaway

Investors should not be concerned about Quebecor’s weak ABPU and subscriber adds growth rates. As we have discussed in the article, over 80% of its revenue increase in the telecommunications segment has been translated to its EBITDA in the past quarter. Hence, investors should look beyond its ABPU growth weakness. Instead, investors should focus on its EBITDA growth. We believe Quebecor will be able to continue its growth trajectory. Although shares of Quebecor appear to be fairly valued, we believe the company is still a good defensive choice for investors seeking capital appreciation and perhaps some dividend growth.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJR, RCI, TU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.