Bitcoin's Bullish Setup

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been acting more bullish in recent weeks, as the digital asset appears to be consolidating around the $4K level. In fact, there are some clear signs that suggest Bitcoin has bottomed and is now preparing for a long-term move higher once again.

Aside from the technical factors, various fundamental elements imply that Bitcoin is here to stay and that the cryptocurrency has extremely strong long-term prospects. Ultimately, Bitcoin appears to have bottomed, is consolidating around a key support level, and is likely to move substantially higher longer term.

Signs of a Bitcoin Bottom are Abundant

Bitcoin just went through one of its steepest declines throughout its history. From peak to trough, Bitcoin declined by roughly 84%, from nearly $20K to just around $3,200. However, such declines are not rare in the world of cryptocurrencies. In fact, throughout its history, Bitcoin has gone through several such waves, where the price appreciated precipitously and then a significant drop of 80-90% occurred.

Nevertheless, post every substantial decline, a new bull market has emerged, which then took Bitcoin's price much higher than the previous top. So, why should this time be any different?

Also, it is not just Bitcoin, other digital assets experienced drops of 90%, 95%, or even more in the recent cryptocurrency collapse. Are these "assets" going away forever or is this simply a shakeout before the next stage of the cryptocurrency era begins?

Cryptocurrencies constitute a legitimate alternative system to the current fiat financial status quo, and as the technology age progresses, digital assets are likely to experience increased interest coupled with improved demand going forward.

Trend is Looking More Bullish

We see that Bitcoin's trend is looking more bullish. After the digital asset cascaded down to the $3,200 level late last year, Bitcoin recovered and has made a series of higher lows and higher highs. Now Bitcoin appears to be consolidating around the $4K level and is likely to break out to a higher technical point going forward.

Also, it is important to mention that Bitcoin is now about 25% higher from its bottom, putting the digital asset officially in the opening stages of a new bull market. However, to get a better idea of the overall trend in the cryptocurrency world, we should probably look at the performance of altcoins.

These are just a few examples of many, but the overall trend suggests that many prominent digital assets have bottomed and are likely in the opening stages of their own bull markets parallel to Bitcoin.

Many of the prominent altcoins are up by high double or even by triple digits in some cases. The robust move higher in altcoins further solidifies the idea that the cryptocurrency market has likely bottomed, should continue to recover, and could conceivably move much higher going forward.

Bitcoin ETF: Not Here Yet, but Likely Coming

The SEC is still looking over proposals for a Bitcoin ETF. While prior attempts to introduce a Bitcoin ETF have been unsuccessful, it does not mean that the investment world will be without a Bitcoin ETF for long.

Bitcoin has been around for more than 10 years now. Furthermore, Bitcoin is officially recognized as a commodity by many nations, including the U.S. Bitcoin futures contracts trade on the U.S.'s most prominent commodity exchanges. So, why should companies not be allowed to introduce physically backed Bitcoin ETFs?

Bitcoin ETFs will open the crypto space to a whole new audience. Right now, the only way investors can get exposure to Bitcoin is to go through an official crypto exchange, trade futures, or buy shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC).

Loosely regulated crypto exchanges, keys, wallets, and so on are not for everyone, and only a minute portion of the population are familiar with trading futures contracts. Moreover, GBTC trades at a substantial premium to Bitcoin and is not traded on a major exchange.

Therefore, market participants' potential for exposure to Bitcoin is extremely limited and this would all change with the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs. ETFs that trade on major exchanges would enable waves of retail as well as institutional investors to get exposure to Bitcoin with ease. This phenomenon would certainly spark demand and would likely drive Bitcoin prices substantially higher.

What Good is a JPMorgan Coin?

After all the critique by JPMorgan's front man Jamie Dimon, the bank recently introduced its own coin. However, this is unlikely to revolutionize the world or much of anything for that matter. What good is a centralized JPMorgan coin when it defies the essence of what most digital currencies stand for, decentralization?

So, what good is a JPMorgan coin, or a Bank of America coin, or a Citi coin, or any other coin large banks may engineer? Well, for the most part, "bank coins" are likely to be used within the confines of an institution and could possibly be implemented as tools in interbank transactions.

The use of bank coins is likely to boost operational efficiency, but these coins are probably not something that will be widely adopted by the general public. Bank coins are still tethered to the dollar and the dollar is tied to the Federal Reserve. Therefore, bank coins are still just an extension of the USD and the centralized fiat financial order that is behind most national currencies. However, true decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are much different.

What Makes "Real" Cryptocurrencies Optimal

Bitcoin is not tied to a central bank or to a commercial banking system. In this way, Bitcoin is free from third-party manipulation; meaning it is immune to the forces of central planning, inflation, devaluation, and all other detrimental elements a predatory/parasitic third-party may pose to a currency, transaction, and/or payment system.

At the same time, Bitcoin possesses all the major characteristics an ideal currency requires. Bitcoin is extremely durable (indestructible even), it is highly divisible (can be divided into 8 decimal spaces), easily transportable, extremely scarce (only 21 million), widely recognized, impossible to counterfeit, is on its way to being generally accepted around the globe, and should become increasingly more stable and consistent with time.

Bitcoin is an optimal type of currency in many respects. But perhaps its most appealing attribute is its decoupling from the traditional banking/financial system, which means it is not subject to the fees, manipulation, and limitations, traditional currencies, and bank coins fall under.

The Bottom Line

Bitcoin is expressing multiple signs that a bottom is in. In addition, the overall cryptocurrency complex is corroborating the idea of a Bitcoin bottom, as many altcoins are up by high double or even triple digits from their respective bottoms.

In addition to technical factors, several fundamental developments suggest that Bitcoin is likely going higher long term. The approval of a Bitcoin ETF is an ongoing process, but regulators should come around eventually, as Bitcoin ETFs would allow many new market participants to build exposure to Bitcoin.

Furthermore, just because some institutions are coming out with their own digital coins does not mean that these coins pose a threat to Bitcoin, and many institutions are still likely to take part in the next Bitcoin wave higher.

Ultimately, Bitcoin represents a clear alternative to the current fiat financial order, and as the digital asset gains popularity going forward, its price should appreciate as well. I expect Bitcoin to continue to trade sideways to slightly higher over the short to intermediate term. Yet, as this new bull market gathers steam, the price of Bitcoin should begin to appreciate rapidly in the later stages of this new bull cycle.

