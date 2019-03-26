Cardinal Health: This Dividend Blue Chip Is Set To Deliver Alpha

Cardinal Health is poised to deliver 12.9% total returns over the next 5 years, vastly outperforming the market and delivering alpha in the process.

Even with relatively conservative assumptions, Cardinal Health is trading at a 16% discount to fair value, offering 19% upside.

Despite the risks, Cardinal Health appears to be well-positioned for the future and set to deliver more dividend increases for shareholders.

Although Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) has surged 15.3% from its 52-week low set back in December, I believe that Cardinal Health is still an undervalued dividend blue-chip stock.

The investment thesis of Cardinal Health hinges upon a fast aging US population continuing to drive US healthcare spending, especially on pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the years ahead.

We will discuss why I believe that, despite still being much closer to its 52-week low than its 52-week high, the investment thesis of Cardinal Health is still intact. This would suggest that the bearish case toward Cardinal Health is being given too much weight by the market, while the bullish case is being somewhat dismissed, leading to what I believe is an attractive investment opportunity at the present time.

Reason #1: Cardinal Health's Safe And Growing Dividend

As I've mentioned countless times before, the safety and growth profile of a dividend is one of my most important considerations. This part of the article will examine the safety of the dividend using the earnings per share or EPS payout ratio, in addition to the free cash flow or FCF payout ratio.

Image Source: Cardinal Health 2Q FY 2019 Earnings Presentation

As shown above, Cardinal Health generated $5.00 in non-GAAP EPS during FY 2018 while paying dividends of $1.877 a share during that same time. This would equate to a 37.5% EPS payout ratio during 2018.

Factoring in a 2.9% dividend increase for 2019 (a low increase to justify the 1.6% earnings growth expected this year, per Yahoo Finance analyst estimates), the company will pay out roughly $1.933 a share against an EPS midpoint of $5.07 for FY 2019. This would mean a 38.1% forward EPS payout ratio, which implies that Cardinal Health's dividend is safe from an EPS payout ratio standpoint.

Next, we'll examine the dividend from the metric of the FCF payout ratio.

As evidenced by the Statement of Cash Flows for on page 47 of Cardinal Health's FY 2018 10-K, the company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $2.768 billion against capital expenditures of $384 million, for total free cash flow of $2.384 billion. This is against the $581 million in dividends paid during the same time, for an FCF payout ratio of 24.4%.

I expect that this figure won't materially differ for 2019 as Cardinal Health will likely announce a low single digit dividend increase while maintaining stable free cash flow.

Overall, this would lead me to the conclusion that Cardinal Health's dividend is safe for the foreseeable future. The company is maintaining a balance between retaining capital for future growth to fund dividend increases in the future, while also rewarding investors in the present.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As shown above, investment research firm Simply Safe Dividends has reinforced the opinion that I formed from my independent research on Cardinal Health.

Next, we'll examine the growth potential of Cardinal Health's dividend. After all, while a safe dividend is helpful and necessary, it is not enough to ward off one of the silent killers of a dividend growth portfolio, which is inflation.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While the 20-year dividend growth rate and 5-year dividend growth rate are not indicative of the growth potential of Cardinal Health's dividend going forward, Cardinal Health doesn't need to grow its dividend at those clips to warrant a further look from dividend growth investors. With a dividend yield of nearly 4%, I'd be pleased if Cardinal Health offered mid-single-digit dividend growth.

Fortunately, I believe Cardinal Health has a high likelihood of delivering average annual dividend growth of around 6% for the foreseeable future. With the low payout ratio, there is a bit of room for expansion in the payout ratio, in addition to the fact that analysts are forecasting 5.5% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years (a slight deceleration from the 6.4% in the previous 5 years).

We'll now delve into why analysts believe that Cardinal Health will deliver mid-single-digit earnings growth over the next 5 years.

Reason #2: A Long-Term Major Growth Trend And Execution To Navigate A Complex Industry

Cardinal Health is one of the three largest medical supply and pharmaceutical distributors in the world.

As a testament to the massive size and scale of Cardinal Health, we can consider the following from Cardinal Health's fact sheet:

Cardinal Health serves 3 million patients with more than 45,000 home healthcare products.

They are in 85% of hospitals in the United States.

They serve more than 26,000 pharmacies.

Cardinal Health generated $136.8 billion in revenue for FY 2018.

It's this type of size and scale that gives Cardinal Health a wide moat. While the industry in which Cardinal Health operates is no doubt highly complex and fraught with risks, it would be quite a tall task to seize Cardinal Health's position as a top 3 medical supply and pharma distributor in the world.

After all, it's not as if anyone can enter this business and replicate the decades of industry knowledge and experience, along with the distribution networks that Cardinal Health possesses.

Image Source: Cardinal Health 2018 10-K, page 7

The Pharmaceutical segment accounted for 88.6% of Cardinal Health's $136.8 billion in revenue in 2018, while the higher margin Medical segment accounted for the remaining 10.4% of Cardinal Health's revenue for 2018.

Image Source: Cardinal Health 2018 10-K, page 9

Pharmaceutical also contributed to 75.1% of Cardinal Health's total segment profit, while the Medical segment contributed 24.9%.

Image Source: Peter G. Peterson Foundation

The crux of why I believe that Cardinal Health is set to deliver upon the analyst consensus mentioned is the macro-trend of increased healthcare spending.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS, national healthcare spending is estimated to reach $6 trillion annually by 2027, for a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% from 2018 to 2027.

It's this growth rate that will see healthcare spending grow to an increasing share of the economy, from 17.9% in 2017 to 19.4% in 2027.

As one of the leading players in both the pharmaceutical distribution and medical distribution businesses, Cardinal Health will be one of the major beneficiaries of the long-term trend of increased healthcare spending that is playing out in the US.

While it's true that the continued decrease in generic drug prices has harmed the already tiny margins realized by Cardinal Health in the Pharmaceutical segment, the political pressure to lower drug prices will probably continue the push regarding the length of drug patents and improving the new drug application or NDA approval time.

Should more drugs be able to reach the generic market faster, this would benefit companies like Cardinal Health.

Image Source: Cardinal Health 2Q FY 2019 Earnings Presentation

While the Pharmaceutical segment is expected to benefit from a mid to high-single digit percentage growth over 2018, the profits are from the segment are expected to decline by high-single to low-double digits.

Although this is far from encouraging news, it has prompted management to initiate a cost savings program to combat the razor-thin margins that are present in the Pharmaceutical segment. As per the Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call, management continues to make progress in regards to its strategic priorities:

Let me now turn briefly to our strategic priorities. Beyond my earlier comments on Patient Recovery and Cordis, overall we're making good progress and remain laser focused on how we can deliver the greatest value. With respect to our cost structure as you know back in August, we announced a significant cost savings program. And as Jorge will discuss we're well positioned to exceed both our near term target of $100 million in annualized savings for fiscal year 2019 and our longer term goal of at least $200 million. In addition the team continues to actively review how we operate and seek further opportunities to reduce cost. Cardinal Health CEO Mike Kaufmann

It's certainly encouraging that Cardinal Health is on track to deliver over $200 million in cost savings by the end of next fiscal year. In a competitive environment like the Pharmaceutical segment, it will be important for Cardinal Health to continue to operate more efficiently and eliminate whatever inefficiencies still remain in that segment.

Image Source: Cardinal Health Our Leaders

Although Mike Kaufmann took over as CEO in January 2018, I expect that his 27 years of experience with Cardinal Health across all areas of operation for Cardinal Health will continue to guide the company in the right direction through a highly complex industry fraught with risks, but an industry that is filled with tremendous growth potential.

In continuing the trend of strong management execution, Cardinal Health also made major strides in its Medical segment, with Kaufmann noting:

Patient Recovery continues to achieve integration milestones including most recently exiting our last major TSA in Asia Pacific in late January. Looking ahead, we remain excited about the longer term growth potential of this business. At Cordis, our stabilization program is also on track and the steps we've taken are beginning to have impact. Service levels and fill rates are up, while back orders and inventory expenses are moving down. The team continues to optimize the product mix and streamline our geographic footprint. We remain confident that Cordis will be on a path to profitable growth by the end of the fiscal year. Cardinal Health CEO Mike Kaufmann

The Cordis and Patient Recovery acquisitions by Cardinal Health show management's commitment to decreasing the political risk that accompanies their Pharmaceutical segment, and expanding their Medical segment that also has higher margins is a prudent way for Cardinal Health to grow in the future.

While the Cordis acquisition encountered supply chain issues in 2018 that caused an inventory impairment of $1.4 billion, I believe that these setbacks were part of the growing pains that initially come with an acquisition.

Overall, it will be management's ability to continue to realize cost savings in the Pharmaceutical segment as they already have done and to expand into the Medical segment at reasonable valuations through acquisitions that will determine the future growth prospects of the company.

Cardinal Health is operating in an industry that is full of growth potential in the years ahead and has a well-versed CEO like Mike Kaufmann that should be able to guide the company to its potential in the years ahead.

Risks To Consider:

While Cardinal Health is a company with opportunities for growth and could deliver alpha for investors (more on that in reason 3 and the summary), it's important to note that, like all equities, Cardinal Health has its own set of risks that potential investors must consider.

One of the major risks for an investment is that the medical industry is highly complex, with a variety of levels to the supply chain, including insurance companies/Medicare and Medicaid, pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs, the pharmacy, the distributors, and the manufacturers.

The desperate need to lower healthcare costs that are far exceeding inflation is yet another threat to the already razor-thin margins of the industry that Cardinal Health operates in.

Potential investors must be comfortable with the fluid nature of the industry and have confidence in management's ability to navigate the complexities of the industry environment.

Another risk facing Cardinal Health is concentration risk in terms of how it generates revenue. As per page 31 of Cardinal Health's FY 2018 10-K, CVS Health (CVS) accounted for 25% of the company's 2018 revenue and 22% of its gross trade receivable balance at June 30, 2018. Any adverse business developments to CVS could also impact repayment of those liabilities to Cardinal Health. Moreover, pharmaceutical distribution agreements with CVS are set to expire in June 2019. A failure to secure a renewal from CVS or a renewal at a lower price would have a significant detrimental impact on Cardinal Health, which could drive the stock price considerably lower.

Fortunately, for Cardinal Health, the joint venture with CVS Health to create Red Oak Sourcing, and the largest generic drug sourcing operation in the US in the process means that these companies maintain a strong business relationship. This should alleviate concerns of a failure to secure a renewal from CVS.

Yet another risk facing Cardinal Health is the ever-present regulatory risk. The uncertainty of changes in the rapidly changing healthcare environment of the US adds to the level of risk associated with an investment in Cardinal Health. In the event that Medicare/Medicaid is ever able to negotiate bulk purchases, the uncertainty and potentially decreased margins of such event would also lead to materially adverse business developments, which would lead to a declining stock price and potentially put the dividend in danger.

Another important risk to note is the public health crisis regarding the abuse of prescription opioid pain medications. Given that prescription opioid abuse has exploded to the levels of taking 116 lives each and every day, this is a major issue that absolutely needs to be addressed. While this is a serious issue that needs to be addressed, it certainly could have a detrimental impact on Cardinal Health's business through continued opioid lawsuits, investigations, and regulations.

In fact, we are already seeing this play out in that Cardinal Health has 343 outstanding lawsuits in 36 jurisdictions, as of February 2018. Needless to say, that sheer amount of lawsuits and the likelihood of more on the way does pose a potential massive liability for the company should they not prevail. Even if they do, the expenses for legal defense will be rather high.

As a company that is mostly reliant on the Pharmaceutical distribution business and that is looking to expand its Medical distribution business, it is also highly important for Cardinal Health to maintain access to cheap capital for acquisitions. Like many other companies, Cardinal Health has taken advantage of cheap debt and finds itself in a position where it may not be able to take on much more debt to fuel growth in the higher margin Medical distribution business if interest rates continue to rise.

An inability to continually expand into the more stable and lucrative Medical segment would be a major setback to Cardinal Health (causing them to likely fall short of growth expectations), leaving them exposed to the political risk facing the Pharmaceutical segment they are reliant on for the vast majority of their revenues.

Lastly, the competition within the industry is already incredibly fierce with McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) in the Pharmaceutical segment. The company faces competition from Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), and Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) in the Medical segment, to name a few (Cardinal Health 2018 10-K, page 27). This is without even considering that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has yet to enter the industry. Although Amazon has created an alliance with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) to lower costs for their employees, it's important to note that Cardinal Health's decades of experience and extensive knowledge would be difficult for Amazon to replicate overnight, and Cardinal Health also has operations outside the US that wouldn't be exposed to competition from Amazon.

While these are just a few risks, these are most of the key risks facing Cardinal Health, in order to condense the article to a reasonable length. I would refer interested readers to pages 31-35 of the FY 2018 10-K for Cardinal Health for a more thorough listing of the risk factors for Cardinal Health to aid in their research.

Reason #3: A Wonderful Company Trading At A Moderate Discount To Fair Value

Image Source: izquotes

Now that we've established that Cardinal Health is an excellent company with a wide moat and growth potential, it's time to determine whether the company is trading at a discount to fair value, and if so, how much of a discount is it trading at?

I'll evaluate the fair value of Cardinal Health using a variety of methods and averaging those fair values to arrive at an average estimated fair value.

The first method I'll use to determine Cardinal Health's fair value is by comparing the current forward price to earnings ratio to the 5-year average forward PE ratio.

According to Morningstar, Cardinal Health's current forward PE ratio is 8.94 against the 5-year average of 14.10. While there are concerns with Cardinal Health, even in a conservative scenario in which the new fair value forward PE ratio of Cardinal Health is only 11, this company is still significantly undervalued.

Should Cardinal Health sport a forward PE ratio of just 11 going forward, the fair value of Cardinal Health would be $59.85 a share.

At the current price of $48.64 a share (as of March 23, 2019), Cardinal Health is trading at an 18.7% discount to fair value and offers 23% upside.

Another valuation method that I use is by comparing the current dividend yield of ~3.93% against the 5-year average of 2.28%, per Simply Safe Dividends. Obviously, it wouldn't be reasonable to assume that Cardinal Health will ever revert to the 2.28% yield again, but even in the conservative scenario in which a 3.25% yield is more in line with a fair value yield, that would still indicate the company is at least a moderately undervalued dividend growth stock.

A reversion to a fair value yield of 3.25% would indicate that the fair value of Cardinal Health is $58.77 a share. This would imply Cardinal Health is currently trading at a 17.2% discount to fair value and offers 20.8% upside in terms of valuation expansion alone in the years ahead.

Lastly, I'll arrive at a fair value for Cardinal Health by utilizing the dividend discount model or DDM. The DDM is based on the theory that the value of a company is the present sum worth of all its future dividend payments.

Image Source: Investopedia

The easiest input to this formula to determine is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the current annualized dividend per share.

In the case of Cardinal Health, that amount is currently $1.91.

The next input to the formula is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for the required rate of return. This input can vary widely from investor to investor based on the returns that they would like to achieve over the long term.

In my case, I prefer to use 10% as the required rate of return as that is historically a bit above the broader market's average, thereby delivering alpha for my portfolio.

The last input which is the dividend growth rate is dependent upon whatever an investor believes the company's underlying earnings will grow by over the long term.

Given the previous analyst expectations of EPS growth around 5.5% and the fact that Cardinal Health's payout ratio has a bit of room to expand, I believe a 6.5% long-term dividend growth rate is reasonable.

When we plug these inputs into the DDM, we arrive at a fair value of $54.57 a share. This would indicate the company is trading at a 7.9% discount to fair value while offering 8.6% upside.

When we average the three fair values in this analysis of Cardinal Health's fair value, we arrive at an average estimated fair value of $57.73 a share. This would imply a discount to fair value of 15.7% while offering upside of 18.7%.

Even with the most conservative assumptions with regard to Cardinal Health, we can see that it's still at least moderately undervalued, warranting a strong buy rating.

Summary: Cardinal Health Offers Market-Crushing Total Return Potential

Cardinal Health is among the bluest of blue-chip dividend growth stocks available to investors. With 22 years of consecutive dividend increases, Cardinal Health will soon become a Dividend Aristocrat.

Given that the Baby Boomer population is rapidly aging, Cardinal Health is poised for respectable growth in the years ahead.

Despite the razor-thin margins, the highly complex industry Cardinal Health operates in, the legislative risk, the litigation risk, and Amazon's potential to cut into those razor-thin margins even further, Cardinal Health offers an attractive risk/reward ratio for investors that are able to tolerate the risks.

As such, these risks have sent the stock price plunging to an attractive level for value dividend growth investors. Given that we've established this isn't a yield trap, investors have the chance to pick up a quality company trading at a 13% discount to fair value.

Between the 3.9% entry yield, the analyst predictions of 5.5% earnings growth over the next 5 years, and a likely 3.5% annual expansion in the valuation multiple over the next 5 years, Cardinal Health offers a decent probability of delivering 12.9% annual total returns over the next 5 years, delivering significant alpha in the process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.