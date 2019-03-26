DryShips - Share Buyback Continues Despite Challenging Charter Rate Environment

Expect the stock price to experience ongoing support by further share buybacks given the strength of the company's balance sheet.

After the sale of the company's VLGC fleet, contributions from the tanker segment are unlikely to offset anticipated pressures on drybulk rates.

Fallout from the recent dam collapse in Brazil provides for a challenging couple of quarters ahead for drybulk shippers.

Free float reduced to below 15 million shares with $12.7 million still available for repurchases under the current program at the end of last month.

Company has repurchased almost 17% of the company's outstanding shares over the past year, increasing George Economou's stake to 83.5% this way.

Note:

I have previously covered DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

It's been almost 18 months since my last article on DryShips so I decided to take the time and provide investors with a short update on the company.

Back in August 2017, the company ended its infamous toxic financing dealings with Kalani Investments and George Economou, DryShips' colorful CEO and chairman well known for his frequent self-dealings and complete disregard of outside shareholders, stepped back in.

Photo: Modern Newcastlemax Dry Bulk Carrier "Xanadu" - Source: MarineTraffic.com

In a series of transactions, Economou exchanged, among other things, a meaningful amount of legacy debt and contributed a 49% stake in tanker operator Heidmar Holdings for an approximately 70% equity stake in the recapitalized DryShips.

The exchange was executed at a price of $2.75 per common share, a roughly 50% discount to the company's estimated net asset value per share at that time.

In early 2018, the company surprisingly announced a $50 million stock buyback program and repurchased approximately 10.9 million shares at an average price of $4.60 until October 5.

On October 29, 2018 a new buyback program was authorized under which roughly 6.5 million shares have been repurchased until the end of last month, leaving approximately $12.7 million available for further buybacks.

In total, DryShips has repurchased 17.4 million or 16.7% of the company's outstanding shares over the past 12 months, increasing George Economou's stake from 69.5% to 83.5% this way.

From a financial perspective, the company remains in great shape with cash and restricted cash of $156.9 million and only $362.6 million in debt against an estimated fleet value of $700+ million.

DryShips currently owns and operates 19 drybulk carriers, 6 tankers and a small fleet of six offshore support vessels which has been stacked for some time already:

Source: Company's SEC-filings

Without giving any effect to the company' stake in Heidmar Holdings, currently valued at $34 million on the balance sheet and discounting the fleet's book value by 10%, net asset value per share calculates to $5.75 at the end of Q4/2018. Including Heidmar and without discounting book value, NAV would increase to $6.70 per share.

With the shares currently trading at an estimated 18-30% discount to net asset value, DryShips actually looks expensive compared to many of its drybulk peers in the market which have experienced widening discounts after the recent Vale S.A. (VALE) dam disaster with companies like Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) and Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) all trading below 50% of NAV.

The relative strength of DryShips seems mostly caused by the ongoing share repurchase program as drybulk charter rates, particularly for the larger vessel types are at abysmal levels due to a combination of seasonal weakness and fallout from the above discussed dam collapse in Brazil. And while all of the companies' ultra-large Newcastlemax carriers are currently on time charters, these are actually index-linked which means the company will pocket a premium to spot rates but nevertheless be exposed to the fluctuations of the applicable Baltic Dry sub-index.

After a period of greater than expected seasonal strength, tanker rates have also decreased meaningfully in recent weeks. While I do expect the company's tanker segment to report strong results for Q1/2019, the contributions from this small part of the business will likely be insufficient to offset the lower rate environment in the drybulk markets going forward.

DryShips generated $31.6 million in cash from operating activities in 2018 but a good chunk of that was contributed by the company's fleet of four VLGCs which were sold in Q3/2018. The VLGC's were basically replaced with three additional Newcastlemax carriers and one Aframax tanker purchased from George Economou's privately held entitities at an approximately 15% premium to estimated net asset value at that time.

The VLGCs were on long-term time charters at rates substantially above market levels, providing for a strong and stable stream of cash flows this way. After the recent sale, the company will no longer enjoy the contributions of the gas tanker business going forward.

Given these issues, I anticipate DryShips to experience some meaningful deterioration in operating cash flows over the next couple of quarters, likely resulting in the company reverting back to negative quarterly earnings this year.

That said, the company has, so far, continued its share repurchases in 2019, providing ongoing support to its share price.

Bottom Line:

Despite challenging conditions in the drybulk markets, DryShips apparently remains committed to its share buyback program, having repurchased almost 17% of the company's outstanding shares over the past year, increasing George Economou's stake to 83.5% and reducing the free float to below 15 million shares this way.

That said, the company is currently trading at a substantial premium to most of its larger drybulk peers, most likely due to the unique combination of superior balance sheet and ongoing share repurchases.

Expect DryShips' results to be challenged over the next couple of quarters until the current dislocation in the drybulk markets abates.

With $12.7 million under the current buyback authorization left at the end of February, I would expect the program to be finished towards the end of Q2 at the latest point. It remains to be seen if the company's board will authorize a new program at that time. Given the company's large cash balance, my expectations is for a continuation of the buybacks.

Personally, I have started to accumulate shares of DryShips last week and will add further on weakness. Over the past couple of months, the stock price always recovered from similar dips but, admittedly, given the recent sale of its VLGC cash cows and the new reality in the drybulk sector, the company's earnings outlook has weakened substantially in recent months.

For this reason, I will closely monitor the company's SEC-filings for potential updates on its share repurchase program.

That said, value-oriented long-term investors should continue to avoid the shipping markets and particularly stocks with a tainted history like DryShips entirely due to generally unfavorable market dynamics and structural oversupply.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.