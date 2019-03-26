Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of March 2019

Cobalt miners news - Glencore is reducing cobalt output, Katanga posts a Q4 loss, Sherritt will not fund its 12% share of a US$45 million cash call from the Ambatovy JV.

Cobalt market news - DRC bans, then reverses ban, of cobalt concentrate exports. Boss Mine in the DRC and Chambishi smelter (Zambia) put on care and maintenance.

Cobalt spot prices were slightly lower in March. Most market participants spoken to by Fastmarkets expect cobalt at $15 per lb to be a good buy in the long term.

Welcome to the March 2019 cobalt miner news. The past month saw cobalt prices slightly lower with some signs of stabilizing as supply cuts from DRC and Namibia start to kick in. Strong electric car sales and NMC cathode growth in China are boosting demand. Meanwhile, low cobalt prices are causing big changes with the cobalt miners.

Cobalt price news

As of March 21, the cobalt spot price was US$13.61, slightly down from US14.06/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$29,000/tonne. The London Metals Exchange [LME] had no fresh cobalt inventory data available this month. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate) can be found here at Metals Bulletin.

Cobalt spot prices - 1-year chart - USD 13.61/lb

Source: InfoMine.com

Cobalt demand and supply

On March 1, Bloomberg reported:

How the cobalt market fell victim to allure of electric cars. Record cobalt prices unleashed a modern-day gold rush in Congo... Thousands of small-scale miners scrambled to exploit rich mineral deposits, often working illegally in dangerous makeshift pits, where ore is extracted by hand. Supply from these so-called artisanal miners more than doubled between 2016 and 2018, according to trading house Darton Commodities... Glencore is confident market will rebound after ‘blip’ in 2018.

On March 4, Fastmarkets reported:

Cobalt Monthly review – February. “Given exports from Katanga have been halted, the market will rely on the drawdown of other producer stocks to balance the market this year. This could lead to a tighter market later in the year, especially if the current low price also forces some artisanal miners out of the market for a while,” Adams said. Most market participants spoken to by Fastmarkets expect cobalt at $15 per lb to be a good buy in the long term, but for the time being, destocking continues to put pressure on the market.

On March 20, Fastmarkets reported:

EXCLUSIVE: DRC bans cobalt, copper concentrate exports, cutting off Zambia trade.....“This is another development that should support cobalt prices, we have already seen Katanga halt exports of cobalt, the Boss mine [DRC] and Chambishi smelter (Zambia) put on care and maintenance, all of which should tighten up what was looking like a market in oversupply,” Fastmarkets head of base metals and battery research William Adams said." See follow up below.

On March 21, Fastmarkets reported:

DRC U-turns on cobalt, copper concentrate export ban; says could reimpose. The Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] has lifted a ban on the export of cobalt and copper concentrates imposed in February but maintained the threat of its future enforcement. In a letter to the National Federation of Enterprises (FEC) seen by Fastmarkets and dated March 20, Minister of Mines Henri Yav Mulang said the government will review every six months whether to reimpose the ban. “I would like to remind you of the imperative necessity for the mining companies producing copper and cobalt concentrates, to make every effort to obtain, in terms of the treatment process, more advanced market products, to enable them, as well as the state, to derive the best revenue from mine production,” the letter reads. Cobalt market sources had downplayed the impact of the ban, with DRC production and therefore exports of concentrates, already believed to be substantially lower than in 2018. “Already the artisanal production is not what it used to be [but] the impact on production has already happened, and that’s been related to price,” one trading source said. However, the government’s moves so far could signal an intention to more closely regulate artisanal production.

Cobalt market news

On February 26, Reuters reported:

Congo and Zambia win fight with copper miners but at a cost: Andy Home. Last year it was the Democratic Republic of Congo. This year it is Zambia. Both African countries have driven through draconian changes to their mineral tax regimes, overcoming the entrenched opposition of some of the world’s biggest mining houses. Both are betting that the world’s need for their resources, particularly copper and cobalt, will keep the tax receipts flowing. Right now, however, the push for a greater share of the wealth lying beneath the African Copperbelt is causing supply-chain disruption for both copper and cobalt. One Zambian copper smelter has closed, another has reduced operations and Glencore last week confirmed media reports it will be cutting production at its Mutanda mine in the Congo. The current supply turbulence, however, promises more volatility ahead for cobalt as well as copper.

On March 13, Investing News released an excellent video from Simon Moores discussing the urgent need for investment into the EV metals supply chain - "Simon Moores: Big Investors are Turning Down the Century's Top Trend."

On March 25, Mining.com reported:

Scientists find new way to power electric cars using cobalt. The scientist explained that the experimental setup consists of a stainless steel canister filled with cobalt. A carbonate solution made from carbon dioxide and water is pumped through the canister and then warmed up to about 150 degrees... “Under these relatively low-temperature and modest-pressure conditions, we were able to produce hydrogen efficiently, to nearly 70%. Subsequent work has allowed us to produce hydrogen at greater than 95% purity,” Ryan said. The researcher explained that in an electric car, the hydrogen from the canister can go directly to the fuel cell, where it is mixed with oxygen from the atmosphere to produce electricity and water. The experts suggested that once the cobalt metal in the canister is used up – that is, converted to cobalt oxide – the car driver can swap out the canister with a new one every 300 to 400 miles. The cobalt in the old canister can then be regenerated, using a renewable energy source such as wind or solar.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On March 1, Bloomberg reported:

Glencore CEO is said to meet Congo leader after ties strained. Miners opposed new industry code that increased royalties. Glencore’s Mutanda mine is reducing output, cutting jobs. Glencore Plc Chief Executive Officer Ivan Glasenberg met the Democratic Republic of Congo’s new president this week, their first encounter since Felix Tshisekedi took office, according to people familiar with the matter.

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)

On March 2, 4-traders reported:

Katanga Mining: Q4 loss on suspended cobalt sales, higher costs. Katanga Mining lost $116 million in 2018's fourth quarter to end the year with $13.4 million in gross profit, a result of temporary cobalt sale suspensions, higher reagent costs at its Luilu metallurgical plant and increased mine infrastructure and support costs. The company recorded a $52.8 million fourth quarter loss in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) compared to a $100.7 million gain in the previous quarter. However, it still earned more than $215 million in adjusted EBITDA on the year, compared to a loss of $382 million in 2017.

You can also read my original article from January 1, 2017, "Katanga Mining is a potential turnaround story."

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

No news for the month.

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG owns the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

On February 19, Bloomberg reported:

ERG will halt copper, cobalt output at Congo Mine this month. ERG will halt production at a copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as it considers future investment in new production methods. "Boss Mining will be placed into care and maintenance from the end of February,” ERG said. “We are in discussions with the relevant labor unions and once these are completed we will be writing to employees directly.” Boss is a joint venture between ERG, which owns 51 percent of the Lubumbashi-based company, and state-owned Gecamines. The company’s concentrate production was equivalent to about 3,300 tons of cobalt in the whole of 2018. ERG has three other mines in Congo, including the Metalkol Roan Tailings Reclamation project, which recently resumed operations and may become one of the world’s largest cobalt producers.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On March 22, Umicore SA announced:

Umicore publishes integrated report 2018. “In 2018, we delivered on our strategy to become the undisputed leader in clean mobility materials and recycling, winning new business which will accelerate growth over the coming years, stepping up our R&D efforts, and expanding our capacity to meet growing demand. All this was accomplished while achieving record results and reaching our original Horizon 2020 objectives two years ahead of schedule. Our unique closed-loop business model is at the heart of our approach to sustainability.” Marc Grynberg, CEO.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

No news for the month.

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On March 6, Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt provides update on Ambatovy Joint Venture. Sherritt International Corporation, a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, announced that, in order to preserve liquidity and protect its balance sheet and consistent with previous disclosure, it will not fund its 12% share of a US$45 million cash call (100% basis) received from the Ambatovy Joint Venture (“Ambatovy JV”). The cash call was made due to the Ambatovy JV’s short-term liquidity needs. As a result of not funding the cash call, Sherritt is now a defaulting shareholder under the terms of the Ambatovy JV Shareholders Agreement, triggering a number of inter-related developments, including: New funding provided by Sumitomo Corporation (“Sumitomo”) and Korea Resources Corporation (“Kores”) in response to this and future cash calls will be repaid in priority to Sherritt’s funding to date. If Sumitomo and/or Kores choose to fund Sherritt’s 12% share of the cash call, within the next 12 months they can also elect to receive an equivalent amount of Sherritt’s current highest ranking debt in the Ambatovy JV, which would dilute Sherritt’s economic interest.

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On February 26, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel reports FY2018 audited consolidated IFRS financial results." Highlights include:

"Consolidated revenue increased 28% y-o-y to USD 11.7 billion on the back of improved metal prices, higher copper output and sale of palladium from earlier accumulated stocks;

EBITDA expanded 56% y-o-y to USD 6.2 billion owing to higher metal revenue, ramp-up of the Bystrinsky project and lower operating expenses driven by efficiency gains;

EBITDA margin reached 53%, a leading level among the global diversified metals and mining majors;

CAPEX decreased 22% y-o-y to USD 1.6 billion driven by completion of Bystrinsky project and downstream reconfiguration as well as optimization of investment schedules;

Net working capital decreased by almost USD 1.3 billion to USD 0.9 billion as a result of palladium destocking and optimization of capital structure;

Free cash flow increased to USD 4.9 billion;

Net debt/EBITDA ratio returned to 1.1x as of the end of 2018;

In October 2018, the Company paid interim dividend for 1H2018 in the amount of RUB 776 (approximately USD 11.65) per ordinary share for the total amount of approximately USD 1.8 billion;

In January 2018, Moody’s rating agency raised Nornickel credit rating to the investment grade level, “Baa3”, and changed the outlook from “Stable” to “Positive”. As result, Nornickel got assigned investment grade credit ratings by all three major international rating agencies, including Fitch and S&P Global."

Investors can also read my article: "Time To Buy Norilsk Nickel Before The Nickel Boom Perhaps Starts In 2018", or my article "An update on Norilisk Nickel."

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

On February 25, Freeport McMoRan Inc. announced:

Freeport-McMoRan announces redemption of 3.100% senior notes due 2020... FCX will use cash to fund the redemption. At December 31, 2018, FCX had $11.1 billion in total debt and consolidated cash of $4.2 billion. FCX expects to record a loss to net income of approximately $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 in connection with the redemption. Annual interest costs associated with the Notes approximate $31 million.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF) (formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

On March 1, RNC Minerals announced:

RNC Minerals to display rare gold specimens at PDAC conference. RNC Minerals is pleased to announce it will be displaying a collection of "Father's Day Vein" gold specimens at the 2019 PDAC Convention taking place over the March 3-6, 2019 period at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The specimens will be on display at the Investors Exchange, Booth #2549 in the South Building, Level 800.

Upcoming catalysts include:

March 27, 2019 - Release of Q4 2018 financials.

H1 2019 - Drill results at Beta Hunt gold mine. Updated FS for Dumont due out.

eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF)

On March 1, eCobalt Solutions announced:

eCobalt announces renewal of base shelf prospectus. Upon the final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") becoming effective, the Company will, subject to securities regulatory requirements, be allowed to make offerings of up to $100,000,000 of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units, or any combination of such securities (collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Updated FS, off-take agreements, project financing.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Updated Feasibility Study capital and operating costs.

2019 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Further off-take agreements and project funding.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On February 27, Australian Mines announced: "Australian Mines secures funds to accelerate cobalt and nickel projects." Highlights include:

"$5 million raised through placement to sophisticated and institutional investors.

In addition to working capital, proceeds anticipated to fund: Optimisation of existing Bankable Feasibility Study of the Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in North Queensland, Australia. Completion of resource expansion drilling at Flemington Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in central New South Wales, Australia."

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

April 2019 - Resource upgrade for Sconi.

H1 2019 - First drill results for Thackaringa.

2019 - Updated resource and a PFS for Flemington to commence.

2021/22 - Possible Sconi production start with a 3 year ramp.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

On February 28, Ardea Resources announced: "Ardea appoints Chief Executive Officer. Andrew Penkethman appointed CEO to lead Ardea on advancing its three-pronged value creation strategy."

Investors can view their latest company presentation here, and my latest update Ardea article here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Possible off-take partner and funding.

Mid 2019 - DFS results - KNP cobalt project.

2021/22 - Possible production start.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total, Cobalt Blue currently has 61kt of contained cobalt at their Thackaringa Cobalt Project in NSW, Australia.

On February 26, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Positive large scale Testwork results." Highlights include:

"Large scale (45 tonne) testwork supports >90% cobalt recoveries (to concentrate).

Processed 150 kilograms of concentrate through a thermal treatment circuit using a continuous pilot furnace. Results likely to be available by end Q2 2019.

Resource upgrade due end March 2019."

On March 19, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced:

Update on progress with independent expert determination. Accordingly, COB is pursuing an outcome through Independent Expert determination and, with the Resolution Institute nominating an Expert, the process is well underway.

My interview with CEO Joe Kaderavek is on Trend Investing here, with an updated interview discussing the LG deal here, and my update article here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

End March 2019 - Resource upgrade.

Mid-2019 - A resolution to the BPL feud. Possible further LG agreements (off-take, funding).

2019 - Optimisation improvements on the PFS, drill results.

~End 2020 - BFS to be released. Project approvals completed.

2022/23 - Possible producer.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland, Australia. The 2012 JORC stated Indicated and Inferred Resources of 73Mt at 1.43% Cu equivalent containing: 296,000t of copper, 60,000t of cobalt, 623,000t of zinc, 626,000t of lead, and 55moz of silver. Previous 2018 announcements have confirmed mineralization strikes at 4.6km and 7.4km along strike from the defined existing resource.

On February 25, Aeon Metals announced:

Walford Creek copper-cobalt project resource upgrade. Total Vardy and Marley Resources now 37.4mt @ 1.53% CuEq over 3.6km with total M&I increase of 103% to 26.9mt @ 1.57% CuEq of which 76% within the Copper Lode Resources. Copper Lode Resource increased from 15.7mt to 17.6mt §M&I increased 170% to 13.5mt @ 2.09% CuEq1 (1.14% Cu, 0.14% Co and 27g/t Ag). Cobalt Peripheral Resource increased from 18mt to 19.8mt §M&I increased 61% to 13.4mt @ 1.05% CuEq1 (0.16% Cu, 0.10% Co and 21g/t Ag).

On March 18, Aeon Metals announced:

Exercise of 85 million warrants and Appendix 3B. Aeon Metals Limited has received formal notice from OL Master Limited, a fund managed by OCP Asia [Singapore] Pte Ltd (“OCP”), of exercise of the 85 million warrants (each exercisable at 16 cents) it holds in Aeon. The exercise price will be paid by offset against the debt outstanding by the Company to OCP. After payment of associated debt facility fees, the Company’s net debt position will reduce to approximately $4 million as of the warrant exercise date. To enable Aeon to defer its next equity funding until the value of the Walford Creek project is better understood, OCP has agreed to advance an $8 million cash loan to Aeon within the next 21 days.

For more information, you can read my article "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Investors can view a 4-traders analyst consensus PT of AUD 0.58, and the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Further drilling and drill results, further upgrades to the resource.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

On March 19, GME Resources announced: "Interim report 31 December 2018." The report discusses their year, including their PFS result of post-tax NPV8% of A$791M and internal rate of return [IRR] of 16.2%, CapEx of A$966M.

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% owns the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants.

On February 27, Havilah Resources announced: "Quarterly report-1 November 2018-31 January 2019." Highlights include:

"Milestone signature of Kalkaroo Native Title Mining Agreement which is the final step required for Havilah being offered a Mining Lease over the Kalkaroo copper-cobalt-gold project.

Major new iron ore deposit confirmed by discovery of a thick, continuous iron formation over an area of at least 3.5 km² in the western portion of the Grants Basin.

Grants Basin diamond drill hole GBDD014 intersected an exceptional 486 m downhole thickness of iron bearing sequence, grading 24.06% iron (Niton XRF analyses).

$6.000 million standby facility finalised as contingency funding."

On March 18, Havilah Resources announced: "Mutooroo high resolution airborne EM survey." Highlights include:

"Airborne EM survey planned for April to explore for Mutooroo style massive sulphide mineralisation within the Mutooroo Copper-Cobalt District.

Survey will cover a 266 km2area in the vicinity of the Mutooroo deposit where recent surface sampling has identified several high priority copper-cobalt geochemical anomalies.

Results will assist in identifying potential sulphide hosted copper-cobalt drilling targets within trucking distance of the Mutooroo deposit."

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential." You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

In an article titled: "Castillo identifies six Himalaya-style cobalt targets" by Finfeed, they stated: "CCZ’s project is situated 17 kilometres west of the historic Broken Hill mining centre, within a prolific region of NSW steadily emerging as a hub for battery metals."

On March 4, Castillo Copper announced:

Request for extension of voluntary suspension... The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the Company makes an announcement to the market, which it expects to make pre-market on Monday, 25 March 2019.

On March 15, Castillo Copper announced: "Half-year Financial Report 31 December 2018."

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave in Western Australia. The company also has several other promising projects.

On March 13, Cassini Resources announced: "Interim Financial Report For the half year ended 31 December 2018."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2019 - PFS due.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri 85% owns the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

On February 27, Nzuri Copper announced:

Nzuri receives cash acquisition proposal from Chengtun Mining Group with attractive premium. Directors recommend proposed transaction with all-cash consideration of $0.37 cash per share, providing an opportunity for shareholders to crystallise a certain cash outcome for their shares at an attractive premium.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]

Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd., which in turn holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia.

On March 1, Celsius Resources announced:

As announced in late 2018, the Company has been completing trade-off and optimisation studies as an initial phase of the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) for the Opuwo Project, with a view to providing an updated Scoping Study to the market during Q1 2019. Work currently in progress includes updated resource modelling to incorporate new drilling completed since the declaration of the maiden Mineral Resource, and metallurgical test work aimed at verifying assumptions made in the Scoping Study about recovery of the value metals from the Opuwo Project mineralisation using conventional sulphating roast techniques.

On March 15, Celsius Resources announced: "Half-year financial report31 December 2018."

On March 18, Celsius Resources announced: "Positive drill results at Northwest Anticline target." Highlights include:

"Results support potential for a more efficient mining operation centered in the northwest of the project area. Intersections in the new holes show consistently higher average grades than those in the Opuwo Mineral Resource with some significant intercepts: 6.84m @ 0.15% Co and 0.71% Cu, 6.35 m @ 0.15% Co and 0.55% Cu, 8.35 m @ 0.16% Co and 0.42% Cu, 16.00 m @ 0.16% Co and 0.54% Cu, 7.00 m @ 0.14% Co and 0.48% Cu.

Environmental Impact Assessment for the PFS commenced with specialist studies and public meetings."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd. [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets.

On March 4, Barra Resources announced: "Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource upgrade [amended]."

Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource estimate upgraded to JORC 2012 status

Source

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On March 4, First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt confirms mineralization in 150-metre step out hole and announces private placement." Highlights include:

"Longest hole drilled to date at Iron Creek at 611m, extends No Name Zone mineralization by an additional 150m. Broad intercepts such as 12.0m of 0.20% Co, including 3.9m of 0.35% Co (true width), extend the dip extent of the No Name Zone.

Dip extent of up to 400m from surface, extending mineralization well below the high grade cobalt zone that formed the basis of a historic resource estimate by Noranda.

Updated resource estimate scheduled for late March."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Cruz Cobalt [CUZ] (OTCPK:BKTPF)

No news for the month.

Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF)

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here, or my CEO Stephen Barley interview on Trend Investing here.

Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR]

On March 13, Alloy Resources announced: "New mineral resource estimation." Highlights include:

"New Gold Mineral Resource Estimates underway on two advanced prospects.

Mineralisation at the Warmblood prospect extends over 400 metres strike and is drilled to only 100 metres depth.

Mineralisation at the Dusk til Dawn prospect extends over 300 metres strike and has been drilled to vertical depths of 200 metres.

Modeling expected to define drill targets for extensions."

On March 14, Alloy Resources announced: "Interim financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2018."

Cobalt27 Capital Corp. [TSXV:KBLT] [GR:27O][LN:OUPZ] (OTC:CBLLF)

Cobalt27 is a listed investment company that offers unique exposure to a portfolio of cobalt and nickel assets - Cobalt metal, cobalt royalties and direct cobalt/nickel properties, and one lithium royalty. Cobalt27 owns 2,905.7 tonnes of cobalt.

On March 19, Cobalt27 Capital Corp. announced: "Cobalt 27 provides status update on acquisition of Highlands Pacific." Highlights include:

"On March 12, 2019, Highlands filed the Independent Expert’s Report concluding the Scheme is fair and reasonable, and therefore in the best interests of Highlands’ shareholders.

The National Court of Papua New Guinea ordered a meeting for Highlands’ shareholders to vote on the Scheme, which has been set for April 30, 2019.

Cobalt 27 is now Highlands’ single largest shareholder, having increased its equity interest from 13% to approximately 19.99% during the first quarter of 2019.

Highlands’ 45-day period to approach other parties for superior offers on its project interests ended February 16, 2019.

Upon close of the proposed Highlands acquisition, Cobalt 27 to gain an 8.56% interest in the producing Ramu nickel-cobalt mine, a large, long-life, low-cost, high-growth nickel-cobalt operation."

Investors can read my articles: "Cobalt 27: Don't Forget The Nickel Exposure", and "Cobalt 27 Has A Rapidly Growing Portfolio Of 11 (Now 12) Cobalt And Nickel Streaming And Royalty Deals."

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Berkut Minerals [ASX:BMT], Bluebird Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:BATT] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Canada Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTC:NMREF), Northern Cobalt [ASX:N27], Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Hylea Metals (ASX:HCO), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:USCFF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Lithium & electric metals fund (ISIN DE000LS9L822) - Access via the Stuttgart stock exchange or wikifolio.com

The portfolio gives investors broad exposure across the EV metals miners covering lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, and graphite. I help as an analyst for the fund. The certificate is endless (open fund) and listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, so it can be bought via a broker that carries the ISIN or via Wikifolio. The ticker is DE000LS9L822 listed on the Stuttgart stock exchange and accessible from any German exchange. The management fee is 0.95% pa.

Investors can view the portfolio holdings and learn more by accessing here.

Further reading

Conclusion

Cobalt spot prices were slightly lower in March. Some cobalt supply from the DRC and Namibia has started to be reduced, in part due to lower cobalt prices. It is starting to look like we will soon see some cobalt price recovery.

Meanwhile, low cobalt prices is causing plenty of turmoil with the cobalt miners.

Highlights for the month were:

DRC U-turns on cobalt, copper concentrate export ban; says could reimpose.

Most market participants spoken to by Fastmarkets expect cobalt at $15 per lb to be a good buy in the long term, but for the time being, destocking continues to put pressure on the market.

Scientists find new way to power electric cars using cobalt.

Glencore’s Mutanda mine is reducing output, cutting jobs.

Katanga Mining: Q4 loss on suspended cobalt sales, higher costs.

ERG will halt copper, cobalt output at Congo Mine this month.

Sherritt will not fund its 12% share of a US$45 million cash call (100% basis) received from the Ambatovy Joint Venture.

Cobalt Blue - Positive large scale Testwork results.

Aeon Metals - Walford Creek copper-cobalt project resource upgrade. Total Vardy and Marley Resources now 37.4mt @ 1.53% CuEq over 3.6km with total M&I increase of 103% to 26.9mt @ 1.57% CuEq.

Nzuri Copper - Nzuri receives cash acquisition proposal from Chengtun Mining Group with attractive premium.

First Cobalt drills 3.9m of 0.35% Co.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

