The Market Has Peaked For Now; A Template For A Huge Crude Oil Price Recovery In 2020

The selloff will probably make initial trough in first-half of April, then makes a second dip by late April. We expect a large rally to rival the December surge thereafter.

A much broader systemic liquidity measure also projected a very low Q1 2019 GDP growth and the current decline in the risk asset markets, as early as Q3 last year.

The equity markets have peaked, something that was projected by PAM liquidity models with amazing precision - as early as more than two months ago.

(Originally published on March 21, 2019 at the Predictive Analytic Models' Seeking Alpha portal).

Its been two days since we saw the broad indices peaked on March 19, which was precisely the day for the top as suggested by the PAM's liquidity models, the major inflection point for falling risk asset prices over the next few weeks. We needed to build the evidence that a peak has indeed been seen, and the past two days of market action tells us we already have it. We are sharing the evidence, and we interpret the data and offer conclusions to what they mean.

This exercise has been extremely gratifying since we have been tracking and anticipating this market event the past few days prior. The build-up in expectations has been enormous at PAM, as we have been plotting the markets' course against the inflection points provided by the liquidity models, more than two full months before the market peak actually happened.

This article is, in fact, a confirmation of the thesis I presented in two articles at Seeking Alpha on February that the markets will soon peak, and there will be a significant correction. I used the same models shown here to illustrate the likely peaks and part of the subsequent correction lower. The first article is about the US Dollar, precious metals, Emerging Markets and commodities (here). The second articles discussed bonds, equities and oil (here)

We have documented the build-up to the market peak in several articles published at the PAM's blogs posts (here) where we shared actual market reports, and comments by members of the community while the markets were in progress. So that Seeking Alpha readers can follow the narratives better, PAM also provided links to some of the models that members of the PAM community use in-site.

In the case of the model shown above, the relevance of the data runs through the change rate of the SPX index price when put in proper juxtaposition with the liquidity data, which are in the form of flows (change over time). In this specific model shown below, the interpretation is straightforward: the SPX could fall until the first half of April, and then may again make a second dip in late April or in first half of May.

Another liquidity model, derived differently, corroborates this summation. I have also been working on the impact of Fed SOMA transactions, and the consequent effect those transactions have on term (money) market rates. The changes in those term rates in turn affect the evolution of equities after a certain distributed time lag (see chart below).

Original chart from February 7, 2019 equity markets' article.

The liquidity data do not provide hard information about the severity of the projected moves, but there is always some sort of proportionality between the projections and the actual extent of the price move. For the ongoing market decline, we will be extremely happy if we see the market retraces back to the 50 percent mark of the rally from the December 4 trough to the March 19 top. But we will also settle for less than a 40 percent correction, and this seems to be likely magnitude of the selloff that we will get.

This was the second day from the top of the market, and the weak trend in pre-NY market open being the basis (see chart below), we thought we will probably have a 3rd down day - that will go a long way, and add to the accumulating evidence that we have indeed, already seen a major top.

The Fed on Wednesday delivered what was perceived as a dovish policy stance and statement, but they could not get more dovish than what they already told us in February. The news that the Fed remains on hold for a while can only generate that much enthusiasm - we already knew that weeks ago. So to get positive news flow that could reverse the declining market trend, the China-US trade negotiations will have return to the limelight.

However, with President Trump's truculent stance that heavy tariffs remain in place to force China's to comply to the agreements, a deal recedes further away. It may also be that China was just going through the motions anyway, so there you go --a kick-in-the-butt effect from the deal may not come soon enough to save the previous bull market phase.

The Fed fears a growth slowdown - even if they won't admit it. It is rooted in systemic liquidity fundamentals. I uploaded the chart below to highlight the low GDP numbers that the Atlanta Fed Nowcast is currently generating - a measly below-0.5% growth target.

I add these comments in the form of questions:

#There's are less than two weeks left before Q1 ends, And the Atlanta Fed is forecasting less than 0.5% as target growth for Q1 2019. How can the risk assets ignore this, as the spread between Q4 at 2.6% and Q1 at circa 0.5% is almost 2 full percentage points?#

#The Fed has paused because it is expecting trouble ahead. How can the equity markets take that pause as positive, when the central bank is itself alarmed (otherwise they are not pausing) by what they are presumably seeing?#

The culprit for this episode of very low growth at this time is the fact that the economy was starved of funds for a while. Since Q1 2018, all sectors - households, nonfinancial corporate sector and even the government went on strike and have not been doing their share of spending.

With even the government unwilling (or unable) to spend, that will certainly be a triple whammy for Q1 GDP (see chart below).

And the markets are just catching up to it. The SPX lags behind the profile in sector borrowings by two quarters (see chart above). The risk assets perform poorly when there is simultaneous fall in borrowing and spending in all the sectors.

Payback time is already here - that prospective SPX slide illustrated in the chart above has been baked in the cake, and the time is due for a reckoning. That is what the liquidity models in the first chart above were telling us even as early as more than two months ago. And the broad picture has been a very good guide.

It is especially devastating since all sectors have contributed to that down event and went the same way lower all together at the same time - a severe and cumulative liquidity recession from all sectors. The risk assets will definitely feel it - negative response from risk assets should last for a few weeks.

The form of liquidity provided by sector borrowing and spending is like a "carrier wave" in data transmission. There is local interference that modulates the main message with high frequency inputs, and that effect comes from the systemic liquidity that originates from Federal Reserve and Treasury.

That is what we track in the montage shown in the chart below.

It is clear from the graph above that there is a certain cadence in the rotation of risk assets - equities are first responders to the changes in local liquidity. Then comes the bond yields after a lag of circa 5 trading days. Both DXY and Gold trail yields by 2 to 3 days (that is the current covariance, that lag period can change quickly).

Note too that the response of the assets to the changes in local liquidity has a distributed lag that is pretty consistent, and that time lag has been operative since June 2017 (see chart above).

As NY opened, early morning trade took back the overnight losses, and the situation is such that we can only predict that volatility will pick up - no directional marker as yet. This back and fill is a product of bull-bear struggle for dominance. But having the advantage of knowing the input from the liquidity models that we have already seen a top, it is easy to prognosticate that there should be another sell episode later in the day. We just have to wait and see.

The DXY clawed back some of its losses in the chart above. But even if the yields will reverse soon and actually rise, I am afraid the DXY may have another decline soon as well. That stems from the lagged covariance of the DXY vs the yields (often a day or two).

But yields and the DXY are highly mean-reverting in the absence of genuine market distress (and there is none yet at this point with the Fed super dovish) so if yields do make a trough, we can wait to make a final decision to build on the long DXY trades. There is a natural negative covariance between the US Dollar and equities (one that took hold only in 2004), so that falling equities should make a long DXY trade a natural.

That said, a big chunk of that supposition also depends on how quickly equities fall, if they will fall at all. For yields and DXY to rise back and mean-revert, there must be only a gradual decline initially - or like what we are seeing now, sideways and range-trade.

With that in mind, we wonder which template the SPX will choose from this chart below. For us, the pattern provided by the 5yr average of the SPX seasonality will likely prevail (blue dashed line).

If we do this back and fill in SPX for a while, and the range extends for a few more days, yields and DXY can ratchet back. The risk is if there is newsflow that pushes the SPX down quickly. The yields will fall, DXY falls too, but gold will go up. In fact, yields are already becoming skittish about the sharp volte-face of the Federal Reserve. What do they know that they are not telling us?

Gold and Silver have risen smartly on the back of the falling yields -- not so much due to the falling DXY. Both DXY and Gold are now slaved to their covariance with yields. That negative covariance between gold and yields will be with us for sometime.

Nonetheless, gold has been performing well. The way gold is tracking its five-year average and the five year average of yields is superb, and provide some clarity as to the near-term prospects of the Precious Metals. If equities decline some more as we expect and hope, gold and silver could be clear winners.

So here we go again with the equity minis. The bulls are forcing another surge, and lets see if the bears replicate what they did the other day, and push back the rally - again. But if that happens, we could have a second chance to exit wayward longs and to add to short equity ETF tranches.

Oil prices also came off the boil, and let's see if further equity declines (if any) will impact oil prices further. Oil prices are practically slaved to equities as well, so much that it is very frustrating to see gasoline and oil prices ignore the sharp decline in gasoline demand and consumption in the past two weeks.

The media is focused on the reduced output from OPEC+NOPEC, but as I pointed out a few days ago, the full impact of changes in production comes after a very long lag. There is no application of the Efficient Market Hypothesis (EMH) in the process that goes from production to consumption on oil.

To illustrate this on the global scale, I am showing a template of how DCC (my principals) and I use changes in global oil production and supply to estimate when the price of oil properly responds to those changes. This is the start of the modeling process, which is visualizing the time variance between the fundamental data (output), conversion to supply/inventories, and finally the impact of that process on the price of oil.

What matters in this chart: (1) the changes in global and US production in actual bbls year-to-year; and similar changes in global supply. The supply data is a good proxy for output, which data is notoriously published late on a global basis, (2) Convert the oil price in yearly actual change (in $). Put them together, and you have a good fit. Juxtapose the nominal oil price, which will barely correspond to the data converted into change rates.

So what I am getting from this template is (1) the negative impact of the recent surfeit of output (supply) will last until June this year, in a distributed lag process. This will keep prices low until late Q2, then the oil price takes off as the receding supply/output hits the system fully.

There are other steps in the modeling prices before we get a target price, but the graphical representation does provide very good optics into the role of oil production in the oil price discovery process.

Of course, production is not the only factor which determines the price of oil. In fact, the role of demand and consumption may be even more important; as my principal at DCC is fond of saying, no one can manufacture oil demand. So we also need to pay attention to elements represented by the chart below.

What OPEC+NOPEC started in rationalizing the global output two months ago, could push prices up to $90 by June next year. It may be ironic if that actually starts a recession which could come in 2021, as OPEC+NOPEC would be hard-pressed to look for other novel ways to bump up the price of crude, if that happens.

But these templates are too broad, too coarse, that is why we need intermediate, high-frequency models to project possible short-term nuances in the pricing of oil. That is why we use gasoline and product demand and consumption data. We have those models available at the Tools bar 24x7 via live links (to duly inform members who just joined us).

Or more messy, in this model at the Tools tab, which is also available to the PAM community, 24X7 via the PAM portal at Seeking Alpha.

So we are indeed looking for lower levels to initiate long-term trades in E&Ps, Refiners, in oil and products sometime in June/July time frame, expecting to hold those investment up to next year (in principle, at least). Meanwhile, we may be able to make some money on the downside, but that can only come if equities are to weaken further, and in a big way.

Copper group holding out - nothing substantial to add from what we have already said since last Monday. But the Copper group should hold out much better than the broad equity indices this time around. We are looking for levels to initiate long-term positions in Copper and base metal equities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV, DRIP, UUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.