A Hedged Bet ON TZA For Small-Cap Bears

Here I show a way to limit your risk in the event that you end up being wrong, and skew the possible outcomes in your favor a bit.

If you think this has been a bear market rally, and the inverted yield curve reinforces your view, you might consider TZA as a way to bet against small caps.

Despite Friday's drop, at the close, small caps were still up almost 19% from their December 24th low.

Since TZA is a 3x small-cap bear fund, a photo of 3 bear cubs seemed apposite (photo via Phys.org).

Small Caps: Has This Been A Bear Market Rally?

Since late December, small-cap stocks, as measured by the Russell 2000, are up close to 19%.

Data by YCharts

But recent price action of the index, along with the inverted yield curve, raises the question of whether this has been a bear market rally. Nobel Laureate economist Paul Krugman noted over the weekend that while inverted yield curves don't always lead to recessions, there's a strong historical pattern that they do.

Meanwhile, Charlie Bilello pointed out that the one period where an inverted yield curve didn't lead to a recession nevertheless lead to a bear market in stocks.

If you think this has been a bear market rally in small-cap stocks and they are poised to drop, one way to profit from that would be to buy shares of the Direxion Small Cap Bear 3x ETF (TZA). Let me pause for a moment to state that I don't make market predictions: my premise here is that you are bearish on small caps based on the information above. If you're bearish on small caps, TZA is a way to make a leveraged bet against them.

The risk, of course, is that if you're wrong, the leverage will work against you. One way to skew the possible outcomes in your favor a bit is to hedge. Since the hedge I'm going to present here last several months, let me first address an obvious question: does it make sense to hold an inverse leveraged ETF that long?

Does It Make Sense To Hold A Leveraged ETF This Long?

My answer is two-fold: If you're not hedged, probably not - it's too risky. If you are hedged, it can make sense when you are bullish on it. One example that comes to mind is the ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (BZQ) a few years ago.

In 2015 (Betting Against Brazil), my site, Portfolio Armor, was bullish on BZQ, which is designed to generate -2x the daily return of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 index, which, in turn, is designed to measure the performance of the broader Brazilian stock market. Six months later, that bearish Brazil ETF was up more than 17%.

My site is currently essentially neutral on TZA, but if you are bullish on it because you're bearish on small caps, here is a way to skew the possible outcomes in your favor somewhat.

Hedging Your Bet Against Small Caps

Let's say you own 1,000 shares of TZA and are unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 20%. The simplest way to limit your risk ordinarily is with put option protection, but if you used the Portfolio Armor iPhone app to scan for optimal or least-expensive puts to protect against a >20% decline in TZA on Friday, you would have gotten this error message.

The reason you would have gotten that error message is that the cost of protecting against a >20% drop over the next several months with puts was itself greater than 20% of your position value. But it was possible to hedge against that same drawdown with an optimal, or least expensive collar, if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 32%, as you can see below.

After an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use an affordable strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $500 or 4.75% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the ask (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask). That cost was more than offset by the income generated by the short call leg, which was $980 or 9.31% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the bid.

So, the net cost was negative, meaning you'd collect $480 or 4.56% of position value when opening the hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Hedging limits your risk in a directional bet, but there are a couple of related, potential drawbacks to be on guard for. One is hedging cost. The other is what you might have to do to lower your hedging cost: namely, cap your upside more tightly than you limit your downside. The hedge above avoids both drawbacks: the cost is negative and the optimal collar gives you more possible upside, at 36.56% (the cap plus the hedging cost) than possible downside, at 20%. Something to consider if you're bearish on small caps now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.