Prologis: A Low Risk Play On E-Commerce

At a multiple equal to peer median, we believe the company is undervalued and is likely to grow AFFO by 8% in 2019.

Prologis (PLD) is one of the largest REITs on NYSE and recently reported solid Q4 18 earnings results. It is taking advantage of e-commerce growth that is also one of the highest growing subsectors in the Tech/Retail industry - depending on how you look at it. One of the major industry-specific tailwinds is consumer demand to receive products as fast as possible, which has given the Industrial REIT industry another boost. When the industrial REIT sector first took off most properties were located near transition points that facilitated the distribution process, such as ports, airports, and locations near major highway intersections where land was cheap. But with consumer demand for immediate satisfaction, many companies are trying to bring warehouses closer to major population centers.

Prologis is well known for its steady dividend, rental revenue growth and consistent funds from operations ("FFO") over the last several years. Active global projects in development are also expected to increase FFO over the next several years.

Business Overview

Prologis owns 771M square feet of industrial properties, primarily logistics real estate and has a broad base of 5,500 customers in 19 countries. 71% of the net operating income ("NOI") comes from the North American Market, 16% of NOI comes from Europe while other Americas and Asia contribute less than 10% of NOI each. The portfolio primarily benefits from key growth drivers like economic activity, supply chain modernization, e-commerce growth etc. Business is divided into the following segments:

Real estate rental - income growth driven by increasing rents and maintaining high occupancy rents Real estate development - once projects lease up they generate earnings Strategic capital - grow business and earn fees through long-term co-investment ventures

The company has $87 billion in assets and a best-in-class balance sheet. It has a credit quality rating of A-/A3 and net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.2x. Given the EBITDA growth over the last several years, the company can continue to leverage its balance sheet for access to capital. Furthermore, current balance sheet provides the company with enough liquidity to finance roughly $10 billion of developments.

Source: Corporate Website

The majority of customers come from logistics and e-commerce businesses that rent warehouses and fulfillment centers. With the increase in online consumer purchases, a majority of e-commerce companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Wayfair (W) need a significant number of warehouses and fulfillment centers to process and ship customers their purchases. And online shopping is driving the need for bigger and bigger warehouses. For example, an online shopping business usually requires 3x more warehouse space than traditional brick-and-mortar stores and they have to be located around the major U.S. cities so orders can be delivered quickly - usually in "less than 48 hours".

Source: UBS Presentation, November 2018

According to the figure above, E-commerce sales are estimated to represent 12% of total retail revenues and $3 trillion in FY 20. At the moment, e-commerce sales make up almost 10% of total retail sales, but as the chart below indicates, is growing rapidly.

Given the consistent annual growth of e-commerce sales from 2015 to 2020, this trend will most likely continue over the next five years because of the positive industry-specific factors.

Apart from e-commerce business being a driver for industrial space, there are other trends that fuel demand as well. For example, car manufacturing companies like BMW are looking for solutions to bring cars and after-sales services closer to the customers where they live; Walmart is also trying to make its supply chain more efficient and offers suppliers with several options. Either they can increase their inventory or bring products closer to the customers to full-fill orders within 48 hours. That has led to increased demand for the land around major U.S. population centers, which is very difficult to rent because there is not enough supply on the market. Another problem is it is also very difficult to find space large enough to build a big warehouse near major global U.S. cities, therefore, supply is likely not able to meet this increasing demand.

Prologis has 3,690 warehouses in its portfolio and is well-positioned to benefit from this trend of healthy market demand and limited supply. Even if supply does catch up to demand the company is confident it won't move current vacancy rates - currently around 4% - by more than 10-15 bps.

Source: Earnings Presentation, January 2019

According to the figure above, Amazon, DHL, and XPO Logistics represent the top 3 largest customers with a combined 5% of net effective rent and 39.4 total square feet.

The company is also confident that it can generate even higher net effective rent from its top customers after re-signing these lease agreements when they expire. The high-quality offerings with a strong transportation network surrounding the major cities and the limited supply of warehouses on the market might just be too difficult for tenants to replicate - if they were even considering it - and competitors are unlikely to be able to offer the breadth and quality of space provided by Prologis.

Source: UBS Presentation, November 2018

The company estimates that aggregated leases across its portfolio are 14% below current market rent and expects net effective rent to grow over the next several years. The management also believes that market implied leases are 40% lower than the average market rate globally with the U.S. slightly lower than 18%.

This is the largest measured dispersion between current and market rates in the last 30 years, reflective of a business cycle that is still strengthening. Lease terms are usually 5 years in the duration so the prospects of re-leasing expiring leases at higher rates should be a strong driver of revenue and FFO growth in the next few years. The company expects if it can capture a 14% re-leasing rate which would translate into an additional $300 million a year. The company also expects a market rent growth of 6% or better in the U.S. and 5% or better globally.

In terms of geographic performance, France is slightly under-performing but the French business environment is slightly improving because of several political changes and better economic growth. The company is also heavily invested in China with $2 billion in AUM and it invests around $500 million a year into development projects. However, the key challenge in China is to get land around the major Chinese cities like Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou.

Source: Earnings Presentation, January 2019

Prologis also has plenty of development projects around the world with the majority outside the U.S. - 36,204 square feet compared to 19,807 square feet in development in the US. These projects are also offering a compelling total estimated weighted average stabilized yield of 6.1% in Q418 or 6.5% in FY18.

Some analysts were worried during the earnings call about the lower development yield environment in 2019, but the company is optimistic it can achieve solid margins if the market remains healthy. Most of the development projects in the pipeline will lease with a yield higher than 6% and can bring significant operating income in FY20 and onwards.

Q4 Results

Source: Earnings Presentation, January 2019

The CEO Hamid R. Moghadam stated:

We had a great fourth quarter, capping out our strongest year ever. The occupancy and the utilization of our buildings are running at peak levels and we expect activity to remain strong, with our most dynamic customers building out new-and-improved logistics networks. - Source: Earnings Release, January 2019

The company reported total rental revenues of $679.2 million in Q4 18 or up 23% Y/Y, slightly lower than the analysts' estimate of $681.2 million. Total revenue was $807.1 million for Q418 or up 30% Y/Y, primarily due to the strong demand for its quality logistics properties globally. Core FFO per share was $3.03 in FY 18 or up 7.83% Y/Y and $0.80 in Q4 18 or up 19.4% Y/Y. Net diluted EPS was $2.87 in FY18 or down 6.20% Y/Y and $0.94 in Q4 18 or up 70.9% Y/Y.

The company completed a $1.4 billion of re-financings with a weighted average rate of 2.3% and a term of 7.7 years in Q4 18. Over 75% of the total debt is denominated in foreign currencies but given the strength of the US dollar and macroeconomic conditions, the company doesn't think that exchange rates will have a meaningful impact on its performance or balance sheet.

Operations

Source: Earnings Presentation, January 2019

Global average occupancy was 97.5% in Q4 18 or up 300bps Y/Y. The share of net effective rent change on rollovers was 25.6% or up 210bps Y/Y in Q4 18. And the company reported same-store growth of 4.1% Y/Y and has raised $2.2 billion in new capital during the quarter.

Valuation

Source: Author Calculations

The company provided guidance to generate about $3.12 - $3.20 in core FFO per share and $1.77 - $1.92 in net earnings per share in FY 2019. Prologis is currently trading at a trailing P/AFFO ratio of 27, which is slightly above the median for Industrial REIT peers. This belies the company's size and quality of portfolio which we believe warrants a considerable premium to peers. It has a dividend yield of 2.72% - that is not great for high income investors but in line with peers and slightly higher than the current 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield of 2.68%. Historically, its dividend yield has been between 2.7 - 4.0%.

Source: UBS Presentation, November 2018

Prologis has also far exceeded its REIT related and overall U.S. market benchmarks with best in class core FFO and dividend 3Y and 5Y CAGRs. Unlike the other Logistics REITs, the company is bringing its investors Blue Chips and S&P 500 market average returns with a more durable business model.

Risks

Industrial properties under construction recently surpassed the peak reached in 2007 which signals the late cycle of economic expansion. If this cycle suddenly deteriorates the company might report lower than expected operating results.

Given the fact Prologis has 30% of properties outside the US, foreign exchange fluctuations create a significant risk. If the company doesn't use appropriate hedges, then its net income can be adversely affected.

It is also exposed to the global macroeconomic risk, therefore any increase in the major macroeconomic and political headwinds might adversely affect the business.

The company also has significant interest risk exposure to its balance sheet, therefore, any rapid interest rate hikes in the U.S., Japan or EU over a short period present a major risk, even if some of those rate hikes may be balanced by favorable currency movements.

Exposure to the total tenants is extremely low at the moment, however, there is always a risk a larger number of tenants might fail to pay their obligations due to unexpected adverse macroeconomic or industry-specific events.

Summary

The company is trading at an attractive valuation and it is well positioned to take advantage of e-commerce and services business growth. Those companies are competing to deliver products within hours to its customers, therefore demand for last-mile warehouses will keep growing. The company has an investment-grade balance sheet, low financing risks and a compelling pipeline of projects that will drive margin expansion and profitability over the next several years. Investors looking for an e-commerce play with considerably lower risk than retailers or tech companies can invest in this lower-risk REIT with a dividend yield of~3.0% and capital appreciation opportunity.

Prologis also estimates a 7.0-8.0% core FFO Growth together with a~3.0% dividend yield that makes a compelling 10-11 % annual total return between 2016-2019. Key risks, however, remain a global macroeconomic slowdown, increased market supply of warehouses near the major urban population centers and lower-than-expected value creation of projects in the pipeline.

ROI provides REIT ideas, high return opportunistic investments, and income generating ideas in dividend growth stocks, MLPs, BDCs, baby bonds, ETFs and Closed-end funds. Top Down and bottom up investing across all asset classes.Detailed articles on some of our best ideas mentioned in this article can be found HERE, and they are updated regularly. We also provide a Google Sheet of all of our investment ideas and the Market Dashboard. Try it now and get introductory pricing of 20% off. Start a free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLD,AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.