Tesla: It's Time For A Customer And Investor Reality Check

Bullish investors are ignoring the long-term impacts certain issues could have on sales, revenues, and profits. I have strategy suggestions at the end of this article.

Buyers are allowing Tesla to get away with things they would never allow another dealer to do.

Tesla vehicles are like four-wheeled rockets and the company is selling them to anyone with a drivers license. Some customers do not even get a test drive.

It has been a very rocky road for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) this quarter. Store closings/not closing, almost daily price changes, layoffs, SEC actions again against CEO Elon Musk, and of course, the worst Tesla unveiling yet for the Model Y with the two third-row seats useful only for small lap dogs.

Ferraris for $59,500

The Model 3 Performance has a 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds. The last Ferrari I drove, a 360 Modena, had a 0-62 mph (100 km) time of 3.9 seconds. Teslas are routinely showing up at drag strips around the country. The base Model 3 is not far off that mark. Why is this important?

Very quick, very high top speed cars have been the domain of a select few, very wealthy buyers until now. Many of these supercars are rarely driven, parked in fancy garages in pristine condition while owners watch their values rise. Others make occasional appearances at shows and exhibits or Sunday drives. Few, if any, are used as daily drivers. So the public faces minimal risk.

We have all watched and smirked at videos of new supercar owners crashing just miles from their dealerships after taking delivery because they were not prepared, or trained, for the monster they unleashed by stomping the throttle the way they did in their last car.

Tesla is changing that picture. Every day now they are delivering very fast cars into an unprepared mass market with deadly consequences. The latest was an accident near Miami, Florida with a Model S running a red light at 128 mph (here) and broadsiding a large Infiniti SUV. The pics with the video show the two vehicles after the crash. Last year we had a pair of teens in a Model S crash into a wall at 116 mph in a 35 mph zone in Ft. Lauderdale (here) and both died in the subsequent fire despite surviving the initial crash. Just a few weeks ago, another Florida man lost control of his Model S at high speed in Davie, FL, hit a tree, and also died in a blazing inferno (here).

I am not even talking about the Autopilot-related accidents caused by drivers giving too much control to the car and running into big rigs, fire trucks, and concrete dividers.

As Tesla delivers more of these cars into the hands of a very poorly trained public, we should expect a lot more of these types of reports. Reading comments from parents talking of buying Teslas for their kids, some headed off to college, is concerning. If parents would never give their kids a Ferrari or Lamborghini why would you want them in a Tesla?

I just bought a wrecked pickup truck this week on Copart.com for parts for my own Chevy Silverado 3500HD for an upcoming YouTube channel. Out of curiosity, I searched the Tesla listings today. Of the 132 damaged Teslas listed (here), the vast majority have front end damage because they seem unable to avoid running into things. Excessive speed will do that. 48 of the 132 are Model 3s. 47 of the 48 either have a salvage title which means serious damage or are beyond repair. Only one Model 3 still has a "clean" title.

At some point, there could be repercussions from several fronts. It would likely start with insurance companies raising rates making the cars unaffordable to many buyers or flat refusing to offer coverage at all. This could be followed by a public outcry how Teslas are "destroying their families." Just the way burgers, fries, and burritos are blamed for obesity, the public would likely blame the cars and not the reckless actions taken by those behind the wheel. Last, of course, will be the politicians getting into the blame game with televised hearings and investigations. Another election season is approaching, and Tesla is great for headlines.

You will take this abuse and say "thank you."

Tesla buyers to date have been an odd group. Many will seemingly lay down and let Tesla roll right over them. From unreturned phone calls and emails to refused refunds to switching model years, Tesla gets away with practices other manufacturers and dealers would not. Here is a sampling from recent Model 3 posts on TeslaMotorsClub.com. (I am not disclosing user names.) All emphasis is mine.

1) Nice! I ordered a blue performance with black interior back at the end of January. And I'm still waiting. Have told the rep that I would like a 2019 car.

2) I was just told by my rep that I would need to cancel my order and place a new order. But would have to wait for the refund of the first deposit.

3) I just talked to my rep who checked several times. Apparently, I'm not going to get any price adjustment. The only way to do it is to cancel my order, wait for my refund, and then place a new order. Apparently, any cancellation right now, and an immediate reorder, would not be entitled to receive the refund of the original deposit!

4) ordered P3D 2/18 - estimated 2 weeks, changed color to Blue from midnight silver - 2/26, Vin received 2/26, Delivered today - 3/5, My vin# is a 2018 production car.

Response from another poster?

Congrats ******!!!

So let's recap these posts.

1) The order was placed in 2019. Why should a buyer have to ask for a 2019 unit? If you go to Kelley Blue Book and look up the values of identical Model S units for 2014 and 2015, you will find about a $5,000 difference. It is logical to expect a 2018 car to be worth less than an identical 2019 car three or four years from now even with both having the same miles. But this buyer felt he had to ask for a 2019.

2&3) Relate to the same issue with canceling one order and replacing it to take advantage of changing prices for options. In both, the buyers are being told they have to cancel and wait for a refund before placing a new order or they will forfeit their first $2,500 order fee. With refund wait times a common complaint this is complete nonsense.

4) This buyer placed an order in February and was given a 2018 car in March. I love the response from the other poster of "congrats." He is apparently just as clueless on used resale values as the buyer.

The buyer should have refused the car and insisted on a 2019 but many in these comments seem reluctant to challenge Tesla on anything. Why? Slipping a buyer a year older car at full retail would get any other dealer tarred and feathered in the press.

The very real probability is that new buyers, as opposed to the Tesla fans until now, will balk and Tesla will be forced to adopt standard practices. Like discounting previous model year leftover new cars for instance.

Ironically, Elon Musk today announced that all existing inventory units (many are probably 2018s) will be price adjusted HIGHER to match new car pricing. How does he expect to clear out older existing inventory? Is Tesla going to threaten to not refund order deposits unless you take the unit Tesla wants to give you since more people are now asking for 2019 units? In a chat with a local Chevy GM in his showroom today, we are both baffled how Musk expects this to work to move out older inventory. In common industry practice, OEMs never raise MSRPs on already built cars. They may indeed change pricing going forward on newly built cars.

Mis-identifying products.

The Model Y takes the cake on this one. Elon Musk should have disclosed he was joking by calling the Model Y a 7-passenger SUV when it is actually a 5-passenger Crossover. Those third-row seats will be as useless as the two rear seats in a Porsche 911. The Porsche rear seats do have nice headroom but no place for a person's legs. The Model Y has neither.

Let's look at the reveal. You can watch the video again (here). (The Y rolls out at 29:46.) Watch closely. First, only six people exited the vehicle on stage that night. Several who exited from the rear doors were rather short. The lighting over the Model Y was so dim you could not see into the rear of the vehicle. During test drives later that night, the third-row seats were folded down and no one was allowed to venture back there.

The closest comparison I could find was the three-row, seven-passenger Dodge Journey. With 68 cu ft of cargo space with the two rear rows folded down, it has just 2 more cu ft than the Model Y's 66 cu ft. But compare the roof lines of the two vehicles.

Note how the roofline is almost level all the way back to the rear hatch on the Journey. With all three rows up the remaining cargo space is reduced to just 11 cu ft.

Now, look at the Model Y.

The Model Y has a roofline that starts sloping downward just behind the side pillar behind the driver's head. Considering the third-row passengers would be sitting over the rear axle in both SUVs can anyone see a headroom problem for those third-row passengers in a Model Y?

During a test drive (here) on the night of the reveal, Kim (the very popular Tesla influencer from the YouTube channel "Like Tesla") was in the front passenger seat filming the ride with her husband and two other guys in the second row. Listen carefully starting at 6:15 to the back seat comments and responses when she asked the guys if the third-row seats could handle a child's car seat. "No way" was the unanimous answer. One of the guys seated in the second row commented his head was up against the roof. They all commented no adults could fit in the third row. (Knowing this exchange was being filmed the Tesla driver seemingly could not get them out fast enough as the test drive ended).

Yet based on Musk's claims at the reveal of its seven-passenger capacity people were excitedly reporting placing orders for this option on the blogs once the Tesla Configurator started working later that night. These people are going to be highly upset when they actually see the Model Y for the first time.

In a new spreadsheet from Troy on TMC.com (here), just 34 people are reporting having placed Model Y orders and only 2 of them ordered the anticipated $3,000 third seat option. Is it any wonder Tesla has been mum on touting Model Y pre-orders? Should prospective buyers expect a complete redesign before production begins? Who made the decision to call this a 7-seat SUV?

One poster on 3/15/19 on TMC.com summed it up perfectly in his comment:

When will Tesla do their marketing correctly, unequivocally, unambiguously? So that Tesla fans don't ever have to keep defending their tactics with: "I wish they'd worded it like this", or "I think this is what they meant", or "they're a new company with growing pains",...

And tonight there was this post on a thread about still-continuing paint problems being found on deliveries on TMC.com:

Hearing all these stories time and time again, makes me start to think it's time for Musk to step aside. He was revolutionary in his idea and what he brought to life, but Tesla needs a seasoned CEO when it comes to quality control, systems, service, parts, customer service, training, etc.

Pricing gymnastics

We all have read about the price increases, decreases, and back up again. But along with that has been little unnoticed changes to the "after savings" main price features. Today as I type this article the SR Model 3 is back to the advertised price of $24,450 after fuel savings and incentives. Those fuel savings are now calculated over 6 years where they used to reflect 5 years of savings back when the FITC was $7,500. Also, Tesla has started using the FITC and California's $2,500 rebate to come up with $6,250 in total incentives. Does Tesla intend to only sell cars in California going forward? It is anyone's guess how they will calculate total savings come July 1st. Ten years of fuel savings? Colorado's $5,000 tax credit?

For the record, Germany is not the only country where Tesla is displaying the actual selling price on the right side of the website screen. If you switch the flag in the upper right corner to China (here) and allow Google Chrome to translate the page you will see that 412,000 yuan is the actual price of the LR RWD Model 3. Down in the lower left is the only place you will see the after gas savings price of 372,200 yuan. Oddly, in the Chinese version, no time frame is given for the fuel savings so how exactly are the savings calculated? So much for transparency.

Why should investors be concerned?

First, we have the obvious effects these little rockets could have on the public and overall Tesla sentiment. Ford (NYSE:F) dealers could not give away Pinto cars after a few caught fire in rear-end collisions.

Second, could be the individual and class action lawsuits lawyers love to bring against manufacturers when their products kill people. Tesla already has a full plate of lawsuit defenses now.

Third, could be buyer revolts similar to the ones in Taiwan recently where warning banners were plastered on Tesla showroom windows over pricing gymnastics (here).

Where do you think the stock price would go in response to any one or all of these possibilities? Ignoring the very real threats Tesla investors face could have devastating consequences on investor portfolios. Investors would be wise to take precautions now. The Saudi Investment Fund already has (here).

There are a growing number of issues that could cause the SP to sink lower. Unfortunately, I read posts from supposed investors who keep claiming to buy more shares on each price drop, hoping for a rebound. The same posters have claimed to be buying more shares since the SP was $350.

This is a dangerous cycle. While dollar-cost-averaging can work, a prolonged decline can break your bank or lead to margin calls. You have to know when to cut and run. Stop loss orders must be a tool in your arsenal along with put options for some insurance.

It reminds me of the common myth in blackjack. Sit down at a $5 table with $300 and double your bet on each losing hand and "you will be fine." While sounding good in theory there are three problems. 1) Lose the first six hands and you are gone. 2) Other players at the table can ruin your odds with sloppy play. 3) Catch a dealer on a "hot" streak and you could again go bust.

The moral of this is no matter how much you want TSLA to rebound, there are always factors you just can't control. So know when to fold your cards and leave the table.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA OPTIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.