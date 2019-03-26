SVB Financial Group: A Commercial Bank Focused On Growth

The company has acquired Leerink Holdings to include the healthcare industry within its commercial banking client base.

Introduction

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has a history of revenue and earnings growth with analysts expecting more growth going forward.

The company is well managed and has recently acquired Leerink, which is a specialist investment bank focused on the healthcare sector. Leerink will be renamed SVB Leerink to leverage of the Group’s SVB brand.

I think the stock has potential as a long-term investment. The stock is reasonably priced with a forward PE of 9.4x and a trailing PE of 11.7x. The company doesn’t pay any dividends, but it has announced a generous share buyback program for $500 million to enhance shareholder returns.

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company. The SVB stands for Silicon Valley Bank which is also a subsidiary of the Group.

Financials

SVB Financial Group has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company’s reported fourth-quarter revenue was up 34% from the fourth quarter of 2017. SVB Financial Group reported diluted earnings per share of $4.96 which was up 127% from the $2.19 reported for the fourth quarter of 2017.

On an annual basis, revenue for 2018 was up 35%. SVB Financial Group reported full-year diluted earnings per share of $18.11 which was up 97% from the $9.20 reported for the 2017 fiscal year.

The return on equity is currently 21%. The return on equity has broadly increased from 7% over the last decade.

The profit margin is currently 38%. Prior to the 2018 fiscal year, the profit margin ranged from 10% to 25% over the last decade.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 91% which means that SVB Financial Group’s total debt is 91% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last decade, SVB Financial Group’s asset ratio has been consistent within a narrow range of 91% to 93%. While SVB Financial Group’s asset ratio is quite high, it’s not unusual for financial companies to operate with high asset ratios.

The company’s book value is currently $97.29, and with a stock price of $212, SVB Financial Group is trading at 2.2x book value.

The analyst consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 25% in 2019 and increase 9.4% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 13.0% in 2019 and increase 10.7% in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 9.4x and the trailing PE ratio is 11.7x.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

SVB Financial Group data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows SVB Financial Group’s historical revenue and earnings trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that SVB Financial Group’s revenues have generally increased over the last decade with an upwards trend. The forecast revenue shows this upwards trend to continue into 2020. The earnings also show a broad upwards trending direction with an earnings boost for 2018. SVB Financial Group’s earnings are expected to continue to increase into 2020.

Greg Becker - President & CEO - acknowledged the company’s strong 2018 fiscal year in their earnings call:

For the full year 2018, we nearly doubled our profitability with earnings per share of $18.11 and net income of $974 million. We also delivered exceptional return on equity of 20.6%. It was an excellent year marked by strong growth across the business.

A strong financial result is great, but investing is all about future returns through capital gains. For the stock price to continue higher, the company must continue to deliver good financial results.

The company’s CEO added:

We remain focused on aligning ourselves with the best companies and investors and delivering high quality growth and strong returns that we can sustain over the long term.

It appears that management is focused on the company’s future growth. SVB Financial Group recently acquired Leerink Holdings for $280 million in cash upfront plus another $60 million to be paid over five years for an employees’ retention pool.

A retention pool is used to offer financial incentives to senior executives and key employees to persuade them to stay with the company after the acquisition is completed. Basically, SVB Financial Group’s management not only wanted to purchase the Leerink business but they also wanted its key employees. The retention pool's funds will be used to entice those key employees to stay with Leerink by paying them bonuses.

Personally, I think that this is a good move, but it’s also an expensive move. It’s a good move in the sense that SVB Financial Group does not want to lose Leerink’s senior staff and thereby having to replace them with senior staff who may not be that familiar with Leerink’s business. But this purchased loyalty comes at a price - SVB Financial Group is paying an additional $60 million which represents an extra 21% of the purchase price.

No doubt SVB Financial Group figured that it’s better to pay $360 million for Leerink with a senior management team that knows the business intimately than it is to pay $280 million and possibly have to find new senior management who are not familiar with the Leerink’s business.

Leerink is a specialist investment bank focused on the healthcare sector. SVB Financial Group’s interest in Leerink is that its will expand upon the Group's existing investment banking services which at present is primarily aimed at technological companies.

Leerink will become known as SVB Leerink and will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group. Including the SVB brand name into Leerink is smart move as I think this will give Leerink a promotional boost (which will help boost profits).

I think that management will keep the company growing and this will further boost investors’ returns. SVB Financial Group does not pay a dividend, but to add shareholder value, the company recently announced a share buyback program for $500 million of its outstanding common stock. Considering that SVB Financial Group has a market cap of $11.2 billion, the share buyback represents a decent 4% of the Group's market cap.

Stock Valuation

SVB Financial Group has a history of growth, with its revenue increasing 17% per year and its earnings increasing 35% per year over the last five years. An appropriate method for valuing growth stocks is the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate).

The earnings growth rate over the last five years was 35% per year; however, the 2019 earnings are expected to increase 13% and the 2020 earnings to increase 10.7%.

Considering that the future earnings growth is expected to slow from its strong recent growth (which was boosted by the strong 2018 earnings), using the lower 2020 growth rate of 10.7% gives a forward PEG of 0.9 with a 2020 PE multiple of 9.4x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that SVB Financial Group is slightly undervalued with a stock price of $212. Its fair value would be around $240.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

SVB Financial Group chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that SVB Financial Group’s stock price broadly traded up over the last decade. The stock peaked in 2018, pulled back a little and rallied back up to its peak to form a double top. The stock then sold down as the stock market declined late last year. The stock then rallied this year as the stock market rallied, but has recently pulled back a little.

If the stock market continues to rally, the stock could rally back up to its 2018 peak in the short term. The late 2017 to early 2018 rally could be replicated which could see the stock reach its 2018 peak price within a year.

Over the longer term, the stock has the potential to continue higher and will probably do so as long as SVB Financial Group’s earnings continue to grow.

Conclusion

I think that SVB Financial Group is a company that is well managed with a focus on growth. To expand its banking clientele, SVB Financial Group has recently acquired Leerink, a specialist investment bank focused on the healthcare sector. Leerink will be renamed SVB Leerink to leverage of the Group’s SVB brand.

SVB Financial Group has potential as an investment with future growth likely to provide long-term capital gains. The stock is reasonably priced with a forward PE of 9.4x and a trailing PE of 11.7x. While the company does not pay a dividend, it has announced a share buyback program for $500 million which represents 4% of the Group's market cap.

