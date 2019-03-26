Chipotle - High Implied Volatility Brings Opportunity

Most traders and investors diversify their portfolios by being invested in different asset classes and markets around the world. The problem with this diversification model is that many asset classes and markets are highly correlated at this present moment in time. Just look at how crude oil for example has rallied out of its December lows in a fashion very similar to equities. In fact, in inflationary environments (which seems to be the environment we're heading into at present), many asset classes can go up together in price which makes it difficult to achieve true diversification in a portfolio.

This is why we diversify our portfolio also through strategy. One of these strategies is when we sell high implied volatility in certain stocks. The reason why this type of strategy works well to diversify a portfolio is because we don't necessarily need price to go in a certain direction for us to profit on the trade. All we need is for volatility to contract so we can buy back those options for cheaper prices.

One such stock at present that we are lining up for a potential volatility play is Chipotle (CMG). As shown on the chart below Chipotle's implied volatility has risen to over 36% over the past few trading sessions. This means it is trading over the average of its range over the past 12 months. Let's dig in as to how we met set up this trade going forward.

Source : Interactive Brokers

Chipotle is a high price stock and its liquid. Shares currently trade for $669 per share. A pretty straightforward strategy here would be a short call spread. This involves the sale of an out-of-the-money call option combined with the purchase of a further out of the money call. This means we would receive a credit on the trade. Both options expire in the same expiration cycle. Since Chipotle announces its next earnings numbers at the back end of April, we would be looking to sell this spread in the April cycle which expires on the 18th. We would not be interested in going into the May cycle because implied volatility invariably increases as it approaches a binary event such as quarterly earnings announcement.

If we look at the options chain for April, we can see that we can sell the $700 call and buy the $705 call for a net credit of about $1 20 per spread. The max loss here would be the width of the spread which is $5 minus the credit we receive upfront which would be $1.43. We have no problem assuming this risk considering the size of our portfolio and also the amount of long deltas we currently hold in our portfolio.

Source : Interactive Brokers

Adopting trades like this keeps us humble. Yes we believe that stocks are firmly in an uptrend and very early in their intermediate and yearly cycles. However this does not mean that we could be wrong with respect to our directional bias. The advantage of this strategy is that price needs to move and move quite quickly before we would begin to lose money. In fact the share price would need to move by more than $30 a share by expiration before our trade would be at risk of losing money.

If we also look at the long-term technical chart, we can see that Chipotle has some major resistance at its 2015 highs at just above $700 a share. This should mean that price should need a few attempts before breaking above that resistance zone. Price is already clearly overbought over a short term basis at this present moment in time.

Therefore to sum up, we sporadically put on these trades to take advantage of high implied volatility on certain underlyings when the opportunities present themselves. Do we lose on some of them? Of course. However for the most part these trades are high probability trades where time is in our favor due to the decay of those options. High implied volatility is the major calling card when we initiate these trades. Remember that with a short call spread prices can go down, stay the same, or even go up slightly and we would still make money on the trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CMG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.