Vectura Group plc (VEGPF) CEO James Ward-Lilley on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vectura Group plc (OTCPK:VEGPF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2019 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

James Ward-Lilley - CEO

Paul Fry - CFO

Conference Call Participants

James Gordon - JPMorgan

Max Herrmann - Stifel

Amy Walker - Peel Hunt

Samir Devani - Rx Securities

Nick Nieland - Citi

Stefan Hamill - Numis

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Vectura’s preliminary results for the 12 months ended 31 of December 2018 webcast and conference call. Your speakers for today are James Ward-Lilley, CEO and Paul Fry, CFO. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s conference call is being recorded. You will hear music until the presentation begins.

James Ward-Lilley

Great. Good morning and welcome everybody here to Numis’s offices. I'm delighted to welcome you ladies and gentlemen both here in the room and on the line. Welcome you to the presentation of Vectura’s preliminary results for 2018. My name is James Ward-Lilley, Vectura’s CEO and I'm delighted to welcome today for the presentation and Q&A, our CFO, Paul Fry.

I'll start the session today running through the headlines of our 2018 performance, then hand over to Paul to cover the 2018 financial results in more detail and provide guidance for 2019. I’ll then come back and describe how we're continuing to execute our strategy, key opportunities and the upcoming news flow for 2019. Vectura’s story for 2018 is really quite simple and it's all about delivery, performance and focus, regaining momentum on the top line and executing against our revised investment plans.

Following a challenging 2017, we saw the delay of our VR315 US Advair generic program and partner supply chain destocking. I'm delighted to report a much improved picture for 2018 across the whole business. And as a result, be able to present what I believe is a very strong set of results today.

So let's start with our headline financial results. Revenues of 160 million were up 8%, driven in particular by product supply revenues of almost GBP86 million, up 15% and very strong development services and milestone revenue growth, with revenues of 16.5 million, up 72%. Flutiform remains a key growth driver for the business with revenues of almost GBP80 million in 2018, up 14%.

Our refocused R&D investment strategy, and transformation activities have enabled us to bring in total R&D spend of GBP55 million, down 5 million on 2017. When we combine good revenue growth, operational excellence initiatives and lower R&D, we've been able to deliver EBITDA of GBP39 million ahead of expectations and growing at 51%. Operating cash flows were also considerably improved at 35 million, up 30% with the business closing the end of the year with a cash balance of GBP108 million.

Beyond our financials, we've also demonstrated strong execution, delivering against our business priorities. The most notable partnering and business alliance progress was the finding of the global agreement with Hikma for the development of the generic versions of the Ellipta portfolio. Alongside this, we also made valuable progress with a number of further effective alliance management activities with existing partners, which have contributed both revenues and EBITDA in the year.

With our revised investment focus, which we announced in January last year, we've also made good progress with the pipeline. On the inhaled generic front, the required repeat clinical bioequivalents program for VR315 remains on track with Hikma for resubmission later this year. Our partnership with Hikma was materially extended with the new Ellipta deal, which includes the addition of up to five new development programs for the group.

And with our other major inhaled generics partner, Sandoz, we've seen the European approval of VR632, a new Symbicort generic DPI program, and we continue to make good progress with the formulation and device development of VR2081, including a milestone receipt as the program moves into clinical development.

On the nebulized side, we've also made good progress. We were of course disappointed as we've expressed before, with the outcome of the phase 3 study for VR475 against what was certainly a very challenging exacerbations endpoint. But when taken together, the secondary data from VR475 phase 3 program, the VR647 phase 2 study results, and the positive phase 2 data generated using the FOX device in the neonatal setting, and the Ablynx phase 2 program, this all combines together to provide very strong further evidence of the differentiation underpinning our nebulized device platform and give further confidence in the opportunity both for 647 and for the three new non-budesonide programs we started during the year.

And finally when it comes to delivering as priorities, I'm also very pleased with the operational excellence initiatives seen during the year. The R&D transformation project has allowed us to focus our investments, reduce our total R&D spend, whilst actually generating additional financial and team capacity for additional programs. In Lyon, where we have a oral non-inhaled manufacturing operations, we see strong manufacturing KPI performance and we're also seeing leverage of both plant capacity and recently invested CapEx as the team signs up new deals.

Finally, our operational excellence focus is also reflected in our team’s supply chain performance, including key supplier contracts and with steps we're taking now to rationalize our site footprint.

Now, a fundamental part of course of our performance and capability remains the quality and performance of the teams working within the group. I’d simply this morning like publicly to take the opportunity here today to thank them for their support and their commitment through 2018. Across the group, in all our sites, our team have continued to embrace change and refocus their efforts on new projects and new ways of working. This has been the basis of our strong performance in 2018 and will continue to put us in great stead for 2019 and beyond.

So that’s in terms of financial headlines and operational headlights. I’d like now to turn to Paul to cover the financial details of ’18 and guidance for ‘19. Paul?

Paul Fry

Thank you, James and good morning. First off, I'm delighted to be presenting here to you today as CFO of Vectura. As you know, I joined the company towards the end of last year and since joining, I do feel that what I saw from the outside has been confirmed from looking at the company from the inside. That is a great business, a great team, strong fundamentals, differentiated and some good opportunities for growth.

This is my first set of annual results for Vectura and it makes today a little easier for me as of course that I'm able to present a strong set of financial results.

As James had said, 2018 was a very strong financial delivery year for Vectura, I think the product of both good execution on a clear set of priorities as well as some hard work to secure some important one- off gains.

And what I hope to do today is to pick out some of the highlights of that financial performance as well as perhaps share a little bit about how I'm thinking about the business. Starting with a quick view of the income statement, I think the highlights here, as James has pointed out, on the top line, good revenue growth, up 8% to -- compared to what was a decline in 2017 on a pro forma basis. And with improved margin leverage, that's resulted in a adjusted EBITDA growth of over 50%. And this overall generated 35 million in cash from operations, up 30%.

Before walking through the key drivers of this performance, I think it's important to understand the margin structure of the business. We ensured how we make money. This slide, which is the most detailed slide, I'm going to show today, attempts to lay this out. And before talking about revenues, which are in the box to the left there, I'd like to start from the right of this chart and talk about R&D.

We make investments in propriety programs, in platforms and intellectual property in order to create opportunities for new partnering in the future. And this is really the beginning of the revenue cycle for us. Our investments in 647, and our nebulizer platform are good examples of this. And in 2018, we spent around 60% of our overall R&D funds on this pre-partnering, pre-revenue phase.

Once we partnered these programs or intellectual property, we start to generate revenues, development revenues, usually in the form of upfronts, milestones or fees during the development phase, and I think the generic Ellipta deal which we did with Hikma last year is a great example of that. I think what's important to note is that whilst in this development phase, we continue to incur costs, which are classified as R&D and around 40% of our R&D spend in 2018 was on partnered programs and this is because R&D investment generates revenues and because this R&D investment generates revenues, you could almost consider that as a kind of a cost of sales, with margin structures varying from deal to deal during that phase.

Once these products have reached the market, the margin structure changes significantly with products either earning royalties at more or less 100% margin, where else we had a manufacturing margin by supplying these products to distribution partners and here we earn in aggregates on product supply around a 25% gross margin. In a few cases, we are in both manufacturing margin and royalties and Flutiform is an example of this. So Flutiform as a whole represents about half the sales of the company, but this, as this is largely manufacturing margin, it ends around a third of the gross profit of the company.

And what I'm going to do now is to step through each of these elements and talk through the 2018 performance under each. So starting with products supply revenues, these were up 15% last year with the largest component being Flutiform, which was up 17% and this growth was driven by good underlying demand growth with supply growth boosted in the second half in comparison to a low second half of 2017, which as you know was impacted by de-stocking in Europe. And we're now seeing stock levels at a more normalized level, both in Japan and in Europe.

Moving to Flutiform margin, I think it's important to talk about this for a moment.

It was up -- the Flutiform gross profit margin was up 4 percentage points in the year versus the prior year to 39% and this increase is really accounted for by two specific gains in 2018. The first is some cash compensation following a transfer of manufacturing from Sanofi to [indiscernible] and the second is a provision release related to API sourcing, but even if we exclude those items, the gross margin declined less than 1% in the year.

On the headwinds side, there were some Japan price decreases and input cost increases, but these were partially offset on the positive side by mix and overall supply chain performance. And just looking forward into 2019, we expect the gross margin on product supply for Flutiform to normalize around 35%.

Moving on to royalties, overall, this revenue stream declined 8% versus 2017, with very much a split between the inhaled and non-inhaled performance. On the inhaled side, again, it's important to talk about Flutiform just for a moment. Under our agreement with Mundipharma, our overall margin on Flutiform, if capped, and we're now rewarded virtually exclusively through the product supply margin. This means, in 2018, we received virtually no royalties from Mundipharma and which has called the decline you can see on this slide. Therefore, what you see here on the Flutiform royalties for 2018 are Japan royalties only, and these grew 10% versus the previous year.

If you just exclude Flutiform royalty then for the picture for a moment, overall, the inhaled royalties grew at about 2%, which was driven by good performances from both Ultibro and Seebri. Also important to highlight that Breelib benefited from a launch milestone in 2017 of 4.3 million. And on the non-inhaled side, we saw expected declines in this portfolio, as it continues to age. It's important to highlight here the loss of extra revenues in the third quarter, which we expected and previously guided and also worth emphasizing I think a strong performance in [indiscernible], which was up 15%, thanks to strong growth in markets.

And then moving to the last of the revenue categories, development revenues, as James said, these grew over 70% in 2018 and clearly a key driver of this growth was the generic Ellipta deal signed with Hikma in November. This is the largest deal Vectura has ever signed and clearly aligned with the group’s focus on generics. Of the 11.4 million we received upfront, we recognized 6.6 million of that as revenue in 2018, 4.2 related to the license and the rest for development services. There were a number of other important contributors to growth, including 2081 and the accelerator recognition of revenues from 2076, following the termination agreement with Mundipharma. I think it's also worth highlighting the work the Lyon site have done to generate new development revenues from 2018, which was up 25% versus last year.

And then turning to R&D, I think this is another area where the company has been clearly focused on its priorities. R&D expenditures down versus 8% versus the prior year, ending at the lower end of our guidance range at 55 million. Partnered R&D, which I described -- as I described earlier is R&D and the way it’s been pre-sold and is generating revenues, was 37% of total R&D with the majority focused on our generics programs. The remaining pre-partnered R&D was broadly flat on 2017, despite 2018 being a much heavier year for clinical spend on 647 and 475 and the funding of three new nebulized programs, all of which was achieved within the same overall pre-partnered R&D funding envelope.

This slide then summarizes the impacts on adjusted EBITDA, showing you the positive movements in product supply and development revenues, partially offset by net decline in royalties. And combined with a reduction in R&D, this drove an adjusted EBITDA of 51% versus the prior year. At constant exchange rates, this would have been 55% growth versus the prior year. Of this, 90% drops into cash generated from operations, which grew 30%.

And then just to complete the cash story, after accounting for tax payments and CapEx, this cash generation enabled us to build cash reserves up to 122 million, of which we distributed 13.8 million to shareholders in 2018 by way of a share buyback. As a result, we closed the year with a strong balance sheet, strong cash balance of 108 million. And clearly this exceeds our operational requirements, no doubt. But as a board, we continue to look very carefully on how we might allocate this capital, which includes considering material returns to shareholders, as well as potential M&A.

And then just to complete, I'd like to finally say a few moving pieces for 2019. Despite 2018 benefiting from a number of gains specific to last year, overall, we see a sustained performance in 2018 with continued revenue growth offset for a number of margin impacts, including the Flutiform gross margin normalization I talked about earlier, and the loss of expiry [ph] revenues.

I'm not going to go through the full list here, but perhaps to highlight on the royalties that we do expect to see the 9 million royalty from GSK, the Ellipta patent is booked in the first half. On the development revenues, I'd like to highlight we see potential new partnering revenues from 647 in the second half and there's also potential for a milestone payment from Novartis, if QVM149, which will be filed at the end of this year as previously guided.

And finally, we've re-iterated our guidance for 2019 on R&D spend of between 45 million and 55 million.

I’ll now hand over to James who will take you through our plans for executing on our strategy in 2019. Thank you.

James Ward-Lilley

Thanks very much, Paul. And before I go into how we’re continuing to execute our strategy, I think it is useful for me to just remind ourselves briefly of the opportunity we have at Vectura, operating in this arena of inhaled medicines delivery, primarily focused in respiratory diseases to transform patients’ lives and continue to generate additional shareholder value. The respiratory market continues to be highly valuable, growing with 2027 sales projected at over $62 billion with the biggest segments coming from the well-known areas such as COPD and asthma, which make up around 42 billion of the sales projected in 2027.

Despite many existing treatments being available, we continue to see high levels of unmet medical needs in these areas with over 480 million patients per year affected globally by COPD and asthma and with continued growth in this area being driven by new classes of drugs, such as dual bronchodilator, LAMA/LABAs, triple therapies of both COPD and asthma, new biologic treatments, volume growth from new generic treatments, including substitutes for generics in the US and continued increases in diagnosis and treatment, particularly in emerging markets.

Beyond COPD and asthma, we can also see very significant growth in niche specialist disease areas which were worth around $10 billion in 2018 and are project to double over the next 10 years. Beyond the existing market size and class evolution dynamics, the respiratory segment also continues to be one where there are high levels of innovation and of research activity. Based on publicly available data, there are currently over 220 inhaled development projects, excluding emerging market activities.

And many of these projects have potential for formulation, product device combination and development partnering with companies such as Vectura, with around 80% of these projects, originating from small to mid cap companies, which typically do not have the end to end capabilities to formulate developed product device combinations on a standalone basis. It's also revealing to note that these numbers exclude any additional opportunities linked to the reformulation and repurposing of existing molecules, which along with patented complex inhaled generics is the primary focus of Vectura’s un-partnered development activities today.

On the generics front, we continue to see high technical, regulatory and financial barriers to the successful development of complex inhaled generics, particularly as substitutes for products for the US market. This is a core demonstrated competence of Vectura in Europe, and one where we have a unique opportunity to be one of the very few winners in the segments in the US with our VR315, VR2081 and now extended Ellipta portfolio.

Now, as I've outlined before and has been very nicely explained by Paul, our business model is well proven and simple. Our differentiated inhalation capabilities allow us to be well placed to maximize value, translating our scientific capabilities in partnerships to initially generate development revenues and thereafter see these mature into product supply revenue and royalties.

Our refocused investment priorities are reflected in our pipeline. Our successful record of converting R&D investments in the inhalation space to revenues is reflected in the strong cash flows generated from our existing 10 partnered, inhaled and market assets. Our focus and priority given to the inhaled generics opportunity is reflected in our unique and now expanded inhaled generics portfolio and the further strengthening of evidence in the differentiated nebulized platform is reflected in our four priority projects, with VR647, our nebulized budesonide treatments for patient -- for pediatric asthma in the US, leading the way along with a three new purpose and reformulated existing therapies added to the portfolio in 2018.

And last and certainly not least, I'll come back to this, QVM149, which is an important upcoming additional revenue driver for Vectura.

Now turning to our inhaled end market assets, I'll start with Flutiform first. And Flutiform, as I said earlier, continues to perform well. And we've seen strong growth, particularly ex-EU. In Europe, we’ve continued to see growth in 2018. Mundipharma have grown in market revenues for Flutiform by 2%. And this was in an ICS/LABA market, which was actually declining by 3.3%. And as a result, this has led to Flutiform increasing its value share to 3.8% last year.

In Japan, we continued to see a very strong performance for Flutiform with Kyorin driving reported end market growth in terms of value of 12.8%, despite the price reduction in April of 5.6%. Flutiform volume share has grown to 15.4% in Japan, clearly demonstrating Kyorin’s very strong performance in the less saturated Japanese ICS/LABA market.

Given the importance of product supply for Vectura revenues, as Paul has highlighted, it's particularly important to note the reported volume market growth for Flutiform, which in 2018 was up 12.2% in total, up almost 3% in Europe, and up over 17% in volume in Japan.

Looking forward, we can see no reason for dramatic change in market performance for Flutiform. In Europe, with the K-haler launch of the breath activated device and the pediatric labeling helping Mundi’s promotional messaging, we expect Flutiform to hold its position in a mature highly competitive and commoditized markets. Outside the EU, we continue to expect to see strong growth in Japan and rest of world markets.

Vectura revenue, as Paul has highlighted for Mundipharma will be driven by product supply, where we've seen steady growth in Europe and strong growth ex-EU. In Japan, where we receive a combination of royalty and product supply revenue from Kyorin, outside currency effects, we expect to continue to see good growth in both volume and in value.

Ultibro also continues to be important driver of revenue as Paul just shown earlier, with Vectura royalties of 13.7 million in 2018, which are up 11% on a constant currency basis. Global combined end market revenues for Ultibro and Seebri have now reached $680 million and grew almost 6% in 2018. Ultibro continues its ex-US LAMA/LABA class leadership, with the rate of EU share erosion resulting from the earlier market entrants, stabilizing of expected and as reflected on the right hand side of this table.

Looking forward, given Ultibro’s class leading exacerbations reduction data and the strong promotional efforts of Novartis in Europe, we expect to continue to see Ultibro maintaining its ex-US class leadership, with continued stabilization of its LABA/LAMA class share and revenues growing along with the increased overall LAMA/LABA class growth.

As mentioned before, I'd like now to turn to QVM149, which is the third of the assets in our partner Novartis portfolio, and it's now reaching important stage of development. This product has the opportunity to one of the first triple therapies for the treatment of asthma in Europe. And where there is a clear and logical need for a new combined therapy option. As we know, we know there is a need for the use of an inhaled corticosteroid to treat the underlying inflammation of asthma.

So the idea of using Ultibro where we have a powerful dual bronchodilator, opening up the IOAs effectively, and as demonstrated in the efficacy we see in COPD and adding to it with a well known, well characterized inhaled corticosteroid, Novartis are providing a very logical and easy to use combination approach for the treatment of asthma, offering a physician the power of the additional LAMA/LABA bronchodilation effect, and to that which is beyond that to the ICS/LABA and a treatment for the less well controlled moderate to severe asthma patients.

We expect to see the phase 3 data for QVM149 in the second half of this year with Novartis committed to submitting the file before the end of ’19. This is a significant opportunity with no triple therapies established in the EU asthma setting today. The individual EU ICS/LABA and LAMA combined were worth almost $5 billion in 2018. Consensus revenues do not today fully capture the value potential for the product with projected revenues of 240 million in 2024. That's only a few years after launch and we'd expect peak year sales to be sometime after this as is the norm for this type of product. Novartis themselves have indicated they believe in the blockbuster peak potential revenues of greater than 1 billion for their QVM triple program.

I’d now like to talk about the positive progress and the expansion of the inhaled generic pipeline and focus first on VR315. Vectura with our partner Hikma remain confident in the commercial value and volume potential for VR315. There is no doubt the value of the net reported sales that you can see in the top chart here in the US ICS/LABA market has reduced significantly over the last five years, as reflected in the reported numbers from GSK and AZ for both Advair and Symbicort.

Nevertheless, despite these price reductions, the value of this market in net reported sales was still worth almost $3.5 billion in 2018, of which GSK sales of Advair and BREO/RELVAR were over $2.3 billion. What is also striking as seen in the second chart below is the volume opportunity in the ICS/LABA market, which continues to increase as you can see, up to almost 37 million devices in 2018, up from 34 million devices in 2015, with again Advair alone generating in the weeks prior to the enter of the generic product, 150,000 device prescriptions per week.

Now the opportunity for Vectura and our partner Hikma remains significant, and the barriers remain high and for future new entrants. There remain only three companies who’ve submitted files for approval. And now with Mylan having approved and launching, we have proof that it is possible for sponsors to get substitutable generics over the line to commercial revenue generation.

Mylan’s initial pricing is within our expected range. And as we've mentioned before, and as we often see, with generic entrants, we'd expect to see prescriptions initially coming primarily from the substitution of Advair devices. But inevitably, over time, we can also expect to see switches away from other patented ICS/LABA treatments, as new entrants reach the market with additional supply capacity and provide payers, physicians and patients with further affordable high quality substitutable options with devices which closely match the original GSK product.

Based on the recruitment of the repeat clinical study and the productive interactions we've had on the other non-critical path queries outside the clinical program, Vectura and Hikma continued to prepare for a resubmission of the -- resubmission to the complete response letter in 2019, enabling a launch sometime during 2020. Now beyond VR315, I'd like to say a few words on the Ellipta deal we signed with Hikma in November. Now, I fully understand and accept the full value of this deal remains some way out.

But it would be remiss of me today not to take a moment to underline how important I believe getting this deal done has been to Vectura and the huge value it represents both today and in many years to come. This program, and this agreement was the single largest product portfolio deal the group has done to date. The agreement provides development revenues in the short and medium term, and gives us access to the largest single next wave inhaled generics portfolio in the market for the next 10 to 15 years. Vectura is in the lead with our partner Hikma, in developing this suite of assets. And given our VR315 learnings, it’s set to be one of the very few players with the skills, capacity and experience to access this potential.

Let me just take a moment to spell out the opportunity we see. The development portfolio includes GSK’s fast growing once daily ICS/LABA therapy, BREO/RELVAR. It's LAMA/LABA treatments than NORO and it's recently launched COPD triple therapy trilogy. These three projects are the main drivers of the value of this program and to put this opportunity into context, the triple therapy and LAMA/LABA market alone currently are worth around 1.8 billion and this is forecast to worth around 5.5 billion by 2024. And when we look at GSK’s portfolio for these assets, they generated 2.6 billion of revenues from, in 2018, again which is set to almost double by 2024 and this remain several years ahead of peak sales and generic entry.

Turning now to our nebulized portfolio as I noted earlier, we've seen growing clinical evidence, which supports both the continued progression of our VR647 program and the expansion of our enhanced nebulized portfolio, which we announced, as we announced in January ’18, we're looking to reformulate and repurpose existing molecules with a lower overall risk, for example, to early stage new molecule development of Vectura’s costs such as VR588 and also the 942 activities.

The phase 3 results of VR475 were certainly a disappointment, but not a total surprise, given the challenging exacerbation endpoint, primary endpoint. Nevertheless, the lung function and symptoms data that we've seen in the phase 3 data have further reinforced our confidence and belief in the VR647 programs, which is quite different as is highlighted on this slide, from the primary symptoms endpoint in the pediatric asthmatic segment. With his precedented efficacy end points in the very well established large US nebulized market and the strength of the supporting data, we now have VR647 phase 1 and phase 2 readouts.

The additional 475 secondary data, we are now progressing preparations for our scheduled phase 2 and the phase 2 FDA meeting for 647 and are focusing in parallel on the enabling activities, both for the initiation of the phase 3 development and also partnering -- potential partnering discussions for the phase 3 program. But we'd expect any partner agreement to happen in the second half of the year, once the end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA is completed.

As I mentioned in September, with the revised investment portfolio and the R&D transformation, not only have we reduced our total R&D spend, we've also created the headroom financially and in terms of device development, and formulation capacity to initiate three new programs, which leverage our differentiated nebulization technology and which focus on reformulation and repurposing of existing molecules. These assets include targets in cardiopulmonary vascular disease, and cystic fibrosis, and in the management of infections in post transplant, immunocompromised patients, and all of these assets have potential sales of well over $250 million. This year, we're targeting at least one orphan drug designation with this portfolio by the end of the year. And if all goes well, all three assets have the potential for partnering with proof of concept data within a three to five year period.

I'd like to summarize now and focus on ’18, but also switch my attention to ‘19. We've clearly demonstrated a strong delivery against our priorities in 18 and these remain unchanged for 2019. We will continue to grow revenues and sustain an overall strong financial performance, following an outstanding EBITDA performance in 2018. We will maximize our partnering efforts, focused on VR647 and our pipeline progression continues with VR315 with Hikma at the top of our list. Our operational excellence activities will ensure we continue to underpin our financial performance with a high quality operating environment and will continue to focus on creating a great place to work, attracting, retaining and developing the very best talent operating in a performance based and value driven culture, and ensuring we have an efficient and effective working environment for all of our staff designed for the needs of our business going forward.

And in terms of news flow, our focus is on four main catalysts. Firstly, the 315 program, looking forward to the repeat clinical study readout, followed by re-submission in the second half of the year. Secondly, VR647, following the end of the phase 2 meeting, we expect to progress partnering agreements for the phase 3 developments in the US. Thirdly, we plan to provide additional details of the three new nebulized assets, including hopefully target orphan drug disease designation, again in the second half. And fourthly, as indicated earlier, QVM149 Novartis triple therapy, we look forward to the phase 3 study readout and subsequent submission before the end of ‘19.

Following a strong performance in 2018, where we stabilize the business and regained momentum, I believe the investment case for the Vectura Group is stronger than ever with more demonstrable evidence across all dimensions than ever before. We have a compelling differentiation -- differentiated inhalation development capability. We've delivered and continue to see revenue growth, driven by our inhaled end market assets, driving cash flow generation.

We have a focused R&D strategy with clear pipeline progression, which has the prospect of material near term readouts, as well as significant further partnering potential. And we've continued to develop and deliver on our operational excellence agenda, which is contributing to our sustained 2019 financial guidance and the combination of all these activities provide a compelling outlook, with significant room for revenue growth leverage with enhanced cash flows, further contributing to our robust balance sheet alongside what I think we've demonstrated as a continued strong capital allocation discipline.

With these final remarks, I'd like to wrap up. Thank you all for your attention and open the floor for questions. And we'll start with questions in the room. If you can stick your hand up and name your home base, that would be great. We'll take questions in the room and then we'll come back to calls on the line and any online questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - James Ward-Lilley

So first is from, I think, James Gordon, I think from JPMorgan.

James Gordon

That's right. Thank you, James Gordon from JPMorgan. Two questions although, of course, couple of sub parts. One question just on capital, yeah, probably capital allocation or cash returns. So you're saying that you're considering what to do with all the cash you've got, but under what timelines might we find out or what still needs to happen for decision to be made about doing something like a buyback? And in terms of M&A, are you then considering M&A, this was such a scale that you wouldn't also be able to do some buyback? And so thoughts around M&A targets. So that was one question.

And the other one was just on QVM, two questions. One would be, in terms of how big it could be in Europe, is there an issue if you don't have like a lead in product as an asthma might take a LABA/ICS first, and might take Advair or BREO, and if they do, then they might then go into trilogy from GSK, because BREO and trilogy are in the same device whereas Novartis don't have to us, if it’s like a feeder product. So does that impact the European potential?

And for Japan, I think the product is going to be launched in Japan. But, you noted the Ultibro wasn't growing that quickly in Japan, it hasn't become that big in Japan. Are there reasons that the triple can be bigger in Japan where Ultibro hasn't been that big?

James Ward-Lilley

Yeah, perfect. Okay, so Paul, do you want to touch on capital allocation, and I can come back on the M&A side.

Paul Fry

So on capital allocation, I'm not going to give you a timeline today on that. All I can say is, as I said earlier, that we as a management team, as a board, think very carefully about that and continuing to think very carefully about that. M&A is one possible use of that cash, returns to shareholders would be another, whether they can be combined in some way possibly. But that's all to be determined.

James Ward-Lilley

Yeah, I think, our position on M&A, James, hasn't changed. I think we've continued to say we are just going to be investing in growth, that investment in growth primarily goes initially in our own pre partnered R&D activity, as Paul has highlighted, a lot of R&D is actually partnered and should think about that in some ways as sort of cost of sales and cost of goods in a way. That's our primary focus for reinvestment. And we continue to look for M&A opportunities. As we said, they’re few and far between. We’re extremely disciplined in terms of the financial criteria and strategic criteria that we might want to look at. And in the absence of M&A, we're aware that GBP108 million at the end of last year is a lot of money and is more than our necessary operational requirements. Therefore, we are considering or continue to consider material returns to shareholders, when we believe the current share price is below our inherent value. That makes sense, but we're not going to commit to a timeline right now.

So I think those are the first two questions. On QVM149, I think GSK’s logical arguments would be the one you've given. It's nice to have a lead in product. I'd say, Novartis have a pretty strong lead in product called Ultibro. The positioning in class leadership and brand awareness of Ultibro in CIV segment, I think gives Novartis a really great position to be able to talk to physicians about the power and efficacy of Ultibro, which they're extremely familiar with. It is the class leader and we can see that position sort of strengthening and holding for many years to come and be able to then talk about adding an [indiscernible] is a very simple way of positioning a product.

So I'm sure, there are different ways to think about that positioning, but I'm very positive about potential we’ve got and should be one of the first three coming into the market. Japan Ultibro, I think, it would be nice to see stronger growth coming from Japan. You can see the effectiveness as a well established respiratory player like Kyorin who are well known in the segment. We know Novartis has spent a lot of time with their partner [indiscernible] doing additional work. Hope we can see that performance pickup for Ultibro and then that being reflected in additional performance for the rest of their portfolio.

Max Herrmann

Hi. This is Max Herrmann from Stifel. Three questions. Firstly, just on QVM again, just wondered what the milestone was on potential European approval. Then secondly, just on the R&D guide for 2019, obviously, you've nicely spit out what’s sort of internal R&D and what's R&D for third parties, wanted to try and understand within that 45 to 55, what was internal and then just to get an idea of what the major investments are internally within that?

And then on VR647, what is the cost of the phase 3, what are the dynamics that a partner needs to think about before it's not just clearly a deal transaction ties with you, but also the investment behind the program?

James Ward-Lilley

So Paul, do you want to touch on QVM and the R&D guidance.

Paul Fry

The QVM149, I suppose I can’t go into the detail up, but probably think Seebri as a sort of the regular analog for potential launch milestones, which would come in 2020. Yes, sorry, I guided on the slide, $2.5 million this year for submission, I thought you meant the launch, yeah, approval. So I think Seebri possibly as an analog for that.

R&D, the split for 2019, I'd say is broadly in the similar proportions to 2018. The main focus for our own proprietary piece that the non – pre-partnered if you like R&D, still a little bit of work on 647, as we bring that up, ready for hand over to a partner, obviously, the nebulization of three new nebs programs we talked about earlier, continuing to mature and will continue to demand investment. But overall, just in terms of our own platform technology, so, bringing the nebulizer platform up FOX generation to these kind of investments will also be in that part.

James Ward-Lilley

So on 647, I’d say the size and the timeline and specifics of the phase 3 program are somewhat contingent on or actually contingent on the FDA meeting. Max, so we have a clear view of what that program should be. But obviously, we need to have that discussion with the FDA to finalize that design and that's really the sort of chicken and egg in terms of having those final discussions with partners. We're looking ideally for a partner who's got presence in the pediatric nebulization segment, who's got the clinical development, wherewithal, all of the skills to develop the phase 3 program and the financial capability to support the program and see it through. We haven't disclosed the financial value. But typically we're talking less than 100 million, north of 50 million. And you can guess the number in between, but the actual number specifically, we're not disclosing, because it depends on the FDA guidance.

Amy?

Amy Walker

This is Amy Walker from Peel Hunt. Just on Flutiform, is the margin that you make on Flutiform product supply affected by the geographic mix of your sales and if so, does the margin to Vectura on the rest of world sales, how does that compare to Europe and Japan, given that the growth rate and share appreciation seems to be great just in rest of world?

James Ward-Lilley

Yeah, Paul, do you want to take that?

Paul Fry

So I mean, broadly, broadly, directionally, Japan is a more profitable business for us than Europe in terms of gross margin. Rest of world, probably a little less. And it just really depends on the contracts and a lot of that work is tender work and we may work with our partners specifically on tender prices for those. So, may be a little bit lower in rest of world, but Japan will be more profitable broadly than the others.

James Ward-Lilley

And Japan is, as you know, it makes a royalty and product supply, as the Mundipharma revenues are entirely on the product supply side.

Amy Walker

And the next thing was just, can you talk a little bit about the shape of the Ellipta patient impact that you're seeing coming into the royalties, is it all of it, in one guide, I think you referenced November 2019 is the earliest date. And can you remind us what the earlier stages of expiry on the Novartis products is, please?

James Ward-Lilley

Yes, so mid late 2020s on Novartis Ultibro, Seebri portfolio in Europe. And it's late and beyond that, sincerely late 2020s and early 30s for the US. For Ellipta, I think the Red Book guidance is 26 or 27. I think the first BREO patents get exposed in 2025. And so we would expect potentially some pattern challenges in that period. BREO is the main focus. And we'd be the first one to be looking for development and then commercialization, followed by obviously and order and NORO and then trilogy.

Amy Walker

Last one, just a follow up on James's questions, I understand you don't want to comment specifically on what you're doing with M&A. But can you at least say whether you're in active due diligence on anything? And also, would you tend to have a preference, if you were going to buy something for something that was on market and profit generating, kind of revenue stream like a Flutiform? Or is it more technologies that you want to add some sort of idea of what your preference and interest is?

James Ward-Lilley

I think we've been very clear and our view hasn’t changed. Ideally, we'd like to find and that’s why we talk about [indiscernible], you'd find an attractive asset appropriately priced which had on market assets which we’re growing where you could acquire it with accretion within a very short period of time. We're a growing business and it's nice to add to the bottom line. Likewise, we've got capital strengths and if there was some opportunity for a tuck-in technology type capabilities, we will consider that, but I think with our nebulized platform overall and with our technologies, we’re quite well set there, that could be one or two things we could think about, they will be on a much smaller scale typically. I won't comment if we're in active discussions or not, that will be inappropriate, but simply say, these opportunities are few and far between.

Samir Devani

Samir Devani, Rx Securities. I’ve got a couple of questions. Just on Flutiform in Europe, you've obviously highlighted it’s quite a challenging market, but is it possible that we might see a sales decline in Europe this year? So that’s the first question.

And then second is just on 647. Would you commit to kicking off the phase 3 program ahead of partnering?

James Ward-Lilley

Yeah, so good questions, Samir. Everything's possible. Flutiform has been pretty stable as I showed on the slide for the last few years. In spite of the market being commoditized, you've got hundreds now of non-substitutable branded or non-branded alternative analogs to both Symbicort and seretide in Europe. And Mundipharma have managed to continue to drive both value and volume growth. And obviously, there is continued pricing pressure. I think the introduction of the K-Haler, and also the pediatric labeling help. But, we've continued not to forecast strong growth in Europe. We've got 2%, slightly more than 2% in terms of volume. I think it’s where I'd focus on volume. For us, we're slightly protected from a pricing perspective now to reduce the nature of the contract. So even if we did see a value decline, I'd expect to continue to see for Vectura a very limited impact. We do expect to see volume growth on a continued basis, low but positive.

On 647, I think we’ve been very clear. We're doing all the preparatory work for phase 3. But our view is, we need to find a strong partner, both with the clinical development experience and the financial wherewithal to invest in that phase 3 program. We've got a host of additional opportunities we want to pursue, and for example, the three next wave assets and we have other opportunities behind that, which we think we want to develop and it would be wrong of us to just be focusing on 647 alone. So we're not planning to move it into phase 3 development at this stage without a partner.

Nick Nieland

All right. So Nick Nieland at Citi. Just two questions. Have you got an update on the situation with Flutiform in China please? And the other question was, can you say anything about milestones, further milestones to come from Seebri and Ultibro commercial milestones?

James Ward-Lilley

Yeah. Paul, do you want to take that?

Paul Fry

Yeah. I mean, just in -- as a planning assumption, I wouldn't see many milestones on Seebri and Ultibro to be royalty income.

James Ward-Lilley

Yeah. In China, we're waiting for the asthma submission, we’re expecting next year. And with approval of that and an RDL listing, I mean I think China is a potential nice additional upside. The ICS/LABA market is relatively immature, it’s growing quite fast now. Obviously, Symbicort and Advair have been on that market for almost 15 years now. So it is a developing market, although it's still largely an acute market, there is a maintenance market growing. You could imagine Flutiform coming onto the market in the next three to four years. Mundipharma actually have a couple of thousand people in China. So they've got a well established team in China, and obviously that would be a nice additional boost to the rest of world growth.

Stefan Hamill

Good morning. Stefan Hamill from Numis. Also on Flutiform. So, is there any way to quantify the impact of the K-Haler in the pediatric extensions, have those impacted in 2018? Or is it more likely to see 2019 impact there and could you actually accelerate as a result of these improvements?

James Ward-Lilley

Yeah, I've always been cautious about that, Stefan. So, we've never said hockey stick or acceleration. I think in the commoditized European market where there is a lot of pricing pressure. And there's lots of alternatives. I think it's helpful to have a differentiated device which we already have, but to further help with that breath activation for the patients, for example, elderly patients have trouble with coordination and so on. It's a really nice device and that we can expect to see that progressively gain share in ‘19, no real impact in ’18, pediatric labeling was not significant in ’18, but I think that will be helpful. So I don’t expect to see an acceleration, but to help stabilize the negative pressures, it's useful.

Stefan Hamill

Okay, that’s clear. The Lyon facility, so it looks like you made very good momentum on filling that with new programs. I just wondered when those might actually impact the top line for that part of the business. And whether you're in within sight of breakeven in that part of the business yet?

James Ward-Lilley

The Leon site as we know is not core. As part of the overall group strategy, it is profitable. Obviously, you’ve got royalties coming in from that group, both from products historically like [indiscernible] which are non oral, but also on the oral revenues and the generated product supply, which come from Lyon, manufacturing revenues, as we know, slightly unprofitable. But you have seen for example, a sign of those new development deals we’ve seen in this revenues, significant improvement – increase in those development revenues. And we're looking for profitability in the near term in Lyon. And that will give us options. We've always said that in 2016, when we acquired -- merged with Skye, we will continue to look at options there for Lyon and turning it into a profitable manufacturing business, building capacity, leveraging the CapEx is what we've been doing and the team are doing a good job to continue that. And as we see that move forward, clearly, the value of that asset both to us and potentially to other third parties becomes more significant.

Stefan Hamill

Thanks. And last question, just you talked about extensive activities in their respiratory pipeline globally. Is it still your intention to partner beyond the nebulized and generic assets and is it still your focus to focus on already approved agents or would you do innovative agents?

James Ward-Lilley

I mean, I think we're very clear. And it's useful to reiterate this, which is in January 2018, we said we'd have revised reinvestment focus, right and our focus is essentially on partnering of assets initially on the inhaled generics and we've expanded that portfolio in particular with the Ellipta portfolio, building on our 2017 announcement of the 2081 deal, which was great and focus on the new reformulated nebulized assets. So the move was away from Vectura alone, standalone early molecule work. We're not an exploratory wet lab and I don't think we're the right people to do new molecular risky -- molecular early stage, mid stage or late stage development.

We are and we have capacity and we're increasing our capacity, thanks to the industrialization of our nebulizers, open for business for new molecule formulation and device business with selected partners who have to pay us the rights upfront and the right development services fee essentially on a fee for service basis to make sure we're covering those costs. Gone are the days where Vectura will subsidize with other small mid cap biotech companies their early stage development.

That is not an effective business model for us, looking for bio dollars in the next 15 or 20 years. We need to be rewarded, we've got rare assets, and, it's a competitive space to get those assets, we need to be appropriately rewarded on the day we sign the deal and throughout that development activity. That's the switch and focus which we started last year by stopping doing those things and making sure we've got the capacity to execute our new three nebulized assets. With those now in process, we've got a bit more capacity to look for more value added and immediately accretive deals.

Any more questions in the room? If not, we can check with the operator, if we got any questions on the line.

Operator

There are no questions on the phone, sir.

James Ward-Lilley

Very good. Any more questions in the room? If not, I'd like to thank you all for listening. Thanks for your attention and wish you a good day. Thank you very much.