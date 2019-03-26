Metals Update: Tight Or Not?

After a seasonally weak Q1 period, I expect refined market conditions to tighten in Q2 across the complex, reflecting a pick-up in downstream metal demand.

Let's take a look at a range of ex-price indicators to gauge present fundamental dynamics across the complex.

Base metals have come under some downward pressure since the start of March, reflecting investor impatience with a lack of improvement in macro dynamics.

Tight, Cathe Hendrick (Saatchi Art)

Introduction

In this regular note, I wish to provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals to assess whether the iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (JJM) represents an attractive investment.

Because JJM is composed of copper (41%), aluminium (24%), zinc (19%), and nickel (16%), I will focus relatively more on these.

To do so, I intend to look at a series of market/physical indicators which allow me to gauge the real-time fundamental dynamics in the main base metals.

1. Market price

Because I respect tremendously "market action", I think the price is a crucial indicator. However, the price reflects the forward fundamentals of the market and not the present fundamentals. The employment of other indicators is warranted to assess appropriately the current degree of tightness in the market.

2. Open interest

The fluctuations in open interest enable to determine which side of the market, buyers (longs) or shorts (sellers), drives the market action. As a reminder:

Rising open interest + rising prices = long accumulation

Rising open interest + falling prices = short accumulation

Falling open interest + rising prices = short covering

Falling open interest + falling prices = long liquidation

3. Exchange inventories

I will take a look at the cumulative LME and SHFE stocks. A rise in exchange inventories often signals a looser market while a fall in exchange inventories points to a tighter market. Still, this indicator has its own limits, for at least two reasons. First, changes in exchanges inventories could be driven by speculative activity (giving misleading signals on the fundamentals). Second, changes in exchange inventories can be the result of changes in invisible inventories and as such, do not reflect a fundamental change.

4. Nearby spreads

Nearby spreads, especially the cash/three-month spread, are a useful indicator to gauge market tightness. There is a strongly negative co-movement because of the cash/three-month spread and exchange inventories. When exchange inventories are low, the market is tight, and the cash/three-month spread is negative, that is, in backwardation. This points to a strengthening of immediate metal consumption. This also indicates more pressure from short-covering.

5. Physical premiums

Finally, a very useful indicator to gauge the state of the fundamentals is physical premiums. Stronger physical premiums may be the result of tight supply, stronger demand, or both. Conversely, weaker premiums are the result of abundant supply, weaker demand, or both. For this purpose, I constructed a simple index, which tracks the overall direction of physical premiums across the base metals in the year to date, based on estimates from Fastmarkets.

Market price

Source: LME

After an overall good start to the year, LME base metals have come under downward pressure since the start of the month because macro sentiment is being tested by worrying macro data.

But, on the year, LME base metals remain strongly up, with nickel (+22%) the star performer and lead (+2%) the weakest.

The fact that nickel is included in JMM (weight of 16%) is, therefore, a good news.

Open interest

Source: LME

The recent decline in open interest since mid-March suggests some long liquidation. After boosting their gross long exposure in LME base metals at the start of the year on expectations of stronger global growth stemming from policy easing in the US and China, market participants have started to take some profit in the second half of March due to continuously weak macro data.

Exchange inventories

Source: LME, SHFE

Excluding copper and zinc, exchange inventories across the base metals group have declined on the year. This, therefore, points to tighter refined market conditions, assuming no change in invisible inventories.

Although I acknowledge the notable rise in copper's exchange inventories, it is important to remember that Q1 tends to be a seasonally weak period where inventories tend to build up. What is key, in my view, is how fast exchange inventories will be drawn down in Q2 in so far as it will determine to the degree of strength in the seasonal pick-up in downstream demand.

Nearby spreads

Source: LME

LME nearby spreads have loosened since the start of the year, with the average cash/three-month spread moving from -0.48% on December 31, 2018, to 1.07% on March 22.

LME nearby spreads are backwardated for copper, zinc, and tin, and in contango for aluminium, nickel, and lead.

Because the backwardation offers a positive yield (on top of the appreciation in outright prices), the fact that zinc is backwardated and included in JJM (weight of 19%) is good news.

Physical premiums

Source: Fastmarkets

Physical premiums have pushed higher since the start of the year, driven by a marked increase in aluminium premiums and a smaller increase in tin premiums. Premiums have actually declined in the rest of the complex.

The appreciation in aluminium premiums reflects a tight spot market, especially in China. This is a bullish indicator and leads me to think that aluminium prices could play some catch-up with its complex after underperforming so far this year.

The fact that aluminium is included in JJM (weight of 24%) is good news.

Conclusion

LME base metals have come under some downward pressure since the start of March because market participants become impatient to see an actual improvement in macro dynamics after the global monetary policy easing implemented at the start of the year.

Fundamentally, Q1 tends to be a relatively weak period and my analysis of various fundamental indicators suggests that 2019 was no exception. However, I expect fundamentals to strengthen in Q2 because seasonal demand tends to firm. Most importantly, in China, the remarkable easing in credit conditions should impact the real economy and, therefore, be supportive of copper, both from a fundamental (stronger copper demand) and macro (stronger risk sentiment) perspective.

In this context, I remain constructive toward the industrial metals and JJM.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN

JJM allows investors to have exposure to the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return is currently composed of four futures contracts:

1. Three of which (aluminum, nickel, and zinc) are traded on the London Metal Exchange.

2. The other of which (copper) is traded on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

As of January 31, the composition of the Fund was as follows:

As commodity futures contracts, they have a certain expiration date and, therefore, need to be replaced by similar contracts with a later expiration - this process is called "rolling".

As a result, the structure of the forward curve has implications for "roll" yield, and therefore, the total returns of the ETN.

In a contango (i.e., spot<forward), the roll is negative and, therefore, affects negatively the value of the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex.

Conversely, in a backwardation (i.e., spot>forward), the roll is positive, which, therefore, positively affects the value of the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex.

As I showed above, copper and zinc are currently in backwardation while aluminium and nickel are in contango.

As an ETN, this product is riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and has no principal protection. It is important to understand that the return on JJM is linked to the performance of Industrial Metals Subindex but is not equivalent to investing directly in the Industrial Metals Subindex due to a number of factors that influence the value of the ETN regardless of the value of the Industrial Metals Subindex.

As highlighted in the prospectus, these factors include the supply and demand for the ETN, the general interest rate environment, the creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC, the issuer of this JJM. However, I believe that JJM will be able to replicate relatively well the value of the Industrial Metals Subindex, judging by historical standards, as can be seen below.

Source: Barclays

Its expense ratio is 0.45%, which is relatively low.

In March 2019, JJM's market capitalization (closing note value x ETNs outstanding) was $26.61 million with about 230,000 outstanding shares.

The main downside risk to being long tin is a hard-landing in China since the latter consumes around half of global base metals consumption.

However, it seems that Chinese authorities have stepped up more easing measures in the last quarter of 2018 and early in 2019, which should keep the economy on a soft-landing path. As a result, a hard-landing scenario looks highly unlikely in 2019, in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.