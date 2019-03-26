Weekly Economic Vital Signs - The Bond Market Is Calling The Shots

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Factory Orders

Factory orders, which show the dollar amount of new orders for durable and non-durable goods, rose 0.1% in January. This was the same meek increase we saw in December. The strength in the report was led by aircraft and vehicle orders, while non-durable orders fell 0.3%. The bright spot was in non-defense capital goods orders ex-aircraft, otherwise known as business investment, which increased 0.8%. This shipment of these orders also rose 0.8%, which will give the first quarter rate of economic growth a boost in the business investment category. Yet, this simply reversed the 0.8% decline we saw for this number in December. The overall shipment of orders sank 0.4%, while inventories increased 0.5%.

PMI Composite Flash Index

The early read of Markit's flash Composite Purchasing Manager's Index for March, which reflects survey results from approximately 1000 manufacturing and services companies, confirms the deceleration in the rate of economic growth we have seen in other indicators. This index fell to a six-month low of 54.3 (readings above 50 indicate growth), with manufacturing registering its weakest reading in two years. The service sector is showing far more strength, but the trade-related weakness in manufacturing is starting to take a toll on the service sector. Still, both manufacturing and services are still growing, but at a slower pace.

Existing Home Sales

Wow! Existing home sales surged 11.8% in the month of February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.51 million. This was a recovery we expected as the stock market bounced back, mortgage rates declined, and the impact of last year's wildfires in the West subsided. This narrows the year over year decline in existing home sales from 8.7% in January to 1.8%.

Budget Deficit

In what comes as no surprise to me, February's deficit exceeded expectations at $234 billion and was the largest of any month since the expansion began nearly a decade ago. We are now on pace to see the budget deficit increase 40% from what it was in fiscal 2018. This is stunning, and it is largely due to the tax cuts that were implemented last year, which benefited corporations far more than individuals. While tax receipts are down 3.3% for individuals to $626 billion this fiscal year, they have declined nearly 20% for corporations to just $59 billion. Meanwhile, outlays for defense spending are up 11%, and the interest cost on our debt has increased 16%.

This is fiscal lunacy, in my opinion, but I don't think anyone will care until it's too late. We can't claim to have the strongest rate of economic growth in the global economy when we must borrow 6% of our economic output to grow the economy 3%. That is not sustainable. The economists and politicians in charge told us that if we cut taxes, it would result in a sustainable higher rate of economic growth, but all it amounted to was a one-year sugar high. This may have prolonged the expansion by a year or two, but it will make the next recession far more painful.

FOMC Meeting

The Fed left short-term interest rates (2.25-2.5%) unchanged at its meeting this past week, but it adjusted its economic projections, its expected path for further interest-rate increases, and its plans for balance sheet reduction. The news was initially interpreted positively by the stock market, given the Fed's dovish pivot, but the bond market took a different view as long-term interest rates plunged. Chairman Powell cannot assert that the economy remains strong, while at the same time lowering expectations for growth and inflation and easing monetary policy.

The Fed intended to raise short-term interest rates two more times this year, but now, it expects no more rate increases. It also plans to end the balance sheet normalization process of reducing its bond holdings by $50 billion per month that is underway. In May, the Fed will reduce the amount of Treasury securities that it is allowing to roll off its portfolio from $30 billion per month to $15 billion. In October, it will stop reducing its holdings of Treasury securities. Instead, it will use the proceeds from the $20 billion in mortgage securities that are rolling off each month to buy more Treasury securities.

My suspicion is that the Fed feels the need to be the buyer of last resort in the Treasury market, as the supply of new debt is surging, while foreign demand has come to a complete halt. It wants to try and keep a lid on rising long-term interest rates and further monetize the existing debt.

One thing I have learned over many years of following the Federal Reserve's economic projections is that it really doesn't know any more than you or I do about what will happen in the future. Its forecasts are more hopes and dreams than practicality. The Fed is forecasting a real rate of economic growth of approximately 2% with inflation of 2% and unemployment under 4% for the next three years. There were very minor downward modifications from its December projections.

The bond market showed its resounding disagreement with these projections, as long-term interest rates plunged last week, leading to an inversion of the yield curve, as can be seen below. This sent stock prices plunging on Friday, as growth concerns retook center stage. Yield-curve inversion has been a precursor to recession, and while there doesn't appear to be one on the immediate horizon, the rate of economic growth will be far weaker than what the Fed expects in 2019 and 2020. That calls into serious question the overly optimistic profit forecasts for U.S. companies that have underpinned the recovery in stock prices this year.

Conclusion

A cornerstone to my investment strategy is to always maintain exposure to an asset class that is performing well, no matter which of the four economic seasons we are experiencing. The rate of economic growth can be either accelerating or decelerating. The rate of inflation can be either increasing or decreasing. My objective is to determine which season is upon us, and then overweight the asset classes and investments that have historically outperformed in that environment.

The rate of economic growth is clearly decelerating, while the rate of inflation remains stable at 2%. I still see the potential for a weaker rate of growth combined with a slowly increasing rate of inflation. As such, I expect long-term interest rates to continue their upward trajectory over the long term from the bottom achieved in the summer of 2016, despite the recent decline in yields. I think it will be a rise in long-term interest rates that ultimately ends this expansion.

