Phillips 66 Should Be Raising Its Dividend In 2019

PSXP has also raised its dividend 21 consecutive quarters. This implies that the dividend should be growing in 2019, as well.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) is performing well in a sector that has been decimated over the past four years. Falling oil & gas prices, combined with reduced volumes, proved to be the perfect storm for the midstream sector. But, things may be about to change for the routed MLPs.

Now, shale is overflowing in the U.S. and creating surpluses, so much to the point where differentials were getting blown out in 2018. This means more pipelines will be in demand to address these takeaway issues, which plays directly into the hands of PSXP.

Phillips 66 is seeing increased cash flows from E&Ps demanding more collaboration with their services, and is therefore improving its debt leverage and maintaining its dividend. In fact, since the company has raised their dividend 21 consecutive quarters, one has to believe that the company will continue doing so, especially since more projects are now being sanctioned in 2019.

Furthermore, Phillips is even rounding out of basing pattern, from a chart perspective, that is. As a result, these events lead me to believe that the midstream sector may be near an inflection point, and PSXP is one of the best ways to play the recovery.

PSXP Valuation Attractive

To begin with, PSXP is more than $10 points off of its former highs, and trades at only 12x earnings.

Not only is Phillip's valuation attractive, but it also yields around a 5.75% dividend. This should provide yield support if shares happen to take a dive for whatever reason (China tariffs etc.), and should therefore keep a back stop under share prices at current levels.

The combination of a quality company like Phillips being more than $10 points off of its highs, but still having a 5.75% yield to keep shares propped up (hence, the basing pattern sideways for the last four years), provides investors with a favorable risk/reward setup that is unmatched in many places of the midstream space.

PSXP Has Growth Projects To Come

Phillips has growth projects in service or, that are coming online shortly, which will drive earnings for the foreseeable future, such as the Gray Oak pipeline, Sand Hills, and the Bakken pipeline (which is currently averaging volumes of more than 500,000 barrels per day). Source: Phillips 66 Partners

Gray Oak was one of the largest projects in Phillp's history, and is adding 900,000 barrels per day of crude takeaway to the Permian and Eagleford Basins in Texas.

The South Texas Gateway Terminal is another project coming up for Phillips that will allow Gray Oak to connect to various storage terminals in Chorpus Christi, Texas.

The terminal will have a planned storage capacity of 6.5 million to 7 million barrels, is 25% owned by Phillips, and is expected to be in service by mid-2020. Refining is already one of Phillip's strongest core competencies, and the company saw higher utilization rates in the fourth quarter associated with those business segments. Consequently, the South Texas Terminal should only bolster Phillip's earnings from their refining segment.

Other projects are coming up, as well, that will contribute even more to Phillip's earnings, such as the Sweeney pipeline expansion (due by 2020), where capacity will grow an extra 80,000 barrels per day on their pipeline, and storage capacity at their terminal will grow another 300,000 barrels per day.

In addition, the Bayou Bridge Pipeline extension, which Philips will own a 40% stake in, is set to kick off this March. The pipeline will run from Lake Charles, Louisiana, to St. James, Louisiana, and will help alleviate more potential bottlenecks for E&Ps fracking in the region.

Financials Strong

The current projects in place by Phillips (listed above) drove strong EBITDA for the company, especially the Bakken pipeline. This pipeline should be expanded, by the way, once Energy Transfer (ET) makes the decision to go ahead with the project.

Nonetheless, total earnings for 2018 increased 73% year-over-year to $796 million, and adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.1 billion.

In addition, when current projects in the works, like the Bakken Pipeline, are combined with future projects that the company has planned, like expanding Sweeney capacity, one can see how distributions could keep growing, as well. Source: Phillips 66 Partners

The company approved a fourth quarter distribution of $83.5 per common share, which was over 5% increase from the previous quarter. This makes 21 consecutive quarters of annual distribution growth, and if history is indicative of future events, then Phillips should continue raising their dividend.

As a result, the company ended the quarter with a healthy distribution coverage ratio of 1.39x. In addition, with only $125 million drawn on their $750 million revolver, longer term debt to EBITDA should remain at tolerable 3.5x.

Risks Muted At Current Levels

Now that the main worries have been eliminated for PSXP, which are rising debt leverage levels and failing dividend coverage, it is time to look at the other risks to Phillip's story that, while less threatening, could still impact its share price performance.

Besides the obvious risks of lower oil & gas prices slowing demand for Phillip's pipelines, risks of IDR elimination also loom large on investor's mind. Thankfully, for midstream players like Phillips, elimination of IDRs or a switch to a C-Corp from an MLP structure are not as big of a threat as originally feared.

Dividend payouts can still remain high, and a new asset class of investors could be attracted that could allow for better stock price performance. Phillips management even said that they are aware of investor's fears on these subjects, and will devise a strategy that is fair to everyone involved.

Conclusion

Phillips continues to impress in a volatile oil & gas industry. The company has been able to generate healthy EBITDA with their new growth projects, and has even managed to grow its dividend despite operating in one of the most challenged environments that the midstream industry has ever seen.

I believe Phillips will keep growing their earnings and dividends as E&Ps push the envelope on shale production. After all, E&Ps have no choice but to increase production, since the world is facing declining production from ageing oil fields. Also, new, cleaner energy reserves like shale will be needed to push the global economy into the 21st century.

Because of the dynamics listed above, Phillips should have plenty of business to keep their pipelines and refineries full for years to come. The company should also be able to continue raising its dividend.

Therefore, this sideways consolidation pattern being displayed by PSXP may be the last opportunity for investors to grab the stock at such attractive valuations. As a result, I am buying pipeline players now in anticipation of the move higher, and will patiently collect their dividends while the sector makes its comeback.

