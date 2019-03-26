China Zenix Auto International Limited (ZXAIY) CEO Junqiu Gao on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCPK:ZXAIY) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Theiss - IR

Martin Cheung - CFO

Junqiu Gao - Deputy CEO

Conference Call Participants

William Gregozeski - Greenridge Global

Thank you for joining us today, and welcome to Zenix Auto's 2018 fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results conference call. My name is Kevin Theiss, and I am Zenix Auto's U.S. Investor Relations Adviser. Joining us today are Deputy CEO, Mr. Junqiu Gao; and Mr. Martin Cheung, CFO.

Mr. Cheung will provide a brief overview and then he will review the 2018 fourth quarter and 12 months financial results. Thereafter, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. For the purposes of today's call, all the financial results are unaudited and will be presented in RMB and U.S. dollars. Zenix Auto prepares its financial statements in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Mr. Cheung, please start your opening remarks.

Martin Cheung

Martin Cheung

So let me start with a brief discussion on the performance of 2018 fourth quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2018, China's GDP growth slowed to 6.4% from 6.5% in the third quarter and from 6.7% in the second quarter. This slower GDP growth has been the weakest in the last decade.

Industrial production in the fourth quarter of 2018 was the slowest quarter in 2018. According to data reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in the fourth quarter of 2018, sales of commercial vehicles increased approximately 4.5% year-over-year and were up 5.1% for 2018. The traditional diesel bus market recorded a decrease in unit sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 year-over-year as diesel trucks sales except heavy truck - heavy duty truck sales volume.

Commercial vehicle sales were approximately RMB4.4 million in 2018, up 5.1% despite truck sales declining by approximately 8%. It is believed that new government incentives may be announced to improve sales in the automobile industry as total car sales decreased 18% in January 2019 compared to January 2018.

Our revenue for the fourth quarter and December 31, 2018, decreased to RMB695.4 million or US$101.1 million from RMB736.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease was due to weaker sales in the domestic commercial vehicle OEM market which declined by 18.6% on a year-over-year basis particularly heavy and medium duty trucks.

Increases in aftermarket international sales partially offset the weak OEM sales. Sales of tubed steel wheels and aluminum wheels increased in the fourth quarter. The Chinese Government's campaign to reduce emissions, improve road safety and enhance fuel efficiency is creating greater demand for lightweight wheels and our aluminum wheels are benefiting by this trend.

We believe that our aluminum wheels will continue to have growth in both the OEM and domestic aftermarkets. Higher sales of our aluminum product will strengthen our blended gross margin in the future. Higher sales prices continue to affect our gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2018. Steel prices in the fourth quarter of 2018 were the highest since 2010 as the Chinese government reduced excess steel capacity.

Our gross margin was 10.2%, down from 14.7% in the fourth quarter last year, we passed on some of the raw material price increases in our cost plus model and we were not able to fully offset steel's higher pricing. However, as our sales of our higher margin aluminum wheels increases and further upward price adjustments on steel wheels will improve our gross margin over time.

Our focus on cost control as part of our efforts to be more efficient and control our unit cost per wheel resulted in lower selling distribution, research and development, as well as administrative expenses during the fourth quarter of 2018. Our broad aluminum wheel product portfolio is gaining more market penetration.

Focusing on our finical strength remain a top priority during the 2018 fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2018 bank balances and cash, flat to bank deposits and fixed bank deposits with maturity period over three months reached RMB1.3 billion or US$182.8 million. While our total bank borrowings declined to RMB473 million or US$68.8 million.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, we generated cash flow from operations of RMB55.1 million or US$8 million, and we generated RMB219.3 million or US$42.2 million in cash flow from operations for the 2018 year.

Now, let me briefly go over the fourth quarter results for 2018. Revenue for the fourth quarter and December 31, 2018 was RMB695.4 million or US$101.1 million from RMB736.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to weaker sales in the domestic OEM market. After market sales in China increased by 11.3% year-over-year to RMB262 million or US$38.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB235.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Total unit sales in the aftermarket increased by 12% year-over-year while pricing slightly decreased. The aftermarket wheel segment regained growth as the new truck sales started to take off.

Sales of the Chinese OEM market decreased by 18.6% year-over-year to RMB323.8 million or US$47.1 million in fourth quarter of 2018 compared to RMB397.9 million in the same quarter of 2017. Total unit sales in the OEM market decreased by 19.2% year-over-year as a result of slower new truck sales growth especially heavy and medium duty trucks during the fourth quarter of 2018.

International sales increased by 6.5% year-over-year to RMB109.6 million or US$15.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to sales of RMB102.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. During this quarter, the Company increased selling price to reflect the higher material costs. Total unit sales in the international sales decreased by 6.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2018 as the market - as the weaker demand in the price sensitive regions such as Southeast Asia negatively affected our gross sales.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, domestic aftermarket sales, domestic OEM sales and international sales contributed 37.7%, 46.5%, and 15.8% of revenue respectively. Sales of tubed steel wheel comprises the 46.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018 - 2018's revenue compared to 44.3% in the same quarter in 2017. Tubeless steel wheel sales represents 37.7% of fourth quarter revenue compared to 43.2% in the same quarter of 2017.

Tubes and tubeless steel wheel sales remain the main sources of revenue for the Company. However, sales of aluminum will continue to increase and accounted for 10.3% of fourth quarter revenue as compared to 8.1% in the same quarter a year ago.

Fourth quarter gross margin decreased by 34.6% to RMB71 million or US$10.3 million compared to RMB108.5 million in the same quarter in 2017. Gross margin was 10.2% compared to 14.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in gross margin on a year-over-year basis was mainly driven by the significant price appreciation of steel, which slightly outpaced Zenix's wheel's prices increase due to the government sponsored campaign to curb over capacity in the steel sector, steel prices reached the highest level since 2010.

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 5.4% to RMB38.9 million or US$5.7 million from RMB41.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. As a percentage of revenue, selling and distribution costs were 5.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018, same as that of the fourth quarter a year ago.

Research and development expenses decreased by 19.1% to RMB12.5 million or US$1.8 million compared to RMB15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. R&D as a percentage of revenue was reduced to 1.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 2.1% in the same quarter of 2017.

Administrative expenses decreased by 8.6% to RMB31.5 million or US$4.6 million from RMB34.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. At the percentage of revenue, administrative expense were 4.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 4.7% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net loss in terms of comprehensive loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB13.2 million or US$1.9 million compared to a net profit and total comprehensive income of RMB9.5 million in the same quarter of 2017. Basic and diluted loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB0.06 or US$0.01 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of RMB0.05 in the same quarter of 2017.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded net cash inflows from operating activities of RM51.1 million or US$8 million as compared to net cash outflows of RMB41.8 million during the same period of 2017. The capital expenditures for the purchase of property, plant and equipment was RMB0.3 million or US$0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017, the weighted average number of ordinary shares was 206.5 million.

Now, let me review the 2018 fiscal year results. Revenue for the year end December 31, 2018 grew 11.3% to RMB3.149 billion or US$458.1 million compared to RMB2.831 billion in 2017. Aftermarket sales increased by 10.2% to RMB1 billion or US$145.8 million in 2018 and represented 31.8% of the total revenue. Sales to the Chinese OEM market increased by 14.7% to RMB1.758 billion or US$255.7 million, and represented 55.8% of total revenue.

International sales increased by 0.3% to RMB389 million or US$56.6 million compared to last year and represented 12.4% of total revenue. Tubed steel wheel sales in 2018, accounted for 46.1% of revenue compared with 45.4% in 2017. Tubeless steel wheel sales accounted for 41.1% of revenue compared to 43.9% in 2017. With the increase in market acceptance, aluminum wheels sales accounted for 8.9% of revenue in 2018 compared with 6.8% in 2017.

Gross profits for fiscal year 2018 was RMB369.8 million or US$53.8 million compared with RMB381.6 million in 2017 gross margin was 11% for 2018 as compared to 13.5% in 2017.

Net loss and total comprehensive loss for the full year of 2018 was RMB8 million or US$1.2 million compared with net profit and total comprehensive income of RMB9.1 million in 2017. Basic and diluted loss per share for the full year end December 31, 2018 were RMB0.04 and US$0.01 as compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of RMB0.04 in 2017.

Let's review our balance sheet. As of December 31, 2018, China Zenix had bank balances and cash of RMB933.3 million or US$135.7 million and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period of three months of RMB290 million or US$42.2 million. Short-term bank borrowings were reduced to RMB473 million or US$68.8 million from RMB558 million the end of 2017. Total equity attributable to owners of the Company was RMB2.538 million or US$369.2 million.

For the year end December 31, 2018, the Company recorded cash inflows from operating expenses of RMB290.3 million or US$42.2 million. Capital expenditures for the purchase of property, plant and equipment were RMB10.9 or $1.6 million.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of William Gregozeski with Greenridge Global. Please proceed with your question.

William Gregozeski

I have a couple of questions. Where do you guys see the outlook for the commercial market for this year and next year? And then what impact will the National VI have on that?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] 2018 heavy duty trucks sales reached a historical high of 1.145 million units. Looking to 2019, we do not believe it's going to be another record setting year for heavy duty truck sales. There are three reasons, few factors will determine 2019 trend for the heavy duty sales. And first one is the environmental policy change.

Government is pushing and pressing very hard to improve the environment in China. One of the key initiative is to increase the deployment of rail and encourage more rail transportation to replace highway transportation.

On the cargo side, governments are - also incentivized to use more away water-wave for marine for transportation farther than highway transportation.

So, the third factor is the minute the previous policy enacted or implemented by Ministry of Transportation, the circular number 921 and it's - after completing its mission after two years and so during these two years number of disqualified vehicles has been replaced or terminated from vehicle market. And also during this time the change of the freight capacity, we're seeing the freight capacity has reached its maturity.

On the positive side for 2019, we also see some marketable policy and changes. For instance the government are rolling out monetary policies to incentivize or to mobilize more infrastructure projects. And due to the increased amount of infrastructure projects, we're seeing more construction related trucks are needed for this market dynamics.

The other thing as you mentioned, the emission change, the forthcoming emission change for the - overall vehicles - commercial vehicles, it's going to have - also have some positive effect to the market. For example, National VI emission standard coming in will replace lots of incumbent National III, last vehicles growth still running on the National III engines.

To give you some data points, for instance the National III emission standards, the - their trucks only meet the National III emission standards. This group of vehicles are total around two million units right now in the marketplace and government, especially the Ministry of Transportation has already put out the mandate by the end of 2020, out of that two million vehicles, one million needs to be removed from the market.

In summary, we're seeing both favorable factors as well as some headwinds coming into 2019 and looking forward to 2020. However, we see this - given the size of the economy and the existing growth momentum, we're seeing the overall heavy duty truck sales will still stay above one billion units per year. These are all due for the next two years.

William Gregozeski

As far as the aluminum sales, you had nice growth in 2018. Where do you see that going in 2019?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] As you mentioned, 2018 was a strong growth for us in the aluminum category, aluminum wheel category mainly attributable to the favorable government policy, circular number 921 and that policy specifically targeted the areas of over loading and practice the use of - lot of vehicle drivers.

And as a result of that and also the policy talks about the - to increase the payload but not increase the vehicle weight. So, there's a lot of changes in the space where OEM has been stepping off on the design side to reduce the vehicle weight. And so all these are giving us a strong tailwind to grow our aluminums wheel sales in 2019. However, due to the policy affected - due to the favorable growth momentum generated by the policy has tapered off and also the size of our aluminum product sales has grown significantly.

So, we're foreseeing 2019 and 2020 is - may not be able to repeat the similar growth rate and given the base is so large now. So, the number - 2018 our total aluminum wheel sales was 300,000 units and only a few years ago we started this. So just you can see the wheel has grown so much.

So we're seeing 2019 and 2020 for this kind of range is hard to repeat the gross rate. However, we see general trend steel towards lighter vehicle weight is same or even better payload. So, OEM are definitely still going to use the aluminum product. So we'll see - continue to have healthy gross rate in 2019 and 2020.

Another factor affecting 2019 aluminum product sales, as you know the most asked customers for the - our downstream customers for the aluminum wheels products are pretty much in either heavy duty trucks or in the new energy or electric power bus market. And so those are the two buckets of applications for the aluminum products.

In 2018, in the aluminum bus market, government has scaled back significantly on the subsidy. And the subsidy was the main driver for the prior three years GAAP after growth for the EV bus. And so 2019, those subsidy are slashed significantly.

That being said, overall we still see healthy growth in 2019 and 2020. Just, the curve is going to be flatter than 2018.

William Gregozeski

Gross margins fell quite a bit this year and you talked about being able to raise prices because of passing the steel along, do you think you guys can get it back to around 15% or is that too much of a jump for this year?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] So, comparing with 2017, 2018 we had our overall lower gross margin. One of the contributing factor, one of the contributing factors for aluminum wheel price, our aluminum wheel price has come down in comparison to that of 2017, mainly due to the intensified or increased competition, there are some new players coming into the aluminum wheel space and they are - as they are relatively new, they are competing with price, lower price. And so that reflected our gross margin of the aluminum wheel in turn affecting our blended gross margin.

And the other factor on the gross margin, overall gross margin was sales structure has changed, product mix has changed. Now actually the sales structure has changed. In 2017, the market was very hot for OEM. And so with OEM as strong and our sales to OEM, the gross margin to the OEM are relatively lower than the gross margin in the aftermarket. And going to, I mean, into the 2018 due to the market change the OEM sales has come down. So after market, the proportion of aftermarket as a percentage of total revenue has increased and due to the other factors as well, so aftermarket has increased.

So overall 2018, the aftermarket as a percentage of revenue actually went down. So their margins, aftermarket margin is typically higher because of that, our blended margin also went down.

Going to 2019, I think we're seeing aftermarket sales will increase and that's a favorable trend for our gross margins. Mainly driven the growth of aftermarket was mainly drive the increased infrastructure project, which was calling for more construction related trucks or construction related vehicles. And those vehicle tend to more relaxed on the overloading or their wear and tear is more frequent than the other logistic used vehicles trucks. So as a result of that, aftermarket sales will continue to increase as a percentage of total sales.

On the new product side, we introduced a new product input for aftermarket in 2018. We have received very good feedback from customers, so we're seeing this product will continue to sell strong in 2019.

This particular new product after it becomes well received in the aftermarket and we are introducing them to the OEM customers, so some of the OEM customers already are trying out this particular product.

And the third thing we're doing for 2019, we will continue to - we'll increase our aluminum product sales, aluminum products generally having higher gross margin than the steel product. So that will help our blended gross margin.

So anyway, we're working hard to sell this new product to the OEM market as well as aftermarket.

William Gregozeski

Do you guys think that getting back to 15% is achievable or is that too much of a jump?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language] It's highly dependent on the OEM customers, how well receive - how much they place the order of this particular product. As you know OEM are buyers, so when they come in that will significantly change the sales and mix, as well as the gross margin.

The other factor is the steel. As you know, steel is running at a very high level and not going down. So if that price can gradually come down and that will also help with gross margin. So we're cautiously optimistic on OEM - the number you just suggested.

Our next question comes from the line of [John Sheehy], a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Congratulations on the good performance. Thank you for this detailed answers to all the previous questions. Unfortunately the shareholders do not still able to participate in the success of the Company now that you do not have a major exchange listing. So what options have you been considering for a new listing?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

Martin Cheung

This is Martin. The Company I think is very disappointed with the reasons and successful appeal with New York Stock Exchange. We were very disappointed with their decision. But yes, I think the Company still recognize the importance of the use of capital market to help the Company to grow to another stage. As you see the market competition is fair and we need to stand ourselves out to the market and let them know that we are doing great, we're having a very good position in the market.

Back to the question whether we are considering a re-listing? Yes, we are proactively thinking within ourselves. We can tell you with the existing - high level of seriousness. With that I think there's several categories that - there are several factors we are considering. One is cost, the other is timing, and the third is the market receptiveness.

We do - I think the Company do recognize the importance and the high reputation of the U.S. Capital markets and we do also recognize the Asian Capital Markets in particular Hong Kong or China. Again, a combination of those three factors we are considering, we are reaching out to some of the professionals to tab into - carry out series of research and all the viable and possible alternatives.

I don't have a timetable yet but I think I can tell you that we are planning to do that. We are carrying out our research more proactively since we've received the final decision from the New York Stock Exchange.

Kevin Theiss

Well, thank you for joining us today, and we look forward to seeing you at a later time and at the next conference call. Martin do you have any final comments?

Martin Cheung

No. Thanks for participating in the call and see you next time, and talk to you next time. Thank you.

Junqiu Gao

Thank you.

